The 104 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon This September — Save Up to 76% Off Top-rated luggage, travel accessories, apparel, and outdoor gear are starting at $9. Published on September 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington First of all, how is it September? We blinked and summer came and went. As you settle into the reality of reaching the last quarter of the year, knowing that the holidays will be here before you know it — it’s time to think about those end-of-year travels and what you’re missing (or want to treat yourself to) for them. And while you’re at it, you might as well make sure to get a good deal on everything that you're adding to your cart, something that won't be a problem if you peruse Amazon's newest September markdowns. Frequent jet-setters know that the retailer is the place to go when you’re looking for deals on travel gear (especially items that you can get your hands on quickly). And lucky for us, there’s currently tons of discounts happening in several major travel categories this month, including luggage, travel accessories, tech gadgets, apparel, camping and outdoor gear, and more — with huge savings up to 76 percent off. Best Overall Amazon Deals Amazon Lexiart Men's Athletic Hoodie, $20 (originally $40) Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $39 (originally $65) Coleman Tabletop 2-in-1 Camping Grill/Stove, $94 (originally $135) Gap Women's Boot Cut Denim Jeans, $15 (originally $60) GooDee Mini Bluetooth Projector 4K, $200 with on-site coupon (originally $870) Monsdle Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack $26 (originally $42) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming, $27 (originally $55) Showkoo 4-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $170 (originally $300) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (originally $250) No need to spend hours searching for the best deals — we did that for you. From Ring doorbells to best-selling Simple Modern travel tumblers and several pairs of Amazon Essential shoes, get ready to discover the 104 best deals on travel essentials at Amazon this September. Prices start at $9 for these shopper-loved items, and you better hurry because they're starting to fly off the virtual shelves. These Are the 8 Cozy Sweater Sets That Every Traveler Needs for Fall — Starting at $30 Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon Amazon makes it super easy to find a great deal on luggage, but with so many options, it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Fortunately, most suitcases come with TSA-approved locks, spinner wheels, and plenty of storage space. We’re personally loving this Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage that's surprisingly spacious and marked down 58 percent. Not to mention, you can also save big on the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 24-Inch Checked Luggage, as well as the AnyZip 3-Piece Luggage Set. For those upcoming weekend trips to go leaf peeping and apple picking, you’re going to need this Etronik duffel bag (which comes complete with laptop storage and a toiletry bag) that’s just $25. AnyZip 3-Piece Luggage Set, $157 with on-site coupon (originally $190) Etronik Weekender Bag, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Vancropak Expandable Weekender Daypack, $40 (originally $56) Rockland Fashion Softside Upright 2-Piece Luggage Set, $34 (originally $80) Vera Bradley Cotton Utility Oversized Tote Travel Bag, $73 (originally $140) Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 24-Inch Checked Luggage, $175 (originally $240) Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage, $55 (originally $120) Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set, $105 (originally $400) American Tourister Star Wars Carry-On Suitcase, $70 (originally $121) Lovevook Travel Duffel Bag With USB Charging Port, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $50) Etronik Weekender Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $25 Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Luggage Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $400 $105 Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon Savvy travelers know that having the right accessories in their bag can make or break a trip. One major pro tip is to keep all of your important items handy, which is why we love this crossbody bag that features plenty of pockets and is under $20 right now. Packing cubes, travel pillows, cord organizers, and portable steamers are boasting massively discounted price tags that we can’t believe — and aren’t going to question. CoralDaisy Sling Crossbody Bag, $23 (originally $28) Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror, $31 (originally $60) Zorfin Belt Bag, $12 (originally $25) Beautural Foldable Steamer, $27 (originally $35) Foxseon Travel Pillow, $18 (originally $36) Simple Modern 40-Ounce Travel Tumbler, $24 (originally $30) Trodance Mini Jewelry Travel Case, $9 (originally $13) Rolitwils Handheld Mini Fan, $11 (originally $20) Buyue Travel Neck Pillow, $18 (originally $28) Bevegekos Cord Organizer Storage Case, $10 (originally $16) GearTop Wide Brim Sun Hat, $15 (originally $30) LanLuk 2-Pack Mini Portable Charger for iPhone, $34 (originally $50) Miikare Airplane Mount Phone Holder, $12 (originally $18) Iseyyox 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger, $34 (originally $70) Cambond 4-Piece Compression Packing Cube Set, $20 (originally $31) Beautural