The 16 Best Beach Sandals for Women of 2023

Drawing from several experts' recommendations and our own tried-and-true beach-day favorites, we found the best sandals for every foot need and seaside scenario.

“A good beach sandal should be lightweight, waterproof, and durable,” says podiatrist Dr. Saylee Tulpule of Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic. "It's rather difficult to walk on uneven sand, so I usually recommend beach sandals that have straps around the ankle for better stability." Podiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Bass Daughtry advises you look for “a stylish, quick-drying sandal that has good arch support and rubber sole material to protect the feet from the heat of the sand and the potentially sharp edge of shells or the sting of a jellyfish.”

From platforms to sustainable slides, our favorite beach sandals come recommended by podiatrists and are comfortable, fully waterproof, supportive, and even attractive enough to roll over into an evening city stroll.

Best Overall Reef Water Vista Sandals Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Dsw.com Why We Love It: Pillowy comfort, fully waterproof construction, an espadrille-inspired texture, and a slight platform put these above the rest. What to Consider: There are no half sizes available, and they may require a bit of a break-in period. The Reef Water Vista is one of Tulpule’s favorite beach sandals, and we love them too. These super-comfortable shoes won’t slide off thanks to an adjustable back ankle strap in addition to the two front straps. An extremely light weight and bouncy compression-molded EVA footbed keep feet happy, and a sturdier outsole ensures you aren’t thrown off track by rocks or shells. They’re also fully waterproof so you can wander right into the surf. The slight platform and textured espadrille style elevate the look enough that it won’t be out of place if you stick around for a sunset cocktail, and there’s a rainbow of colors to match your favorite swimsuits or sunglasses. Since they're so reasonably priced, you might just want to grab a versatile neutral along with a more vibrant statement hue like Malibu pink or marbled blue. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes available: 5 to 11 | Materials: Synthetic

Best Neutrals Tkees Lily Nudes Tkees View On Tkees.com Why We Love It: This sleek style comes in 15 different shades. What to Consider: The leather isn’t the greatest material for the beach (but we do have a backup pick for you). “Nude” is one of the least helpful descriptors out there, but companies are slowly improving their color range for those elusive shades of brown and beige. At Tkees, smooth, minimalist flip-flop comes in 15 different shades, from linen to deep glow with plenty of stops in between. It’s a classic flip-flop silhouette made from Brazilian leather with a cushion insole. And while we love the color range and the build, it worries us that the leather probably is more suited to an idle boardwalk stroll than days with a high splash factor. If you want a neutral sandal that’s synthetic, Target’s A New Day line offers a thin-strapped minimalist polyurethane sandal for an affordable price. However, they only come in six shades. Price at time of publish: $55 Sizes available: 5 to 11 | Materials: Leather upper and insole, rubber outsole

Best for Wedding Guests Tory Burch Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com Why We Love It: These fancied-up flip-flops come in a good range of colors and sizes with a minimalist design. What to Consider: They’re a little on the thin side. If your cousin did not want you to wear plastic shoes to their wedding, they shouldn’t have planned it in the sand. Luckily, Tory Burch is here with a fashion version of the classic jellies from your childhood to make your flip-flops reception ready. The minimalist strappy design and accent logo bump these up a level in formality. There are five colors available, from deep bordeaux and bright citrus to clear, so you can match whatever clutch you’ve chosen to accompany you. (They also come in a less-translucent black or white style.) And if you get caught up in the celebration and feel the need to go frolic in the waves, the synthetic style will remain undamaged. If you want just a little bit of a heel, check out the Melissa Brigitte Crisscross Slide or add an ankle strap and metallic accent with the Ipanema Vitta. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes available: 4 to 13 | Materials: TPU upper, plastic sole

Best Espadrilles Sea Star Beachwear Coastal Platform Water Shoe Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Seastarbeachwear.com Why We Love It: This waterproof take on the classic espadrille is versatile and grippy enough for any beach day. What to Consider: There are no half sizes available, and there isn’t a lot of arch support. Most espadrilles are inherently vulnerable to water due to their natural jute (or other textile) soles. Sea Star Beachwear has solved this problem by making an espadrille-style water shoe with a water-friendly neoprene upper and rubber sole for grip on sand. The peep-toe platform style here makes these shoes extra versatile for going from the beach to the beach party, but if you want a closed-toe slip-on, slingback, or slide, it's got you covered there too. They’re quick-drying and also non-marking if you happen to get invited to a boat party along the way and come in easy-wearing white, black, and navy. Price at time of publish: $125 Sizes available: 6 to 11 | Materials: Neoprene upper and lining, rubber footbed and outsole

