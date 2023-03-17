Best Products Woah, We Found 80 Travel Deals Hiding at Amazon for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Up to 80% Off From Samsonite luggage to Adidas shoes, these sales are just too good to pass up. By Alesandra Dubin Alesandra Dubin Instagram Twitter Website Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley. Published on March 17, 2023 06:00AM EDT

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, you might be turning your attention toward green beer and shamrocks. But in addition to being a cross-culturally sanctioned chance to join in on the celebrations, it turns out mid-March is also a solid time to stock up on travel gear for your next trip. That's because Amazon is currently offering impressive sales across all major travel categories: luggage, travel accessories, tech and gadgets, clothing and shoes, camping and outdoor gear, and more. A sale this big means that there are hundreds of products to sort through. Thankfully, we're here to help. After perusing the deals, we found game-changing gear like the Loveledi Portable Charger, which is on sale for under $20 and can charge two devices at once. We also spotted plenty of luggage and travel bags in the markdowns. Stock up on suitcases like American Tourister’s Softside 21-Inch Carry-On Luggage, which is now 38 percent off and at its lowest price it’s been in 30 days. And, if you’re keen to make an investment purchase, you can now get a GoPro Hero10 with a full accessory bundle for 28 percent off (and delivered to your doorstep before your next adventure). This is just a preview of the amazing savings you can score. Keep scrolling to shop the 80 best deals on travel gear and accessories at Amazon this holiday weekend. Outdoor Voices’ Extra Sale Section Is Packed With Comfy Travel Essentials Starting at $19 Best Overall Amazon Deals Amazon’s St. Patrick’s Day deals include huge discounts up to 78 percent in all categories, from tech tools to luggage and more. Score the space-saving Ucomx Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Apple Device Charger for just $34 right now, or scoop up the game-changing Riemot Travel Luggage Handle Drink Holder while it's 47 percent off. And, if you need to refresh your travel wardrobe, the ultra-cozy Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie is starting at $11. Ucomx Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Apple Device Charger, $34 (originally $50) Loveledi Portable Travel Charger, from $16 (originally $70) Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie, $11 (originally $21) Riemot Travel Luggage Handle Drink Holder, $15 with on-site coupon (originally $30) Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker for Cars and Equipment, $15 (originally $50) American Tourister Softside 21-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $87 (originally $140) Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon Amazon’s top deals on luggage this holiday weekend include deep discounts on both individual pieces and sets, including carry-ons and checked bags. Rockland’s upright wheeled underseater is just $61 right now thanks to a massive 66 percent markdown. And the same brand’s two-piece softside luggage set is more than half off, too — it’s now just $46. Rockland 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set, $46 (originally $95) American Tourister Stratum XLT Carry-on, $70 (originally $110) Rockland Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Spinner Suitcase, $58 (originally $120) Coolife 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Set, $190 (originally $300) Rockland Journey 4-Piece Softside Upright Luggage Set, $94 (originally $219) Rockland Upright Wheeled Underseater Luggage, $61 (originally $180) London Fog Softside Expandable 24-Inch Checked Suitcase, $128 (originally $300) Wrangler Smart Luggage Set With Drink Holder and USB Port, $64 (originally $75) Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-Inch Checked Suitcase, $210 (originally $270) Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon Amazon’s massive inventory is stocked with reviewer-loved travel accessories from handheld fans and toiletry bags to memory foam neck pillows and tech organizers. Popular items like the flight attendant-approved Veken Packing Cubes are 24 percent off this weekend. And, you can also score big savings on the Oprah Winfrey-loved Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer, which is just $16, and the top-rated two-in-one Pavilla Travel Blanket-Pillow duo that's 40 percent off. Veken 6-Pack Packing Cube Set, from $22 (originally $29) Adidas All Me Tote Bag, $35 (originally $50) Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale, $13 (originally $16) Herschel Novel Duffel Bag, $65 (originally $90) Chelmon 4-Pack Luggage Straps, $9 (originally $15) Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer, $16 (originally $20) FYY Electronics Organizer, $14 (originally $17) Napfun Travel Neck Pillow, $14 (originally $22) Pavilia Travel Blanket and Pillow, $24 (originally $40) Have Me TD 100-Pack Cable Organizers, $9 (originally $14) Beautural Travel Steamer, $27 (originally $35) Jisulife Handheld Fan, $15 (originally $25) Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag, $23 (originally $30) GearTop Wide-Brim Sun Hat, $18 (originally $30) Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder, $14 (originally $20) Travelambo Luggage Tag Set, $6 (originally $9) Norway Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag, $18 (originally $23) Morfone 16-Pack Travel Toiletry Bottles, $17 (originally $23) Fouews Travel Pill Organizer, $5 (originally $8) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals amazon There are plenty of solid deals right now on all kinds of comfortable shoes for travel, including supportive sneakers, stylish flats, high-performing running shoes, and comfy slippers. Not sure where to start? Check out these ankle boots from Dr. Scholl's that are on sale for 56 percent off and feature arch-supporting footbeds. For something more casual and versatile, there's the Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes, which are starting at $67 during this holiday weekend sale. Dr. Scholl’s Women's Madison Slip-On Sneakers, $50 (originally $80) Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes, from $67 (originally $85) Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes, $60 (originally $70) Skechers Women's Bobs Plush-Peace and Love Ballet Flat, $30 (originally $42) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Rate Ankle Boots, $40 (originally $90) New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneakers, $65 (originally $75) Cozyfurry Women’s Cross-Band House Slippers, $18 (originally $28) Clarks Men’s Tilden Walk Oxford Shoes, from $49 with on-site coupon (originally $90) Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Travel stylishly and comfortably with discounted jogger sets, flowydresses, packable jackets, and more. With spring on the horizon, you'll want to make sure this best-selling Amazon Essentials Men's Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket is in your cart, especially while it's only $36. The wildly popular Baleaf Women’s Cargo Joggers, which are versatile enough for long travel days, hikes, and anything else on your itinerary, have been marked down 26 percent, and you can also pick up an eight-pack of the traveler-loved Charmking Compression Socks for $20. Prettygarden Women’s Pullover and Jogger Set, $36 (originally $46) Baleaf Women’s Cargo Joggers, $37 (originally $50) Women's UPF 50 Long-Sleeve Travel Shirt, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $35) Seamaid Women’s Quick-Drying Hiking Pants, $30 (originally $46) Amazon Essentials Women’s Sweatshirt Dress, from $22 (originally $24) Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, from $70 (originally $90) Little Donkey Andy Lightweight Softshell Men’s Travel Vest, $39 with on-site coupon (originally $53) Naviskin Men's UPF 50+ Fishing Shirts, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $42) Charmking 8-Pack Compression Socks Set, $20 (originally $30) Amazon Essentials Men’s Packable Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket, $36 (originally $40) Arnabess Women’s Side-Split Sleeveless Sun Dress, $36 (originally $52) Best Tech Deals Amazon How did we even travel before these game-changing gadgets made the process so much smoother? Score great deals on chargers, headphones, camera gear, and more during Amazon's holiday weekend sale event. Top items to add to your cart are the iWatch Portable Apple Watch Charger, which is now just $46, the Beats Studio3 Noise-Canceling Headphones that are nearly 30 percent off, and the GoPro Hero10 With Accessory Bundle we mentioned earlier that's $150 off. iWatch Portable Apple Watch Charger, $33 (originally $70) Iniu Portable Charger, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $65) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $250 (originally $350) Golrex Bluetooth Earbuds, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $42) Newvanga Universal Travel Adapter, $12 (originally $20) GoPro Hero10 With Accessory Bundle, $398 (originally $550) Vahoiald 1080P Digital Camera, $50 (originlly $70) Sensyne Tripod and Selfie Stick, $16 (originally $30) Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $90 (originally $99) Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (originally $249) Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Amazon’s home and kitchen inventory has a ton of gear you can equally use at home or on the road, like reusable water bottles, coffee makers, and massage guns. Stock up on Encool’s insulated water bottles while they’re under $20; they’re just $12 apiece right now and come in 11 colors. And Bodum’s pour-over coffee maker is now just $20 (originally $32). Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, $40 for set of two (originally $50) HC Collection Hotel Luxury Collection Hypoallergenic Sheets, $39 (originally $45) GearLight LED Flashlight, $15 (originally $30) Cera+ Portable Mini Espresso Machine, $119 with on-site coupon (originally $150) Brentwood Appliances Indoor Electric S’mores Maker, $24 (originally $44) Encool Insulated Water Bottle, $19 (originally $30) Sharper Image Percussive Massage Gun, $70 (originally $120) Shark IQ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $340 (originally $400) Delamu Sushi Making Kit, $29 (originally $40) Mueller French Press, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $36) Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon Amazon has deals on outdoor gear including camping essentials and hiking gear. Coleman's camping chair with a four-can cooler goes anywhere, and it's now just $29 (on sale from $40). And a two-pack of Tiawudi's collapsible sink basin for camping is a full half off, now just $20. Powerlix Inflatable Sleeping Pad, $41 (originally $60) Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler, $275 (originally $467) The North Face EcoTrail Sleeping Bag, $77 (originally $129) Coleman 8-Person Camping Tent, $134 (originally $270) Coleman Camping Chair With 4-Can Cooler, $29 (originally $40) Venture Pal 40-Liter Packable Daypack, $29 (originally $34) Tiawudi 2-Pack Collapsible Sink Basin, $20 (originally $40) Vekkia Ultra-bright Headlamp, $10 (originally $17) 