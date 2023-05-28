This Is Your Last Chance to Save Up to 60% on the 14 Best Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals Before Summer Starts

Warm weather season is upon us, which means plenty of summertime travel and outdoor adventuring is just around the corner. But, for the days when you’re not setting off to the next destination, consider creating an outdoor oasis for relaxation and entertainment in your backyard. One simple way to turn your outdoor space into a vacation worthy spot is to upgrade your patio and outdoor furniture — and now's the perfect time to do so while Amazon is kicking off its massive Memorial Day Sale.

Currently, the retailer has marked down an impressive selection of outdoor furniture up to 61 percent off to celebrate the return of summer. From cozy conversation sets to stylish rocking chairs and everything in between, these top-rated products will transform your outdoor space into a decorous, relaxing haven that rivals a 5-star resort.

We've scoured the virtual shelves to bring you a curated list of the best patio and outdoor furniture deals from the Amazon Memorial Day sale. Keep scrolling to find the perfect piece to tie your backyard together, and hurry because these discounts won't be around for very much longer.

Yitahome 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

Amazon

Made with durable all-weather wicker and a tough steel frame, this bohemian-inspired loveseat set offers both style and functionality. The plush cushions provide exceptional comfort, making it the perfect spot to relax and unwind. With its elegant design and neutral color scheme, it seamlessly complements any outdoor decor. One reviewer called it “simply elegant,” adding that it has “a solid metal [construction] that feels super sturdy. With the cushions and the pillows, it's quite comfy and very universal.“ Use the on-site coupon to score this awe-worthy set for 15 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $347 with on-site coupon (originally $410)

Best Choice Products 10-Foot Patio Umbrella With Solar LED Lights

Amazon

Currently marked down 15 percent, this elegant and weather-resistant patio umbrella has everything you need to take your backyard hang from day to night. Place it by your lounge chairs when you need a shade break during your sunbathing session, or over your dining table for a relaxing outdoor lunch or dinner moment. And, when the sun goes down, the built-in solar-powered lights will turn on so you can keep the party going. What's more, it's easy to reposition the umbrella thanks to its simple tilting design.

To buy: amazon.com, $110 (originally $130)

FDW Wicker 3-Piece Outdoor Rocking Chair Set

Amazon

This rocking chair set brings a touch of classic-meets-modern charm to your porch or patio — and now's your chance to get it for 60 percent off. With its durable metal with a powder-coated finish, these rocking chairs are built to withstand the elements. Among the thousands of five-star reviews, one customer raved: “You will love the set. I just moved to a new place and quite enjoy sitting on the patio with a cup of coffee. This is the most adorable set, perfect size, and very sturdy.” Whether you're lounging with a good summer read or enjoying a sunset, these rocking chairs are the perfect place to relax and unwind.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $149)

Grand Patio Steel Patio Bistro Set

Amazon

This delightful bistro set is 31 percent off and brings a touch of Parisian style into your home. Crafted with strong steel and coated with a weather-resistant powder finish, this bistro set is built to last and ensures that you'll always have a quaint spot to enjoy the summer. The foldable design allows for easy storage and portability, which means you can bring it along on your warm-weather adventures. An Amazon shopper called it a “sturdy and adorable little bistro set," noting that it's "perfect for a small space.”

To buy: amazon.com, $110 (originally $160)

Crosley Griffith Metal Rocking Chair

Amazon

Embrace a fun retro vibe with these colorful rocking chairs that are up to a whopping 51 percent off this weekend. Constructed with sturdy metal and available in a variety of vibrant hues, this piece of outdoor furniture is both eye-catching and durable. The smooth rocking motion and comfortable seat design make it a perfect spot for unwinding. Whether on the front porch or in the garden, this chair adds some playful pizazz to any outdoor space. “I'm so pleased with the final outcome of these chairs,” a customer said in their five-star review. “They look great and were easy to assemble.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $167 (originally $339)

Best Choice Products Outdoor Woven Sectional Set

Amazon

This L-shaped outdoor sofa features a beautiful hand-woven wicker design, and provides the perfect spot to lounge and enjoy a beautiful day outside. Between the sturdy steel frame and all-weather cushions, this cozy set is built to last. The detachable lounger also boosts its functionality and versatility: you can set it up as a three-person sofa or two comfy chairs. Plus, the matching side table offers a convenient surface for drinks and snacks — and, did we mention that it's 43 percent off? “I absolutely love this set,” one shopper shared. “My mom and I put it together in an hour. The cushions are well-made, comfortable, and thick. The set is stylish and trendy. It really brings my backyard space to life.”