Best Platforms Nine West Pool Platform Slides Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Ninewest.com Why We Love It: We’re big fans of the stylish build, fun colors, and lack of sand-trapping corners. What to Consider: The sole may be a bit hard, and they tend to run wide. The ‘90s are coming back, and platform shoes with them. The Nine West Pool’s smooth monochrome and chunky build make it our pick for best beach platform. Not only are they trendy, they also have minimal nooks and crannies to catch sand or make it tricky for them to dry. Go for the black or nude if you want a neutral, or get funky with the leopard, lime, and lilac styles. Just note that there are no half sizes available, and they may run wide. Price at time of publish: $49 Sizes available: 5 to 11 | Materials: Synthetic, EVA outsole

Best Wedges Crocs Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedge Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Crocs.com Why We Love It: They’re comfortable and cute enough to keep going into the night. What to Consider: There are no half sizes and the color range is a little limited. Bounce from the beach to happy hour in our pick for the best beach wedges from Crocs. (Yes, we know, but they’ve come a long way from just Jibbitz.) Use the adjustable back strap to find your best fit. The foam footbed, deep heel cups, lightweight build, and raised insole will keep you comfortable all day. If you prefer a less-strappy style, the Brooklyn also comes in a simpler two-strap build. There are a few neutral tones available in both builds, though we do wish they had a more fun colors. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes available: 4 to 11 | Materials: Synthetic The 8 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Slides Adidas Adilette Comfort Sandals Slide Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Love It: They have a classic style and a totally waterproof build. What to Consider: The top band isn’t adjustable. We named these our best waterproof slides, and you’ve been seeing them around for decades for a reason. The classic Adidas three-stripe style comes in a whopping 20-plus colors, from mint to tortoiseshell to florals or metallics. They’re super simple, easy to match, and equally easy to clean. But it may be hard to find your ideal fit since they aren’t adjustable and don’t come in half sizes. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes available: 5 to 11 | Materials: Synthetic

Most Comfortable Oofos Ooahh Luxe Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Dick's Why We Love It: Oofos offers smooth foam and an APMA seal of approval. What to Consider: They run wide and don’t come in half sizes, so finding your fit might be tricky. When searching for comfortable sandals, the internet turns to Oofos. While these aren’t expressly beach sandals (they’re designed for post-workout recovery), they’re both moisture- and odor-resistant and easily ready to stand up to the elements. They're designed to help reduce stress on your joints with a cushioned footbed that absorbs impact and cradles your foot. We went for the luxe model particularly because we like its shiny upper and slightly sleeker build. But if you want a little less shine or simply a different color, the original Ooahh Slide is an equally comfy bet. They also come in a standard and luxe flip-flop style if you prefer that build. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes available: 5 to 11 | Materials: Synthetic/foam

Best for Kids Birkenstock Milano Essentials Kids EVA Amazon View On Amazon View On Birkenstock.com View On Dick's Why We Love It: Light, comfortable construction and plenty of sizes make these adorable mini Birkenstocks a great fit for kids. What to Consider: Particularly stubborn children may be able to find a way to wiggle out of them. Is there anything cuter than baby Birks? “I like Birkenstock because of the arch support in the footbed,” says Dr. Nelya Lobkova, DPM, of Step Up Surgical Podiatry. “I also like the back strap on these and the lightweight nature of these.” Find your child’s perfect beach-day fit with the three adjustable straps, including a back ankle strap to make sure they stay on. The EVA construction is super light and comfortable as well as shock-absorbing, waterproof, and gentle on the skin. It’s all molded out of one piece, so there are minimal crannies and you can just shower them off or dunk them in the tub to clean them. Price at time of publish: $92 Sizes available: 1 to 13 | Materials: EVA The 16 Most Comfortable Flip-flops for Men and Women of 2023

Best Sustainable Indosole Women’s Slide Amazon View On Amazon View On Indosole.com View On Madewell.com Why We Love It: These are made almost entirely of recycled materials, plus they come in plenty of colors and are super comfortable. What to Consider: The sizing is a bit unusual. Indosole uses recycled tires to make the soles of their shoes, working to lessen the number of tires sitting in landfills around the world, biodegrading and releasing toxic chemicals whenever they’re set on fire. This creates a shoe that’s both durable (you’re unlikely to put more miles on them than a car would, after all), comfortable, and better for the earth. Its manufacturing process is also designed to be both socially and environmentally responsible. There are eight solid colors available and some contrasting combos as well, and the rubber footbed is designed to contour to your feet. Podiatrists we consulted say slides are slightly better for your feet than flip-flops if they fit correctly, and you don’t have to grip with your toes to get them to stay on. But if you prefer a flip-flop or platform style, Indosole has you covered there too, and with even more colors — check out their whole collection for the entire range. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes available: 4-5 to 10-11 | Materials: Recycled tire sole, rubber/EVA footbed, fiber strap

