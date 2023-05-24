Whether you’re looking for a beach backpack that will help keep refreshments cool, want something that is versatile enough to take on the sand and in the surf, or just need a comfortable and spacious hands-free bag to cart your stuff around in, we’ve got a pick for you.

We considered how each beach backpack below performs in terms of stability after exposure to the elements, storage and organizational features, water-resistance, and capacity, also taking into account how likely it'd be for your things to get wet or sandy inside. Function took a front seat to overall fashion, though style was still considered.

Beach life may be all fun in the sun for us, but it can wreak havoc on certain fabrics and materials, so should choose your beach backpack carefully. An ideal beach backpack will be as functional as it is fashionable and make it easy for you to transport all of your beach-day basics (and maybe even a few extras).

Best Overall Of One Sea No Sand Backpack Of One Sea View On Ofonesea.com Why We Love It It’s got almost all the features we’re looking for in a beach backpack, plus a patent-pending design for ditching the sand that inevitably always makes its way into your beach bag. What to Consider This bag is splash-resistant, not waterproof. While there are several backpacks on the market that can hold their own against water exposure, the patent-pending Of One Sea No Sand Backpack is one of the only models we’ve seen designed to deal with the perpetual problem of getting out the sand that always seems to make it into your bag and all over your stuff. This backpack has a handy mesh bottom with a zippered canvas flap that allows you to shake out the sand from the inside of your bag without removing all the contents. Secret hack? You can throw wet or damp clothes into the bag and leave the bottom unzipped to help ventilate and prevent mildew moments. The bag itself is made from durable recycled nylon so it’s got what it takes to stand up against harsh oceanside conditions, and it’s fully lined inside with a wipe-clean, water-resistant nylon. You’ll also get a splash-resistant detachable zip pouch for valuables, and the insulated front pouch offers some temperature control for a can or two. Two fixed side pockets can hold water bottles, and a back hideaway pocket secures your phone, wallet, and other sensitive items. All in all, we are big fans of this bag because it checks several boxes, has a stylish Fjällräven-meets-Herschel look, and comes in at a reasonable price point considering its style and features. Price at time of publish: $90 The Details: 17 x 7.5 x 13.5 inches | Three colors

Best Budget WANDF Drawstring Backpack String Bag Sackpack Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It A shoe compartment keeps sandy shoes or wet clothes separated from the main compartment. What to Consider We wish the straps could be tightened more. If you’re having trouble picking just one of the 11 available designs, this backpack is affordable enough to snap up more than one. Made of high-density Oxford twill fabric, the exterior of the bag has a textured look similar to canvas with the plus of being durable and water-resistant. Inside, you’ll find nylon lining makes it easy to wipe away any dirt or spills. A back exterior pocket provides easy access to items like your phone and wallet, while a bottom zip compartment gives separate storage space for shoes or wet items. Placing three storage pockets inside is a smart move because it hides whatever you’ve got inside from any thieving eyes and helps protect the contents from sand exposures as you rummage through. The drawstrings double as the adjustable backpack straps, which can be a bit annoying to use and don’t fit small bodies very well. Price at time of publish: $15 The Details: 15 x 9.7 x 19 inches | 9.6 ounces

Most Durable Yeti Panga 28L Waterproof Backpack Backcountry View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Basspro.com Why We Love It It’s a completely waterproof bag with a laptop sleeve. What to Consider The two color options are pretty subdued, and there are no external pockets. This Yeti backpack has an IPX-7 waterproof and submersible rating and is made from a strong and durable puncture-proof and rip-resistant high-density nylon and TPU laminate. The price tag is nearly double the cost of our second-most expensive bag on this list, but you’ll likely have this bag for years of beach getaways to come. It’s also easy to customize thanks to the MOLLE loops on the front. Our biggest complaint is that there are no pockets or storage compartments on the outside of the bag. However, inside, you’ll get a zippered mesh stash pocket, rubber stash sleeve, and a laptop sleeve (up to 15 inches) for a touch of interior organization. It’s also worth noting that although the Yeti brand is known for their coolers, this bag is not insulated. Price at time of publish: $300 The Details: 28 liters | 12.5 x 7 x 20 inches | 3.9 pounds The 10 Best Waterproof Backpacks of 2023

Best Waterproof Skog Å Kust BackSåk Pro Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It There’s an airtight waterproof exterior pocket, and the bag has reflective elements on the outside for after-dark visibility. What to Consider It’s not very stylish and only available in four solid colors. The Skog Å Kust BackSåk Pro is 100 percent waterproof (IPX-6) and made from 420D nylon with a TPU coating. The welded seams and dry-bag style help to reinforce common leak areas. The 35-liter capacity is enough to fit all the beach musts, from towels to sunscreen, games, and more. Interior organization has a laptop sleeve, key clip, stretchy mesh zippered pocket, and a larger zippered pocket. On the outside, there’s a waterproof zippered pocket with an IXP-7 rating as well as two elastic side pockets that can hold standard water bottles. We especially like the fact this bag has reflective material on the front for those beach days that turn into after-sunset departures. Padded straps and a padded back make it comfy to wear, but don’t expect too many compliments on its basic looks and color options. Price at time of publish: $130-140 The Details: 25-35 liters | 14 x 20 x 7.5 inches for 25-liter / 12 x 16 x 7.5 inches for 35-liter | 2.3 pounds

