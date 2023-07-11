From memoirs to mystery thrillers to feel-good romance novels, Travel + Leisure’s list of beach reads has something for every type of vacationer — and we’ve actually read them all. We suggest grabbing at least one of these for your next beach trip, though we wouldn’t discourage you from ordering all 15 of them (seriously, they’re that good).

Is there anything more tranquil than sitting at the ocean’s edge, waves crashing and palm trees swaying, with a book of your chosen genre in hand? (If you ask us, the answer is no.) So, if you’re heading out on a trip to the shore this summer, now is the time to pick out a book or two as a travel companion. You could blindly peruse your nearest bookstore in search of your next beach read … or you can check out our personal recommendations.

Taste: My Life Through Food "While not super new (it released in 2021), this stays a favorite summer beach read of mine and a favorite to recommend to anyone who hasn't had the chance. I love any kind of book that transports me (especially to some of my favorite places in the world, like Italy). With Taste, not only are you reading stories of Stanley Tucci's life and travels and his deep, long term relationship with food, but you'll also find incredible recipes to try. I even made a wish list from restaurants the book mentioned to journey to myself in Italy. It is also because of Tucci and this book I discovered my now never-ending craving for Sancerre (another summer staple). Funny and smart, Taste didn't feel like just a biography, but more like a personal dining/book club with Mr. Tucci himself. Who could ask for a better read than that?" — Alessandra Amodio, Associate Photo Editor Price at time of publish: $15

A Perfect Vintage "You will absolutely devour A Perfect Vintage at the beach this summer — or perhaps while lazing in the Loire Valley, which is where the story takes place. It follows a woman who turns old French country estates into hotels (très T+L, it's giving It List). It's so easy to fall into the world the author, Chelsea Fagan, creates, likely because she has so much firsthand experience living and working as an American in France. I have always been such a fan of Fagan's writing — full disclosure, she used to employ me, so I am, indeed, biased. But she is so sharp on the page and to see her lean into narrative fiction is a treat. The book is deliciously French: chic, smart, fun, and unapologetically alluring." — Maya Kachroo-Levine, Senior Editor Price at time of publish: $18

Laid and Confused: Why We Tolerate Bad Sex and How to Stop "Whether the title resonates with you or not, you owe it to yourself to read this book. At its core, it's a guide to experiencing pleasure — in all its myriad forms — in an era when everything from overstimulation to interpersonal disconnect has stacked the odds against us. And what better way to elevate your beach experience than learning to fully bask in bodily sensation? Yagoda is a brilliant journalist who backs truly hilarious observations from her own life with meticulous research. She talked to psychologists, sex coaches, dominatrixes, and a wide range of subjects across the gender, age, and sexuality spectrums to thoroughly parse the 'sex recession.' I couldn't put this book down, and I've been lighting up every group chat to spread the word." — Lydia Price, Commerce Editor Price at time of publish: $19

Butter Honey Pig Bread "Butter Honey Pig Bread follows the relationship of twins, Kehinde and Taiye, and their mother as Kehinde finds her way home to them in Nigeria. Throughout the book, we unpack the trauma that led to the family's separation, dive into the love lives of these women, explore the bond of sisterhood, and, of course, drool over the beautiful descriptions of Chef Kehinde's amazing food. This book will make you cry, it will make you gasp, it will make you laugh, it will make you hungry, and it will make you want to call your sister. "This is the book I'll be gifting to all of my friends this year — it's so beautifully written and completely pulls you into the story. Unlike with some books with multiple narrators, I was truly invested in and cared about the stories of both these women. Just when I thought I knew where the plot was taking me, the story introduced another element to make me feel even more for these characters. This is an amazing book to read at any time, but is so great for vacations because you won't want to put it down." — Taylor Fox, Updates Writer Price at time of publish: $20

All the Missing Girls "Mystery thriller is my genre — and this is one of the best ones I've gotten my hands on in recent years. The plot centers on 28-year-old Nicolette, who is forced to return to the hometown she promptly left after her best friend's disappearance a decade earlier. Almost immediately upon Nicolette's return, another girl goes missing. The majority of the story is told in reverse chronological order, culminating in a sweetly satisfying reveal you won't see coming. It's gripping without being too heavy, and it's a perfect beach read thanks to its nostalgic summer imagery: childhood flashbacks, first love, adventure, and a fateful evening at the fairgrounds. I've since read other novels by Miranda, but this one remains my favorite." — Hillary Maglin, Associate Commerce Editor Price at time of publish: $15

