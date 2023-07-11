Amazon Prime Day Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Shoes — Shop the 46 Best Deals Up to 73% Off

Summer is in full swing and so is Amazon Prime Day, which means you can score some of the lowest prices on comfortable shoes for the next 48 hours. Prime Day officially started today, July 11, and runs until tomorrow, July 12, so to help you save time, (and money!) we've rounded up the best deals on everyday sneakers, running shoes, hiking boots, sandals, and more. We’ve been tracking these deals for weeks and there are plenty of options for every style and preference of shoes.

Runners will get some of the lowest prices on athletic sneakers from trusted brands like Brooks, Adidas, and Asics, including the Brooks GTS 9 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $70 instead of the usual $110 price tag. If you’re looking for a pair of walking shoes or casual sneakers then Puma’s Carina Sneakers are an excellent option — and they're as little as $20. Hikers can also snag summer trail-ready boots like these Keen Targhee II Hiking Shoes, which are 50 percent off (aka they're just $77).

If close-toed shoes aren’t your jam, we’re seeing low prices on thousands of sandals for outdoor activities or casual walking. These Teva platform sandals are usually $70 but right now, the stylish sporty sandals are $49. For dressier sandals, the best-selling and easy-to-walk-in Soda Topic Espadrilles Wedge Sandals up to 66 percent off.

Whether you're headed on a trip or just want to give your summer footwear collection a refresh, now's the perfect time to do so. Keep scrolling to shop the 46 best comfortable shoe deals that you can score during Amazon Prime Day. Not a member? No worries, you can still sign up for a free 30-day membership so you can be privy to all the savings.

Best Overall Prime Day Deals

Amazon

It's our job to track the best Prime Day deals on comfortable shoes, and we're happy to report that there are some pretty massive markdowns. Looking for a new pair of sandals? The Chaco Women's Zx2 Classics usually cost $100, but right now you can snag them for just $47. These Brooks GTS 9 Running Shoes have also been heavily discounted; they're down to $70 — and selling out fast.

Brooks Women’s Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoes

Amazon

Best Prime Day Running Sneaker Deals

Amazon

Now is the best time to upgrade your running shoes with these heavily discounted sneakers during Prime Day. Looking for ultra-lightweight running shoes? The Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are currently 33 percent off, bringing the total down to just $50 instead of their usual $75 price tag. You can also get the K-Swiss Women's Tubes 200 Training Shoes are up to 50 percent off and starting at a wallet-friendly $30.

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes

Amazon

Best Prime Day Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Amazon

Whether you’re sightseeing or running through an airport to catch a flight, a pair of versatile and supportive sneakers are a must-have — starting with crisp white sneakers like these ones from Puma. They will go with any outfit and they’re on sale for up to 72 percent off. For an easy pair of sneakers to slip on and off, the Naturalizer Marianne Sneakers are a great option, and they're discounted to $51.

Naturalizer Women’s Marianne Slip-On Sneakers

Courtesy of Naturalizer

Best Prime Day Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

Amazon

If you’re hitting the trails this summer, a pair of hiking boots or shoes are essential for comfort and protection. Luckily, this pair of Keen hiking shoes are on mega sale for up to 73 percent off, which brings the cost down to just $42. These shoes have thick rubber toes for protection and waterproof uppers for combatting all weather conditions and terrain. Similarly, the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots are heavily discounted, and you can get a pair starting at $80 instead of the usual $145 price tag.

Nortiv 8 Women's Waterproof Hiking Boots

Amazon

Best Prime Day Active and Hiking Sandal Deals

Amazon

For hiking, kayaking, or any outdoor activity, Amazon has you covered with deeply discounted sandals for being active. You can never go wrong with a pair of Chacos, especially the Zx2 Classic Sandals that are on sale for just $48. Or, you can save 37 percent on these Teva Original Universal Sandals; with the discount, their price tag lowers to $35. These are the perfect versatile sandals for sporty and leisurely activities when the weather is warm.

Skechers Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandals

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Day Lifestyle and Walking Sandal Deals

Amazon

With deals this impressive, why not add a few pairs of stylish sandals to your cart, too? One of the best deals we’ve seen so far are happening on the platform Soda Topic Espadrilles Wedges, which are a huge 66 percent off, meaning you can snag them for just $25. For classic-looking sandals, we recommend the Rekayla Open-Toe Tie-Up Ankle Wrap Flat Sandals on sale for an equally significant discount of 52 percent. While the tie-up sandals usually go for $50, you can get them for $24 this Prime Day.

Rekayla Open-Toe Tie-Up Ankle Wrap Flat Sandals

Amazon