Best Cooler Igloo Outdoor Pro Snapdown 42-can Backpack 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Igloocoolers.com View On Target Why We Love It It scores big when it comes to ice retention and durability. What to Consider It’s only available in a retro blue color block or patterned black. If you’re looking for an easy-to-carry cooler backpack for a picnic or party on the beach, this is it. Not only does it have room for up to 42 cans of your fave beverage, there’s a bottle opener on the outside. The exterior coated ripstop material and the heat-sealed liner make this backpack completely wipeable inside and out (but not machine-washable). During previous tests of this bag, we loaded it up with 40 cans and tossed it off a table — it survived without a single can inside being damaged. This bag has solid ice retention, too, even after hours in the sun. The rolltop design, its chunky zipper, and easy snap closure are a quick three-step process for opening or closing (and allow the bag to adjust in size to fit whatever you’re carrying, keeping it snug and supported). It’s a shame there are only two colors to choose from. Price at time of publish: $140 The Details: 13 x 7 x 13.5 inches | 2.18 pounds

Best for Kids Mygreen Kids Toddler Gym Drawstring Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s cute, colorful, and designed with kid-use in mind. What to Consider The drawstring closure does not close all the way. This cute, kid-sized backpack is made of plastic and EVA wire and is perfect for family beach days. We love the colorful selection of hues and themes (elephant, frog, unicorn, rainbow, and more), and that the bag comes with a detachable front pouch that can be worn as a crossbody. It’s big enough to hold school books, snacks, tablets, clothes, and a towel. Weighing in under a pound keeps it light on kids’ shoulders, and the drawstring closure is easy to maneuver for small hands. Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: 11.8 x 5.5 x 16.5 inches | 0.7 pounds The Ultimate Beach Vacation Packing List

Best Lightweight Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Endclothing.com Why We Love It It’s extremely stuffable and can pack down into its own carrying case. What to Consider The backpack straps could benefit from slightly more padding. Weighing less than a pound, the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack does not disappoint. It’s made from a thin but strong and weatherproof nylon that’s 100 percent recycled, and it comes in solid black or two different color-block designs. The backpack straps are slightly padded, but we wish the padding was a little bit thicker for when the bag is stuffed to the brim and heavy (there is a chest strap to help with weight distribution, though). The 27-liter size is perfect for packing beach-day supplies for up to two people. When it’s not in use, it can be packed down into itself and carried with a small handle. Price at time of publish: $99 The Details: 27 liters | 15.5 x 10.25 x 8 inches | 13 ounces

Best Compact Topo Designs River Bag Amazon View On Topodesigns.com Why We Love It Large mesh side pockets are great for air-drying wet clothes. What to Consider Using the cinch closure can get tedious if you need to get inside the bag frequently. The Topo Designs River Bag is designed to be around water but is not waterproof. The exterior is made from 1000D nylon, which is by far the thickest on this list). The backpack straps are padded for comfort, but this bag can also be carried as a tote. Mesh sides allow for airflow into the bag, which is great for any items that may need to air dry after the beach, but is also why this bag is not waterproof. The mesh sides have two exterior mesh pockets with compression straps that can be used for securing contents from water bottles to water shoes (and, yes, your huge Hydroflask will fit). You’ll also get two outside zip compartments and an interior laptop sleeve. If you’re someone who frequently needs something inside, the cinch closure can start to feel like a process; a flip-top and buckle closure would be more efficient. Price at time of publish: $109 The Details: 12.8 liters | 10.5 x 15 x 5 inches | 8 ounces

Best Drawstring Risefit Waterproof Drawstring Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The flat, reinforced bottom helps keep the weight evenly distributed. What to Consider There’s no padding on the straps. The Risefit Waterproof Drawstring Bag comes in 15 colorful, perfect-for-the-beach designs. This bag outdoes other drawstring bags with its fat, adjustable straps (versus flimsy string cords) and shape-reinforced bottoms (versus an amorphous bottom). It’s comfortable to carry and easy to find items inside. A large front zippered pocket can fit an iPad mini or anything you’ll want to quickly access. The interior is one large compartment, big enough to pack your beach towel, a beach hat, and other essentials. It’s also lined with slip pockets toward the top, convenient for organizing and locating your most important items. One thing that is slightly annoying is that you’ve got to fiddle with the straps just right when closing or they may come out uneven. Price at time of publish: $19 The Details: 12.6 x 5.9 x 16.5 inches | 9.6 ounces

Best Sling KAVU Rope Bag Sling Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Why We Love It It’s got a functional and comfortable design and comes in several fun colors and patterns. What to Consider It’s designed to be worn on the right shoulder. The lightweight Kavu Rope Sling Bag is designed to be comfortably slung over one shoulder or worn as a crossbody. It’s full of thoughtful features that make it functional, from the buckle clip closure on the side, two spacious main zippered pockets for the big stuff, and two smaller stash compartments to front stash compartments, one zippered and one velcroed, for storing your cell phone, wallet, and other items you might want to access quickly or often. The sling strap is made from a triple row of recycled climbing rope that remains soft to the touch but sturdy over time, while the body of the bag is water-resistant 600D polyester. We love the 15 different colorful patterns available (and that the sling ropes are made to match). One downside is that the design/shape of the bag is made to be worn on the right shoulder only (sorry, lefties!). Price at time of publish: $60 The Details: 10 liters | 20 x 5 x 11 inches | 11 ounces