The Best Backpacking Backpacks for Every Adventurer

These are the best backpacking packs on the market right now, with a focus on those that are best suited for newer backpackers who might be carrying heavier loads than seasoned backpackers or thru-hikers. The weights listed for each pack are size medium or S/M. We’ve also listed estimated comfort limits for pack loads, but remember that everyone has a different comfort limit.

Unlike standard commuter packs, backpacking packs are designed with a suspension system and straps to distribute pack weight in the most ergonomic way possible. Other features, like organization and temperature regulation, are important to consider as well.

A good pack is the basis of your entire backpacking setup. The right backpack’s design, fit, and features will help make your trip more convenient and comfortable, allowing you to stay out longer.

Best Overall Osprey Exos 58 Men's Backpacking Backpack REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: It has a good balance of weight savings while including plenty of features.

What to Consider: Newer backpackers might want more shoulder strap padding. If we had to choose a pack we believe will work for just about any backpacker, it would be the Osprey Exos. Striking a near-perfect balance between weight savings, comfort, and features, the Exos has been redesigned several times in recent years to address durability issues in the mesh and add reinforced panels in high-abrasion areas. This pack can be carried as a weekend pack for shorter trips, but it’s also more than capable of going the distance. The hip belt is wide enough for adequate support without extra heavy padding, and Osprey’s taut, suspended mesh keeps the pack close to your back without excess sweat. The Exos is a top-loading pack with two hip belt pockets, a large stretchy back pocket for layers, and a removable top lid with a zippered pocket — perfect for keeping track of small items and snacks for access without opening up the main compartment. This pack will work for pretty much any backpacker with a comfort limit of about 35 pounds, but it’s especially great for hikers looking to lighten their load without fully committing to an ultralight setup. The 58-liter size is big enough for almost any packing list but doesn’t let you go overboard. Oftentimes a trip is more enjoyable if your pack and gear weighs less, and this is the perfect setup to get there. The women’s-specific version is called the Eja, found here. Price at time of publish: $260 The Details: 2.8 pounds | 6 pockets | 58 liters | Water resistant | S/M; L/XL

Best Extended Fit Osprey Aether 65 Extended Fit Backpack REI View On REI View On Osprey.com Why We Love It: The extended fit is designed to work with a variety of body shapes.

What to Consider: The body material is pretty burly, adding weight to the pack. Osprey’s Extended Fit collection, or “EF,” is an addition to the company’s popular packs, featuring designs that don’t just expand the components but are built to fit plus-size bodies without limiting the effectiveness of Osprey’s weight distribution. Each EF pack has updated and extended hip belts, extended shoulder straps, and repositioned hip pockets, all with input from field testers. The Aether is one of Osprey’s most comfortable carries for heavier gear, and can handle 40 pounds or more. It has top-load and front-load openings, along with a customizable strap system and an adjustable torso length. This pack uses the somewhat heavier AirScape back panel, which combines ergonomic padding with breathability. This pack is fully featured with multiple zippered top-lid compartments, wide hip belt pockets, and a durable back pocket, along with side compression straps to keep the load stable. We’d love to see shoulder pockets on future models, but overall the comfort and organization of this pack is exceptional, and we love the focus on creating an extended fit line that works to expand the accessibility of outdoor adventure. Price at time of publish: $320 The Details: 5.12 pounds | 7 pockets | 65 liters | Adjustable torso | DWR treated | EF S/M; EF L/XL

Best Back Ventilation Gregory Zulu 45 Pack REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: Suspended mesh ventilation allows airflow while maintaining load carry.

With a highly tensioned, suspended mesh that allows maximum airflow without sacrificing load stability, Gregory's Zulu is a comfortable, compact pack perfect for lighter packers or overnight backpacking trips. Note that it has a maximum load carry of around 30 pounds, more due to the smaller capacity than lack of support. This pack has a convenient front and top load so you can access gear at the bottom of your pack without exploding your items all over the trail. We also love the multidirectional compression straps that help keep the load close to your back and offer space to clip items like camp shoes or bear spray to the outside of the pack. The front mesh is among the most durable while still being super stretchy, so you can throw any quick-grab items like rain gear or larger snacks in the outer pocket for easy access. The women's version is the Jade 43. Price at time of publish: $200 The Details: 3.5 pounds. | 6 pockets | 45 liters | Water resistant | S/M; M/L

Best Support Gregory Paragon 68 Pack REI View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: The shoulder straps and hip belt are ultra padded and ventilation is great.

