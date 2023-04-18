Whether you’re looking for a super-sized blanket to fit the whole family, a cozy design for chillier days, or a luxurious piece to show off your style, our list has something for your needs and budget.

The best beach blankets are large enough to fit a few friends (no more trying to squish people onto your towel when they invariably forget theirs!), and are portable enough to tote around for spontaneous beach days. They’re also super easy to clean and store, taking up less room than bulky towels.

Beach blankets are a summertime essential: They’re more spacious, packable, and versatile than beach towels, offering a huge surface area for you to make the most of your sun-soaked plans. They’re handy to have around for all of your outdoor activities too, providing an extra layer while camping or an easy-to-clean, waterproof picnic surface.

Best Overall URBANECO OUTDOORS Lightweight Beach Blanket - Oversized Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart.ca Why We Love It It’s enormous, lightweight, easily packable, and even has sand pockets as well as stakes to secure it on windy days. What to Consider The material can get hot in direct sun, so you may want to layer towels on top. The UrbanEco Outdoors Lightweight Beach Blanket ticks all of our boxes: It’s jumbo-sized (it fits up to eight people!), weighs next to nothing (1 pound!), is a breeze to pack back into its carrying case, and it won’t blow away in the wind. Just fill the built-in corner pockets with sand to weigh it down or double your peace of mind by using the six included stakes to keep it in place. We love that there’s also a handy zippered pocket so you can tuck your phone and other valuables away from the sand. The blanket itself is thin and coated with water-resistant PA, which makes it easy to clean and wipe sand off of — but also means it absorbs heat when in direct sunlight, so you’ll want to throw your beach towel on top for added protection and padding. The brand offers a generous lifetime replacement policy if your blanket should ever rip, but it’s unlikely you’ll need it, as it’s made of tear-resistant polyester. It’s also available in seven playful patterns, from tropical leaves to a giant drawing of a sea turtle. Price at time of publish: $32 The Details: 107 x 77 inches | 1 pound | Polyester

Best Budget Scuddles Extra Large Picnic Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It The triple-layered blanket features waterproof backing, foam padding, and a stylish woven design. What to Consider The velcro closure can come undone after extended use. This blanket hits the sweet spot when it comes to practicality and comfort: It’s super lightweight and easy to roll up into the attached carrying handle, and it’s built with three layers that maximize versatility. The bottom layer is made from waterproof PEVA material, which means damp sand and dewy grass won’t seep through. The middle layer offers a thick foam cushion for additional padding, while the top layer is a stylish and soft woven acrylic fabric that’s available in a variety of striped designs. Even in direct sunlight, it stays cool thanks to the quick drying material, which is easy to spot clean. For added convenience, there’s a zippered pocket tucked into the top of the carrying case so you can easily store your phone, keys, and other small essentials. Price at time of publish: $29 The Details: 79 x 60 inches | 1 pound | Ethylene vinyl acetate, foam, acrylic

Best for Chilly Days ITA Ile Blanket Madewell View On Italeisure.com View On Madewell.com Why We Love It This 100 percent premium cotton blanket is as cozy as it is stylish. What to Consider It isn’t water-resistant. A good beach day can last until well after the sun goes down — which is when having an extra cozy blanket on hand can make or break the rest of the night. This luxuriously soft (and seriously stylish) piece from ITA, a Black- and woman-owned outdoor gear brand, is inspired by the Aso-Oke handwoven textiles of Nigeria. It’s loomed from 100 percent high-quality cotton yarn, which makes it easy to toss in the laundry (on the gentlest setting) when it needs a wash. We love this piece for its distinctive pattern and vibrant fringed edges, which will add a major dose of flair to your outdoor outings. Price at time of publish: $175 The Details: 54 x 72 inches | Handwoven | Cotton The Best Beach Chairs, According to Our Tests

Best for Kids Pottery Barn Kids Rugby Stripe Beach Blanket Pottery Barn Kids View On Potterybarnkids.com Why We Love It It’s super soft and easy to clean. What to Consider It doesn’t come with a carrying case. This blanket is great for the beach and the environment. It’s made from over 90 single-use plastic bottles that have been upcycled. The back is a solid navy while the front features classic navy-and-white rugby stripes. The yarn-dyed fibers are treated with environmentally safe dyes, which is perfect for your little ones and for the planet — plus, dry sand rolls right off. While there’s no carrying case, it features a pocket flap and a velcro loop, so it’s easy to roll up and toss in a beach bag or the car after use. Price at time of publish: $48 The Details: 55.5 x 65.25 inches | 3.25 pounds | Recycled polyester

