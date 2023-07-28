From quick-dry towels and wet bags to portable speakers and smart sunglasses, the Travel + Leisure team compiled a list of our favorite beach day essentials we never hit the sand without. We’ve actually personally tried the items on our list and use them regularly, so we can pretty much guarantee they’ll make your next beach vacation the most enjoyable one yet.

A day at the beach: is there anything better? The crashing waves, the warm breeze, the sight of the water stretching to the horizon — the only thing that could possibly improve the experience is having the right beach day essentials on hand. Not only will they keep you comfy and entertained, but they just might prolong your time on the shore.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore When it comes to the beach, a good, reliable facial sunscreen is obviously a must-have. We especially love the popular Unseen Sunscreen by Supergoop — it’s clean, comfortable on the skin, oil-free, and antioxidant rich. It’s basically a one-stop skincare shop, and it’ll never leave thick, white streaks on your face like other sunscreens. It’s even formulated with helpful ingredients we’re obsessed with, like red algae, frankincense, and meadowfoam oil. “For my money there's nothing smoother, cleaner, and more pleasant to apply than this super-light sunblock, which also has serious ray-stopping power with SPF 40,” articles editor Paul Brady said. “I keep it in my bag all summer long, whether at the beach or on a boat. Price at time of publish: $38 for 1.7 ounces

Isle Gateway Dry Bag Isle View On Islesurfandsup.com This dry bag from Gateway is one of those things that makes you wonder how you ever survived without it once you own it. It’s essentially a waterproof bag that is easy to carry, pack, and store. At 22 x 15 x 8 inches, the 20-liter bag is large enough to hold all the items you’d want to keep dry (like a beach towel, wallet, and change of clothes), but it’s also extremely light for its size at just 1.5 pounds. An adjustable shoulder strap and waterproof external pocket for smaller items just make things more convenient. “I love keeping my items in a dry bag whether I'm lounging on the beach or enjoying beachy water sports,” updates writer Taylor Fox said. “You never know when the tide will come up fast and you definitely don't want to stick drippy hands into a beach bag only to get your wallet, phone, book, or other items sopping wet. This bag is big enough to store all of your essentials and you can stick it into a more stylish beach bag, or use it on its own for a simple and functional look.” Price at time of publish: $50

Palladium Revolt Sandal Mono 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Journeys.com It’s time to admit most pairs of flip flops actually do nothing to help you traverse sand at the beach. This summer, trade them in for the Revolt Sandal Monos, which are rugged and supportive while remaining quite stylish. The one-inch platforms provide serious traction, while the uppers boast hook-and-loop velcro straps to personalize your fit. You can snag them in four colors and multiple women’s sizes including half sizes. “I love these shoes for a beach day!” Fox said. “Running through hot sand to get to the water can be so painful and flat sandals can let so much sand in you may as well go barefoot. These lifted sandals provide about an inch of space between your foot and the ground, plus they're so stylish and comfortable, you'll want to wear them long after you leave the beach! The simple velcro closures ensure you can pop them on and off, wasting no time jumping into the water.” Price at time of publish: $90 The 21 Best Weekend Trip Essentials, According to T+L Editors

Utu SPF 30 Sunscreen Utu View On Utu-sun.com This is the do-it-all sunscreen we can’t stop buying. Not only does it work effectively over your entire body, but it also wears beautifully on the face under makeup without causing breakouts. That’s thanks to its abundance of good-for-you ingredients such as squalene, hyaluronic acid, and sea buckthorn. It majorly hydrates the skin and protects against UV rays without the use of SPF (yes, really!) — all you have to do is reapply every two hours. “This sunscreen is so light and comfortable, I love wearing it every day as a base underneath my makeup,” Fox said. “On beach days, it's the perfect companion to ensure my skin stays protected even when in the direct sun for long periods of time. It goes on like a moisturizer, so reapplying is something I actually look forward to and the tube fits in every little beach bag — even fanny packs! As a bonus, the packaging is completely recyclable and the formula is reef-safe so this is truly a guilt-free product.” Price at time of publish: $16 for 20 milliliter

Vitamin A Astrid Bralette and Cali High Leg Classic Coverage Bottom Vitamin A View On Vitaminaswim.com View On Vitaminaswim.com In need of a new bathing suit that’s comfy, durable, and flattering? Check out Vitamin A’s Astrid Bralette and Cali High Leg Classic Coverage Bottom. This set couldn’t be easier to wear since there are no closures — simply pull on both the top and bottom for an effortlessly stylish look. The top is lined and features a unique U-shaped wire detail, while the lined bottoms keep you looking chic without exposing too much. The nylon-lycra blend fabric stands up to washes, wear, and sea water, whether you opt for a solid color, a metallic print, or one of the other 13 available styles. “This swimsuit set from Vitamin A is so flattering and comfortable,” commerce writer Anna Popp said. “I wore it on the beach for lounging all day and it never caused any discomfort or awkward tan lines. Best of all, it's super secure and supportive so it stayed on completely even when I went cliff jumping and paddle boarding on a lake. I also love the cut of the bottoms because they are more mid-waisted than high-waisted.” Price at time of publish: $125 for bralette and $105 for bottom

