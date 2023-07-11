Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals The 60 Best Travel Gear and Accessories Deals You Can Shop During Amazon Prime Day — Prices Start at $5 Save up to 74 percent on luggage, gadgets, apparel, and more. By Emily Belfiore Published on July 11, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Prime Day Deals Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals Best Prime Day Comfortable Shoe Deals Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals Best Prime Day Tech Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland Online shopping enthusiasts, rejoice; our Super Bowl is here. This morning, Amazon kicked off its annual Prime Day Sale, treating members to thousands of massive markdowns sitewide. And, if you’re an avid traveler, the two-day sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the must-have gear and accessories that have been hanging out in your shopping cart all year. Right now, you can score up to 74 percent off on traveler-favorite products like the Rockland 3-piece luggage set, Bagsmart compression packing cubes, and Olympia U.S.A. 33-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag. The sale is also a great opportunity to save big on tech gadgets like the TikTok-famous Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station, as well as noise-canceling headphones like the Apple AirPods Pro and Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones; they're up to 52 percent off. If you’re all set on gear, you won’t want to miss this chance to save on travel-ready apparel and footwear. There are comfortable shoes, wrinkle-resistant travel dresses, cozy joggers, and more from Amazon’s top fashion brands. Not to mention, there are also plenty of markdowns on hiking shoes, walking sandals, and activewear from Adidas, Under Armour, and Asics; prices start at $17. Avid hikers can also save up to 51 percent off on trail runners and hiking shoes from Columbia, Saucony, and Salomon. Whether you have a trip coming up or just want to give your wardrobe a refresh, Amazon's Prime Day Sale is the place to get everything you need. Keep scrolling to shop the 60 best travel gear and accessory deals before they're gone, and remember: there's still time to become a Prime member. Start your free 30-day trial now so you can be privy to these exclusive discounts. Best Overall Prime Day Deals Amazon Amazon is bustling with deals, so we narrowed down the top 10 best ones for travelers. These include durable luggage from Samsonite and Rockland, as well as impressively spacious duffel bags from Olympia U.S.A that you can use in place of a carry-on. Plus, you'll find big savings on reviewer-loved products like the Ueu Women's Wide-Leg Yoga Pants and Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes. Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage, $106 (originally $190) Rockland London Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set, $145 (originally $550) Olympia U.S.A. 33-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag, $90 (originally $140) Rlokosfb Portable Toiletry Bag, $10 (originally $20) Buffway Slim RFID-Blocking Wallet, $16 (originally $20) Ueu Women's Wide-Leg Yoga Pants, $29 (originally $43) Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds, $199 (originally $249) Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, from $50 (originally $75) Quickshark Men's Leather Flip-Flops, $30 (originally $40) Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit, $37 (originally $58) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $106 Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $199 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Amazon We've never seen this many discounts on luggage, especially when it comes to top travel brands like Samsonite, Rockland, and Travelpro. Score up to 47 percent off on checked suitcases, carry-ons, and luggage sets. If you prefer to travel lighter, there are impressive savings on the Matein Carry-On Travel Backpack, Etronik Rolling Duffle Bag, and Rockland Duffel Bag. Beow Expandable Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set, $170 with on-site coupon (originally $270) Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Checked 29-Inch Luggage, $184 (originally $340) Etronik Rolling Duffle Bag, from $68 with on-site coupon (originally $100) Matein Carry-On Travel Backpack, $40 (originally $52) Rockland 40-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag, $35 (originally $140) Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage, $145 (originally $170) Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Luggage With USB Port, $101 (originally $145) Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Set, $119 (originally $140) Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Checked 24-Inch Luggage, $128 (originally $210) Rockland Duffel Bag, $20 (originally $30) Rockland 40-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $35 Matein Carry-On Travel Backpack Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $40 Best Prime Day Travel Accessory Deals Amazon Staying organized on the go just got incredibly easier. Right now, you can get space-saving items like the ProCase Hard Travel Electronic Organizer Case, Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet, and Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set for as little as $20. Discounted items like the Tallgo Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow and Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest will upgrade