Best for Beach Sports Teva Women's Original Universal Sandals Teva View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Freepeople.com Why We Love It: This classic sandal has just the right amount of grip, comfort, and plenty of colors. What to Consider: There are no half sizes available. You knew Tevas were going to show up on this list somewhere. “I like all Teva sports sandals,” says Lobkova. “They have excellent traction.” They’re a favorite brand of Tulpule’s as well. The Original Universals are some of the less heavy-duty models out there, but they’ve got enough grip for your game of spikeball and the many adjustable straps will keep your foot from slipping out. They’ve also got a ton of color combinations and prints available. The quick-dry webbing can stand up to the waves, and they’re even antimicrobial to prevent any dampness-induced funk. And when you’re done, they’re recyclable. If you want to go the platform route, that’s an option as well, though it’s better for reclining than diving for a volleyball. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes available: 5 to 12 | Materials: Recycled polyester webbing, EVA midsole, rubber outsole

Best Strappy Melissa x Salinas Cancun Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Shopmelissa.com Why We Love It: These funky sandals are both stylish and sustainable. What to Consider: It’s made from “fruit-scented PVC,” which may not be to everyone’s preference. Go full beach gladiator in these strappy sandals from Brazilian brand Melissa. They’re made from a fruit-scented PVC, so you’ll stay fresh all day, and the PVC is durable, flexible, and even recyclable as well as hypoallergenic to minimize any irritation. It comes in black, beige, bright green, and red, and the brand makes all of their shoes in a zero-waste process, so you get some extra bonus eco cred. Price at time of publish: $99 Sizes available: 5 to 9 | Materials: Synthetic PVC

Best Arch Support Dansko Racquel Zappos View On Zappos View On Dansko.com View On Thewalkingcompany.com Why We Love It: These bright, supportive sandals are ready for the water. What to Consider: The velcro may be a bit short if you need them extra-tight. Lobkova also recommends Dansko products, particularly the Racquel sandals for their arch support, adjustable straps, and “soft, water-friendly material.” The bright colors are boardwalk-ready, and they’re fully synthetic, so you don’t need to worry about getting them wet or sandy. A thick, sturdy sole will also keep you from slipping around, and the adjustable velcro helps find your best fit. Note that sizes are in EU sizing and adapted to the US system, which is why the numbers may look strange. Price at time of publish: $115 Sizes available: 5.5-6 to 11.5-12 (EU 36 to 42) | Materials: Synthetic, EVA footbed

Best Lightweight Crocs Tulum Toe Post Sandal Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Crocs.com Why We Love It: They’re cute, comfortable, and easy to wear wherever. What to Consider: These don’t have quite as much support as some other Crocs. Daughtry recommends these sandals for water-based activities thanks to their quick-drying build. “This sandal will offer some support and can be worn with a range of outfits while going from water events to shopping to dinners out on the town,” she says. The buckle is adjustable, so you can make sure they stay on your feet, and the toe post is soft enough to avoid blisters or chafing. They’ve got a range of bright colors to match your favorite cover-up, and the foam footbed is comfortable enough for all-day wear. Price at time of publish: $45 Sizes available: 4 to 11 | Materials: Matlite straps, foam footbed. EVA sole

Best for Walking in Sand OluKai Nu‘a Pi‘o Sandals Dickâs Sporting Goods View On Zappos View On Dick's View On Olukai.com Why We Love It: These provide plenty of padding and lift for long beach walks. What to Consider: The color range is a little limited, and you may experience some rubbing under the straps during the break-in period. OluKai is one of Tulpule’s favorite brands. She’s a fan of the leather Honu, but for a long walk on one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, we’d go with the Nu‘a Pi‘o for their thicker soles and more padded footbeds. The “water-friendly” design will even float if you happen to get a little overexcited, and the synthetic straps have a soft jersey lining for extra comfort. The footbed is also designed to mold to your foot and the sole has plenty of traction for clambering over the occasional rocks. Price at time of publish: $80 Sizes available: 5 to 11 | Materials: Synthetic upper, rubber outsole The 9 Best Hiking Sandals for Women of 2023