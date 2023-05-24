14 Amazon Prime Members-only Deals Travelers Can Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is close at hand, kicking off summer with plenty of unbeatable sales that will take your vacation to the next level. Amazon has always been a hot spot for the best in travel gear from comfortable sneakers to high-quality luggage, and with the epic sale weekend on the horizon, the major retailer has already begun discounting some of their top products for Prime Members to get a headstart on the savings.

Whether you’re in the market for a portable charger to help you stay connected throughout your next solo journey, or you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect dress to pack for your upcoming European getaway, Amazon is currently bursting with discounts up to 49 percent off on the best apparel, travel accessories, luggage, and more.

So, why wait until the sales have already been picked through when Prime Members can get a jump on their holiday weekend shopping, snagging supportive sneakers, spacious backpacks, and more at a fraction of the price? We know that determining the best deals can be overwhelming, so we took the guesswork out for you and rounded up the best of the best. Keep scrolling to find the 14 early members-only deals worth shopping ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, according to this travel writer. And if you’re not currently a Prime Member, it couldn’t be easier to sign up for free — trust us, you’re going to want to capitalize on these deals.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

A sturdy and dependable suitcase is one of the most important investments you can make for your travels, and this Samsonite hardside case is an excellent choice while it’s on sale for just $157 ahead of the holiday weekend. Since it measures 24 inches by 17.5 inches by 11.5 inches, you’ll easily be able to fit everything you need for your next vacation without compromise, and a side-mounted TSA lock promises to keep your items safe from theft, even when it’s out of your sight. Four multi-directional spinner wheels ensure a smooth commute through the airport every time, and a micro-diamond polycarbonate shell reduces the appearances of scratches and dents — even after a summer of adventures.

To buy: amazon.com, $157 (originally $200)

Akk Women’s Walking Shoes

The sneakers that accompany you on your travels have the potential to make or break your experience, so if you’re looking to avoid blisters and actually feel supported by your shoes this summer, these walking sneakers won’t disappoint — and they’re only $41 right now. The shoes are structured with a well-cushioned heel for adequate ankle protection with every step, and they’re made with a breathable knit material so you can ban sweaty feet during the warmer months. Plus, a durable memory foam insole ensures every step feels like walking on a cloud, so you can take in the sights without worrying about foot pain.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

Bagail Packing Cubes

Packing cubes are the ultimate travel hack for making the most of the space in your suitcase, and this set of six from Bagail has nearly 19,000 five-star ratings to back it up. Currently on sale for just $17 for the holiday weekend, these nylon cubes keep your items organized and separated, making it easier to unpack at the hotel and gather your items again once it’s time to leave. The mesh-top panels allow you to see what’s in each cube so you don’t need to rifle through your luggage to find what you’re looking for, and with high-quality, smooth zippers, these cubes will last for years of travel.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $23)

Diablong Joggers

What you wear during your travel days will dictate your overall comfort level, and these stylish yet relaxed joggers are guaranteed to keep you feeling at ease throughout the duration of your flight. If more than 8,000 perfect ratings at Amazon aren’t enough to sell you on them, perhaps the ultra-soft polyester/spandex blend or the impressive size range from XS to 4XL will — plus, an elastic waistband provides room to breathe, even if you experience swelling while you fly.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $35)

Zorfin Fanny Pack

Traveling with a fanny pack or belt bag is one of the best ways to experience the joys of being hands-free, and this spacious bag from Zorfin is a slim, lightweight way to do just that. After being awarded more than 8,600 five-star ratings from Amazon, this belt bag has earned a spot in your summer travel lineup — and it’s 24 percent off ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Made with a waterproof nylon material and featuring four separate zipped pockets, this compact pouch is about to transform how you travel.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $25)

BTFBM One-shoulder Smocked Dress

A lightweight, flowy dress will be one of the most versatile, wearable pieces of clothing in your suitcase, especially when the weather grows so warm that you don’t want to think too much about your outfit while still looking great. This one-shoulder tiered dress is simple enough that it can easily be dressed up or down with sneakers or heels depending on what’s on the agenda, and at just $38, we won’t blame you if you pick up this stunning dress in more than one color.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $54)

