Travel Products Activity + Adventure Camping + Hiking The Best Backpacking Backpacks for Every Adventurer Whether you're going fast and light or carrying a full load, there's a pack here for you. By Maggie Slepian Published on July 18, 2023

A good pack is the basis of your entire backpacking setup. The right backpack's design, fit, and features will help make your trip more convenient and comfortable, allowing you to stay out longer. Unlike standard commuter packs, backpacking packs are designed with a suspension system and straps to distribute pack weight in the most ergonomic way possible. Other features, like organization and temperature regulation, are important to consider as well. These are the best backpacking packs on the market right now, with a focus on those that are best suited for newer backpackers who might be carrying heavier loads than seasoned backpackers or thru-hikers. The weights listed for each pack are size medium or S/M. We’ve also listed estimated comfort limits for pack loads, but remember that everyone has a different comfort limit. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Osprey Exos 58 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Extended Fit: Osprey Aether 65 Extended Fit Backpack at REI Jump to Review Best Back Ventilation: Gregory Zulu 45 Pack at REI Jump to Review Best Support: Gregory Paragon 68 Pack at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Long Trips: Hyperlite Mountain Gear 3400 Southwest 55L Backpack at REI Jump to Review Best for Heavy Loads: Deuter Aircontact Core 65+10L Backpack at REI Jump to Review Best Organization: REI Co-op Flash 55 Pack at REI Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Gossamer Gear G4-20 Ultralight 42 Backpack at Gossamergear.com Jump to Review Best Overall Osprey Exos 58 Men's Backpacking Backpack REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: It has a good balance of weight savings while including plenty of features.What to Consider: Newer backpackers might want more shoulder strap padding. If we had to choose a pack we believe will work for just about any backpacker, it would be the Osprey Exos. Striking a near-perfect balance between weight savings, comfort, and features, the Exos has been redesigned several times in recent years to address durability issues in the mesh and add reinforced panels in high-abrasion areas. This pack can be carried as a weekend pack for shorter trips, but it’s also more than capable of going the distance. The hip belt is wide enough for adequate support without extra heavy padding, and Osprey’s taut, suspended mesh keeps the pack close to your back without excess sweat. The Exos is a top-loading pack with two hip belt pockets, a large stretchy back pocket for layers, and a removable top lid with a zippered pocket — perfect for keeping track of small items and snacks for access without opening up the main compartment. This pack will work for pretty much any backpacker with a comfort limit of about 35 pounds, but it’s especially great for hikers looking to lighten their load without fully committing to an ultralight setup. The 58-liter size is big enough for almost any packing list but doesn’t let you go overboard. Oftentimes a trip is more enjoyable if your pack and gear weighs less, and this is the perfect setup to get there. The women’s-specific version is called the Eja, found here. Price at time of publish: $260 The Details: 2.8 pounds | 6 pockets | 58 liters | Water resistant | S/M; L/XL Best Extended Fit Osprey Aether 65 Extended Fit Backpack REI View On REI View On Osprey.com Why We Love It: The extended fit is designed to work with a variety of body shapes.What to Consider: The body material is pretty burly, adding weight to the pack. Osprey’s Extended Fit collection, or “EF,” is an addition to the company’s popular packs, featuring designs that don’t just expand the components but are built to fit plus-size bodies without limiting the effectiveness of Osprey’s weight distribution. Each EF pack has updated and extended hip belts, extended shoulder straps, and repositioned hip pockets, all with input from field testers. The Aether is one of Osprey’s most comfortable carries for heavier gear, and can handle 40 pounds or more. It has top-load and front-load openings, along with a customizable strap system and an adjustable torso length. This pack uses the somewhat heavier AirScape back panel, which combines ergonomic padding with breathability. This pack is fully featured with multiple zippered top-lid compartments, wide hip belt pockets, and a durable back pocket, along with side compression straps to keep the load stable. We’d love to see shoulder pockets on future models, but overall the comfort and organization of this pack is exceptional, and we love the focus on creating an extended fit line that works to expand the accessibility of outdoor