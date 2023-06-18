Amazon Shoppers’ Favorite T-shirt Dresses Are Perfect for Travel — and All Under $40

Have you ever been torn between throwing on your favorite t-shirt or stepping it up with a breezy summer dress? Put those two things together and you get the sheer brilliance of a T-shirt dress. It combines all the casual-cool appeal of a lived-in tee with the effortless style of a flirty frock. And, the best thing about T-shirt dresses for folks like us is that they travel well; they’re generally lightweight, don’t wrinkle easily, and are a no-brainer when you’re trying to just get dressed and go. Oh, another perk: you can find the comfiest ones at Amazon.

For real, Amazon’s inventory of T-shirt dresses is truly unrivaled. The site is a treasure trove packed with classic short options and romantic maxi styles, each decked out with different features to suit your fancy, including pockets, slits, belts and summer-friendly prints and colors. In fact, plenty of our picks would pair perfectly with your favorite sandals, sneakers, and wedges, as well elegant accessories like layered necklaces, straw sun hats, and shawls. And, did I mention how affordable they are? Most of the retailer's top-selling styles cost less than $40.

Get ready to solve your summer travel wardrobe conundrums in just a few clicks. Keep scrolling to shop the best Amazon T-shirt dresses for under $40 and find your new summer travel uniform.

Popyoung Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

When you think of the quintessential T-shirt dress, it’s this lightweight, flowy scoop neck option from Popyoung, which has 12,700-plus shoppers ranking it as a five-star winner. There’s nothing not to love here: it's soft, loose-fitting, and wrinkle-resistant. In fact, one reviewer had their dress “packed in [the] bottom of the suitcase for a cross country flight, and it didn’t need ironing.” Nor did it “sag or stretch out of shape at all.” Grab it on sale in one of more than three dozen solid colors and patterns, and warning: you just might wear it every day of your trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $40)

Btfbm V-Neck Short-Sleeve Summer Dress

I tend to be more of a V-neck girl, and this is the best basic T-shirt dress version I've found at Amazon. It’s the equivalent of my favorite loose-fitting tee that I love to wear over leggings, but with the Btfbm dress, you don’t need leggings — and you get pockets as a bonus. It comes in more than 20 solid hues, but if you really want that favorite tee appeal, I think that classic gray is the way to go. One traveler summed it up like this: “This is the perfect summer T-shirt dress. It's light enough that you are not sweating and thick enough to not show all of the lines of your underwear. [I got it] just in time for my vacation.”

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36)

Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress With Pockets

Want something a little fancier? There are plenty of Amazon T-shirt dresses that come with a bit of flair — like this Aloodor option that features puff sleeves and ruffled cuffs. Not only do these details give the dress character, but they also elevate the classic dress silhouette so you can easily wear it casually or dressed up when needed. It’s comfy, has pockets, and resists wrinkles: a travel trifecta! One shopper wrote, "If you are looking for the perfect, easy 'throw-on-and-go' outfit for vacation, shopping with the girls, or just running errands around town, this is a fun, stylish, comfortable option."

To buy: amazon.com, $38

Auselily Short-Sleeve Pleated Swing Dress

As a pear-shaped person, I sometimes find structureless dresses challenging to wear. The lightweight Auselily Swing Dress takes care of that issue with its cinched waist and flared bottom that create a flattering A-line silhouette — but up top, it’s all T-shirt coziness with its short sleeves and scoop neckline. One fan wrote, “This dress is a must-have for travel. It rolls up small in my suitcase and then unwrinkles quickly upon hanging. It's easy to accessorize for a dress-up night on the cruise ship.”

To buy: amazon.com, $35

Naggoo Short-Sleeve Split Maxi Dress

Still haven't found "the one" yet? How about a midi T-shirt dress that hits mid-calf and gives you coverage and freedom of movement at the same time. A small side slit gives a touch of playfulness while making it easier to walk. The color assortment of this Naggoo Maxi dress is stunning, but I think this yellow version will have you looking like the most dazzling thing under the sun. One reviewer called it “a perfect dress for doing a lot of walking in Europe.”

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $31)

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Go full T-shirt dress right down to your ankles with this maxi-style Amazon Essentials number. It’s made from super soft, sustainably sourced fabric that skims your body without clinging. Pair it with sandals, sneakers, pumps, or booties — it’s that versatile. One shopper wrote, "I’ll wear it shopping or patio parties or anywhere. It’s great." This T-shirt dress comes in a bunch of solid options, but this gray-and-white striped design has something special that deserves a place in your closet.

