Best Products The 14 Best Athleisure Brands of 2023 Adidas by Stella McCartney is our top pick. Published on January 25, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If fashion is said to mirror society, it's no wonder athleisure has had such a meteoric rise. It's a clothing category that suits many modern agendas; what else could you wear to work remotely, travel, go to brunch, and actually exercise in? Once considered contentious, athleisure has become an integral part of our daily wardrobes. A good pair of leggings is just as essential as a pair of jeans, and the same goes for sweatpants or a trendy pair of joggers. Today you can walk around the West Village on the weekend and find a chic cast of characters wearing tracksuits from the likes of Les Tien and Anine Bing. The Athleisure trend has evolved significantly since the early 2000s, where we saw velour sets from Juicy Couture styled with candy-colored Louis Vuitton bags. Athleisure today is more refined and multifunctional, blending aesthetics from streetwear, loungewear, and high-performance sports attire. There is something for everyone, and with forecasts estimating the category to at least double by 2028, the options are multiplying. The Adidas Stella McCartney Collection is our top pick for the best athleisure brand, as it offers the perfect blend of fashion and function. Whether you need a workout-ready look for a Tracy Anderson class, or versatile staples for your daily coffee run, these are the best athleisure brands to shop right now. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Adidas by Stella McCartney at Adidas.com Jump to Review Best for Basics: Athleta at Gap.com Jump to Review Best for Yoga: Alo Yoga at Aloyoga.com Jump to Review Best Après Sport: Casablanca at Casablancaparis.com Jump to Review Best for Country Club Sports: Ralph Lauren RLX at Ralphlauren.com Jump to Review Most Inclusive: Year of Ours at Yearofours.com Jump to Review Most Comfortable: Vuori Clothing at Vuoriclothing.com Jump to Review Best Affordable: OFFLINE by Aerie at Ae.com Jump to Review Best Performance: Nike at Nike.com Jump to Review Best for Cold Weather: Outdoor Voices at Outdoorvoices.com Jump to Review Best Overall Adidas by Stella McCartney Adidas View On Adidas.com Why We Love It: It’s the most stylish athleisure brand on the market, with influences from Stella McCartney’s RTW (ready-to-wear) collections.What to Consider: As you would expect with any designer brand, some of the items have higher price points. Recently fashion designers have been experimenting with athleisure collaborations more and more (last year alone, we saw Gucci x Adidas and Jacquemus x Nike), but Stella McCartney has had an ongoing partnership with Adidas since 2005, paving the way for stylish sportswear as we now know it. The collections contain elevated essentials: chic bomber jackets, stand-out logo tees, classic leggings, and high-tech sneakers that would pair just as well with jeans and a blazer as they would with actual workout gear. Our favorites this season? The Ultraboost 22 sneakers and the flattering True Purpose tee. Size Range: XS to XL | Price Range: $25 to $500 Best for Basics Athleta Courtesy of Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It: It has everything from tennis skirts to tankinis. What to Consider: There is no menswear line (although its sibling brands, Banana Republic and GAP, have some good men’s athleisure-style clothing). Gap-owned brand Athleta has been making workout-ready clothing since 1998. Here you will find all the athleisure items you could ever need, from swimsuits you can comfortably do laps in to waterproof parkas and coordinating yoga looks. The website is easy to navigate, and most items are available in an extended size range, multiple colorways, and technical fabrics designed for various weather conditions. Size Range: XXS to 3XL | Price Range: $5 to $229 Best for Yoga Alo Yoga Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com Why We Love It: It translates well from the studio to the street, with chic looks that are suitable for both daywear and downward dogs.What to Consider: Most of the sets have cropped tops which may not suit every style. Supermodels off-duty are often seen in Alo Yoga’s ab-baring sets, whether heading to or from yoga classes. As the name suggests, it’s a brand that is all about the yoga philosophy: produced sustainably to inspire mindful movement, wellness, and to create community. We love the Airlift Charmer Bra and High-Waist Legging set for women and the Conquer Reform Crewneck for men. Size Range: XS to L (women), S to 2XL (men) | Price Range: $18 to $700 The Best Athleisure Items Every Traveler Needs Best Après Sport Casablanca Casablanca View On Casablancaparis.com Why We Love It: The brand has a funky, retro look and a unique collection of pieces.What to Consider: It’s on the pricier end. If you’re channeling Princess Diana’s ‘90s gym style, look no further than Casablanca’s chic après sport line. The French-Moroccan brand is a mecca for clothing that is made for the magical hours where “the day’s exertions are done, but the night has not yet begun.” Think coordinating sweatsuits, graphic tops, and zip-jackets. Size Range: XXS to XXL | Price Range: $155 to $1,500 Best for Country Club Sports Ralph Lauren RLX Ralph Lauren View On