adventure. Price at time of publish: $320 The Details: 5.12 pounds | 7 pockets | 65 liters | Adjustable torso | DWR treated | EF S/M; EF L/XL Best Back Ventilation Gregory Zulu 45 Pack REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: Suspended mesh ventilation allows airflow while maintaining load carry.What to Consider: The 45-liter capacity might feel small for some backpackers. With a highly tensioned, suspended mesh that allows maximum airflow without sacrificing load stability, Gregory’s Zulu is a comfortable, compact pack perfect for lighter packers or overnight backpacking trips. Note that it has a maximum load carry of around 30 pounds, more due to the smaller capacity than lack of support. This pack has a convenient front and top load so you can access gear at the bottom of your pack without exploding your items all over the trail. We also love the multidirectional compression straps that help keep the load close to your back and offer space to clip items like camp shoes or bear spray to the outside of the pack. The front mesh is among the most durable while still being super stretchy, so you can throw any quick-grab items like rain gear or larger snacks in the outer pocket for easy access. The women’s version is the Jade 43. Price at time of publish: $200 The Details: 3.5 pounds. | 6 pockets | 45 liters | Water resistant | S/M; M/L The 10 Best Daypacks for Hiking in 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Support Gregory Paragon 68 Pack REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: The shoulder straps and hip belt are ultra padded and ventilation is great.What to Consider: The external pockets feel a little tight compared to other materials. Gregory makes fully featured packs with plush padding and suspension systems, and the Paragon might be the most comfortable. The load lifters are easy to adjust on the go, allowing you to pull the pack in closer to your body for long ascents, or release the weight back for balance. The hip belt is plush and supportive, and the internal frame stays are buoyed by the tensioned, suspended mesh for stability and airflow. A perforated foam lumbar support eases lower back strain and molds to your body. The top lid cinches down for load compression, and the buckles are sturdy and easy to clip for securing gear and keeping the pack compact. This pack is top-loading and has a long side zipper for more access, with a comfort limit of around 40 pounds. The Gregory Deva pack is comparable to the Paragon, designed specifically for women. Price at time of publish: $280 The Details: 3.68 pounds | 6 pockets | 68 liters | Water resistant | S/M; M/L Best for Long Trips Hyperlite Mountain Gear 3400 Southwest 55L Backpack Backcountry View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: The DCF construction is fully waterproof with an easy roll-top closure.What to Consider: The outer pockets are durable but not stretchy and can be hard to get items in and out of. Despite the low weight of just over 2 pounds, this sleek, waterproof model from the ultralight experts over at Hyperlite Mountain Gear has a large capacity and just enough pockets to stay organized without going overboard. Plus, it’s really comfortable, with wide straps to keep the weight distributed without heavy materials or over-the-top suspension systems. Even with a fully loaded capacity, the load stays on your hips, with support through the shoulder straps and stability in the sternum strap. This pack has a load capacity of about 35-40 pounds and is top-load only. The roll-top closure is secure and waterproof (as long as it's rolled enough times) and it buckles down the side to compress, meaning you can carry a very low-volume load without worrying about too much extra material flapping around. The pack is fully waterproof thanks to the Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF), and the abrasion-resistant front and hip-belt pockets are durable, but they do lack the stretch that makes mesh pockets more convenient. Price at time of publish: $379 The Details: 2.18 pounds | 3 pockets | 55 liters | Waterproof | S, M, L, Tall Best for Heavy Loads Deuter Aircontact Core 65+10L Backpack Backcountry View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: The suspension system was designed for heavy loads and has excellent weight distribution and adjustments.What to Consider: At nearly 5 pounds, this pack is quite heavy. Matthew Tyler, a backpacking guide in the Northern Rockies, says Deuter is one of the go-to pack brands for guides and outfitters, and it’s the brand he uses for base-camp trips as well as guiding trips with his guests. Deuter's large-capacity packs (think 90 liters or more) are capable of handling the large, heavy loads required of people packing gear for a group, and the company takes the load-bearing suspension elements of those guide-ready packs for