What to Consider: The external pockets feel a little tight compared to other materials. Gregory makes fully featured packs with plush padding and suspension systems, and the Paragon might be the most comfortable. The load lifters are easy to adjust on the go, allowing you to pull the pack in closer to your body for long ascents, or release the weight back for balance. The hip belt is plush and supportive, and the internal frame stays are buoyed by the tensioned, suspended mesh for stability and airflow. A perforated foam lumbar support eases lower back strain and molds to your body. The top lid cinches down for load compression, and the buckles are sturdy and easy to clip for securing gear and keeping the pack compact. This pack is top-loading and has a long side zipper for more access, with a comfort limit of around 40 pounds. The Gregory Deva pack is comparable to the Paragon, designed specifically for women. Price at time of publish: $280 The Details: 3.68 pounds | 6 pockets | 68 liters | Water resistant | S/M; M/L

Best for Long Trips Hyperlite Mountain Gear 3400 Southwest 55L Backpack Backcountry View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: The DCF construction is fully waterproof with an easy roll-top closure.

What to Consider: The outer pockets are durable but not stretchy and can be hard to get items in and out of. Despite the low weight of just over 2 pounds, this sleek, waterproof model from the ultralight experts over at Hyperlite Mountain Gear has a large capacity and just enough pockets to stay organized without going overboard. Plus, it’s really comfortable, with wide straps to keep the weight distributed without heavy materials or over-the-top suspension systems. Even with a fully loaded capacity, the load stays on your hips, with support through the shoulder straps and stability in the sternum strap. This pack has a load capacity of about 35-40 pounds and is top-load only. The roll-top closure is secure and waterproof (as long as it's rolled enough times) and it buckles down the side to compress, meaning you can carry a very low-volume load without worrying about too much extra material flapping around. The pack is fully waterproof thanks to the Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF), and the abrasion-resistant front and hip-belt pockets are durable, but they do lack the stretch that makes mesh pockets more convenient. Price at time of publish: $379 The Details: 2.18 pounds | 3 pockets | 55 liters | Waterproof | S, M, L, Tall

Best for Heavy Loads Deuter Aircontact Core 65+10L Backpack Backcountry View On REI View On Backcountry.com Why We Love It: The suspension system was designed for heavy loads and has excellent weight distribution and adjustments.

What to Consider: At nearly 5 pounds, this pack is quite heavy. Matthew Tyler, a backpacking guide in the Northern Rockies, says Deuter is one of the go-to pack brands for guides and outfitters, and it's the brand he uses for base-camp trips as well as guiding trips with his guests. Deuter's large-capacity packs (think 90 liters or more) are capable of handling the large, heavy loads required of people packing gear for a group, and the company takes the load-bearing suspension elements of those guide-ready packs for their standard line, including their "Pull-Forward" design to easily tighten and fasten the hip belt — no matter how heavy the gear — and strong load-lifters to manage balance. The pack opens from the top as well as a large front opening, and the "+ 10" in the model name means an extra 10 liters that can be expanded at the top of the pack, with the material easily stashed away when you don't need it. This pack is also full of convenient organization features, including a larger inner stretchy pocket, interior valuables pocket, zippered top pouch, and the standard front and side pockets. This pack will feel comfortable for most hikers with a load weight of up to 45 pounds. Deuter makes a women's version of this pack, available here. Price at time of publish: $250 The Details: 5 pounds | 8 pockets | 75 liters | Water resistant | One size

Best Organization REI Co-op Flash 55 Pack REI View On REI Why We Love It: This pack has pockets everywhere you want them, including a handy shoulder pocket.

What to Consider: The weight distribution isn’t as effective as other packs on this list. REI’s house-label items rarely miss, and the Flash 55 pack is no exception. With a smart design and comparable weight to other mid-size packs, this pack takes top prize for organization, with strong daisy chain loops on the exterior, a shoulder pocket (which we think should come on all packs!), large side pockets for gear and water bottles, and zippered pockets in the removable top lid, which can be used as a waist pack for base-camp expeditions. The pack was designed to keep moving, with the side pockets positioned more forward on the pack for easy access to water without stopping. It does have a hydration reservoir holder on the inside as well, and the side compression straps are easy to adjust. This pack has a comfort limit of about 30 pounds, with a ventilated back panel and a contoured hip belt and shoulder strap build. It opens from the top, with the option of the top lid or a roll-top closure if you want to remove the weight of the top lid. Price at time of publish: $199 The Details: 2.81 pounds | 9 pockets | 55 liters | Water resistant | S, M, L, L torso x S hipbelt