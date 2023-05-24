Our top picks are easy to assemble, a breeze to pack up, comfortable to carry, and effective at providing protection from the oceanside elements.

But which one should you buy? That depends on how many people you're with, what you plan on doing at the beach, and your personal preferences. To help you narrow down your choices, we tested 21 beach shades by the surf, then selected designs that stand out for performance, user-friendliness, portability, durability, and overall value.

If you plan on spending more than an hour or two at the beach, shade is essential. With the right tent, canopy, or umbrella, you can safeguard your skin from the sun's harmful rays while staying comfortably cool and keeping wind and sand at bay.

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This feature-rich umbrella won't budge on windy days and calls on a UPF 50+ shade to safeguard your skin from the sun's rays. What to Consider It's pricier than most umbrellas, and at 9 pounds, it's slightly heavier too. If you have an umbrella in mind, your best bet is the BeachBuB All-In-One Umbrella System. At 9 pounds, it's slightly heavier than most umbrellas, but it comes with a handy case with a padded shoulder strap, so it's not hard to carry at all. The instructions are simple, and setup is easy enough. After laying the tarp on the sand, you dig a hole with the included tool and twist the pole into the hole until it fills with sand. Then shovel sand onto the tarp, hook the corners to the pole to create a weighted anchor, attach the umbrella shade, and you're good to go. Once you get the hang of it, it'll take roughly five minutes to set up and about two minutes to break down. This well-made beach umbrella seems like it'll withstand even the strongest winds, and the UPF 50+ material helps protect you from sunburn on hot days. We like that it comes with a clamp, which you can use to hang your towel or beach bag. The price is slightly steep compared to other umbrellas, but it seems like it'll hold up for a long time. In the end, we think it's definitely worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $157 The Details: 9 pounds | 90 x 48 inches | Fits 2 people

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This lightweight yet durable tent is easy to set up and carry while offering ample protection from the sun, rain, wind, and hot sand. What to Consider It only has one strap, making it tricky to roll it up compactly. Our top choice for tents is the Lightspeed Quick Cabana Sun Shelter. We found it conveniently lightweight and a breeze to carry along the beach, thanks to the included bag with an over-the-shoulder strap. Setting it up was an easy, straightforward process — no tools required. All you do is take it out of the bag, unravel it, stake it down, fill the sandbags, and clip together the frame. Though setup is pretty intuitive, we recommend reading the instructions before clicking the frame into place — but once you get the hang of it, you can do it in seconds. Taking it down is also quick and easy. However, another strap or two would help with rolling it up more compactly. This durable, water-resistant tent doesn't budge on windy days at the beach. You'll have plenty of shade from the sun and even rain protection in the event of a downpour. The bottom material is also thick, which helps protect you from the hot sand underneath. With a capacity of up to three people, we found it comfortably roomy for spreading out. We also like that there are three windows you can keep open or closed, plus pockets on either side for stashing your phone, sunscreen, and other beach essentials. All things considered, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend this tent to anyone looking for extra shade during an outdoor activity. Price at time of publish: $100 The Details: 6.1 pounds | 94 x 94 x 48 inches | Fits 2–3 people

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It Setting up this pop-up tent is a piece of cake, and you can count on it to protect you from strong winds, rain, and sunburn. What to Consider It doesn't have a shade or mesh cover on the front. For something a bit more affordable for the beach, consider the Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent. As the name suggests, this product is super easy to set up. It has no poles or bags to fill — all you do is pop it open and close it up when you're done. (If you're expecting strong winds, you can fill the included sandbags or use the stakes to keep it in place.) It's also extremely lightweight and comes with its own carrying case with a shoulder strap. Once we staked this tent to the ground, it wasn't going anywhere, despite the crazy winds. It's a bit smaller than our best overall tent pick but still notably spacious and offers plenty of coverage from the sun. The waterproof, wind-resistant, UPF 50+ fabric seems like it'll hold up in various weather conditions. We also like that it has side pockets for stashing your phone, sunglasses, book, and anything else you want close by. The only thing we would add is a shade or mesh cover for the front, as the fabric is only on the sides and back. But for such a wallet-friendly price, we really can't complain. Price at time of publish: $62 The Details: 4.5 pounds | 87 x 49 x 47 inches | Fits 3–4 people

