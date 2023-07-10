Amazon Is Celebrating Prime Day With More Deals Than Ever Before — Shop the 102 Best

Amazon Prime Day is undeniably one of the largest shopping events of the year with truly unbeatable savings, but the immense volume of deals can feel incredibly daunting to parse through — but we’re here to help. We’ve pulled together the top 102 Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss from Amazon’s biggest sale of the year.

From camping gear to comfortable travel clothes, it’s safe to say you’ll have no trouble packing for your upcoming vacations on a budget. In fact, according to a recent press release, this year will mark Amazon’s largest Prime Day to date with more must-have deals than ever before. Thousands of items — from spacious carry-on suitcases to supportive sneakers — will get a price slash during the event on July 11 and 12, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to shop this event.

As a bonus treat to Prime Members, shoppers can score early deals today. The Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage set has already been knocked down an astounding 60 percent, coming in at just $22 per bag for this four-piece set. If you’re in the market for a breezy beach cover-up to wear by the poolside all summer long, the Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress is only $37 right now, and it pairs perfectly with the ultra-comfortable Reef Women’s Cushion Thread Sandals, which are 48 percent off during this shopping holiday. Even the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, a must-have for tuning out distractions on a long-haul flight, are just $99 at Amazon.

If you’re ready to dig into the host of deals Amazon has available right now, keep scrolling to find everything you need to make your travels, hiking excursions, camping weekends, and nights at home next-level. The best part? Prices start at just $7.

Best Overall Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon is offering deals on a wide variety of travel products from clothing to outdoor gear to luggage, tech, and more. If you’re looking forward to a summer of camping, the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent is now just $25, and the Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad is only $33 for a limited time. Plus, you never have to worry about falling off the grid when you pack the Iniu Portable Charger, which is already 50 percent off and provides hours of charge from the airport to the hiking trails.

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

A high-quality suitcase is a worthy investment if you’re going to be traveling regularly, and Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to buy top of the line from brands like Rockland, Samsonite, and Coolife while their bags are cheaper than ever. The shopper-loved Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage will soon become your favorite carry-on suitcase at 44 percent off, and the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner is 69 percent off for Prime Day and durable enough to keep your valuables safe through turbulence, cobblestone streets, and more.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner

Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals

Your carry-on packing list isn’t complete without the proper accessories to elevate your trip, and Amazon is practically overflowing with deals on hundreds of items you won’t want to leave out of your suitcase. The Bagail 6-set Packing Cubes, only $20 right now, will help you fit more than enough clothing for your next vacation. If you’re traveling alone you’ll want to snag the Thopeb Personal Safety Alarm and Emdmak Door Stop Alarm to keep you secure and alert both in and outside of your hotel room. And you can finally sidestep the frustration of a tangle of charging cords with the Caoodkdk Electronic Organizer Case that’s a mere $7 and easily slides into your personal item without taking up precious space.

Thopeb Personal Safety Alarm

Best Prime Day Comfortable Shoe Deals

Whether you’re embarking on a beach vacation or preparing for a trip full of walking tours and busy days on foot, a sturdy and comfortable pair of shoes is a necessity. That’s why we were thrilled to find the best-selling New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer sneakers on sale for 61 percent off during Prime Day, or you can pick up the well-cushioned Dr. Scholl’s Nova Sneaker for $50. On the lookout for a pair of supportive sandals? Why not try the $22 Reef Women’s Cushion Thread Sandal, or if you’re seeking a trendier option, the White Mountain Gracie Sandal is up for grabs for $24.

Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals

Comfort should be your first priority when laying out your travel wardrobe, and Amazon is here to help. From luxurious lounge pants to flowy bathing suit cover-ups, the retailer has marked down hundreds of eye-catching styles that are sure to keep you cool and well-dressed throughout the summer so you never have to fly in denim again. The stylish Anrabess Women’s Two-piece Set is now only $36 and will look great from the airport to a night out on the town, plus the Cot-Oath Men’s Jogger Pants are 50 percent off and guaranteed to be your new favorite travel pant.

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-sleeve T-shirt

Best Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon is also stocked with all the hottest technology to optimize your travels, so you can properly enjoy your vacation with noise-canceling headphones and the best portable chargers on the market. Everyone’s favorite 2nd Generation Apple AirPods have been marked down to just $99 to ring in Prime Day, and if you’re ready to pump up the party on a boat day, look no further than the JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker that’s now on sale for $23. Even a four-pack of Apple AirTags is now only $90 — a small price to pay for keeping track of your luggage.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

You don’t need to take a vacation to channel the luxury of a five-star resort from home, and Prime Day is the perfect excuse to invest in yourself and your home this summer. Transform your bedroom into a hotel-quality suite with the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set for just $60, and don’t forget to snag the Bedsure Cooling Pillowcases, which are now only $11. And since the air quality has been subpar at best in recent months, you won’t want to miss out while the Aroeve Air Purifier is only $50.

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Vacuum

Best Prime Day Outdoor and Camping Deals

If you get the most relaxation from spending time in nature, you can also stock up on high-quality camping gear to elevate your campsite for a fraction of the usual price. In fact, now is a great opportunity to replace your old tent with the best-selling Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, which is a jaw-dropping 58 percent off for Prime Day. The cozy Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag is also 50 percent off and easily packable for a long weekend away, and you can couple that with the ultra-cushioned Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad for $33 to create your personal oasis in the woods.

Kootek Camping Hammock