The School for Good Mothers: A Novel "A dystopian, gripping, can't-put-it-down kind of a book that forces you to question traditional family and gender dynamics. Chan is a dynamite writer who moves briskly and with an assured, at times humorous voice. I loved every page of it." — Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief Price at time of publish: $13

Red, White & Royal Blue: A Novel "This star-crossed lovers' book follows the love story of the first son of the United States and a British prince as they pursue a relationship despite the rivalry between their two families. It's a beautiful storyline that centers on an LGBTQ+ couple and it will certainly have you laughing, weeping, and turning every page in anticipation of the next. If you're looking for a book to pick up before vacation, this slightly spicy and very romantic book is a perfect option." — Anna Popp, Commerce Writer Price at time of publish: $11

Thick: And Other Essays "For summer, I love a short read — so I tend to go for short stories and essays so I can read a full bit and then put the book down to enjoy the moments of summer, whether that's by the pool or the beach. Tressie McMillan Cottom is a professor of sociology and this book of essays is a powerful, intellectual look at our society with wise quips about media, beauty, and class. The deeply insightful, honest takes will have you sitting with her words far after reading." — Mariah Tyler, Visuals Editor Price at time of publish: $24

Harlem Shuffle "If you prefer a read that whisks you away to another time, this book does a tremendous job. I love Colson Whitehead, and Harlem Shuffle is a truly entertaining, heart wrenching read about a used furniture salesman who's trying to provide for his family in ways he never had as a child in 1960s-70s Harlem. There are historical parallels of political protests and fictional jewelry heists that intertwine in a compelling narrative." — Mariah Tyler, Visuals Editor Price at time of publish: $16

Reckless Girls "I love a good mystery and I especially love devouring books about people on vacation while I'm on vacation. Reckless Girls starts off idyllic — cruising to a remote deserted island — but quickly turns sinister when the foursome actually aren't the atoll's only guests, and almost no one is who they seem. This book is full of twists and turns and relationship drama, all the ingredients for a good beach read in my opinion ... just maybe don't read it before heading on a boat trip yourself." — Morgan Ashley Parker, Senior Commerce Editor Price at time of publish: $10

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty: A Novel "This book is gripping and racy, right from the very first sentence. Feyi, who lost her husband five years prior, is navigating her new single life and her work as an artist when she accepts an invite to the Caribbean that changes everything. You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty toes the line between literary fiction and a steamy romance and manages to deal with both grief and hope simultaneously with lyrical prose and realistic, brazen dialogue." — Morgan Ashley Parker, Senior Commerce Editor Price at time of publish: $18

Demon Copperhead: A Pulitzer Prize Winner "I tore through this book. It strikes a unique balance of serious, often sad subject matter with an amusing narrator voice. It tells the story of an orphan in modern-day Appalachia, and author Barbara Kingsolver modeled the story after Charles Dickens' David Copperfield (which I admittedly have not read)." — Chris Abell, Associate Editorial Director, Transaction Team Price at time of publish: $19

The New Girl: A Novel "The most recent novel in the Gabriel Allon series, The New Girl follows the story of a mysterious new arrival at a posh Swiss private school. When she is suddenly kidnapped, her father, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, teams up with an unlikely ally, Gabriel Allon, legendary Israeli spy and art restorer, to get her back. "I've been reading this book this summer and can't get enough! A thriller that follows Israeli spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon, it bounces between New York and various other exciting locales all over Europe and the Middle East. It's a super quick, easy, entertaining read perfect for the beach or a rainy day curled up inside." — Sophie Mendel, Commerce Editor Price at time of publish: $15

National Dish: Around the World in Search of Food, History, and the Meaning of Home "It's not your traditional beach read, but this new memoir-meets-travelog is, for me, a must-have summer book. The author, an occasional contributor to T+L, goes deep on legendary dishes like Oaxacan mole and Neopalitan pizza while also explaining how the foods that travelers love came to be. If we're lucky, it'll be turned into a bingeable TV series, with von Bremzen as the affable host. You can read more about National Dish and von Bremzen here." — Paul Brady, Articles Editor Price at time of publish: $23