To buy: amazon.com, $400 (originally $700)

Crosley Furniture Retro Metal Side Table

Amazon

Add a splash of retro flair to your outdoor space with this colorful side table. Made of sturdy steel with a UV-resistant powder-coated finish, this outdoor table is designed to withstand the elements. The compact size makes it perfect for placing drinks or books within reach. Available in eight vibrant hues like tangerine orange, aqua blue, or key lime green, it adds a pop of color to any patio or balcony. Grab this statement-making piece while it's up to 46 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, from $53 (originally $99)

Patio Sense Natural Stain Outdoor Chair

Amazon

Bring beach vacation vibes to your backyard with this modern take on the classic Adirondack-inspired chair. Crafted from high-quality acacia wood with a natural stain finish, it combines comfort and durability. “It's great quality and looks expensive,” one customer wrote in their review. “It's comfortable and stylish. I highly recommend [it] for a minimal bohemian look.” With its stylish design and weather-resistant construction, it adds coastal flare to any outdoor setting. Choose between three neutral-yet-elegant colors, which are up to 61 percent off this weekend.

To buy: amazon.com, $140 (originally $360)

KidKraft Outdoor Chaise Lounge With Umbrella

Amazon

Your little ones deserve an oasis, too — and this cute lounger, which is nearly 20 percent off, is perfect for creating a cozy outdoor retreat for your kids. Made with weather-resistant wood and equipped with colorful cushions, this chaise lounge chair provides a comfortable spot for kids to relax and enjoy the outdoors. The matching umbrella offers shade on sunny days, and an extra touch of fun.

To buy: amazon.com, $77 (originally $94)

Keter Rio 3-Piece All-Weather Patio Set

Amazon

This minimalist conversation-starting outdoor set is designed for both style and durability. Made with weather-resistant resin wicker and a rust-proof steel frame, the 32 percent off trio can withstand all kinds of weather. The set includes two chairs and a matching table, making it perfect for intimate conversations or relaxing with a cup of coffee. The compact size is also ideal for smaller outdoor areas, but it will suit any place you put it in. And, it's earned high praise from reviewers. One shopper exclaimed, “I love this set! It's comfy, cool looking, and doesn't take up a lot of space.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $115 (originally $169)

Walker Edison Delray 4-Piece Patio Chat Set

Amazon

Enhance your outdoor living space with this rustic patio dining table, which is perfect for al fresco meals or summertime gatherings. The set includes a table, dining bench, and two chairs — making it ideal space for entertaining. A number of reviews highlight how sturdy and solid the table feels, in addition to making a lovely addition to any outdoor space. “My first impression upon completion of assembling this set is how absolutely gorgeous it looks,” an Amazon shopper explained. “It's simple, yet elegant, and will truly match any style.”

To buy: amazon.com, $704 (originally $945)

WestinTrends Adirondack Chair 2-Piece Set

Amazon

Add a touch of beach town resort charm to your outdoor decor, with this classic Adirondack chairs duo that's 44 percent off (bringing the set down to its lowest price in 30 days). Constructed from weather-resistant solid fir wood, these chairs are built to withstand the elements. Their ergonomic designs and wide armrests provide ultimate comfort, making it a perfect spot to relax. The weathered wood finish adds a distressed look, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. Customers adore the set, with one reviewer noting, "They are so sturdy, comfortable, and fold up easily."

To buy: amazon.com, $220 (originally $390)

Greesum 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Furniture Set

Amazon

For sleek, modern, and functional outdoor furniture, look no further than this conversation set. Made with durable rattan and a sturdy steel frame, the set includes a loveseat, two armchairs, and a coffee table, providing ample seating in a compact space. With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, shoppers are loving this outdoor set. “I love how strong, sturdy, and comfortable the seats and bench feel," a buyer commented. "They look and fit perfectly on my small balcony.” Don't forget to clip the on-site coupon to score extra savings.

To buy: amazon.com, $125 with on-site coupon (originally $150)

FDW 4-Piece Coffee Table Bistro Set

Amazon

For fans of wicker outdoor furniture with a modern feel, this best-selling set offers a slightly more elevated upgrade to the classic design. It includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a round table, all made from sturdy steel with a weather-resistant coating so it will last for many summers to come. The intricate woven design adds a touch of elegance, while the cushions provide comfy seating. The compact size makes it perfect for small balconies or cozy corners. Customers appreciate its style and functionality, with one reviewer admitting: "I have gotten so many compliments and even my neighbor got a set.”

To buy: amazon.com, $149 (originally $200)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

