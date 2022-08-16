After personally trying out more than a dozen beach wagons, our testers landed on Beau Jardin’s Folding Beach Wagon as their favorite thanks to its easy setup and expert navigation over everything from soft sand to gravel pathways. But if you’re looking for something more compact, kid-friendly, or capable of carrying larger loads, keep reading. Our list includes the perfect pick for every type of beach-goer.

Don’t get us wrong: trendy beach bags are fashionable and convenient choices for when you have a handful of essentials to bring with you to the beach . But if you’ve got your entire family in tow or if you’re lugging a beach umbrella and a couple of lounge chairs down to the water, you’ll need something a little bigger and easier to bring along. Beach wagons were created for this exact purpose — they’re spacious, easy to wheel across the sand and parking lot, and usually pretty sturdy. Some are even equipped with seats for the kids or pets. But with so many seemingly-similar options on the market, it can be difficult to pinpoint the one that best meets your needs.

Our testers thoroughly enjoyed the strength of the wagon and how easy it was to pull. They were also able to pack large items like chairs into the wagon without affecting the smooth roll. “And,” added one tester, “the wagon is ready to go right out of the box — it just unfolds and you can start filling it.”

When you’ve had it with wagons that sink into the sand instead of rolling over it, take a look at the Portal Collapsible Wagon. Like many of the wagons on our list, it’s equipped with useful features like a telescoping handle and two cup holders on the front. But unlike several of them, its rugged, swiveling wheels actually cut through sand, making it the ultimate beach wagon for those who prefer the sandy beaches of the southeast and California. The wagon also boasts a foldable frame, washable lining, and 225-pound weight capacity, so it’s perfect for activities like gardening and laundry as well.

Why We Love It: You’ll never have to worry about the wheels getting stuck or sinking in the sand.

Our testers found even more to love. “This is best for anyone that needs to carry a lot of stuff to the beach and doesn't want a lot of fuss,” one noted. “High marks for performance — it was easy to pull through sand and gravel and the handle made it easy to navigate. Everything from the frame to the fabric to the wheels felt sturdy and high quality.”

The Moon Lence Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon has the largest interior compartment of all the picks on our list. However, it’s still capable of folding down enough to easily stow it away in your car or home. The wagon is built with 3.9-inch thick wheels that roll right over sand, rocks, and twigs, as well as a steel frame that can carry up to 220 pounds. A telescoping handle and two mesh cup holders on the front up the convenience factor while a removable lining makes cleaning a breeze. To top it all off, the wagon is waterproof.

What to Consider: It doesn’t glide over sand as easily as some other options on our list.

Perhaps our team’s favorite thing about the Timber Ridge Folding Double Decker wagon, though, was its non-existent setup time. “The wagon is ready to go right out of the box,” Boyers said. “You just expand it and you're ready to fill it up and get moving. Everything from the frame to the fabric to the wheels felt sturdy and high quality.”

If you find yourself carrying lots of small, miscellaneous items like water bottles, keys, or glasses cases to the beach, a pocket-packed wagon like this one from Timber Ride is sure to make beach days easier. The wagon features three mesh storage side pockets, a side zipper bag, two cup holders, and a foldable pad to use for compartmentalizing purposes. It also boasts two front wheels that swivel 360 degrees, an extendable handle, and a sturdy frame capable of hauling up to 150 pounds.

Why We Love It: It has a space for everything, and there’s no setup required. What to Consider: The wheels can get stuck in fine sand.

The Navatiee dazzled our team for a number of reasons including the easy fold-down process and the sheer volume of cargo it can carry.

The Navatiee Collapsible Folding Wagon is heavy duty yet easy to store. Our testers raved about how sturdy and smooth the wagon felt over multiple terrains and were especially impressed by its ability to safely carry things beyond typical beach items, such as groceries or gardening tools — one even mentioned it worked well for toting photography equipment. It’s composed of a corrosion-resistant and anti-oxidation metal frame, so you can rest assured this nearly indestructible wagon won’t soon rust or fade. It also features an internal volume 40 percent larger than other similar wagons, meaning you can fit everything you need in it and then some.

Why We Love It: It’s extra spacious and can be used beyond the beach.

We also found this wagon to be one of the easiest to use on sand. “The tires allow for the wagon to sit on top of the sand rather than being dragged through it,” a tester noted.

Toting large, heavy items has never been so easy. With My Beach Cart’s Foldable Beach Cart, you can move oversized gear for business or pleasure from your car down to the water with minimal effort. The wagon includes two 12-inch quick-release balloon tires that smoothly roll over sand, as well as a tire pump and inflation tool. Secure your items under two snapped straps on the anti-slip cargo deck or toss them in a zippered cargo bag on the front.

What to Consider: It’s a bit bulky and can take up to 30 minutes to assemble.

Our testing team noted the best features on this vertical wagon are the heavy duty wheels and all-around rugged, reliable build; we were particularly impressed with how well it rolled over a variety of surfaces.

