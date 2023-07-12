Amazon Is Closing Out Prime Day 2023 With Some of the Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes We’ve Ever Seen

This Amazon Prime Day, stock up on comfortable and supportive sneakers for your next travel adventure. With deals on beloved brands like Adidas, Cole Haan, Under Armour, and more, shoppers can be sure to snag styles they’re sure to love for years to come — and at unbeatable prices. We're talking Black Friday-level discounts of 60 percent off and higher.

Runners can now shop for their new favorite pair of shoes like the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, which are up to 61 percent off, or Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes that are marked down $50. Shoppers looking for comfortable and versatile everyday sneakers can also pick up a pair of the Sperry Crest Vibe Sneakers or the Sketchers Go Joy Walking Shoes, both of which are on sale for as little as $40.

This is only a taste of what's on sale. We’ve searched all of the Amazon’s Prime Day deals to find the 17 best sales on all varieties of comfortable sneakers. Shoppers do not need to be Prime members in order to enjoy the sale, but you can sign up for a (free!) Amazon Prime account to unlock even more savings. But remember, today's the last day you can score these discounts; Prime Day ends at midnight PT!

Best Prime Day Running Sneaker Deals

New Balance Women’s Running Shoes

These running shoes are so stylish, you’ll have no problem wearing them to brunch, which is perfect for light packers who still want to hit the gym but don't want to be weighed down by multiple pairs of sneakers in their carry-on. The foam midsoles are comfortable yet supportive, so you won’t feel any fatigue after a long run — or just after a long day of seeing the sights. Make sure to add them to your cart while they're up to 42 percent off.

According to a shopper: "I wore these brand new to walk 8 miles around Puerto Rico and they were so comfortable, even though they weren’t broken in yet."



Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes

Currently marked down 61 percent off, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are made with recycled materials to reduce plastic waste so you can look good and feel good. Their slim lace-up designs and foam midsoles provide the lasting support that runners need, while showing a classic look that easily pairs with jeans or even a summer dress so you can continue on with your day.

"I love these," an Amazon reviewer exclaimed. "I wore them while traveling and they were great for 20,000 steps a day. They’re comfortable and cute."

Under Armour Women’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes

For flexible, yet supportive running shoes, consider Under Armour’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes, which are starting as little as $50 for Prime Day. Made with lightweight mesh uppers with leather overlays, these shoes will keep your feet safe and secure, whether you’re a trail runner or treadmill fan. And with 14 styles to choose from, you can select one that's perfect for you and your activewear color scheme.

"I wore them on my vacation to Portugal and Spain where I averaged about 10 walking miles per day," one traveler began their review. "They're unbelievably comfortable! I went with three other friends. Upon returning to our hotels, my friends would immediately take off their shoes because their feet in other brands hurt."

Brooks Women’s Ghost 14 Running Shoes

While these are truly comfortable and durable running shoes, the Brooks Ghost 14s (which are at their lowest price in 30 days) are also PDAC A5500 Diabetic shoes and have the APMA Seal of Acceptance, so you know these are designed to provide optimal cushion and support. These light shoes feature crash pads to absorb the shock of the run so you’re propelled forward to keep moving and, more importantly, enjoying your run.

"These shoes are incredible," one buyer raved. "I bought and broke these in a week before I traveled to Rome, Florence, and Verona, Italy. Austria, and Munich, Germany. This was an 11-day trip and when I got home I went to Disneyland and California Adventure. These shoes were comfortable and supportive the entire time."

Asics Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoes

For those who live in their running shoes, check out these outfit-making running shoes from Asics, which are nearly 40 percent off and available in 19 different colors to match your favorite activewear and travel looks. The brand's gel technology ensures optimal cushioning to the arches, heels, and toes while providing fatigue-fighting shock absorption so you can clock in extra steps without pain. Plus, their grooved outsoles deliver excellent flexibility.

"I purchased other walking shoes and came back to Asics; they are so comfortable and a great value for the price," according to a shopper. "Recently, I took them to Italy where I walked 10 miles a day and my feet held up all day in them."

Saucony Men’s Guide 15 Running Shoes

These sustainably made sneakers' uppers feature recycled materials to help eliminate waste. The midsoles are uniquely designed to create deeper footbeds so runners can feel absolutely secure in the shoes. With 15 colors to choose from, you may just want to treat yourself to multiple pairs — especially while they're on sale for 53 percent off.

"They're very comfortable right out of the box," a reviewer was happy to report. "They're lightweight and breathable, [and] cushioned and supportive… This is my first pair of Saucony — definitely won’t be my last."



Asics Men’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

Runners will love the support they get from these Asics sneakers, which have specialty gel cushioning for the perfect level of shock absorption during your run. The soles are also designed with added grip so even off-road runners can enjoy secure traction to keep them safe wherever their run takes them.

"I had to get a new pair of shoes for mainly walking/hiking/standing for long periods of time," a traveler explained. "I was going to Switzerland from Pennsylvania with a layover, and trust me, it's a lot of walking standing at the airport/getting to the destination in Switzerland. They were comfortable, they had grips for the trails and cave (Interlaken)."



Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes

When it comes to athletic shoes, you can’t go wrong with Under Armour. The brand's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes are lightweight and durable for all of your athletic needs, but fitted into sleek designs that are perfect for everyday wear. The midsoles of these sneakers are created with compression molded foam, so you always feel your best while wearing this design.