Best for Families Sand Cloud Checkmate Party Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Sandcloud.com Why We Love It Quick-drying and super spacious, this chic blanket is as sand-resistant as they come. What to Consider There are no stakes or sand pockets to keep it weighed down. Sand Cloud delivers exactly what the name suggests: A cozy, cloud-like layer that separates you from the sand. The extra-large blanket is big enough to fit everyone on family beach days and is made up of four-layer gauze jacquard weave, which is sand-resistant and offers comfortable cushioning without feeling heavy. It’s also made entirely of Turkish organic cotton, which is more absorbent and quick-drying than other cottons; it will also get softer and fluffier with every wash. Scoop it up in seven different styles, from checkered to a boho floral pattern. The brand — which donates 10 percent of profits to help preserve marine life — also sells a chic leather carry strap separately, which you can mix and match with any Sand Cloud item. Price at time of publish: $148 The Details: 85 x 90 inches | 3.2 pounds | Turkish organic cotton

Best Style Eighth Generation Ribbons Wool Blanket Eighth Generation View On Eighthgeneration.com Why We Love It It features a reversible design, so it’s like getting double the blanket in one. What to Consider It’s recommended as dry clean only, so it may not be ideal if you’re prone to spills. Owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe, Eighth Generation is a lifestyle brand that strives to place control of the market and narrative around Native art firmly back in the hands of the artisans who produce it. Five percent of every blanket purchase goes to their Inspired Natives Award, which supports emerging entrepreneurs in the arts. This double-sided wool blanket boasts not one, but two of the most unique and mesmerizing visuals, crafted by award-winning artist Jamie Okuma of the Luiseño and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The vibrant yellows, greens, pinks, reds, and blues are standout shades in the designer’s traditional bead and ribbon work. The design itself is meant to represent the geometry of the Great Basin region. Price at time of publish: $225 The Details: 59 x 78 inches | Materials: Wool pile, polyester warp

Best Waterproof YETI Lowlands Blanket With Travel Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI Why We Love It This dual-layered blanket features a supremely waterproof outer layer and a padded, insulated inner layer. What to Consider It’s quite a bit heavier than most of the other options on this list. Yeti is one of the most trusted outdoor gear brands on the market, so it’s no surprise that they have a blanket that’s made to tackle all sorts of terrain, from beaches to the backcountry. Heavy duty without feeling bulky, this dual-layered blanket features a durable outer layer that’s laminated with a hydro-barrier to repel wet ground, plus a cushy, insulated inner layer for comfort. Pet owners will love that it’s built to shake off pet hair and dirt — plus, it’s machine washable, so you can bring it to dog-friendly beaches again and again. With portability in mind, it folds up easily into its storage bag. Price at time of publish: $200 The Details: 55 x 78 inches | 5.8 pounds | Top layer: polyester and rayon; insulation: polyester; bottom layer: polyester The 11 Best Beach Coolers of 2023

Best Sand-proof Popchose Beach Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It Large and lightweight, this blanket is specifically engineered to repel sand. What to Consider The material is thin, so you may want to layer it with a towel for added padding. For how spacious this blanket is, it’s hard to believe it folds up into such a small storage bag. It’s the most lightweight on our list (just under one pound), meaning it’s a breeze to carry — and thanks to the included ground stakes and sand pockets, there’s no need to worry about it blowing away. It’s available in three vibrant, summery shades: blue, orange, and teal green, all of which feature a lighter color in the center in order to minimize heat retention from the sun. The water- and rip-resistant material is quite thin, so you’ll want to layer it with a towel for extra comfort. There are also five zipper pockets included, so everyone can conveniently store their valuables out of the sun’s glare. Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: 83 x 78 inches | .85 pounds | Polyester

Best Luxury Gucci Terrycloth Beach Blanket Gucci View On Gucci.com Why We Love It The terrycloth keeps cool on even the most blazing days and means there’s no need to layer another towel on top. What to Consider It’s sized more similarly to a traditional beach towel. If you’re looking to make a sartorial statement at the beach, look no further than this gilded Gucci number. Emblazoned with larger-than-life lipsticks (and the Gucci logo, of course), this bold blanket makes an immediate fashion statement. But there’s function behind the form: Terrycloth pulls double duty, acting as a super-absorbent towel as well as a cooling layer that won’t take on the sun’s heat. While the smaller size makes this ideal for just one person, it also means it’s a breeze to roll up this luxurious Italian-crafted piece and carry it around. Price at time of publish: $610 The Detauks: 59 x 35.4 inches | Terrycloth

