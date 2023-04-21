The ones we’ve chosen here are engineered with precision in order to allow for full touchscreen functionality and to maintain all of the Apple Watch’s other original features; most also allow you to charge the watch without removing the case. Whether you’re looking for a more rugged case that can take a proper beating or a unique and luxurious design, read on for a roundup of the best Apple Watch cases for every style.

An Apple watch is a serious investment piece — one that costs very little to protect. Just like with your smartphone, it pays off in the long run to add a case. Most are inexpensive, and they offer peace of mind in the form of raised bevels for impact protection, tempered glass screen protectors, and water resistance.

Best Overall OtterBox All Day Case for Apple Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Otterbox.com Why We Love It It’s sleek and made of 85 percent recycled plastic. What to Consider It doesn’t come with a screen protector. OtterBox is an old faithful when it comes to sturdy, reliable cases that you can count on to protect your smartphone and its accessories. The brand’s All Day Case is exactly what it sounds like: a case that’s minimal and comfortable enough to be worn all day, every day (except during water-based activities, as it’s not waterproof). It’s suitable for Apple Watch Series 7 and 8 and comes in seven colors, from classic black to a funky purple and green look, so there’s an option for every style. It earned our top pick thanks to its straightforward design — which ensures that each of your Apple Watch features still works as normal, including the touchscreen — as well as its respect for the environment, as it’s made from 85 percent recycled ocean plastic. Another bonus is that the coating is antimicrobial, which helps to reduce the amount of common bacteria on your watch (and your fingers). We also love that it’s a great value price point for the quality. Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: 41mm, 45mm | Not waterproof | No screen protecting

Best Waterproof Goton Waterproof Case Compatible with Apple Watch Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It You don’t need to remove the case to charge your Apple Watch. What to Consider It’s not meant for extended submersion. Lightweight yet durable, this scratch-resistant case is designed to protect your Apple Watch against spills, rain, sweat, and other daily occurrences where it might get wet. While it’s not meant for deep waterproofing — meaning you shouldn’t wear it swimming or submerge it — it holds up for more casual use and ensures your screen won’t fog up. Suitable for Series 6, 5, 4, and SE, the case is constructed from a hard matte PC material and features a built-in 9H tempered glass screen protector that helps to prevent scratches and cracks. All Apple Watch features are usable while the case is on, including the ability to charge. For the price, it’s an absolute steal, and it’s compatible with a wide range of models. Price at time of publish: $9 The Details: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, 45mm, 49mm | Waterproof | Screen protecting

Most Durable Element Case Special Ops Watch Band and Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Elementcase.com Why We Love It It boasts incredibly strong impact protection and is more lightweight than it appears. What to Consider It’s a bit pricier and is only available in two colors. This may seem like a splurge — but there’s truly little else on the market that offers this level of protection for your Apple Watch. The military-inspired design is ultra-rugged and comes with an included soft-touch band that provides flexible comfort. The more outdoorsy or extreme-sport loving among us will appreciate the case’s aesthetic and its G-Force absorbing shock technology, as well as how well it stands up to the elements. It’s armed with dual screen protection, thanks to a bezel that creates a barricade between your watch screen and anything it comes into contact with, plus a pull-over strap that can be used on the screen for an added layer of peace of mind. Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: 41mm, 45mm | Not waterproof | Screen protecting The 15 Best Watches for Men of 2023

Best Screen Protector LK 6 Pack Apple Watch Series 8 Screen Protector Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s budget-friendly and easy to install. What to Consider While it’s water-resistant, it doesn’t provide full waterproof coverage. The number one test of a good screen protector is how invisible it looks once it’s on, and the LK Apple Watch Screen Protector passed with flying colors. It goes on smoothly and doesn’t bubble or peel as much as even more expensive models on the market, making it an excellent value buy — plus, there are six in a pack. The advanced TPU construction is also able to smooth out small bubbles and scratches on its own. While many screen protectors come with installation pads, this one has a particularly great grip and ensures the watch stays in place. While the installation is simple, it’s a good idea to watch the recommended video to follow along with the instructions. Price at time of publish: $10 The Details: 40mm, 41mm, 45mm, 49mm | Not waterproof | Screen protecting

Most Stylish Casetify Apple Watch Metallic Impact Case Casetify View On Casetify.com Why We Love It It’s thinner and more sophisticated-looking than most plastic cases thanks to the brushed aluminum bezel. What to Consider There’s subtle Casetify branding on the bezel. If you’re looking for something a little sleeker than most of the hard plastic cases on the market, look no further than Casetify’s Metallic Impact Case. Crafted from a durable PC material and upcycled phone cases, it’s made to stand up to — like its name suggests — direct impacts. It features edge-to-edge design, while the 0.4-millimeter raised bezel creates a bumper that minimizes the risk of cracks or nicks on your screen. Mostly, we love how thin this case is and how the brushed aluminum makes it look more expensive than it is — however, the subtle Casetify branding on the bezel might not be for everyone. It’s available in four colorways, including a chic rose gold. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, 45mm, 49mm | Not waterproof | Screen protecting The 12 Best Waterproof Phone Cases of 2023

