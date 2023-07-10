Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals Amazon Is Celebrating Prime Day With More Deals Than Ever Before — Shop the 102 Best Apple AirPods, Samsonite luggage, and Adidas sneakers are just the beginning of the unbeatable savings. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Amazon Prime Day is undeniably one of the largest shopping events of the year with truly unbeatable savings, but the immense volume of deals can feel incredibly daunting to parse through — but we're here to help. We've pulled together the top 102 Prime Day deals you won't want to miss from Amazon's biggest sale of the year. From camping gear to comfortable travel clothes, it’s safe to say you’ll have no trouble packing for your upcoming vacations on a budget. In fact, according to a recent press release, this year will mark Amazon’s largest Prime Day to date with more must-have deals than ever before. Thousands of items — from spacious carry-on suitcases to supportive sneakers — will get a price slash during the event on July 11 and 12, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to shop this event. As a bonus treat to Prime Members, shoppers can score early deals today. The Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage set has already been knocked down an astounding 60 percent, coming in at just $22 per bag for this four-piece set. If you’re in the market for a breezy beach cover-up to wear by the poolside all summer long, the Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress is only $37 right now, and it pairs perfectly with the ultra-comfortable Reef Women’s Cushion Thread Sandals, which are 48 percent off during this shopping holiday. Even the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, a must-have for tuning out distractions on a long-haul flight, are just $99 at Amazon. If you’re ready to dig into the host of deals Amazon has available right now, keep scrolling to find everything you need to make your travels, hiking excursions, camping weekends, and nights at home next-level. The best part? Prices start at just $7. Best Overall Amazon Prime Day Deals Amazon Amazon is offering deals on a wide variety of travel products from clothing to outdoor gear to luggage, tech, and more. If you’re looking forward to a summer of camping, the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent is now just $25, and the Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad is only $33 for a limited time. Plus, you never have to worry about falling off the grid when you pack the Iniu Portable Charger, which is already 50 percent off and provides hours of charge from the airport to the hiking trails. Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $16 (originally $24) Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, $87 (originally $219) Addalock the Original Portable Door Lock, $18 (originally $32) Cole Haan Men’s Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker, $80 (originally $200) Miholl Short Sleeve V-neck, $18 (originally $29) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $99 (originally $129) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, $80 (originally $190) Iniu Portable Charger, $18 (originally $36) Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set, $60 (originally $105) Aroeve Air Purifier, $50 (originally $70) Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, $25 (originally $60) Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad, $33 (originally $50) Cole Haan Men’s Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $75 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Amazon A high-quality suitcase is a worthy investment if you’re going to be traveling regularly, and Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to buy top of the line from brands like Rockland, Samsonite, and Coolife while their bags are cheaper than ever. The shopper-loved Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage will soon become your favorite carry-on suitcase at 44 percent off, and the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner is 69 percent off for Prime Day and durable enough to keep your valuables safe through turbulence, cobblestone streets, and more. Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, $89 (originally $160) Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, $87 (originally $219) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, $80 (originally $190) Level8 Grace Carry-on Luggage, $125 (originally $199) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner, $44 (originally $140) Coolife Luggage 3-piece Set, $160 with on-site coupon (originally $190) MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $70) Samsonite Underseat Carry-on Spinner with USB Port, $102 (originally $145) Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Luggage, $315 (originally $370) Kenneth Cole Out of Bounds Lightweight Durable Hardshell 4-wheel Set, $136 (originally $200) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, $160 (originally $280) Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, $102 (originally $184) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $60 Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals Amazon Your carry-on packing list isn’t complete without the proper accessories to elevate your trip, and Amazon is practically overflowing with deals on hundreds of items you won’t want to leave out of your suitcase. The Bagail 6-set Packing Cubes, only $20 right now, will help you fit more than enough clothing for your next vacation. If you’re traveling alone you’ll want to snag the Thopeb Personal Safety Alarm and Emdmak Door Stop Alarm to keep you secure and alert both in and outside of your hotel room. And you can finally sidestep the frustration of a tangle of charging cords with the Caoodkdk Electronic Organizer Case that’s a mere $7 and easily slides into your personal item without taking up precious space. Bagail 6-set Packing Cubes, $20 (originally $23) Caoodkdk Electronic Organizer Case, $7 (originally $14) Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook, $23 (originally $30) EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow, $30 (originally $35) Bcozzy Neck Pillow for Travel, $40 (originally $60) Mountain Voyage RFID Wallet, $31 (originally $50) Thopeb Personal Safety Alarm, $19 (originally $30) Addalock the Original Portable Door Lock, $18 (originally $32) Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box, $19 (originally $25) Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $18 (originally $25) Tessan European Travel Plug Adapter, $12 (originally $16) Perilogics Store Universal Phone Holder Mount, $13 (originally $18) Emdmak Door Stop Alarm, $14 (originally $18) Thopeb Personal Safety Alarm Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 Best Prime Day Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Whether you’re embarking on a beach vacation or preparing for a trip full of walking tours and busy days on foot, a sturdy and comfortable pair of shoes is a necessity. That’s why we were thrilled to find the best-selling New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer sneakers on sale for 61 percent off during Prime Day, or you can pick up the well-cushioned Dr. Scholl’s