their standard line, including their “Pull-Forward” design to easily tighten and fasten the hip belt — no matter how heavy the gear — and strong load-lifters to manage balance. The pack opens from the top as well as a large front opening, and the “+ 10” in the model name means an extra 10 liters that can be expanded at the top of the pack, with the material easily stashed away when you don’t need it. This pack is also full of convenient organization features, including a larger inner stretchy pocket, interior valuables pocket, zippered top pouch, and the standard front and side pockets. This pack will feel comfortable for most hikers with a load weight of up to 45 pounds. Deuter makes a women’s version of this pack, available here. Price at time of publish: $250 The Details: 5 pounds | 8 pockets | 75 liters | Water resistant | One size The Ultimate Hiking Trip Packing List Best Organization REI Co-op Flash 55 Pack REI View On REI Why We Love It: This pack has pockets everywhere you want them, including a handy shoulder pocket.What to Consider: The weight distribution isn’t as effective as other packs on this list. REI’s house-label items rarely miss, and the Flash 55 pack is no exception. With a smart design and comparable weight to other mid-size packs, this pack takes top prize for organization, with strong daisy chain loops on the exterior, a shoulder pocket (which we think should come on all packs!), large side pockets for gear and water bottles, and zippered pockets in the removable top lid, which can be used as a waist pack for base-camp expeditions. The pack was designed to keep moving, with the side pockets positioned more forward on the pack for easy access to water without stopping. It does have a hydration reservoir holder on the inside as well, and the side compression straps are easy to adjust. This pack has a comfort limit of about 30 pounds, with a ventilated back panel and a contoured hip belt and shoulder strap build. It opens from the top, with the option of the top lid or a roll-top closure if you want to remove the weight of the top lid. Price at time of publish: $199 The Details: 2.81 pounds | 9 pockets | 55 liters | Water resistant | S, M, L, L torso x S hipbelt Best Lightweight Gossamer Gear G4-20 Ultralight 42 Backpack Gossamer Gear View On Gossamergear.com Why We Love It: We love the smart design, including the dual hip belt pocket and side pocket lengths.What to Consider: The torso runs short — consider sizing up if you’re between sizes. This pack is technically frameless, but you wouldn’t know it from the comfortable carry load distribution. Instead of a frame, the suspension comes from the hip belt and shoulder straps, so while this has a load limit of around 25-28 pounds, the ergonomics and design make for a comfortable carry even on the upper end of that. This is one of best examples of “intended use” we’ve tested, with the foam back panel functioning as a removable sit pad, two different sized hip belt pockets (one open, one zippered), and a side pocket built specifically to carry a compact shelter. We love the small zippered pocket below the roll-top closure, where you can stash stakes, snacks, or a headlamp, and the body of the pack is made of a light-but-tough Robin nylon, which is highly water resistant. The torso size does tend to run small, so even if you measure yourself according to the website, if you find yourself between sizes, we recommend sizing up. Price at time of publish: $195 The Details: 1.56 pounds | 6 pockets | 42 liters | Water resistant | S, M, L Tips for Buying a Backpacking Backpack Be realistic about how much you can carry Backpacking might seem like a natural extension of day hiking, and in many ways it is. However, the weight of a fully loaded backpacking pack can add more fatigue and effort than you think, so while it’s tempting to pack heavy, we recommend newer backpackers aim to carry no more than 20 pounds as a base weight (your gear minus food and water), and ideally more like 15-18 pounds. On moderate terrain, anticipate about two miles per hour hiking pace, so keep the distance in mind for each day and account for wearing your pack for the time it will take to hike from camp to camp. Many of the packs we listed are optimized for newer backpackers, so while they have the structure and design to carry more weight, the packs themselves can weigh up to 5 pounds empty. Keep that in mind when you pack your gear, and if it seems extraneous for an overnight or a few days, it probably is. Prioritize Comfort “Always try on the pack before you buy it,” suggests Matthew. “A backpacking pack is designed to distribute the weight between your shoulders and hips, but if it’s not sitting correctly, the pack can’t do its job.” Comfort doesn’t just mean cushioned hip belt and shoulder straps, though those elements help. It means getting the pack correctly