We headed to the shores to test out 12 backpack beach chairs from trusted brands like Tommy Bahama, Life Is Good, and Ostrich, judging the comfort, durability, stability, and, most importantly, portability of each. From the minute we left our houses with the chairs, we paid close attention to how comfortable they were to carry, set up, sit in, and break down after a full day of lounging oceanside. Whether you’re looking for a beach chair for napping, reading a book, or storing all of your favorite beach accessories, we found the best backpack beach chairs for your outdoor lounging.

Wrangling your friends, family, and gear for a beach day can be stressful, but it’s always worth it once you kick back with your feet in the sand. To eliminate the cumbersome part of your beach journey, we recommend packing travel-friendly backpack beach chairs that free up your hands.

With a variety of maritime prints and colors to choose from, these Lightspeed Outdoor beach chairs are as comfortable and portable as they are stylish. Whether you opt for stripes or palm tree patterns, you can also feel good about your purchase knowing that the fabric is made from recycled post-consumer plastic water bottles. The rustproof aluminum frame is lightweight and sturdy, and while we wish this chair reclined all the way flat, the fabric seat and four recline positions are comfortable and supportive for sitting at the beach all day long. Each armrest has a fabric caddy that falls to the side for items like a book, phone, or drink. There’s also a discreet pocket on the bottom, which we found awkward to reach when the chair is unfolded but handy for storing valuables. The straps have generous cushioning and adjustable buckles, making this already lightweight beach chair even more comfortable to carry long distances.

Ultra lightweight and easy to store, these folding mat lounge chairs from Pacific Breeze only weigh 6 pounds and come in a set of two, making them perfect for the laid-back beachgoer . While these don’t have the same structured frame as a traditional beach chair, the padding is thick and plush so you won’t feel the ground when you sit on the mat. Plus, the back of the chair has a frame that left us feeling plenty supported when sitting upright. This is the ultimate beach chair for naps; the backing can lay flat so it’s like you’re bringing a bed to the beach. And when you’re ready to head home, the Pacific Breeze Lounger easily folds up into a compact rectangle, and the backpack straps are simple to adjust and toss over your shoulders. We didn’t find the lightly padded straps to be the most comfortable, but since the chair is virtually weightless, the slight discomfort wasn’t a huge inconvenience.

This beach chair from Ostrich has a padded headrest that is super comfortable for sitting upright, and when you lift it up, it reveals a face hole with padding around the cavity, similar to a massage table. When we wanted to take a break from napping to enjoy a beach read, the two arm holes were perfect for accessing the space below. The only downside is that there isn’t any leg support so you may want to have a cooler or use something to prop up your legs for a more comfortable resting position. We do also love the deluxe version of this chair , which includes a footrest but has an over-the-shoulder strap rather than a backpack build. With four other recline angles to use, the On Your Back Chair has various comfortable positions besides facing down, but we would have appreciated instructions on how to use the armrests to recline since it wasn’t very intuitive. Still, this chair won us over with backpack straps that are adjustable and very padded, making it extremely comfortable to carry despite its heavier weight. Note that there isn’t any storage beside the fabric cup holder, so you may need to bring another beach bag for supplies.

It was a little difficult to figure out how to recline the seat at first.

The padded headrest lifts up to reveal a face cavity with even more padding for laying on your stomach comfortably.

While all of the beach chairs we tested felt sturdy, this one from Life Is Good had superb stability without any difficulty folding and unfolding the chair. There is a small red latch on the right side that clicks into place and releases when you press down on it, quickly and effortlessly folding and unfolding the chair. Whether the chair was reclined slightly or completely flat, the frame didn’t teeter and the taut seat fabric kept us 10 inches off the ground, allowing us to soak in the sun and beautiful ocean views for hours on end. The chair is packed full of special features, including a detachable insulated pocket that doubles as a tote bag, two cup holders built into the plastic armrests, and an adjustable headrest for customizing the pillow depending on your resting position. Due to the weight and larger size of this beach chair, this wasn’t the most portable option we tested, but the padded and adjustable backpack straps help for carrying the chair shorter distances in comfort. Plus, you can always detach the cooler bag and carry it as a tote if the weight feels too heavy.

Schlepping gear to your favorite beach can be difficult. The Homevative backpack beach chair mitigates this beautifully with plenty of pockets for all of your beach essentials so you can show up to the sand hands-free. The chair has two large zippered pockets in the back (one is even insulated for keeping snacks and drinks cool) and a little caddy that hangs off of the armrest that has a velcro pocket and a drink holder. Even if you pack the pockets full of beach gear, the chair is extremely lightweight and the padded straps are adjustable for a customized fit. We love that it has suspension laces going up both sides to give it a slightly bouncy feel but is still supportive. There are five comfortable reclining positions, with the option to lay the chair completely flat for that glorious mid-afternoon beach nap. One thing to note is that this beach chair sits about 16 inches above the ground, so if you’re planning to take it to an outdoor concert with chair height restrictions, you’ll want to double-check to make sure it’s allowed.

It sits about 16 inches off the ground, so this chair might be too tall for an outdoor concert.