Best Clear Case OtterBox Exo Edge Case OtterBox View On Amazon View On Apple View On Otterbox.com Why We Love It It boasts stronger protection than similarly styled clear cases. What to Consider It can slightly limit your ability to use your watch crown. OtterBox landed two spots on our list thanks to their reliably sturdy cases. With a slim and smooth bumper that keeps corners covered, the Exo Edge Case is protective without feeling bulky. It’s easy to take on and off, and it won’t slide around at all during even intense use — so feel free to put it to the test while hiking, boxing, or during any of your daily activities. Just note that it’s not water-resistant, so you’ll want to avoid water-based activities. While there’s no screen protection, the solid bezel offers a bit of padding from hard impacts. The brand also offers top-notch customer service, so you can rest assured you’ll always be taken care of in case of a rare issue with an OtterBox product. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: 41mm, 45mm | Not waterproof | Screen protecting

Best Luxury Gray Cyber Watch Case and Band Gray View On Gray.inc View On Touchofmodern.com Why We Love It The unique, futuristic design elevates this from a standard case to a work of sculpture. What to Consider It’s a big and bold piece, so it may be limiting during high-intensity activities. If you like your timepiece to double as a conversation piece, you’ll want to consider Gray’s Cyber Watch Case. Inspired by the world of science fiction, the case’s futuristic design stands out among a sea of otherwise similarly shaped cases. The unique industrial aesthetic will draw those looking to elevate their watch into a true luxury item. Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium, it’s made to stand the test of time. While the design is alluring, it also takes up significantly more space than a standard case, so this may not be the most convenient everyday option for more active wearers. The case is compatible with most Apple Watch bands but also comes with its own band made of FKM rubber, which is durable and rip-resistant without sacrificing flexibility and comfort. Price at time of publish: $400 The Details: 44mm | Not waterproof | Screen protecting

Best for Full Protection amBand M1 Sport Series Rugged Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Amband.com Why We Love It It offers heavy-duty protection without weighing you down. What to Consider It’s a bit bulky and doesn’t come with a screen protector. You can tell by just looking at the amBand M1 Sport Series Rugged Case that it boasts superior protection. While there’s no screen protector, the raised bezel reduces the chance of scraping or scratching your screen and protects against drops. The high-tech, militaristic design of this case isn’t just aesthetically rugged, but extremely functional as well: The precise cutouts ensure you can use all of the buttons and Apple Watch features as intended. It’s one of the most widely compatible cases we’ve found and features an adjustable wrist strap made of water- and sweat-resistant TPU. Plus, it’s an excellent value purchase. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: 38m, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 49mm | Not waterproof | Not screen protecting The 10 Best Portable Speakers of 2023

Best Budget Ringke Air Sports Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ringkestore.com Why We Love It It’s barely there yet offers solid protection at a great price. What to Consider Not all screen protectors lay flat when paired with this case. Ringke’s subtle case is essentially a second skin for your Apple Watch. It offers a bit of extra protection thanks to a slightly raised bevel, without adding much in the way of bulk thanks to the case’s super slim fit. The TPU material is somewhat rigid, making it prone to peeling up the corners of any screen protector you may have on when first applying the case. While there are even more budget-friendly picks on the market, the quality of this model is more reliable than a cheaper one that you’ll only get a few weeks use out of. Price at time of publish: $13 The Details: 45mm | Not waterproof | Not screen protecting

Most Discreet Caseology Nero Amazon View On Amazon View On Caseologycases.com Why We Love It It’s soft and flexible, and you can charge your watch with it on. What to Consider It provides less screen protection than other cases. If you want all the benefits of a protective case without changing the look of your watch, Caseology’s Nero is perfect for you. It’s only 1.2 millimeters thick — roughly the width of 10 sheets of paper — so it offers almost invisible protection. Easy to snap on and off, the soft and flexible TPU case is also shock resistant. Note that it doesn’t offer much in the way of screen protection besides a slightly raised lip, so you may want to purchase one separately. Available in black and pink, it’s hard to beat for the price. We also love the convenience of being able to charge your watch directly though the case. Price at time of publish: $13 The Details: 44mm, 45mm | Not waterproof | Not screen protecting

Best for Apple Watch Ultra Spigen Thin Fit 360 Apple Watch Ultra Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Spigen.com Why We Love It While many cases impact the accessibility of the Digital Crown, this one is meticulously crafted to ensure all of the design features work exactly as intended. What to Consider The included screen protector gets scratched easily. Designed specifically for the newest Apple Watch Ultra model, the Spigen Thin Fit 360 Case offers full protection against drops, scratches, and more. It stands out for coming with its own layer of added insurance, a 9H tempered glass screen protector — but note that the screen protector is prone to scratching over time (which is better than your actual screen scratching, but can still be annoying). Best of all, the ultra-thin case is designed to preserve all of the watch’s functions, from full use of the Digital Crown to uninhibited sound from the 10 small speaker holes. Price at time of publish: $15 The Details: 49mm | Not waterproof | Screen protecting