Sferra Tropea Beach Towel Sferra View On Sferra.com The perfect beach towel is lightweight, high-quality, and luxuriously oversized, which is why we’re all about this pick from Sferra. Made with Turkish cotton terry cloth, this towel could not be softer or better made. It comes in two beachy colorways, and at 40 x 70 inches, it’s large enough for two people to sit on (or one person to completely wrap it around their body). It’s a little pricey for a towel, but it’s sure to last you pretty much forever. “If you're in search of a perfectly plush and soft towel, then look no further,” Popp said. “This beach towel from Sferra is the perfect size for two people to sit comfortably on the beach or at the park for a picnic. Despite its larger size, it packs down small enough to fit in a tote bag so it's super portable. I also love that after washing it loads of times, it's still just as soft and cozy as the first time I used it.” Price at time of publish: $76

Kistore Women's Crochet Cover-up Pants Amazon View On Amazon Cover-up dresses are…fine. If you’re really looking to make a statement (and experience total comfort on the beach), choose a pair of cover-up pants instead. This pair from Amazon are breezy, flattering, and modern — plus, they’ll look and feel just as good in a seaside coffee shop or hotel lobby as they do on the beach. They come in plenty of fun styles and colors, but be mindful of the bathing suit you’re wearing underneath, as the pants are made to be see-through. “I love the look of boho-style cover-up pants, and I fell in love with this pair as soon as I saw them,” associate commerce editor Hillary Maglin said. “They're comfy, stylish, and super breathable thanks to their woven construction. I'll wear them over a bathing suit paired with a crop top or woven halter top (or even just my bikini top!) to hit the beach, pool, or boardwalk. Add an oversized sun hat and you've got major island vibes.” Price at time of publish: $28 The 15 Best Beach Reads, According to T+L Editors Who’ve Actually Read Them

FILA x Revel Tune Smart Sunglasses Glasses USA View On Glassesusa.com We love a multipurpose accessory, and these stylish sunglasses that play music, podcasts, and audiobooks are simply the best. Just connect them to your phone using Bluetooth, and you’ll have access to your entire library of audio files. You can even take calls in them, which will remain private because, despite speakers on each side, the frames are designed for only the wearer to hear the audio coming out. There’s also a touch control panel at the temple, yet the glasses remain slim and lightweight. “While sunglasses are always a must-have in my beach bag, these smart sunnies are my new favorite thing,” senior commerce editor Morgan Ashley Parker said. “They look like a regular pair but there are slim speakers in the arms so I can listen to music wherever I am. In some destinations, I don’t want to advertise my tech and sport wireless headphones so I love this as a subtle alternative — they connect to any phone via Bluetooth (and a quick tap pauses and resumes the tunes). They’re also great for taking calls but, fair warning, you will get some strange looks walking down the street in shades talking to yourself.” Price at time of publish: $138

adidas x Farm Rio swim shorts adidas View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Adidas.com Whether you’re looking to cover up a bit more at the beach or you just want a hassle-free change of clothes, swim shorts are a great thing to have on hand. This pair, which comes from a collaboration between Adidas and Farm Rio, is flattering, gender neutral, and made to quickly dry so you can head from the water to town in no time at all. They’re also super soft, equipped with pockets, and available in a range of sizes. “These swim shorts were a fun addition to my bag on a recent trip to the Dominican Republic, where I knew the colorful print would be right at home,” deputy photo editor Skye Senterfeit said. “I didn’t actually swim in them but found the quick-dry fabric perfect for pulling on over a wet swimsuit for the walk back to my room. I was worried about how the unisex style would (or wouldn’t!) work with my curves, but got a great fit by ordering one size up.” Price at time of publish: $70

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com If you tend to burn at the beach, keep Sun Bum’s Original Sunscreen Lotion on hand. It’s one of the most reliable sunblocks out there, and it’s available in four SPF strengths ranging from 15 to 70. We also love that rather than streaking, pilling, or feeling greasy on the skin, it absorbs promptly to the point that we really can’t even feel it. It also has a cheerful summer-y smell, and who could deny how cute the tiki-remnicient bottles look in your beach bag? “I'm very pale and sunburn easily; my husband's next-level on both of those fronts,” Senterfeit said. “I've never been devoted to any particular sunscreen brand in the past but was impressed by the Sun Bum SPF 50 lotion I picked up for our trip to the Caribbean and it'll be my go-to from now on. It applied smoothly, wasn’t sticky, and was quickly absorbed into the skin (even on the third or fourth application of the day). It was so pleasant to use, we actually reapplied as often as you're supposed to and, for the first time ever, both returned home from vacation sunburn free.” Price at time of publish: $19 for 8 ounces