Looking for something a little different? Try Rio Brands’ Deluxe Wonder Wheeler Beach Wagon. Instead of a traditional wagon structure, this one sits upright, similar to a wheeled laundry basket or stroller. Its deep storage area accommodates everything from coolers to folding beach chairs to towels, and thanks to its elongated shape, even beach umbrellas fit with ease. The durable wagon can carry up to 100 pounds and expertly traverses sand, grass, and other uneven surfaces. It also includes a tote bag with a shoulder strap that you can remove and take with you, separate from the wagon.

What to Consider: Assembly and folding may be confusing on the first use.

Based on the wagon’s simplicity and reasonable price point, our testers believe it would make the perfect addition to any beach gear collection. It’s worth noting that while the simplicity of this wagon impressed us, it wasn’t the easiest to actually push on the sand.

If your main objective when going to the beach is getting from your car or hotel to the shore as quickly as possible, you may be interested in the Whitsunday Collapsible Folding Cart. The wagon earned our pick for easiest set up because there really is no set up at all. Simply unfold it in one swift motion to open it, and fold it back down essentially the same way. Once open, it holds up to 120 pounds and boasts a 360-degree swivel telescopic handle that can be adjusted length-wise. The wheels also rotate 360 degrees, and shoppers can choose from 12 different colors and prints.

The fact that this wagon has a canopy made an impression on our testers, and its easy breakdown made it especially practical. “It felt durable and sturdy, and the overhead canopy was a nice touch for those with kids and pets,” our tester said.

Thinking of bringing the pups to the beach? Go for the Radio Flyer 3-in-1 EZ Folding Cart. While it’s another great option for toting kids, it’s even better for pets thanks to its high walls, UV-blocking canopy, and lightweight build. The most interesting thing about this wagon, though, is that it can be ridden in three ways: hauling, two-rider seating, and bench seating. It holds up to 150 pounds and folds down for easy storage. It even has two cup holders and a rear storage pouch which holds the canopy when you’re not using it.

What to Consider: There is a small amount of assembly that can be confusing the first time around.

Why We Love It: It’s easy to fold down and has a UV-blocking canopy.

We loved the luxe, reliable feel this wagon provided, but families without small children likely won’t find use for all of its features. “This definitely felt like the highest-quality wagon of the bunch I tested,” our tester said. “The materials were sturdy, the wheels were large and rugged, and it felt like it would last a long time. I would recommend it for parents looking for a high-quality beach stroller, but not solely as a beach wagon.”

Sometimes, a beach trip involves toting more than just towels and snacks — if you’ve got kids, a wagon that’s strong enough to hold them, too, is ideal. That’s why we’re so into the Veer Cruiser. Despite its compact and lightweight construction, the wagon is sturdy and comfortable enough to haul up to 55 pounds on each of its two seats and 350 pounds altogether. It also features large, durable wheels, water-resistant hardware, two cup holders, and a snack tray. Its genius design even makes it easy to push, pull, or carry alongside you like luggage.

What to Consider: It’s the most expensive wagon on our list.

Why We Love It: It feels luxurious and is packed with features typical of strollers.

Our testers found the wagon to be one of the most unique and interesting options they tried. They also felt that an already reasonable price was made even more appealing by the wagon’s two-in-one feature. “I loved that it worked well on all terrain and that I could fill it with a lot of items,” one said. “It’s a good value for the money, especially since you're getting a cart and a chair!”

This two-in-one wagon from Mac Sports can help you cut down on how much gear you’re toting to the beach. Fill up the wagon’s deep body with towels, toys, coolers, and more to wheel it down to the water. Once you get there, simply unfold it into one of four different lounge chair positions, all great for sunbathing. Two rugged wheels and a telescoping handle make the wagon easy to tilt on its side and pull behind you. In wagon position, it carries up to 100 pounds, while in chair position, the weight limit is 200 pounds.

What to Consider: Transforming the wagon into a chair and back takes some practice.

Why We Love It: When you’re not using it as a wagon, you can use it as a beach chair.

Our testers were blown away by all of the wagon’s features, but they noted its ability to fit a family’s worth of accessories was especially memorable. “I recommend it, especially if you want to take it to the beach,” one tester said. “The wheels work great in the sand. [It would be perfect for] families who go to the beach and need to carry toys, towels and coolers. It fits a lot.”

If you’re looking for something you can bring everywhere from grassy parks to sandy beaches to gravel walking paths, consider this heavy duty option from Mac Sports. Its ultra-rugged wheels are 4 inches thick and 10 inches in diameter, meaning virtually no rock, stick, or mud puddle can stop it from smoothly gliding along behind you. It holds up to 150 pounds and features a long, telescoping handle, yet it folds up to a fraction of its size for relatively easy storage. The fabric part slides right off the metal frame for cleaning purposes, and two mesh bottle holders make beach day hydration a breeze.

What to Consider: Because the wheels are so big, it’s slightly harder to store than other wagons on our list.

Why We Love It: Its wheels are essentially unstoppable, and it fits plenty of gear.

Our testers’ favorite thing about the Sekey, however, is its ease of use and obvious stability that’s not likely to diminish with wear. “I would recommend this cart to anyone who needs a cart that can handle multiple kinds of terrain and pack away nicely when not in use,” our tester said. “It felt very durable and sturdy, and I think the material could last years with regular use.”

