15 TikTok-viral Amazon Products That Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Resort-style Spa

A visit to a spa can leave you feeling relaxed, rejuvenated, and completely revived, especially when it has a five-star price tag. I’ve been a beauty editor for over 10 years, and it’s quite literally been my job to travel to some of the top-rated spas in the world. It didn’t take long to realize those soft, warm linens, minimal aesthetic, and five-star amenities, like high-tech beauty gadgets and plush robes I’ve enjoyed for years can be replicated at home for less.

A major source of inspiration for my spa-quality bathroom upgrades? Social media, of course. As usual, TikTokers have read my mind by recommending the best viral products under $100 that can upgrade an at-home wellness routine to rival any five-star resort, all without breaking the bank. And they’re all also conveniently available at Amazon.

Whether you're in desperate need of some "me time" or just looking to up the ante on your bathroom spa decor, we've got you covered. From a gadget that pre-warms your bath towels to a sleek stone mat that kicks your soggy rug to the curb, these are the top 15 items that TikTokers have influenced me to purchase. Some say nothing good comes from social media, but with an Amazon shopping cart packed with game-changing Internet-viral favorite products that can transport you to a world-class spa, I beg to differ.

Dorai Home Bath Stone

Nothing ruins a shower experience quite like stepping out onto a soggy, mildewy bath mat or dirty towel. This non-slip stone mat, which was featured in a TikTok video that's racked up more than 173,000 views, is made of siliceous sedimentary rock, which can hold up to 150 percent of its weight in moisture and dries in seconds, leaving you with a clean, mold-free surface every time. And there's no denying it's elegant as can be with its aesthetically pleasing design that looks like it belongs in a high-end spa.

To buy: amazon.com, $90

Home So Suction Cup Hooks

Never underestimate the power of a simple bathroom hook. When used correctly, it can save you space, keep items off the floor, and look beautiful while doing it. These spa-worthy, TikTok-famous minimalist gold hooks are perfect for keeping your loofah, robe, and towel within reach without cramping your style. Thanks to the twist-on-and-off suction cup technology, you can install them on glass, tile, mirrors, or laminate in a snap without screws or glue. And, it's also worth mentioning that you can get a set of two for 24 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $25)

SereneLife Electric Bathtub Mat

We might not all be blessed with whirlpool tubs and massaging jets, but this electric bath mat, which is 12 percent off and has a massive fanbase on TikTok, evens the playing field with the push of a button. The attached motorized air pump creates massaging bubbles, while the built-in heater keeps your bathwater warm, which turns any basic tub into a luxury spa.

To buy: amazon.com, $97 (originally $110)

Tasalon Professional Hot Towel Warmer

Steamed towels just scream luxury. They're handed to you when you fly first class or check into a five-star resort, and are used during expensive facials. Take a cue from your favorite spa with this compact steamer, which has close to 1 million likes on TikTok. It holds 24 facial towels and heats them to 176 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll be surprised how much a single terrycloth square can elevate your skincare routine and overall bath experience.

To buy: amazon.com, $96

Elpheco Bathroom Trash Can

Trash cans may not be high on your list of must-have bathroom spa decor, but since they're an essential part of any lavatory, you may as well invest in one that boasts all the bells and whistles. This TikTok-famous model is equipped with a motion-sensor lid to ensure a sanitary experience, and its trendy fluted design adds a touch of style where you'd usually see an unsightly plastic-lined bucket.

To buy: amazon.com, $35

Swivel Faucet Aerator

There's a good chance you've seen this genius gadget making its rounds on TikTok, and shocker, it's just as game-changing as it looks. The swivel nozzle attaches to your faucet with a few twists and completely transforms your basic spout for as little ast $16. The aerator adjusts between three different stream settings and rotates to make washing your face, brushing your teeth, and even cleaning your sink a breeze.

To buy: amazon.com, from $16

Tushy Basic 2.0 Bidet Attachment

Nothing makes a trip to the loo feel more like a spa experience than a bidet, which are often found in five-star hotels. However, the traditional bidet can be expensive and take up valuable floor space in any size bathroom. This easy-to-install, TikTok-famous attachment converts your standard toilet into a luxury wash basin in under 10 minutes. And, you can even customize the nozzle spray angle and pressure level to your preference levels. It doesn't get more luxe than that!

