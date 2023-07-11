Travel + LeisureReaders' 10 Favorite Resorts in Arizona of 2023

Find T+L reader–approved Arizona retreats in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

By Susmita Baral
Published on July 11, 2023
Arizona is home to stunning natural landscapes — with three national parks and a dry climate that lends itself to great year-round weather. There is no shortage, in the Copper State, of hiking, camping, and mountain biking opportunities. But there is just as much opportunity to relax and indulge, at Arizona's most luxurious spas and resorts.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

Tennis courts with Camelback Mountain in background at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain resort in Airzona

Read McKendree

What Readers Loved

In choosing the top Arizona resorts, T+L readers focused on wellness. There’s Castle Hot Springs (No. 2) in Morristown that boasts its own natural hot springs — one reader calls it a “delight.” There’s also Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa in Scottsdale at No. 3, which has 12 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a tranquil Zen meditation garden, and a reflection pond. 

Two Sedona gems made the list this year: L’Auberge de Sedona at No. 5 and Enchantment Resort at No. 7. The latter, nestled among the red rocks of Boynton Canyon, is a newcomer to the WBA lineup. One T+L reader raved that the property is in “the absolute best location” with “huge cliff walls hugging the resort.” Another fan said the “night sky viewing event was outstanding.” (Thanks to its clear skies and low light pollution, Sedona is one of the best stargazing spots in the U.S.)

This year’s winner is a familiar face, up from the No. 2 spot last year. Read on to find out which resort was named the best in Arizona by T+L readers in 2023.

The Winner

The Hermosa Inn

Deluxe classic casita interior with king bed and fireplace at Hermosa Inn

Courtesy of Hermosa Inn

Artist Lon Megargee built this property in the 1930s as a one-bedroom studio for his private use. Later, he opened it to the public as a guest ranch in the desert. While Megargee may no longer own The Hermosa Inn, his presence lingers throughout the space — his original artwork graces the walls and the property’s bar pays tribute to him with its name: Lon’s Last Drop Bar. The Hermosa Inn features 43 hacienda-style guest rooms (or casitas) that have Southwestern flair — some come with indoor fireplaces and private patios. Guests love the property’s self-guided art walk and Blue Door Spa Suite. They can also borrow a bike to explore the nearby Paradise Valley and Arcadia neighborhoods. One T+L reader says, “The charm and historical aspects of this property are truly an Arizona gem in the desert.” Another reader calls out the property's "unique ambiance" while one fan notes it's conveniently located near great restaurants, shopping, and hiking. (Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, for example, are just five minutes from the hotel.)

 The Full List

1. The Hermosa Inn: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Reader Score: 95.09

2. Castle Hot Springs: Morristown, Arizona

Reader Score: 94.06

3. Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa: Scottsdale

Reader Score: 93.56

4. Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Reader Score: 93.44

5. L'Auberge de Sedona: Sedona, Arizona

Reader Score: 91.02

6. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain: Marana, Arizona

Reader Score: 89.93

7. Enchantment Resort: Sedona, Arizona

Reader Score: 89.77

8. Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North: Scottsdale, Arizona

Reader Score: 89.12

9. Royal Palms Resort and Spa: Phoenix, Arizona

Reader Score: 88.71

10. Hotel Valley Ho: Scottsdale, Arizona

Reader Score: 88.09

