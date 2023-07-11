The 60 Best Travel Gear and Accessories Deals You Can Shop During Amazon Prime Day — Prices Start at $5

Online shopping enthusiasts, rejoice; our Super Bowl is here. This morning, Amazon kicked off its annual Prime Day Sale, treating members to thousands of massive markdowns sitewide. And, if you’re an avid traveler, the two-day sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the must-have gear and accessories that have been hanging out in your shopping cart all year.

Right now, you can score up to 74 percent off on traveler-favorite products like the Rockland 3-piece luggage set, Bagsmart compression packing cubes, and Olympia U.S.A. 33-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag. The sale is also a great opportunity to save big on tech gadgets like the TikTok-famous Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station, as well as noise-canceling headphones like the Apple AirPods Pro and Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones; they're up to 52 percent off.

If you’re all set on gear, you won’t want to miss this chance to save on travel-ready apparel and footwear. There are comfortable shoes, wrinkle-resistant travel dresses, cozy joggers, and more from Amazon’s top fashion brands. Not to mention, there are also plenty of markdowns on hiking shoes, walking sandals, and activewear from Adidas, Under Armour, and Asics; prices start at $17. Avid hikers can also save up to 51 percent off on trail runners and hiking shoes from Columbia, Saucony, and Salomon.

Whether you have a trip coming up or just want to give your wardrobe a refresh, Amazon's Prime Day Sale is the place to get everything you need. Keep scrolling to shop the 60 best travel gear and accessory deals before they're gone, and remember: there's still time to become a Prime member. Start your free 30-day trial now so you can be privy to these exclusive discounts.

Best Overall Prime Day Deals

Amazon

Amazon is bustling with deals, so we narrowed down the top 10 best ones for travelers. These include durable luggage from Samsonite and Rockland, as well as impressively spacious duffel bags from Olympia U.S.A that you can use in place of a carry-on. Plus, you'll find big savings on reviewer-loved products like the Ueu Women's Wide-Leg Yoga Pants and Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Amazon

We've never seen this many discounts on luggage, especially when it comes to top travel brands like Samsonite, Rockland, and Travelpro. Score up to 47 percent off on checked suitcases, carry-ons, and luggage sets. If you prefer to travel lighter, there are impressive savings on the Matein Carry-On Travel Backpack, Etronik Rolling Duffle Bag, and Rockland Duffel Bag.

Rockland 40-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon

Matein Carry-On Travel Backpack

Amazon

Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon

Staying organized on the go just got incredibly easier. Right now, you can get space-saving items like the ProCase Hard Travel Electronic Organizer Case, Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet, and Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set for as little as $20. Discounted items like the Tallgo Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow and Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest will upgrade your in-flight comfort, while the AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch Set will come in handy when you're out by the water.

Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set

Amazon

Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet

Amazon

Best Prime Day Comfortable Shoe Deals

Amazon

A pair of comfortable shoes is an essential part of any travel outfit formula, and there are massive footwear deals happening during Prime Day. Sporty travelers will want to check out the big markdowns happening on the Brooks Women's Revel 5 Running Shoes and Salomon Men's Hypulse Trail Running Shoes, as well as the Skechers Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandals and Dockers Men’s Newpage Sporty Outdoor Sandals. You can also add stylish options like the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandals to your cart for as little as $33.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandals

Amazon

Salomon Men's Hypulse Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals

Amazon

If your closet needs a refresh before your next trip, you've come to the right place. You can find savings on everything from the Snugwind Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit (which is only $31 today) to the Tbmpoy Men's Lightweight Hiking Pants and Magcomsen Men's UPF 50+ Quick-Dry T-Shirt, both of which are less than $25.

Snugwind Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Amazon

Perry Ellis Men's Regular Fit Linen Drawstring Pants

Amazon

Best Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon

Make your next trip a breeze with these game-changing tech gadgets, which are up to 52 percent off for Prime Day. The Vrurc Portable Charger is starting at $20, and comes with all the charging cables built-in so you'll never leave them behind. Shoppers can also get the Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch for more than 40 percent off, as well as the Mee Audio Air Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter, which is less than $45 with a special on-site coupon.

Asnug Rechargeable Personal Neck Fan

Amazon

Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station

Amazon

