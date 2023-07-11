Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Prime Day Deals Amazon Prime Day Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Shoes — Shop the 46 Best Deals Up to 73% Off Prices start at $20 for Adidas, Merrell, Teva, and more. By Anna Popp Anna Popp Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 05:30AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Overall Prime Day Deals Best Prime Day Running Sneaker Deals Best Prime Day Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Best Prime Day Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals Best Prime Day Active and Hiking Sandal Deals Best Prime Day Lifestyle and Walking Sandal Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Summer is in full swing and so is Amazon Prime Day, which means you can score some of the lowest prices on comfortable shoes for the next 48 hours. Prime Day officially started today, July 11, and runs until tomorrow, July 12, so to help you save time, (and money!) we've rounded up the best deals on everyday sneakers, running shoes, hiking boots, sandals, and more. We’ve been tracking these deals for weeks and there are plenty of options for every style and preference of shoes. Runners will get some of the lowest prices on athletic sneakers from trusted brands like Brooks, Adidas, and Asics, including the Brooks GTS 9 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $70 instead of the usual $110 price tag. If you’re looking for a pair of walking shoes or casual sneakers then Puma’s Carina Sneakers are an excellent option — and they're as little as $20. Hikers can also snag summer trail-ready boots like these Keen Targhee II Hiking Shoes, which are 50 percent off (aka they're just $77). If close-toed shoes aren’t your jam, we’re seeing low prices on thousands of sandals for outdoor activities or casual walking. These Teva platform sandals are usually $70 but right now, the stylish sporty sandals are $49. For dressier sandals, the best-selling and easy-to-walk-in Soda Topic Espadrilles Wedge Sandals up to 66 percent off. Whether you're headed on a trip or just want to give your summer footwear collection a refresh, now's the perfect time to do so. Keep scrolling to shop the 46 best comfortable shoe deals that you can score during Amazon Prime Day. Not a member? No worries, you can still sign up for a free 30-day membership so you can be privy to all the savings. Amazon Is Celebrating Prime Day With More Deals Than Ever Before — Shop the 102 Best Best Overall Prime Day Deals Amazon It's our job to track the best Prime Day deals on comfortable shoes, and we're happy to report that there are some pretty massive markdowns. Looking for a new pair of sandals? The Chaco Women's Zx2 Classics usually cost $100, but right now you can snag them for just $47. These Brooks GTS 9 Running Shoes have also been heavily discounted; they're down to $70 — and selling out fast. Brooks Women’s Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoes, $70 (originally $110) Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers, $67 (originally $150) Keen Women's Targhee 2 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $63 (originally $155) Chaco Women's Zx2 Classic Sandals, $48 (originally $100) Teva Women's W Flatform Universal Sandals, $47 (originally $70) Brooks Women’s Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $70 Best Prime Day Running Sneaker Deals Amazon Now is the best time to upgrade your running shoes with these heavily discounted sneakers during Prime Day. Looking for ultra-lightweight running shoes? The Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are currently 33 percent off, bringing the total down to just $50 instead of their usual $75 price tag. You can also get the K-Swiss Women's Tubes 200 Training Shoes are up to 50 percent off and starting at a wallet-friendly $30. Asics Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes, $49 (originally $75) New Balance Women's 410 V7 Trail Running Shoes, $51 (originally $65) Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes, $110 (originally $140) Saucony Men's Cohesion 14 Road Running Shoes, $54 (originally $75) Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $50 (originally $75) K-Swiss Women's Tubes 200 Training Shoes, $30 (originally $60) Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes, $50 (originally $70) Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes, $38 (originally $90) Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $110 Best Prime Day Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Amazon Whether you’re sightseeing or running