Nova Sneaker for $50. On the lookout for a pair of supportive sandals? Why not try the $22 Reef Women’s Cushion Thread Sandal, or if you’re seeking a trendier option, the White Mountain Gracie Sandal is up for grabs for $24. New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $29 (originally $75) Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Lightweight Waterproof Hiking Boot, $60 (originally $100) Joomra Pillow Slippers, $24 (originally $40) Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $34 (originally $75) Cole Haan Men’s Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker, $80 (originally $200) Hey Dude Women’s Wendy Sox, $39 (originally $60) Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, $81 (originally $145) Reef Women’s Cushion Thread Sandal, $22 (originally $42) Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs, $28 (originally $50) White Mountain Gracie Sandal, $24 (originally $49) Adidas Men’s Racer Tr21 Running Shoe, $39 (originally $75) Skechers Women’s Flex Appeal 3.0 Insiders Sneaker, $43 (originally $74) Dr. Scholl’s Nova Sneaker, $50 (originally $80) Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $80 Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Comfort should be your first priority when laying out your travel wardrobe, and Amazon is here to help. From luxurious lounge pants to flowy bathing suit cover-ups, the retailer has marked down hundreds of eye-catching styles that are sure to keep you cool and well-dressed throughout the summer so you never have to fly in denim again. The stylish Anrabess Women’s Two-piece Set is now only $36 and will look great from the airport to a night out on the town, plus the Cot-Oath Men’s Jogger Pants are 50 percent off and guaranteed to be your new favorite travel pant. Baleaf Women’s Hiking Pants, $36 (originally $53) Izod Men’s Golf Swingflex Pant, $40 (originally $70) Hanes Hooded Sweatshirt, $14 (originally $22) Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress, $37 (originally $53) Cot-Oath Men’s Jogger Pants, $20 (originally $40) Anftfh Drawstring Mid-rise Shorts, $27 (originally $36) Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-sleeve T-shirt, $19 (originally $25) Astylish V-neck Linen Blouse, $29 (originally $35) Dokotoo Casual Swimsuit Cover-up, $38 (originally $52) Anrabess Women’s Two-piece Set, $36 (originally $45) Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Vest, $29 (originally $45) Yibock Lightweight Cardigan, $28 (originally $41) Zesica Casual Jumpsuit, $42 (originally $55) Miholl Short Sleeve V-neck, $18 (originally $29) Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-sleeve T-shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $19 Best Prime Day Tech Deals Amazon Amazon is also stocked with all the hottest technology to optimize your travels, so you can properly enjoy your vacation with noise-canceling headphones and the best portable chargers on the market. Everyone’s favorite 2nd Generation Apple AirPods have been marked down to just $99 to ring in Prime Day, and if you’re ready to pump up the party on a boat day, look no further than the JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker that’s now on sale for $23. Even a four-pack of Apple AirTags is now only $90 — a small price to pay for keeping track of your luggage. Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $99 (originally $129) Iniu Portable Charger, $18 (originally $36) JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $23 (originally $40) Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (originally $99) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $90 (originally $190) Jall Wake Up Sunrise Alarm, $37 with on-site coupon (originally $60) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle, $163 (originally $258) Sgin Laptop 15.6-inch, $260 (originally $960) Omeetie Battery Case, $29 (originally $38) Vizio 4-inch Smart TV, $168 (originally $230) Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (originally $399) Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker, $21 (originally $25) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-ear Headphones, $169 (originally $350) GoPro Hero9 Waterproof Action Camera, $276 (originally $350) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $90 Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon You don’t need to take a vacation to channel the luxury of a five-star resort from home, and Prime Day is the perfect excuse to invest in yourself and your home this summer. Transform your bedroom into a hotel-quality suite with the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set for just $60, and don’t forget to snag the Bedsure Cooling Pillowcases, which are now only $11. And since the air quality has been subpar at best in recent months, you won’t want to miss out while the Aroeve Air Purifier is only $50. Aroeve Air Purifier, $50 (originally $70) Bissell 2998 MultiClean Vacuum, $170 (originally $237) Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set, $60 (originally $105) Bedsure Cooling Pillowcases, $11 (originally $23) American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set, $40 (originally $67) Keurig K-mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (originally $100) Antarctic Star Tower Fan, $49 with on-site coupon (originally $72) Genteele Memory Foam Non-slip Bath Mat, $23 (originally $30) Black+Decker Countertop Blender, $29 (originally $37) Chefman Small Air Fryer, $41 (originally $60) Topcee Weighted Blanket, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $80) HLS Aroma Diffuser for Essential Oil, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $50) Bissell 2998 MultiClean Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $237 $170 Best Prime Day Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon If you get the most relaxation from spending time in nature, you can also stock up on high-quality camping gear to elevate your campsite for a fraction of the usual price. In fact, now is a great opportunity to replace your old tent with the best-selling Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, which is a jaw-dropping 58 percent off for Prime Day. The cozy Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag is also 50 percent off and easily packable for a long weekend away, and you can couple that with the ultra-cushioned Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad for $33 to create your personal oasis in the woods. Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, $25 (originally $60) Kootek Camping Hammock, $25 (originally $40) Coleman Broadband Mesh Camping Chair, $20 (originally $25) Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $20 (originally $40) AlpsWolf Rechargeable Camping Lantern, $15 with on-site coupon (originally $30) Venture Pal 40L Hiking Backpack, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $34) Sleepingo Large Sleeping Pad, $33 (originally $50) LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $18 (originally $20) Time May Tell Merino Wool Hiking Socks, $15 (originally $26) Einskey Sun Hat, $18 (originally $30) Mosquito Guard Repellent Candle, $12 (originally $20) 4Monster Super Absorbent Camping Towels, $12 (originally $18) Kootek Camping Hammock Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $25 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 