fitted and adjusted by a retail associate, or being highly selective about the online shopping process and measuring yourself per the manufacturer’s instructions. Pay careful attention to return policies when purchasing a pack online so you won’t be out of luck if the fit doesn’t suit you. When fitting a pack yourself, always fill it with an approximation of your pack weight. For comfort elements, look for a suspension system that carries the weight primarily around your hips, straps that are easy to adjust, and load lifters that tighten the pack against your back to balance the load. The shoulder straps should sit securely without feeling constricting or unstable, and the sternum strap should aid in stabilizing the load, not bearing any weight. Consider anything in the frame that might feel like it’s jabbing or protruding, and make sure the pack sits firmly against your back and doesn’t shift when you move. Plan how you pack There are plenty of online tutorials for packing a backpacking pack, but ideally you’ll carry the heavier items closest to your body to avoid pulling the weight outwards and straining your back and shoulders. Keep items you don’t need towards the bottom of the main compartment, and smaller, lighter items around the top and outer parts of the pack. Small items that might get lost in the shuffle can be stashed in outer pockets or the top-lid, and be sure to keep some snacks and water easily accessible. Many of the packs we listed have large front or side openings as well as the top-load opening, so accessing gear and packing is as convenient as possible. Frequently Asked Questions How should a backpacking backpack fit? According to Tyler, the most important element of a well-fitted backpack is the weight distribution across your hips and shoulder strap anchor points sitting level (or right under) with your shoulders. This helps the suspension system do its job distributing the weight from your shoulders to your hips. The middle part of the hip belt padding should sit right at your iliac crest, and the padding should be long enough where it extends past the points of your hips, with the remainder taken up by the buckle and webbing. The anchor points of the shoulder straps should be level with your shoulders, or 1 inch below. The shoulder straps aid in the weight carry, but the majority should be settled on your hips. Most sternum straps have adjustable height sliders, and you’ll feel most comfortable with it about 1 inch below your collarbone, though it might change depending on anatomy. When choosing a pack size, measure yourself per the company’s instructions, and read consumer reviews to see whether the pack runs big, small, or true to size. How do you clean a backpacking pack? Backpacking packs are made to get dirty, and we love a well-worn, broken-in pack. But it’s not a bad idea to give it a good clean at the end of each season, especially after many miles of sweat, bug spray, and sunscreen have soaked into the straps. First, empty all the pockets and shake the pack to remove excess dirt and sand. Use lukewarm water, mild soap, and hard-bristled brush to clean the dirtiest parts, but don’t scrub too hard or you’ll risk damaging any surface treatment of the pack material. Since backpacking packs have so many components, never put it in the washer or dryer. If you need to do a deep clean after a few seasons of grime, sweat, spilled food, and campfire smoke, you’ll have to remove all the straps and clean each component separately with the soap and water, submerging the parts in a large tub and then rinsing thoroughly. Make sure everything is dry before putting it back together! Why are some backpacking backpacks much more expensive than others? The price variations of backpacking packs depend on how complicated the construction is, as well as materials. A more expensive pack will have extra bells and whistles … think exterior and interior pockets, additional compression straps, and even a burlier material. As far as material goes, a specialized pack made from XPac or DCF will cost more than a Robic nylon pack, as the ingredient materials are simply costlier. To a lesser extent, some brands are just more expensive than others … same as any category of gear. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Maggie Slepian is an avid hiker, backpacker, and trail runner with more than a decade of professional gear testing experience. She has backpacked thousands of miles, and her hiking and backpacking has taken her from winter peak bagging to coastal backpacking to extended trips in the desert and high alpine. Maggie is also a professional gear tester, testing hundreds of items on the trail each year, from hiking shoes to headphones to protein bars. Her gear and apparel is tested in all four seasons and in a range of environments and climates. The Best Trekking Poles for Every Hiker