through an airport to catch a flight, a pair of versatile and supportive sneakers are a must-have — starting with crisp white sneakers like these ones from Puma. They will go with any outfit and they’re on sale for up to 72 percent off. For an easy pair of sneakers to slip on and off, the Naturalizer Marianne Sneakers are a great option, and they're discounted to $51. Puma Women’s Carina Sneakers, $20 (originally $70) Reebok Women's Princess Sneakers, $30 (originally $50) Naturalizer Women’s Marianne Slip-On Sneakers, $51 (originally $85) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Nova Sneakers, $27 (originally $80) Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers, $67 (originally $150) Adidas Originals Men's NMD R1 Sneakers, $89 (originally $160) Keds Women's Center 2 Sneakers, $38 (originally $55) Skechers Men's Gowalk Max-Athletic Workout Walking Shoes, $26 (originally $60) Naturalizer Women’s Marianne Slip-On Sneakers Courtesy of Naturalizer Buy on Amazon $85 $51 Best Prime Day Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals Amazon If you’re hitting the trails this summer, a pair of hiking boots or shoes are essential for comfort and protection. Luckily, this pair of Keen hiking shoes are on mega sale for up to 73 percent off, which brings the cost down to just $42. These shoes have thick rubber toes for protection and waterproof uppers for combatting all weather conditions and terrain. Similarly, the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots are heavily discounted, and you can get a pair starting at $80 instead of the usual $145 price tag. Keen Men's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $90 (originally $165) Columbia Women's Shoes Low Rise Hiking Boots, $34 (originally $100) Nortiv 8 Women's Waterproof Hiking Boots, $56 (originally $80) Merrell Men's Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $80 (originally $145) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Hiking Boots, $61 (originally $100) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes, $56 (originally $110) Keen Women's Targhee 2 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $42 (originally $155) Adidas Men's Terrex Agravic Trail Running Shoes, $53 (originally $80) Nortiv 8 Women's Waterproof Hiking Boots Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $56 Best Prime Day Active and Hiking Sandal Deals Amazon For hiking, kayaking, or any outdoor activity, Amazon has you covered with deeply discounted sandals for being active. You can never go wrong with a pair of Chacos, especially the Zx2 Classic Sandals that are on sale for just $48. Or, you can save 37 percent on these Teva Original Universal Sandals; with the discount, their price tag lowers to $35. These are the perfect versatile sandals for sporty and leisurely activities when the weather is warm. Atika Women's Outdoor Hiking Sandals, $24 (originally $50) Dream Paris Women's Adventurous Outdoor Sandals, $37 (originally $45) Skechers Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandals, $38 (originally $55) Chaco Women’s Zx2 Classic Sandals, $48 (originally $100) Merrell Women's Slingback Sandals, $49 (originally $65) Teva Women's Original Universal Sandals, $35 (originally $55) Chaco Men's Z2 Classic Athletic Sandal, $47 (originally $100) Teva Men's Original Universal Urban Sandals, $30 (originally $55) Skechers Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandals Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $33 Best Prime Day Lifestyle and Walking Sandal Deals Amazon With deals this impressive, why not add a few pairs of stylish sandals to your cart, too? One of the best deals we’ve seen so far are happening on the platform Soda Topic Espadrilles Wedges, which are a huge 66 percent off, meaning you can snag them for just $25. For classic-looking sandals, we recommend the Rekayla Open-Toe Tie-Up Ankle Wrap Flat Sandals on sale for an equally significant discount of 52 percent. While the tie-up sandals usually go for $50, you can get them for $24 this Prime Day. Soda Topic Flatform Espadrille Wedges, $25 (originally $70) Teva Women's W Flatform Universal Sandals, $48 (originally $70) Rekayla Open-Toe Tie-Up Ankle Wrap Flat Sandals, $25 (originally $50) Rockport Women's Briah Perf Sling Wedge Sandals, $68 (originally $120) LifeStride Women's Mexico Wedge Sandals, $36 (originally $70) Clarks Women's Merliah Karli Sandals, $56 (originally $85) Reef Men's Voyage Le Flip-Flops, $41 (originally $70) Dockers Men's Sunland Slide Sandals, $30 (originally $70) Reef Women's Cushion Spring Bloom Slide Sandals, $32 (originally $55) Rekayla Open-Toe Tie-Up Ankle Wrap Flat Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $25 