To buy: amazon.com, $69

Chefman Mirrored Beauty Fridge With LED Lighting

Whether you call it an unnecessary necessity, a bougie buy, or a mini luxury, this TikTok-viral mini fridge elevates your skin care routine like you wouldn't believe. It makes product application feel refreshing and activates cooling skincare tools that aid in relieving inflammation, like glass globes and metal rollers — a.k.a. the ones that your favorite spa esthetician uses to get your complexion looking firmer and more radiant. Plus, it's compact design won't take up space on your vanity and it has a mirror with an LED light border.

To buy: amazon.com, from $67 (originally $70)

Costway Bucket Style Towel Warmer

If you're wrapping yourself in a cold — or dare we say — damp towel every time you step out of the shower, you're doing it all wrong. This tub-side gadget, which has 3,000-plus likes on TikTok, warms towels, robes, blankets, and pajamas while you get clean, so you'll never have to shiver your way out of the shower ever again. Its minimalist design makes it a perfect match for any bathroom aesthetic, and its 14-inch by 13-inch by 18.5-inch frame takes up just as much space as a laundry hamper.

To buy: amazon.com, $90

Urroy Waterproof Shower Phone Holder

You haven't really lived until you've watched your favorite series while soaking in the tub. For the ultimate shower experience, you can completely overhaul your bathroom and build in an expensive moisture-resistant TV, or you can hack your shower wall with this TikTok-favorite waterproof phone case. This innovative gadget, which is an extra 15 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon, keeps your phone safe from water with an anti-fog, touch-screen-friendly cover, and easy-rotate backing.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 with on-site coupon (originally $24)

Pavilia Women's Relaxed Fit Velour Long Robe

The best part about checking into a resort spa is slipping into a comfortable fluffy robe. Get that same feeling at home with this plush, full-length robe from Pavilia that you can wear before and after baths and just lounging around the house. Incredible softness aside, this popular robe, which has more than 5,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers (and is famous on TikTok for being a high-end lookalike), offers optimal coziness with its relaxed fit, long length, and snuggly collar. And, it's also worth mentioning that you can get one for 40 percent off right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)

Tudoccy 10-Inch High-Pressure Rainfall Shower Head

Swapping out your old, calcified shower head for a modern, hotel-quality rainfall alternative may sound like a huge undertaking, but the truth is the process simply involves screwing the heads on and off. Completely upgrade your bathing experience with this oversized TikTok-famous shower head with nine spray patterns and an attached handheld nozzle. And, you'd be surprised how updated your entire bathroom will look with this easy swap, which will set you back less than $60.

To buy: amazon.com, $56

Etekcity Smart WiFi Scale

While a weight scale is completely optional in any bathroom, this sleek smart scale makes any bathroom feel infinitely more modern and spa-like. Famous on TikTok for being an Amazon bathroom must-have, It syncs to your phone to track progress, set goals, evaluate BMI, muscle mass, and more. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, MyFitnessPal, and Samsung Health so you never miss a beat.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 with on-site coupon (originally $80)

White Classic Luxury Bath Towels

If you've renewed your lease more often than you've replaced your bath towels, it may be time to refresh your collection. Bright, fluffy, soft towels up your bath game and make your space feel five-star worthy, and according to TikTokers and Amazon shoppers, it doesn't get more luxurious than this extra-large cotton set from White Classic. What's more, the super-soft towels are built to last with their durable designs, which feature reinforced double-needle embroidered edges to prevent fraying.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 for set of 4 (originally $50)

GalDal Beige Soap Dispenser Set

Nothing downgrades an elevated space like unsightly product packaging. Rather than let your hand soap, shampoo, and other toiletries ruin your aesthetic, decant them into a stylish set of containers that make your bathroom look and feel expensive. This TikTok-famous beige duo from GalDal is equal parts elegant and modern with their textured earth-toned bases, which measure 3.2 inches by 3.2 inches by 6.4 inches and hold up to 10.6 ounces of product. Not looking to revamp your bathroom sink? Fill them with your favorite shampoo and conditioner for a stylish shower, or use them to make your go-to bath oil to make the border of your tub more visually appealing.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 for set of 2

