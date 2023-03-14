Amazon’s 15 Top-rated Bathing Suits Are Perfect for Any Getaway — and All Under $50

If you are someone who vacations to tropical climates in the winter (or lives somewhere warm), swimsuit season is a full-year event. Vacationing on a sunny island for spring break or visiting family in a warmer climate means you always need a suit you love handy and ready to be packed. Fortunately, Amazon has a wide selection of comfy and flattering bathing suits available year-round that are on-trend and, best of all, affordable (think: under $50).

While you never need a reason to buy a new bathing suit, wearing your bikinis or one-pieces during winter means you'll probably need to replace them more frequently. You also could've lost a few bikinis in last year's summer wardrobe purge, or you're planning a summer escape to a Greek island you can’t help but start shopping for. Regardless of why you are shopping, here is permission to treat yourself to a new bathing suit (or two). After perusing Amazon's swimwear section, we spotted must-have swimsuits like the popular Cupshe Colorblock Wrap Side-Tie One-Piece and ultra-flattering Tempt Me Retro Halter High-Waisted Bikini, which are both $35. You can also score colorful two-pieces like the SouqFone Ruffled Flounce Tankini on sale for nearly 40 percent off. And, you can bet there's plenty more where these stylish swimsuits came from.

So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to explore the best Amazon swimsuits you can get for under $50. Trust us, there's something for everyone. And, whether your sunny getaway is next week, next month, or in July, you'll get them on time and can easily send back returns.

Cupshe Colorblock Wrap Side-Tie One-Piece

One-piece bathing suits used to have a bad reputation for being super frumpy, but brands like Cupshe have reimagined the classic swimwear staple with trendy styles like the Colorblock Wrap Side-Tie Swimsuit. This deep v-neck one-piece is not only flattering, but fun and fashionable. The wrap design creates a colorblocking pattern that looks unique and bold and is finished off with a side knot that is cute and feminine. For anyone looking for a suit that isn't solid but also not boasting a super busy print, this is an excellent choice.

"This bathing suit is beyond fabulous," one shopper exclaimed. "I loved it so much, I bought three in different colors. It's such an amazingly comfortable fit; not tight anywhere and I feel fabulous in it."

Tempt Me Retro Halter High-Waisted Bikini

Adjustability is key when it comes to bikinis to get a personalized fit. This push-up bikini top has two areas of adjustment around the neck and a clasp in the back to provide maximum support. The wide pleated panel on the bottom is ultra-flattering, with a retro high-waisted look that is very much on trend. Crafted in soft, high-quality, and stretchy material, this suit is just as comfortable as it is supportive. With 42 color selections of both solid and patterns and a wide range of sizes, there's no doubt there will be an option that suits your vacation vibes.

"I wore this suit a ton on a beach vacation and loved how high up the bottoms go on my stomach," one of the bikini's 13,400-plus five-star reviewers wrote. "One of the best parts was the top of this suit fit my chest and stayed in place [while] playing in waves and snorkeling as well."

Eomenie Cut-Out One-Piece

Cut-out bathing suits are a trend that isn’t going anywhere. If you've had reservations about jumping on the cut-out swimsuit bandwagon, this one-piece from Eomenie is the perfect one to dip your toes into the popular style. It's supportive thanks to adjustable shoulder straps and back tie, and features a flattering ruched silhouette. This flirty cut-out front one-piece has the look of a two-piece yet with more coverage, which you can highlight by picking an option that is a two-tone combo. The variety of colors and prints, 28 total, including black, bright pink, and florals; it will be hard to pick just one.

“I saw someone wearing it in Mexico a few months ago and loved it on her, and so I bought it right away,” shared one savvy shopper. “I love it on me too! I think it's super flattering and a bit customizable with the tie and the adjustable straps. It is just the right amount of sexy without showing too much skin and the cross on the bust looks so good."