Best Lightweight CleverMade Malibu Beach Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Why We Love It It’s reversible, so you can use the smooth outer side as a blanket or the terry inner layer as a towel. What to Consider It’s not quite soft enough to use just as a blanket — but as an outdoor layer, it does the trick. This combines the best of a beach blanket and a towel in one: the outer layer is made of soft, absorbent cotton that’s cozy to lay down on, while the inner layer is absorbent, quick-drying terry that helps to dry you off after a dip in the ocean. It’s listed as an indoor/outdoor blanket, but we’d recommend using it for your beach days, picnics, and camping excursions — the outer layer can’t quite compete with cozy indoor throws. We love the fringed edges and chic, neutral tone of this design, which is also available in navy with white stripes. At 2.54 pounds, it’s lightweight yet substantial enough to provide a cozy handfeel. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: 60 x 72 inches | 2.54 pounds | Cotton

Most Comfortable Leisure Co. All Weather Fleece Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Getleisureco.com Why We Love It The fleece inner lining is ideal for wrapping around you when the weather gets chillier. What to Consider The crinkly material can be a bit noisy. It doesn’t get comfier than high-pile coral fleece lining, which is what lines this large, dual-layered blanket. The plush inside is complemented by a 210T polyurethane coated polyester, which is water- and windproof for all of your outdoor adventures. Note that the material, while more warming than many others on this list, can also make a crinkling sound when in use. The blanket is spacious enough to fit several people when laid out or to wrap entirely around two people for an extra layer. It also comes in three classic colors — green, grey, and navy, so there’s one to suit every style. The portable bag comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying. Price at time of publish: $28 The Details: 55 x 77 inches | 2.1 pounds | Polyester and fleece

Best Extra-large Wellax Lightweight Beach Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This sand-resistant blanket is large enough to fit eight people comfortably. What to Consider The blanket is exceptionally large, so consider your size needs before purchasing. Gone are the days of having to squish onto one towel with your friends who “forgot” theirs at home — with the Wellax Lightweight Beach Blanket, you can invite half of the beach bums around to share your space. With enough room to fit eight people comfortably, this is one of the largest options on the market — and it only weighs 1 pound! While it may look enormous, it rolls up into a small 4 x 8 inch pouch that’s easy to tote around. The breathable, rip-resistant parachute nylon is slightly heat resistant, but you may still want to layer a towel on top for added protection and padding. For peace of mind, there are four securing anchors and pockets that you can fill with sand or rocks to weigh down the blanket on windy days. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: 118 x 108 inches | 1 pound | Parachute nylon

Best Turkish Cottonna 100% Luxury Turkish Cotton Oversized Beach Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This classic Turkish towel has been redesigned in an extra-large format that is cozy and lightweight. What to Consider While it shakes off dry sand easily, wet sand will need to be brushed out more forcefully. Designed to be portable, lightweight, and impressively absorbent, Turkish towels are loomed from high-quality, long-staple Turkish cotton that only gets softer over time. Cottonna’s Oversized Beach Blanket is almost double the size of a traditional Turkish towel, ensuring there’s enough room for two adults to spread out comfortably. While it’s less sand- and water-resistant than some of the other options on this list, it’s also significantly more comfortable, thanks to a dual-construction of the plush terry inner layer and the delicate peshtemal outer layer in trendy stripes that dry lightning-quick. The blanket also won’t take on heat, even in direct sunlight, so there’s no need to worry about layering it with other towels. Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: 80 x 80 inches | 3 pounds | Turkish cotton The 11 Best Travel Towels of 2023

Best Circular IcosaMro Round Beach Towel Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This round beach blanket is available in a range of super summery patterns. What to Consider It’s great on sand, but grass and other particles can get trapped in the material more easily. Round beach blankets are another fun way to fit more people together rather than separating everyone onto individual towels. They also double as trendy tapestries when hung up in a bedroom. This one is spacious enough for two adults without feeling overlarge. It’s made of a soft and ultra lightweight microfiber material, which is designed to absorb water significantly faster than most classic cotton towels. We love that it comes in a range of bold, summery patterns, from tropical monstera leaves to bright yellow pineapples. It’s also on the lower end of the price spectrum and machine washable for added convenience. Price at time of publish: $21 The Details: 59 inches | 1.12 pounds | Microfiber