"My hubby has developed arthritis in his right knee (occupational hazard from his twenties)," one shopper explained. "When we travel, he has to have excellent support and comfort, and he loves these."



Best Prime Day Lifestyle and Walking Sneaker Deals

Adidas Women’s Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoes

Who doesn’t love a pair of classic white tennis shoes? These Adidas Grand Court sneakers have the brand's iconic side stripes that elevates their style with a fun pop of color. The tennis shoes are extra cushioned with their plush interior liners while the exteriors are made of synthetic leather that is easy to clean so you don’t have to worry about getting these dirty.

"I got these for my 3-week Europe trip," a reviewer wrote. "They were comfy, no blisters. I wore them everywhere…It looks good with everything and can go from day to night even with a dress. I wore them walking the three cities in Cinque Terre."



Mishansha Women’s Walking Shoes

Travelers love these comfortable walking shoes that double as running shoes. Not only do they come in a variety of fun and neutral colors — so you can get the perfect look for you — but they’re also so versatile and comfortable no matter what your day has in store, from touring around your new favorite city or exploring your local parks.

"I got these because I was looking for a shoe with more arch support, and these shoes feel great on my feet," one traveler was happy to share. "I just had a vacation of four full days of walking the entire day, and the shoes did great; no blisters or hot spots."

Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneakers

A good pair of Sperry sneakers will last for years. The Crest Vibe Sneakers feature the classic Sperry faux tie uppers with even more support from their rubber outsoles. These slip-ons also have an elastic back so they won’t stretch or warp as you wear them, which means you can slide these on and head out without sparing any time.

"I grabbed my first pair last summer while vacationing in New England," an Amazon shopper explained. "They're so comfy, I walked for miles. I Decided I needed another pair to wear next season."

Reebok Women’s Princess Sneakers

You won’t want to travel with any other shoes once you try out Reebok’s Princess Sneakers. Weighing less than 1 pound, this lightweight pair is perfect for packing and is so comfortable, you may just want to wear them throughout your whole trip. They’re also simple, yet versatile so you can wear them for any event you have on your itinerary.

"I needed a tennis shoe I could hike rock trails with, but also travel through airports and shine for dress pants; perfect perfect perfect," a traveler exclaimed. "I went to Egypt and only took these shoes and a small plastic shoe shine sponge. [I also] climbed Mt. Sinai!"

Vionic Women's Brisk Miles Sneakers

This podiatrist-designed brand is loved by Oprah and travelers alike. All of the shoes from this brand are designed with its signature Three-Zone Comfort construction, which includes orthotic insoles with arch support, full-foot cushioning, and stability that helps relieve pain in anyone with flat feet, high arches, bunions, heel spurs, and lower back issues.

"I have been looking for travel sneakers in which to do miles and miles of walking," one shopper began their review. "I have found the fit true to size. The shoes are well-made and they look attractive. The shoes have a high arch support and firmly hug your foot."

Skechers Women’s Go Joy Walking Sneakers

These easy slip-on sneakers are perfect for running errands or heading off on your next adventure. The lightweight uppers are breathable yet stretchy so they won’t warp or chafe up your feet They’re also designed with Skechers’ 5 Gen cushioning so you can expect long-lasting comfort for all-day wear.

"I got these shoes for a week trip to Sweden when I realized I didn't have proper walking shoes," one traveler wrote. "Right off the bat, these things are so cushioned I barely felt the ground beneath me, it was as though I was walking on clouds. On my trip, these were a godsend."

Naturalizer Women’s Marianne Slip-On Sneakers

These stylish slip-ons are available in leather, cotton, or suede options and are perfect for casual strolls or enjoying a nice night out. With less than 1-inch platforms, you can feel comfortable wearing these all day while still adding that touch of flair to any outfit — from athleisure sets to summer dresses. Choose from 11 colors and patterns for a neutral look or fun statement shoes.

"I found my new travel shoes," one reviewer exclaimed. "I highly recommend them to anyone looking for cute yet extremely comfortable shoes. I used these shoes on two trips to Europe, which involved a lot of walking and they held up well."

New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Cross Trainers

These men’s trainers may look like your dad’s favorite shoes, but they’re elevated and made with 100 percent leather for a classic look that’s perfect for any event. Made with New Balance’s Abzorb midsole cushioning, these sneakers will absorb impact as you step, eliminating muscle fatigue so you can stay on your feet for a full day of fun.

"My dog and I will go on walks that average 6 miles a day," a customer shared. "Sometimes, we will walk 10 miles in a day. These shoes were comfortable right out of the box."



Adidas Originals Men’s Stan Smith Sneakers

If you don’t plan on running but still want the comfort and support that comes with Adidas shoes, check out the Original Stan Smith Sneakers. With a more sleek and narrow design, these lightweight shoes pair perfectly with jeans or joggers and are durable enough that you’ll want to wear them every day.

"I thought that these might be a little warm and sweaty, but they look so sharp I was willing to sacrifice comfort," a shopper began their review. "Turns out that’s not an issue. I’ve worn them walking around the city all day and my feet were happy."

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Treat yourself to these classy, yet simple everyday sneakers from Cole Haan. Available in leather, suede, or textile styles, and seven different colors, travelers can choose the ones that are perfect for their intended use. Plus, the rubber pods in the heels and forefoots guarantee that you stay comfortable while looking your best.

"They are very comfortable to walk or run to the gate at the airport," a traveler quipped. "They're good quality. They match the business casual look with a sport coat. I was tired of the light brown sneakers everyone wears."