Our testers highly recommend the Sekey Folding Wagon Cart, a near-perfect beach wagon thanks to its steel frame capable of hauling up to 265 pounds, brakes that work on terrains of all types, and extra wide wheels with excellent traction. Those wheels are uniquely designed to not crash into each other, despite their thickness and close proximity, and feature eight bearings, including two low-noise bearings that provide a quiet and smooth ride no matter the terrain or load weight.

Why We Love It: It cuts through terrains of all types and is built to last.

Our testers were impressed not only by the ease of transport and added features, but also by the wagon’s versatility and simplicity on every front. “If you're looking for a straightforward contraption to carry and hold your things on a beach or camping trip, this is your best option,” one tester said. “It’s the perfect beach wagon. It requires no assembly, is light to carry, and simply folds open and closed.”

While every beach wagon on our list will efficiently get the job done, the Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon stood out in our testing. The wagon is both spacious and collapsible, which means you’ll be able to fit all your beach essentials, but you can also easily fold it down at the end of the day and store it in your car. But perhaps the most convenient feature on the wagon is the wheel structure. At 4 inches wide and 7 inches in diameter, the oversized wheels are rugged enough to traverse everything from ultra-fine sand to cobblestone walkways without hesitation. Other perks include a telescoping handle, two cup holders, a weight capacity of 300 pounds, and removable fabric that makes the wagon even easier to fold and clean. The wagon is even available in five colors ranging from black to teal.

Why We Love It: It’s easy to set up and break down, and its wheels easily navigate any terrain.

Other Beach Wagons We Tested

Mac Sports Double Decker Wagon: Our testers enjoyed this wagon’s easy setup and substantial storage space, but they felt it would be better as a park wagon, as the wheels got stuck easily in sand and gravel, and the handle often got stuck in lock position.

Seina Compact Collapsible Wagon: While this wagon impressed our testers with a sturdy build and compact size when folded down, its tiny wheels simply could not traverse sand or rocks.

Gorilla Carts Steel Garden Cart: This wagon is durable and works as it should, but our testers disliked that it took 20 minutes to set up. While you could set it up once and leave it that way forever, it’s huge, so it would only work for someone with a large trunk on their vehicle.

Our Testing Process

To accurately review each beach wagon in this roundup, we sent a few wagons to several regular beach-goers to personally “test drive.” Our testers wheeled them over fine sand and various other terrains to experience the wagons the same way a shopper would. To get a true feel for the beach wagons, our testers actually used the wagons during real, day-long beach trips — and didn’t hold back when it was time to give their candid opinions.

Tips for Buying a Beach Wagon

Think about the terrain you’ll use it on

Will you be pulling your wagon at the beach? The park? Your backyard garden? Not all wagons are created equal, and not all are made for gliding over soft, grainy surfaces. If you plan on using your wagon as a true beach wagon, be sure to choose one with large, thick tires that swivel and rotate — otherwise, you may end up dragging your wagon through sand or gravel rather than smoothly rolling it across.

Consider what (or whom) you’ll be carrying

It’s unwise to assume a beach wagon made for carrying gear and equipment is also a good choice for toting kids or pets around and vice versa. Your wagon may effortlessly hold beach chairs and coolers, but a much heavier child or animal that moves around likely won’t be as easy to pull — in fact, your wagon may sink too far into the sand to move, or break altogether. It’s also worth noting that many wagons made for children and pets may not be fit for toting gear, as built-in seats take up ample space and make the wagon unnecessarily heavy. Look closely at the tires and the weight capacity to suit your needs.

Know that some take up more space than others

Some beach wagons fold down nearly flat, which is incredibly convenient for many reasons. Many fold down partially, which is also quite helpful. Still, some wagons don’t shrink in any way. Before you buy, think about how you’ll be storing and transporting your wagon, and opt for one that re-sizes accordingly.

Frequently Asked Questions What should I put in my beach wagon? Beach wagons are meant to carry everything from towels and a change of clothes to beach chairs, umbrellas, and coolers. It’s also a good idea to keep items like water bottles, sunscreen, and even a first aid kit in your wagon’s pockets. Feel free to also load your wagon with yard tools, laundry, or lightweight gear for various hobbies when you’re not using it at the beach. You should avoid putting your kids or pets in your wagon unless it is specifically made to carry them.

How and where should I store it? When it comes to transportation, most wagons fold down small enough to fit in car trunks, and some are even compact enough to stow in your vehicle’s backseat. For a more permanent, year-round storage spot, fold your wagon down as small as it gets and place it on a closet floor, or a garage or attic if you have the room. Flatter wagons can even fit under your bed.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure editors have done it all — from beach vacations to remote mountain getaways, our team knows their stuff when it comes to traveling. So when we tested more than a dozen beach wagons for this story, we knew exactly which features would be helpful to beach-goers and which would only make things more difficult. Editor Hillary Maglin listed only the best beach wagons our team decided on, and categorized them to take the hard part out of your shopping experience.

