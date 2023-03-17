Woah, We Found 80 Travel Deals Hiding at Amazon for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Up to 80% Off

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, you might be turning your attention toward green beer and shamrocks. But in addition to being a cross-culturally sanctioned chance to join in on the celebrations, it turns out mid-March is also a solid time to stock up on travel gear for your next trip. That’s because Amazon is currently offering impressive sales across all major travel categories: luggage, travel accessories, tech and gadgets, clothing and shoes, camping and outdoor gear, and more.

A sale this big means that there are hundreds of products to sort through. Thankfully, we're here to help. After perusing the deals, we found game-changing gear like the Loveledi Portable Charger, which is on sale for under $20 and can charge two devices at once. We also spotted plenty of luggage and travel bags in the markdowns. Stock up on suitcases like American Tourister’s Softside 21-Inch Carry-On Luggage, which is now 38 percent off and at its lowest price it’s been in 30 days. And, if you’re keen to make an investment purchase, you can now get a GoPro Hero10 with a full accessory bundle for 28 percent off (and delivered to your doorstep before your next adventure).

This is just a preview of the amazing savings you can score. Keep scrolling to shop the 80 best deals on travel gear and accessories at Amazon this holiday weekend.

Best Overall Amazon Deals

Amazon’s St. Patrick’s Day deals include huge discounts up to 78 percent in all categories, from tech tools to luggage and more. Score the space-saving Ucomx Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Apple Device Charger for just $34 right now, or scoop up the game-changing Riemot Travel Luggage Handle Drink Holder while it's 47 percent off. And, if you need to refresh your travel wardrobe, the ultra-cozy Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie is starting at $11.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Amazon’s top deals on luggage this holiday weekend include deep discounts on both individual pieces and sets, including carry-ons and checked bags. Rockland’s upright wheeled underseater is just $61 right now thanks to a massive 66 percent markdown. And the same brand’s two-piece softside luggage set is more than half off, too — it’s now just $46.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon’s massive inventory is stocked with reviewer-loved travel accessories from handheld fans and toiletry bags to memory foam neck pillows and tech organizers. Popular items like the flight attendant-approved Veken Packing Cubes are 24 percent off this weekend. And, you can also score big savings on the Oprah Winfrey-loved Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer, which is just $16, and the top-rated two-in-one Pavilla Travel Blanket-Pillow duo that's 40 percent off.

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

There are plenty of solid deals right now on all kinds of comfortable shoes for travel, including supportive sneakers, stylish flats, high-performing running shoes, and comfy slippers. Not sure where to start? Check out these ankle boots from Dr. Scholl's that are on sale for 56 percent off and feature arch-supporting footbeds. For something more casual and versatile, there's the Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes, which are starting at $67 during this holiday weekend sale.

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Travel stylishly and comfortably with discounted jogger sets, flowydresses, packable jackets, and more. With spring on the horizon, you'll want to make sure this best-selling Amazon Essentials Men's Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket is in your cart, especially while it's only $36. The wildly popular Baleaf Women’s Cargo Joggers, which are versatile enough for long travel days, hikes, and anything else on your itinerary, have been marked down 26 percent, and you can also pick up an eight-pack of the traveler-loved Charmking Compression Socks for $20.

Best Tech Deals

How did we even travel before these game-changing gadgets made the process so much smoother? Score great deals on chargers, headphones, camera gear, and more during Amazon's holiday weekend sale event. Top items to add to your cart are the iWatch Portable Apple Watch Charger, which is now just $46, the Beats Studio3 Noise-Canceling Headphones that are nearly 30 percent off, and the GoPro Hero10 With Accessory Bundle we mentioned earlier that's $150 off.



Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon’s home and kitchen inventory has a ton of gear you can equally use at home or on the road, like reusable water bottles, coffee makers, and massage guns. Stock up on Encool’s insulated water bottles while they’re under $20; they’re just $12 apiece right now and come in 11 colors. And Bodum’s pour-over coffee maker is now just $20 (originally $32).

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Amazon has deals on outdoor gear including camping essentials and hiking gear. Coleman’s camping chair with a four-can cooler goes anywhere, and it’s now just $29 (on sale from $40). And a two-pack of Tiawudi’s collapsible sink basin for camping is a full half off, now just $20.