The Rio Beach Folding Chair takes comfort to a whole new level thanks to its removable and adjustable headrest pillow. The headrest can be adjusted via velcro straps so you can tailor it to whichever of the four reclining positions you’re in. There is a lace-up suspension system holding the polyester seat to the aluminum frame so the fabric molds around the body for a supportive yet cushy feel that we loved. The adjustable backpack straps have generous padding, and they help to evenly distribute the weight of the nearly 8-pound beach chair, which is especially helpful if you’re carrying it with items like a beach towel or drinks packed in the large back pocket. The tilt-lock bracket helps keep the chair feeling stable no matter the position you’re resting in, but it is slightly difficult to click into place at first.

There is a slight learning curve to unfolding and folding up the chair, but once you do it once or twice, it gets easier. Be sure to listen and feel for the locks clicking in place so you can start enjoying one of the five reclining options and comfy detachable headrest without falling over in the chair.

Tommy Bahama is the ultimate brand to get you beach ready in no time, and its backpack beach chair didn’t disappoint. Weighing just under 8 pounds, the chair is ideal for carrying long distances since it’s made with a lightweight, rustproof aluminum frame and a breathable polyester fabric seat. The adjustable backpack straps are lightly padded, and while the folded-up frame is slightly noticeable while walking, it wasn’t uncomfortable or painful. One of the best parts of this backpack chair is that it comes with an insulated cooler pocket on the back so you can easily pack snacks and drinks in ice without having to bring another bag. And there's an additional pocket below the cooler for your book or other items that need to stay dry.

Weighing just under 8 pounds, this chair is lightweight and easy to carry for long distances thanks to padded backpack straps and handles.

Other Backpack Beach Chairs We Liked

There were several other backpack beach chairs we loved but didn’t quite make the cut due to minor issues we experienced while testing. Runner-ups in our eyes, they still may be the perfect chairs for you if they hit some specific needs.

Rio Beach Big Boy: This chair is large and roomy, and we loved how comfortable it was to spread out in. However, its bigger size made it cumbersome to carry, so it’s best if you're only traveling a short distance to the beach.

GCI Sun Shade: It comes with a canopy, which is ideal for having built-in shade at the beach, but it was quite difficult to set up and break down the sun shade. Buyers should be prepared for a slight learning curve at first.

Our Testing Process

We traveled with and sat in 26 beach chairs, including 12 options with built-in backpack straps, to compare and contrast each one based on comfort, stability, portability, ease of use, and durability. When looking at the 12 backpack beach chairs we tried, we carefully examined portability notes, weighing factors like weight, strap material and placement, and frame design to pick the easiest backpack beach chairs to take with you on your next trip to the ocean.

Testing began as soon as the beach chairs were unboxed. We closely examined the quality of the chairs until we were confident buyers could expect them to arrive in pristine condition. Then, we packed up our beach necessities and set out for the sand. We set up the chairs and sat in them for at least a few hours to get a feel for comfort, durability, and stability. Since portability is the main attraction of a backpack beach chair, we noted the comfort of the straps, the weight of the chair, and how easy it is to walk short or long distances with the beach chair strapped to our backs. We also paid close attention to the storage and other special features the chair brought to the table, especially to judge the overall value of the chair.

Tips for Buying a Backpack Beach Chair

Look for features like pockets and reclining positions

High-quality backpack beach chairs can cost a little more than an average camp chair, so you’ll want to take a look at the specs of the product to make sure you’re getting the most out of what you’re paying for. Beach chairs can often double as storage for towels, drinks, and other beach accessories, so consider getting a chair with a regular zippered pocket, an insulated pocket, and a caddy by the armrest to hold a drink or phone. Depending on your reclining preferences, you should check the number and level of recline positions since not all chairs lay completely flat.

Consider where you’ll use the chair most

Whether you’re planning on lounging at the beach or sitting at an outdoor concert, factors like the weight and size of the chair play a huge role in portability, even if the chair has backpack straps. Most outdoor concerts have chair height limitations of 12 inches off the ground, so you’ll want to cross check the restrictions before heading out. If you know you have a longer walk to the beach, opt for a chair that weighs closer to 7 or 8 pounds or less. For those lucky enough to reside in walking distance to a beach or a short drive away, weight might be less important.





Frequently Asked Questions How do I clean a beach chair? Most beach chairs are made of synthetic fabric that should hold up well over time, but if you spill something on the chair, be sure to wipe it off quickly to prevent more cleaning in the future. You should always read the cleaning instructions first, but some light spot cleaning or hosing down the chair and letting it dry before folding it back up should generally do the trick to get sand or dirt out quickly.

Can I fly with a beach chair? Backpack beach chairs aren’t as compact as folding ones, but if the size and weight of the chair fits the airline restrictions, you should have no issues checking it in. You may want to put it in a box or suitcase so it doesn’t get damaged in transit, but most airlines shouldn’t have a problem as long as it’s within the size restrictions.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Commerce Writer Anna Popp reviews travel products and writes almost all of the team’s tested content. She participates in nearly every travel test, including beach gear where she enjoys heading out to Rockaway or Brighton Beach outside of New York City. Anna worked with our editors and sifted through thorough testing notes to compile this list of the best backpack beach chairs.