Ugrace Vintage Laptop Backpack

If you’re looking for a sneaky way to make traveling without a checked bag just a little bit easier, a spacious backpack is going to be your best bet. Right now, this lightweight, roomy pack from Ugrace is on sale for up to 43 percent off, and it’s about to become your new favorite travel companion. An external USB port allows you to charge your phone while you’re on the go with the addition of a power bank, and the comfortable design and adjustable shoulder straps remove both the physical and mental strain from your travels.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $42)

Lanluk Portable Charger

On the note of portable chargers, this power bank from Lanluk is currently on sale for $26, making it the perfect addition to your arsenal to ensure you always have the battery life needed for safe travels. With the capacity to charge your phone between five and seven times per recharge, this powerful device is also incredibly lightweight, adding no extra weight to your carry-on while ultimately eliminating the stress of finding a wall outlet in the airport.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $36)

Nortiv 8 Men’s Hiking Boots

When the weather warms up, it’s only natural to want to spend more time outside, and these durable hiking boots from Nortiv 8 will help you prepare to do just that for 35 percent off. Ideal for outdoor endeavors from backpacking to camping and everything in between, these hiking boots are made with a waterproof synthetic leather and are built to last. A non-slip rubber sole will keep you safe and upright regardless of the terrain you’re hiking on, while the shoes also provide impressive flexibility and comfort with a shock-absorbing midsole that effectively reduces foot fatigue throughout the day.

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $80)

Mulisoft Toiletry Bag

A toiletry bag will undoubtedly make it easier to travel with a mass of beauty products, and at 49 percent off you can’t go wrong with this foldable option from Mulisoft. The large bag provides ample space for makeup brushes, liquids, and whatever else you may want to bring along on your journey, and a convenient hook affixed to the inside of the bag hangs on the bathroom door of your hotel, eliminating the clutter that often comes from unpacking. A durable, tear-resistant material keeps this bag looking new for years to come, and a waterproof pocket at the top of the pouch is great for wet washcloths and anything else you may want to keep separate.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $36)

Younique Tankini Swimsuit

Bathing suit season is finally here, so if you’re looking to revamp your summer wardrobe, this best-selling tankini from Amazon should certainly be included in your lineup while it’s 44 percent off. The universally flattering suit comes in a wide range of sizes from XXS to 26-plus, and is even available in 39 stunning colors and patterns so you can feel confident and prepared to hit the beach as soon as the weather calls for it.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $50)

Canway Travel Duffel Bag

Traveling with a full suitcase for a weekend away may feel like overkill, so in those instances a spacious duffel bag is an excellent alternative without sacrificing space. This foldable weekender bag from Canway has earned nearly 14,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, so while it’s 25 percent is the best time to snag this waterproof, tear-resistant tote. Not to mention it comes with a padded shoulder strap and even a bonus shoe compartment, so you can rest assured your luggage has been made with care.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)

Weweya Pillow Sandals

While comfortable sneakers are paramount for keeping you prepared for any activity your vacation may throw your way, the warmer months also call for supportive sandals to make their way into your travel wardrobe. This well-cushioned pair from Weweya is 47 percent off right now leading into Memorial Day Weekend, and is made from a lightweight EVA material that absorbs shock and feels like you’re walking on clouds all day long. Plus, they’re waterproof and washable, making them excellent shoes to take you from indoor to outdoor wear if you don’t enjoy the idea of walking barefoot in your hotel.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $40)

Gotdya Travel Pillow Set

You’ll never regret investing in comfort during your travels, and this $16 set from Gotdya features a supportive memory foam neck pillow, ear plugs, and even a comfortable eye mask that doesn’t compress your eyes while you sleep. The entire kit folds up into a bag that’s the size of an iPhone, taking up minimal space in your luggage when not in use, and an adjustable rope buckle on the neck pillow helps keep it in place, even during a turbulent flight.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $22)