your in-flight comfort, while the AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch Set will come in handy when you're out by the water. ProCase Hard Travel Electronic Organizer Case, $20 (originally $23) Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet, $23 (originally $25) AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch Set, $13 (originally $15) Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $43) Tallgo Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $16 (originally $25) ProCase Travel Jewelry Organizer, from $11 (originally $16) Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest, $30 (originally $34) Fouews Travel Pill Organizer, $5 (originally $8) Fitrell Knee-High Compression Sock Set, $16 (originally $25) Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask, $10 (originally $20) Bagsmart Compression Packing Cube Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $34 Zero Grid RFID-Blocking Passport Wallet Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $23 Best Prime Day Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon A pair of comfortable shoes is an essential part of any travel outfit formula, and there are massive footwear deals happening during Prime Day. Sporty travelers will want to check out the big markdowns happening on the Brooks Women's Revel 5 Running Shoes and Salomon Men's Hypulse Trail Running Shoes, as well as the Skechers Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandals and Dockers Men’s Newpage Sporty Outdoor Sandals. You can also add stylish options like the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandals to your cart for as little as $33. Brooks Women's Revel 5 Running Shoes, from $70 (originally $100) Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneakers, from $36 (originally $50) Keen Women's Voyageur Hiking Shoes, $70 (originally $145) Saucony Women's Peregrine 11 Trail Running Shoes, $61 (originally $120) Skechers Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandals, $41 (originally $57) Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandals, $33 (originally $59) Asics Men's Gel-Cumulus 24 Running Shoes, $72 (originally $130) Dockers Men’s Newpage Sporty Outdoor Sandals, $35 (originally $70) KuaiLu Men's Memory Foam Flip-Flops, $20 (originally $25) Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $60 (originally $100) Salomon Men's Hypulse Trail Running Shoes, $50 (originally $100) Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $33 Salomon Men's Hypulse Trail Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $50 Best Prime Day Travel Clothing Deals Amazon If your closet needs a refresh before your next trip, you've come to the right place. You can find savings on everything from the Snugwind Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit (which is only $31 today) to the Tbmpoy Men's Lightweight Hiking Pants and Magcomsen Men's UPF 50+ Quick-Dry T-Shirt, both of which are less than $25. Baleaf Women's Quick-Dry Hiking Pants, $36 (originally $54) Jawint Women's Casual Tank Top, $20 (originally $26) Mosucoirl Women's Drawstring Shorts, $26 (originally $36) Snugwind Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $31 (originally $36) Anrabess Women's Crewneck Swing Sundress, $37 (originally $46) Jekaoyi Men's Casual Linen Button-Down Shirt, $23 (originally $30) Tbmpoy Men's Lightweight Hiking Pants, $25 (originally $32) Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts, $17 (originally $30) Magcomsen Men's UPF 50+ Quick-Dry T-Shirt, $16 (originally $28) Perry Ellis Men's Regular Fit Linen Drawstring Pants, $41 (originally $90) Snugwind Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $31 Perry Ellis Men's Regular Fit Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $41 Best Prime Day Tech Deals Amazon Make your next trip a breeze with these game-changing tech gadgets, which are up to 52 percent off for Prime Day. The Vrurc Portable Charger is starting at $20, and comes with all the charging cables built-in so you'll never leave them behind. Shoppers can also get the Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch for more than 40 percent off, as well as the Mee Audio Air Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter, which is less than $45 with a special on-site coupon. Vrurc Portable Charger With Built-In Cables, $20 (originally $33) MingTong Universal Travel Wall Adapter, $12 with on-site coupon (originally $20) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $169 (originally $350) Mee Audio Air Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter Adapter, $44 with on-site coupon (originally $50) Asnug Rechargeable Personal Neck Fan, $25 (originally $32) Taegila Small Portable Charger, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $24) Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch, $205 (originally $350) Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station, $40 (originally $70) Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (originally $119) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle, $168 (originally $265) Asnug Rechargeable Personal Neck Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $25 Iseyyox 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $40 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Target’s Biggest Sale of the Season Includes These 47 Travel Deals, and They’re Up to 69% Off Amazon Prime Day Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Shoes — Shop the 46 Best Deals Up to 73% Off This Sneaky Packing Hack Helps You Fit Up to 3 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Into Your Carry-on — and It’s 47% Off