Ralphlauren.com Why We Love It: There is no brand more suited to country clubs than Ralph Lauren, and the RLX collections have all the looks you could need for social sporting occasions.What to Consider: The inventory tends to sell through quickly. Whether you’re playing tennis or golf, Ralph Lauren’s RLX collection is sure to add some polish to the game. There are suitably preppy polos, functional chinos, and matching sets that will allow you to move from the course to the restaurant with ease. It also offers a line for skiing. Size Range: XXS to XXL | Price Range: $39.99 to $2,500 Most Inclusive Year of Ours Year of Ours View On Yearofours.com Why We Love It: This brand has something for everyone, including a maternity line.What to Consider: Some items are a bit pricey. Leave it to a female-run business to create clothing that is flattering and comfortable. Since launching in 2016, Year of Ours has been a go-to for modern women on the move. It also has a maternity line with a onesie that’s form-fitting yet flexible. The star item is the ribbed Veronika legging, with an ultra-flattering high V waist. It’s available in 15 different colorways and in a thermal version for the winter months. Size Range: XS to 2XL | Price Range: $30 to $170 Most Comfortable Vuori Clothing Vuori Clothing View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Love It: The styles are comfortable, durable, and flattering.What to Consider: It can be a bit expensive. DanceBody founder and CEO, Katia Pryce (who has her own apparel line) loves Vuori for its expert craftsmanship. “Their material feels so good and doesn’t squeeze your waist too tight like other brands. And it’s sweat approved!” We can verify that Vuori’s men’s and women’s sets are both extremely comfortable and durable enough to withstand even the most grueling workouts. Size Range: XXS to XXL | Price Range: $6 to $288 Best Affordable OFFLINE by Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie View On Ae.com Why We Love It: Its cult leggings have sold out eight times.What to Consider: It’s advised to wear seamless thongs underneath the leggings as they can be prone to VPL (visible panty line). When athleisure was pretty much all anyone was wearing back in 2020, Aerie’s Real Me leggings went viral on TikTok, causing them to sell out eight times. The reason? They are super flattering and comfortable, like a second skin. Plus, they’re affordable at less than $30 per pair. Another reason to shop at Aerie is for the stretchy seamless underwear, perfect for wearing under leggings. Size Range: XXS to XXL | Price Range: $8.95 to $50 Best Performance Nike Nike View On Nike.com Why We Love It: It’s a tried-and-true athlete favorite.What to Consider: It’s made more for performance than for a flattering fit. You’re just as likely to spot the Nike swoosh at the Olympics as you are at your local hipster coffee shop these days. It is perhaps the most recognizable sportswear brand – an athlete favorite with functional items for men, women, and children. If you’re looking to hit your fitness goals, Nike has the high-tech gear to get you started. We’re especially into the men’s Dri-Fit Stride Shorts, the women’s padded bandeau sports bra, and the tracksuits for kids. Size Range: XS to 2XL | Price Range: $10 to $450 Best for Cold Weather Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com Why We Love It: The FrostKnit fabric is perfect for winter workouts. Plus, it just launched a capsule collection with 100 percent of its profits donated to the YMCA. What to Consider: The clothing is prone to pilling. Outdoor Voices is a popular destination for athleisure that is contemporary and functional. The designs are timeless, with simple silhouettes and colors that work easily into any wardrobe, and there are options for men, women, and children. It’s revered for its fabrics, such as the CloudKnit for softness and the FrostKnit for chilly weather conditions. Size Range: XXS to XXL | Price Range: $10 to $128 Most Versatile Lululemon 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Love It: The men’s and women’s collections are high quality and versatile enough to easily blend into any wardrobe.What to Consider: Some items can have high price points for what they are. The Lululemon logo can be found in the wardrobes of most millennials for good reason. The collections are high quality, minimalist, and designed to endure even the toughest workouts. Some favorites include the men’s ABC jogger and the women’s Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew. Size Range: 0 to 20 | Price Range: $14 to $368 Most Luxurious Leset Leset View On Leset.com Why We Love It: It has high-quality sweatsuits and essentials that can be adapted to any situation – whether it’s a workout, a night out, or for looking polished at the airport.What to Consider: It has a higher price point (that said, the collection is mainly cashmere). Leset is ideal if you’re not into the full-on lycra look, but like the low-key style of athleisure staples and coordinating sets. Whether you’re looking for a racerback tank, leggings that can be dressed up, or a luxurious cashmere tracksuit for traveling in, Leset has a high-quality collection that is sure to stand the test of time. Our top pick is the cashmere drawstring pants, available in peach, green, and camel