Best Grounded Umbrella Sport-Brella Premiere UPF 50+ Umbrella Amazon View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Basspro.com Why We Love It The sturdy design screws into the sand and anchors with ground spikes and tie-down cords. What to Consider At roughly 8 pounds, it's on the heavier side for an umbrella, and it can only be positioned at a tilt rather than upright. We also liked the Sport-brella Premiere Umbrella. It weighs roughly 8 pounds, which is on the heavier side for a beach umbrella, but this actually makes it highly durable and unlikely to blow away or break. Thanks to the included bag with a shoulder strap, carrying it is no problem. This shade is easy to assemble — all you do is open the umbrella, connect the two poles, and twist the screw-like end into the sand. It also comes with ground spikes and tie-down cords for securing it in place. Made of a sturdy UPF 50+ material, the Sport-brella Premiere does an excellent job providing shade and wind protection. We appreciate that it has zippered windows and internal pockets for stashing beach-day essentials. One thing to note is that, unlike most beach umbrellas, it's designed to sit at a tilt. The option to position it upright would make it more versatile, but for such an agreeable price, you really can't go wrong. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: 8 pounds | 108 x 61 inches | Fits 2 people

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This ultra-lightweight, super compact tent is a breeze to carry, a cinch to set up, and just as easy to break down. What to Consider The carry bag seems like it might rip from stuffing the tent in, but you can secure it just with the ties. The Oileus Beach Tent really stood out in terms of portability. Not only is it exceptionally lightweight at just 4 pounds, but it's also super compact and breaks down small enough to fit in a beach bag. You can also sling it over your shoulder with the attached strap. This tent is very easy to assemble, too, with clear instructions and stakes for securing it to the ground. It took us less than a minute to set up and was just as easy to break down and stuff back into the bag. Though the carry pouch seems like it could burst at the seams when the tent is inside, you can roll it up and secure it using only the ties. Even without the stakes, the Oileus Beach Tent didn't budge in the wind. Offering shade and wind protection for up to four people, the canopy is surprisingly large, especially considering how compactly it folds up. This tent also has several large pockets and windows you can keep open for a nice breeze or close to keep sand and bugs out. All things considered, it's a very reasonably priced product any frequent beach-goer would be happy to have on hand. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: 4 pounds | 92 x 45 x 45 inches | Fits 4 people

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It It provides privacy and 360-degree protection from the sun and wind while still allowing airflow through the windows. What to Consider Assembly is a little complex, like a regular camping tent. Looking for a fully enclosed shade? We highly recommend the WhiteFang Beach Tent. It comes in a small bag with a strap and weighs only about 4 pounds, making it super easy to carry. But due to the lightweight design, you'll want to be careful about it blowing away while trying to set it up. The assembly process was a bit complex, too, not unlike a regular camping tent. It took us almost 20 minutes, but breaking it down was only about five minutes. We used six stakes to hold it down, and once it was secured, it stayed in place through strong wind gusts. This tent provides tons of shade and UPF 50+ protection from the sun while still allowing plenty of airflow through the three zippable windows. We like that the entrance zips up completely, offering privacy and extra shade when you need it. Perfect for a family beach day, the sizable design is big enough to comfortably fit two adults, a child, a cooler, and towels — and if you leave it open, it can accommodate even more people. Price at time of publish: $40 The Details: 4 pounds | 83 x 55 x 46 inches | Fits 3 people The Best Beach Canopies for Convenience, Comfort, and Value

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It This compact, lightweight shade is easy to pack, carry, and set up while offering reliable sun protection for most of your body. What to Consider It's designed to be used with a beach chair. Our favorite one-person shade is the Sport-brella Versa-brella. The portable design weighs less than 2 pounds and is barely 2 feet long when rolled up, fitting perfectly in a checked bag or duffle. Bear in mind this product is designed to use with a beach chair, but this is part of what makes it so compact. It's also a piece of cake to set up — just click the pole into place, open the shade, then attach it to the chair. Though it doesn't have many features, we appreciate the simplicity of the no-frills design. The shade offers sun protection for most of your body, and the pole stays securely in place, even on windy days. This beach umbrella also proved incredibly durable, showing no signs of damage after being tossed around in transit. Price at time of publish: $54 The Details: 1.8 pounds | 42 x 40 inches | Fits 1 person