Tempt Me High-Neck Mesh One-Piece

If you're someone that will never wear anything but a black or solid-colored one-piece, why not change it up slightly by buying this mesh panel suit? The combination of the high neckline, deep plunge, and see-through panels creates an alluring look that won't feel too risqué. A hook and eye closure, band underneath the breasts, and padded bra will help support you up top. Smooth, stretchy material will feel good against the skin while lounging poolside.

"I lived in this suit in Jamaica and felt confident in this swimsuit," an Amazon shopper raved. "That is not an easy task for me and I was so surprised that it fit so well and looked so good…I would give this suit more than five stars if I could."

Sporlike Ruffle High-Waisted Bikini

A super fun option to spice up your vacation swimwear is this ruffled two-piece, which doubles down on style and comfort with its romantic silhouette and supportive high-waisted design. A v-neck top flaunts in the right ways, but will still hold you in, while removable pads also help keep your look discrete. Bottom line: It's an excellent suit for a beach or pool party and also great to go from sand to lunch. Just wrap a sarong, pull on some shorts, or slip into a skirt, and you're good to go.

“I absolutely love this suit,” one reviewer wrote. “I am curvy and wasn't sure it would be enough coverage for me, but it was so flattering and I received tons of compliments. I bought it for a Mexico trip and didn't even think I'd wear it but ended up wearing it every day. I am buying more colors!”

Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece

Need to replace your favorite solid bathing suit? This best-selling Cupshe swimsuit is a standout winner, and will be around for plenty of summers to come. Boasting a straight forward design that is not only flattering (thanks to the ruching and cheeky cut bottom) but a bit sexy with its low neckline. Adjustable thin straps will keep tan lines to a minimum and provide a secure fit. While you might be tempted to buy solid black, why not try one of the bright colors it comes in like orange, yellow, teal, or royal blue for a change?

“Just wow," a customer commented. "This is the perfect suit. [It's a] perfect staple piece that’s timeless. It has an excellent fit and cut. Very flattering."

Zaful Knotted Scoop Neck High-Waisted Tankini

Get ready to field constant compliments in this unique crop top two-piece bikini set. The scoop neck tank-style top has a playful look that matches nicely with a classic high-waisted bottom design. Secure your fit by tying the adjustable playful knot. Offered in a variety of options like solid matching tops and bottoms and floral or leopard print tops, this tankini is a winner for your spring vacation.

"This is so comfortable," a shopper said of the swimsuit. "I was looking for something that covered a bit more and felt comfortable. The material is super soft and durable. The color and fit was just perfect!"

Ki Laphee Criss-Cross One-Piece

Any woman who prioritizes a secure top will love this one-piece with criss-cross adjustable straps. Lined in a soft, premium fabric that won't irritate or chafe skin, this bathing suit is breathable and will come in handy when visiting hot tropical locations. Shirring along the sides provides a flattering look. For under $35, don't hesitate to pick your favorite from the 26 trendy color options.

"I was so surprised by how well this fit me, I might have to buy more," a reviewer admitted. "I love the adjustable straps, and they make it secure so I don't have to worry about anything flying out while swimming."

Smismivo Strapless One-Piece

Even if you slather yourself with SPF, which you should, tan lines happen. To prevent them, wear a strapless bathing suit like this curve-hugging one-piece from Smismivo. On the interior is a push-up bra with light padding for ideal coverage and lift. In fact, the entire suit is fully lined for optimal support and comfort, and it comes with removable spaghetti straps if you find yourself missing them. Hawaiian floral, tye-dye, and leopard print are just a few of the 24 patterns and prints available.

"I think this may possibly be the first time in my life that I will say I truly loved how I felt in a bathing suit," one customer shared. "My behind doesn’t hang out. It’s not too high on the leg. It’s modest without looking like an old lady bathing suit. I bought two, and will buy more next summer."

Btfbm High-Waisted Triangle Bikini

Trendy colors and prints make this bikini set a must-own. The triangle-shaped top stylishly matches the slightly high-cut waist bottom that will sit just below your belly button. Adjustable double straps provide shape and support. It also has high-cut leg openings that shoppers say is flattering.