To buy: amazon.com, $33

Grecerelle Loose Pocket Long Dress

This relaxed-fitting T-shirt dress from Grecerelle is a consistent Amazon top-seller with tens of thousands of five-star ratings, and it’s easy to see why. It checks off all of the boxes of what makes a T-shirt dress so ideal: it’s soft and comfy, can be dressed up or down, packs well, but it also has extras like pockets and a slit. It’s easy to feel sexy in this dress without being over-the-top or uncomfortable. "I wore this dress on a 36-hour trip to Bali, in which I had planned to change into pajamas on the plane, but this dress was so comfortable I didn't want to," a traveler wrote. "Most importantly though, it has two large pockets that can store a phone, passport, boarding pass, and more if needed, but the dress keeps the pockets close to you to help keep out pickpockets."

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)

Merokeety Tie-Waist Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress

Another way to get a little structure out of a T-shirt dress is to belt it, and this one comes with a built-in self-tie belt to give it a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette. It's a top-rated Amazon pick with pockets, and is unique in that it can be casual but it can also be business-casual. And, it's made from a soft and breathable rayon-polyester blend that is perfect for summer travel. "The dress is flattering, especially with that vertical tie in front, and very comfortable," according to a reviewer. "It traveled extremely well — so well in fact, I'm considering buying a second for my next trip."

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $40)

Locryz Twist Knot T-Shirt Dress

Game to give a mini T-shirt dress a chance on your next trip? This Locryz option with its trendy twist knot in the front is the one to opt for. Not only does the detail give it a little visual interest, but it also helps secure the hem, which means the dress won't blow around in the wind. So, wear it to dinner at a breezy beachside restaurant, on a sightseeing tour, and for whatever else is on your itinerary. "This is the perfect dress to travel in because it doesn't wrinkle easily, doesn't take up much room in a suitcase, and looks fabulous while wearing it all day long," one Amazon customer declared. "I loved it so much, I bought it in three colors."

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $34)

Modern Kiwi Short-Sleeve A-Line Pocket Midi Dress

This flowy masterpiece by Modern Kiwi is ready for your next adventure. It’s lightweight with lots of movement, and it comes in this gorgeous blush pink color I’m smitten with. This style can be casual or dressy depending on how you accessorize it, and because it’s such a basic cut, you can really get creative with your footwear and accessories to match your trip itinerary. "I am very pleased with these dresses," one shopper shared. "I bought two to pack for vacation and wish I would have gotten more."

To buy: amazon.com, $33

Gxlu Short-Sleeve Split Maxi Dress

Consider this the dress version of your favorite white tee (and yes, it comes in plenty of other colors). And, if you ask me, I think it would be stunning on a boat trip. The ankle hem is offset by a flirty side slit, resulting in a look that’s easy and breezy and great with heels or sandals. It can also do double duty as a swimsuit cover-up if that boat trip comes to fruition. According to one traveler, “This was a nice easy white dress to wear on the beach to our Hawaii luau."

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $43)

Alaster T-Shirt Dress

For an effortless bohemian vibe, this tie-dyed Alaster T-shirt Dress is the move. It’s made with a cotton blend, so it’s soft, breathable, and washable and basically your ideal everyday piece. Packing up a weekender bag? You can be sure this staple deserves a spot; it'll probably be the most-worn item in your luggage. Plus, it even has pockets! “This is exactly what I wanted for an outdoor music festival in hot, humid weather," a fan was happy to report. "It's great fabric, a great fit, and a great price."

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $33)

Invug Swing T-Shirt Dress

What may look like your average T-shirt dress gradually becomes a striking fringed, asymmetrical style that is the Invug Swing Dress. It’s hard to tell but yes, this style is hiding side pockets, which are perfect for storing your keys and phone while you're out and about. And, you have your choice of colors and prints; there are 28 to pick from and you can go neutral with solid hues like black, dark green, and burgundy — or spice it up with a wavy stripe pattern or beachy palm leaf design. "They are absolutely comfortable, incredibly airy, and an easy fit," one reviewer commented. "They totally did the job for my wonderful vacation! They were absolutely fun to wear in the sun."

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $35)