shades, and the fresh white Kelly Slim Fit tee. Size Range: XS to XL | Price Range: $45 to $650 The 12 Best Sustainable Activewear Brands of 2023 Best Maximalist P.E. Nation P.E. Nation View On Pe-nation.com Why We Love It: It’s edgier than your standard athleisure brand.What to Consider: The style might not be to everyone’s tastes. Described as “active streetwear for an urban life,” P.E. Nation is a fashion industry favorite. In fact, the brand recently released a 14-piece capsule collection with Asics (it’s also collaborated with Ksubi on a line of more classic street staples, like jeans and bomber jackets). The Australian brand is revered for its elevated athleisure staples, rendered in retro prints and bold pops of color. There are some unique shapes in the mix, too, like sports bras with contrasted mesh overlays and active dresses with cut-out detailing. Some of the most popular looks include the motion leggings and sports bra and the men’s fortitude sweatset. Size Range: 2XS to 3XL | Price Range: $9 to $579 Best Sustainable Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Why We Love It: It is made from recycled materials and goes all the way up to 6XL.What to Consider: There is no men’s line. Leading retailers such as Net-a-Porter and Nordstrom feature Girlfriend Collective in their athleisure edits for good reason: it measures up to be the best brand for sustainability, given everything is made from recycled materials. We love the Mia High Neck bra and the Twist Unitard. Size Range: XXS to 6XL | Price Range: $6 to $158 Tips for Choosing the Best Athleisure Brands Consider the occasion Like any outfit, it pays to think about where you’ll be wearing your athleisure look. Are you seeking something functional for a fitness class? A low-key look for the daily school run? Or perhaps something comfortable, more like loungewear, for traveling in? There are options to suit any situation, including cold-weather collections for wearing during winter. Look for a balance of comfort and style The above options are all considered comfortable and stylish by fitness and retail industry standards. But it all comes down to individual preference, so look for something that suits your personal style and schedule. Consider your budget With more luxury designers experimenting in the athleisure category – via collaborations with heritage brands and releasing sportier apparel options in RTW collections – prices are on the rise. If you’re looking for a hero item, like a great pair of sneakers you’re likely to wear daily, or a classic bomber jacket that’s sure to be in your wardrobe for years to come, making more of an investment is warranted. But, if you’re just looking for something basic, like a white tee you can sweat in and throw in the washing machine, go for one of the more affordable brands. Frequently Asked Questions How should you wash athleisure? "Cold water, no fabric softener!” says Elements Barre Fit founder, Andrea Fornarola. “I use Tide Free and Clear. Sometimes tumble-dry on low so it maintains its shape without changing the fit." What situations are appropriate for wearing athleisure? Unless you’re going into an office, meeting clients, or dressing for a formal occasion, athleisure can really be worn any day of the week. And it’s particularly well suited to traveling – according to Moda Operandi’s RTW buyer, Keley Lyle, “long flights call for wardrobe essentials and chic sets that allow you to look put together while also feeling comfortable. Brands such as Leset, Toteme, Eterne, Yaitte and Sporty & Rich have amazing monochromatic options to take you from the plane to your final destination in style. How should I accessorize athleisure wear? “I like to pair my leggings and bra with a cropped sweatshirt or jacket or I will even throw on a pair of sweatpants over my leggings on cooler mornings,” says Megan Roup of The Sculpt Society. “When I take my daily walk to grab coffee with my husband, depending on the weather in LA, I'll add a puffy vest, plus a hat and sunglasses are always a must!” Fine jewelry is becoming increasingly common, too. At classes around New York City, from Barry’s Bootcamp to SLT, we’re seeing more women wearing fine jewelry with their athleisure looks – Mejuri is a favorite. And for socks? Go for Bombas. What are some of the athleisure trends to look for in 2023? “I love a matching set, whether that's a sports bra and legging combination or a sweat suit that you can run errands in,” says Megan Roup, who recently launched her own athleisure line. “They take minimal effort but have maximum impact on my motivation to squeeze in a workout or run to the grocery store,” she adds. Coordinating sets are shaping up to be the biggest trend of 2023, along with bomber jackets, sports bras worn as tops, and chunky socks. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Travel + Leisure contributors are shopping, fashion, and lifestyle experts who draw on personal experience and market recommendations to curate the best products for shoppers. For this article, Amy Louise Bailey drew on her decade-plus career in the fashion industry to determine the best athleisure brands on the market. She spoke with some of New York City's most in-demand fitness instructors and obtained insights from leading multi-brand retailers on the best-selling brands and styles.