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Brandsmartusa.com What’s a vacation without your favorite tunes to take your cares away? Grab the bestselling JBL Clip 3 Speaker from Amazon to create the perfect vibe on your next beach trip. The tiny speaker connects to your phone’s Bluetooth just as easily as it clips onto, well, pretty much anything, and its waterproof finish means an accidental splash or two won’t ruin your day. The controls are easy to use, and it comes in a dozen colors and prints ranging from black camo to light pink. “A beach day needs a good playlist,” digital editorial director Nina Ruggiero said. “I have quite a few portable speakers, but my JBL Clip is my go-to for the beach — it's waterproof, durable, and you can just clip it on your beach chair and hit play.” Price at time of publish: $50

Ostrich Deluxe 3N1 Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot There’s nothing wrong with sitting on a towel or blanket at the beach, but if all-day comfort is what you’re looking for, consider adding the Ostrich Deluxe 3-in-1 Beach Chair to your gear collection. It’s truly as luxe as beach chairs come thanks to its built-in head pillow, lumbar pillow, armrest, adjustable footrest, cupholder, and carry strap. It’s easy to carry at just 9 pounds, yet it has a 275-pound weight capacity. You can even adjust the chair so that you can lie flat if you choose. “This beach chair has face and arm holes so you can easily read, scroll through your phone, or just get comfy while lying on your stomach,” commerce editor Lydia Price said. “With an adjustable footrest, a headrest, and even a lumbar pillow so you can fill that annoying gap between the seatbed and back, this is the crème de la crème of beach chairs. Once you try it, you'll never go back.” Price at time of publish: $149 The 18 Best Beach Bags and Totes of 2023

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Sometimes, all you want at the beach is a towel that dries fast and doesn’t soak all your other belongings on the way home. We prefer Raincleaf’s Microfiber Quick Dry Towel for its portability and overall performance. It also absorbs five times its weight in water and boasts a soft, suede-like feel that terrycloth towels can’t compete with. Get in 11 colors, and when you’re not at the beach, use it at the gym or around the house. “I bring this quick-dry microfiber travel towel to the beach every time,” commerce editor Sophie Mendel said. “It's compact, lightweight, and takes up virtually no room in your beach bag. Plus, it dries super quickly so you won't have to worry about throwing a soggy towel back in your bag at the end of the day.” Price at time of publish: $17 for 30 x 60 inches

Coco Shop High Waisted Shorts Coco Shop View On Cocoshopwi.com Are you more of an evening-walk-on-the-beach kind of person? If you prefer enjoying the sights and sounds of the ocean without actually getting in the water or sand, you’ll love these high-waisted, beautifully fitted shorts from Coco Shop. They’re comfy due to a soft, cotton construction, but thanks to an invisible side zipper and button closure, they appear neat and clean. You can wear them with a matching top, though they’d look just as gorgeous with a white tank or blouse. “People underestimate the power of a fun, colorful pair of shorts,” editor in chief Jacqui Gifford said. “I always throw a pair in my beach bag in case I need to run an errand (drugstore run for sunscreen, pick up a sandwich lunch at the deli) because they typically take up less room than a caftan or dress. This pair from Antigua-born brand Coco Shop has a fabulous print — a statement-maker that gives off major summer vibes.” Price at time of publish: $285

Sunuva Rash Vest Sunuva View On Sunuva.com If you’re hitting the beach with little ones, it’s a good idea to keep this quick-drying rash vest from Sunuva in your beach bag. Not only does it help prevent rashes from things like boogie boards, rough sand, and sunburn, but it also reduces waste and minimizes its environmental impact as it’s made from recycled fabrics. The top is also very soft yet durable, so it’s likely your child will wear it until they grow out of it. “I've searched far and wide for a fast drying rash guard, something that won't irritate my son's sensitive skin,” Gifford said. “Sunuva makes some of the best out there — they are fashioned from recycled yarn, and dry within 20-30 minutes of getting out of the water. They also have excellent patterns, prints, and details — like this fun pocket!” Price at time of publish: $57

Wander and Perch Wet Bag Wander and Perch View On Wanderandperch.com These little waterproof, lined pouches are perfect for packing small items in your beach bag that you don’t want to get wet — think makeup, sunscreen, money, wallets, phones, cameras, portable speakers, and even certain food items. At 12.5 x 10.5 inches, the pouches are even large enough to store wet swimsuits after a day in the surf. Best of all, you can throw them in the wash with the rest of your clothes if they get dirty. If pineapples aren’t your thing, go for another print like seahorses, hibiscuses, nautical stripes, and more. “Packing my beach bag and little beach essentials gives me the same excitement as packing my suitcase for a trip,” associate photo editor Alessandra Amodio said. “The Wander & Perch Wet Bags are large and spacious without being too cumbersome and let you store away anything you might want to bring onto the beach without fear of anything being ruined. The unisex, eco-friendly pouches are water-resistant, breathable, and machine washable — plus they come in dozens of chic patterns to fit any vibe and style. Fill ‘em up, toss them in any beach bag or backpack, and enjoy!” Price at time of publish: $44