“I haven't used it in the water yet, but so far, I love it," an Amazon shopper wrote. "It is extremely flattering without showing too much. But this suit is so nice and the top fits really well without me even adjusting the straps."

Rxrxcoco V-Neck Halter One-Piece

If you are searching for a slimming swimsuit, check out this halter-neck one-piece, which has racked up nearly 13,000 five-star ratings. Constructed with supportive ruching, this swimsuit keeps everything in place so you can enjoy your time by the water. Tie closures and push-up bust will lift the breasts and create a secure-feeling fit for easy movement. Elegant gold accents on the straps make it a stylish pick for whatever's on your vacation itinerary.

"This swimsuit is so incredibly flattering," a customer began. "It held me in place in all the right areas and I looked fantastic while playing on the beach with my kids and I never had to adjust it once. I love this suit so much and have another print in my cart as I write this review."

SouqFone Ruffled Flounce Tankini

Tankinis have come a long way. You can now find cool and modern options, like this flouncy two-piece from SouqFone. With a bottom that sits high, the swingy top is lightweight and will fall nicely, offering more coverage and flexibility versus a one-piece. Any of the 32 color options will make an excellent choice for your next sunny escape or spring break trip.

One customer shared that this is a great alternative for those who usually like to be super covered: “It adds a cute flirty look but not overexposed. Coming from a person that would wear a one-piece with swim shorts, I feel cute and confident wearing this; I wanted a change and I’m so happy I found this style. I’ll definitely order more in different colors.”

Hilor Mesh Crossover One-Piece

For a versatile and flattering suit anyone will love, check out this edgy halter one-piece. The sexy mesh stripes create a stunning contrast that highlights your figure. Constructed in thick fabric, the suit keeps you feeling secure while you're swimming, lounging, walking, playing, etc. While there are several pretty color options to pick from, the solid black in this style is fresh and far from not basic. Plus, it could double as a bodysuit for a night out with your favorite jeans or a maxi skirt.

"This is the second time I've ordered this bathing suit because I love it so much," one of the bathing suit's 16,900-plus five-star reviewers said. "I have a toddler I'm chasing after, and it keeps everything in place and nothing pops out, but looks so sexy on and just fits perfectly."

Omkagi High-Waisted Criss-Cross Bikini

This cute bikini set has more than 6,500 five-star reviews at Amazon, so you can trust it's perfect for your upcoming trip. Its criss-cross, self-tie design allows you to customize your swimwear look while ensuring optimal bust support. The adjustable straps and padded push-up cups also help keep the fit snug and comfortable. The top is paired with a flattering, high-waisted bottom that provides plenty of coverage. Rainbow tie-dye, fun florals, tropical patterns, and hot pink hues make this bikini ready for spring break.

A traveler was happy to report that the bikini was "super comfortable" during a recent getaway: "I was jet-skiing, swimming, playing, walking, hiking — all types of active stuff — while wearing this bathing suit, and I did not have any issues at all. The top is just perfect, absolutely none of the pulling and fixing all day, and it holds great…The bottom was so fitting and comfortable to wear."

Cupshe V-Neck Lace-Up One-Piece

While the lace-up front might get all the attention, this is a swimsuit flattering to your bottom. The cheeky cut is more complimentary to your behind while still offering coverage. Adding to the glam swim look is the lace-up front and ribbed texture. Removable pads provide a supportive fit and cater to different comfort levels. Upping the love for this suit are elongating high-cut hem and its versatile assortment of colors. No matter which of the neutral or rich hues you choose, you will love slipping this on when you are on your warm getaway.

"[This is a sexy, flattering one-piece," a shopper wrote. "It gives a nice amount of cleavage, but I didn’t feel at risk of falling out with light swimming and lounging. The high-cut legs are flattering, and the butt is slightly cheeky but still covers you."

