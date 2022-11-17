The 102 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals We’re Already Shopping — With Prices As Low As $8

Even though Black Friday is a little more than a week away, Amazon has already released thousands of early deals, which means one thing: It’s time to get planning for your next big adventure. With Samsonite luggage, versatile travel apparel from Columbia, coveted tech items like Bose headphones and Apple AirPods Pro, and comfortable footwear from Adidas, and more up to 71 percent off right now, it’s the perfect occasion to save on gear ahead of a work trip or vacation.

And if you don’t have an upcoming vacation in the books, this might be the best time of year to score discounts on kitchen devices and home items, such as vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, countertop mixers, and bedding and pillows, that you’ve had your eye on. This way you can upgrade your space to feel more like a boutique hotel or five-star resort (hey, even a set of new bedsheets can do the trick), while still remaining cozy and intimate.

But because there are so many deals, we decided to round up our favorites — and the very best finds in each category, including luggage, accessories, clothing, shoes, tech, and home, so you can shop with ease and beat the holiday rush and Black Friday chaos. Keep reading to find the best markdowns Amazon has to offer during its Early Black Friday event.

Best Overall

The very best deals this year span all categories from tech to bedding to clothing. One of the best deals we’ve seen is this three-piece softside luggage set marked down 71 percent to just $87; it includes two spinner suitcases (a medium size and carry-on) and one rolling duffel to accommodate all your travel needs. For your next trip, be sure to snap up a pair of noise-canceling Bose’s SoundLink Headphones II for $80 cheaper (that’s a 35 percent discount) to watch movies or listen to your favorite playlist in-flight. And if you’ve been on the hunt for hotel-quality bedding the Mellani queen sheet set can be yours for a mere $32 thanks to an on-site code offering an additional 20 percent off the sale price.

Best Luggage Deals

Spinner suitcases, duffels, weekender bags, and backpacks are all included in the early Black Friday travel bag deals at Amazon. If you prefer hardside luggage that will resist scratches and dings, check out the reviewer-loved Samsonite Winfield 2 Suitcase for 42 percent off, bringing its price to $158; softside fans will want to snap up this now under-$100 checked SwissGear option for extended trips, since its flexible construction allows you to push the limits with packing (and get all of your souvenirs back home). And for light packers and those going on a long weekend getaway, the Matein carry-on backpack allows you to pack weeks’ worth of essentials without needing to check a bag and is currently $40.

amazon.com, $40 (originally $52)



Best Travel Accessory Deals

Whether you’re an overpacker looking to create more room in your luggage or want to get more restful Zs on a long-haul flight, Amazon has hundreds of travel accessory deals to ensure your next trip is successful. Shop packing cubes, such as this discounted $24 set. Comfortable travel pillows, like this memory foam option, are 68 percent off. Get this highly rated luggage scale for $12 right now. And you can score cute passport holders nearly 40 percent off at just $8.

amazon.com, $12 (originally $22)



Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

If you’ve ever experienced a long travel day or spent hours exploring a new city by foot, you know how important quality shoes are to the travel experience. Luckily, Amazon has tons of comfortable footwear on sale including running shoes, fashion sneakers, hiking boots, slippers and more from brands like Adidas, Cole Haan, and Merrell. Some of our favorites include a pair of Adidas men's running shoes for just $29, as well as this sneaker bootie from Ecco that is marked down nearly 50 percent off.

amazon.com, $47 with on-site coupon (originally $75)



Best Fashion Deals

From the perfect pair of travel pants to breathable underwear and basics, Amazon is a surprising go-to for clothing — and there’s no better time than Black Friday to give your wardrobe a refresh. For men, check out these soft Champion Sweatpants, versatile sweater from Calvin Klein, and waterproof Columbia jacket, which are all perfect for winter weather, starting at just $13. There are also tons of comfy travel pants for women included in the sale, such as these highly rated pairs from Skechers and Amazon-famous brand Baleaf, for as little as $27; pair them with this on-trend, oversized pullover that’s more than 20 percent off.

amazon.com, $64 (originally $85)



Best Tech Deals

Of course, we couldn’t forget mentioning the best tech deals happening right now to help you enjoy your travels even more — whether you’re wanting a new pair of earbuds for watching movies or listening to music in-flight, a camera to capture all of your adventures, or a portable charger to ensure your devices are always powered up. You can find amazing discounts on everything from Bose headphones to smart watches, such as the Fitbit Sense 2 — in fact, both of these items are more than 30 percent off right now. Even the Apple AirPods Pro is discounted by $15 right now, which anyone who shops Amazon for a living (hand raise) knows is a rare event.

amazon.com, $14 (originally $20)



Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Last but certainly not least, comes the infamous markdowns on home and kitchen gadgets — which is what many of us wait impatiently for to roll around. Score $100 off a Cuisinart Stand Mixer to replicate those croissants you had in Paris this summer. Snap up a Roomba or air purifier for up to 43 percent off so your home can stay clean even when you’re on the go. And if you’re looking to outfit your deck or patio ahead of spring, you can grab the perfect outdoor furniture set for just $59 — which is a steal.