Foldable Steamer Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $27 Bevegekos Cord Organizer Storage Case Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $10 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Who doesn’t love an excuse to buy a new pair of shoes? Fall is nearly here, and that means it will soon be time to swap our beloved sandals and flip-flops for loafers and boots — and Amazon is ready to go with plenty of autumn footwear deals. From Toms slip-on shoes to Amazon Essential slingback flats — and even these adorable Chelsea boots that are available in three colors for less than $30 thanks to an additional $10 off coupon — there's bound to be something for everything. Whether you’re headed to a wedding, going hiking, or think you might need a new pair of comfy airport sneakers, keep scrolling to see what's out there. Toms Women's Alpargata Slip-On Shoes, $30 (originally $55) Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats, $19 (originally $23) Bruno Marc Men's Casual Slip-On Loafers, $30 (originally $47) Beishani Unisex Smile Face Slippers, $16 (originally $24) Dream Pairs Women's Platform Wedges, $30 (originally $43) Athlefit Women's Waterproof Combat Boots, $34 (originally $46) Amazon Essentials Women's Slip-On Sneakers, $22 (originally $27) Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Up Sneaker, $19 (originally $27) Adidas Originals Men's X_PLR Running Shoes, $60 (originally $95) MySoft Women's Leather Ankle Boots, $28 (originally $50) Under Armour Women's Charged Pursuit 2 Tech Running Shoes, $47 (originally $75) Dream Pairs Women's Revona Ankle Strap Flats, $27 (originally $51) Inzcou Women's Mesh Running Shoes, $31 (originally $51) Sasuwa Women's Lug Sole Chelsea Boots, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $43) Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneakers, $30 (originally $45) Amazon Essentials Women's Slip-On Sneakers Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $22 Adidas Originals Men's X_PLR Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $95 $60 Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon This month, Amazon is coming in hot with deals on cozy clothes for your upcoming travel adventures. From perfectly simple staple dresses to super-soft shackets that are great for the transitional weather into fall, there are so many slashed price tags to comb through. If we’re being honest, we've added quite a few of these to our cart while hunting down the best deals for you in September — like this long trench coat and oversized sweater that are up to 45 percent off with the help of on-site coupons. Amoretu Women's V-Neck Basic Long-Sleeve Top, $18 (originally $23) Hixiaohe Women's Oversized Button Down Corduroy Shacket, $35 (originally $56) Evaless Women's Printed Long-Sleeve Blouse, $23 (originally $28) PrettyGarden Women's Plaid Shacket, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $51) Exlura Women's Square Neck Puff Sleeve Dress, $28 (originally $46) Under Armour Women's Motion Leggings, $23 (originally $60) Etcyy Women's Oversized Sweater, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $56) Merokeety Women's Waffle Knit Batwing Long-Sleeve Cardigan, $28 (originally $46) PrettyGarden Women’s Oversized Romper, $27 (originally $41) Adidas Originals Men's Trefoil Essentials Hoodie, $40 (originally $55) Makkrom Women's Double Breasted Long Trench Coat, $57 (originally $70) Dokotoo Women's Waffle Knit Button-Down Shirt, $32 (originally $40) Automet Women's Casual Plaid Button-Down Long-Sleeve Shirt, $26 (originally $50) Zity Men's Polo Short-Sleeve Shirt, $21 (originally $26) Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover-Up, $22 (originally $46) Anrabess Women's Kimono Maxi Dress $33 (originally $61) Amazon Essentials Men's V-Neck Undershirt 6-Pack Set, $20 (originally $25) Exlura Women's Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $28 Adidas Originals Men's Trefoil Essentials Hoodie Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $40 Best Tech Deals Amazon Amazon’s tech deals are some of the best ones that we’ve found this month. In need of a new laptop? We found this shopper-loved one that’s whooping 77 percent off. You can also save big on this Sony gaming headset, which has been discounted 44 percent off. There are also plenty of gadgets to keep you connected and alert when you're on-the-go, from in-home security cameras to walkie talkie systems. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet, $140 (originally $200) Dzees Wireless Outdoor Security Camera, $50 (originally $100) Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 Lumen Portable Projector, $380 (originally $550) Azmogdt 6-Pack iPhone Charging Cords, $9 (originally $30) Frameo 10.1-Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame, $50 (originally $80) Anotabrick Bluetooth Portable Waterproof Speaker, $20 (originally $50) PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds, $26 (originally $59) Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Set, $20 (originally $25) Blurams Security Camera, $26 (originally $49) Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender With 4 USB Charging Ports, $12 (originally $20) Anmesc 15.6-Inch Laptop With 1080P FHD Display, $300 (originally $1,300) Topsung 2-Way Walkie Talkies With Earpieces, $60 (originally $100) Mitesbony 10-Foot iPhone Charger 2-Pack With Block, $10 (originally $20) Redtiger 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera, $128 (originally $200) QQH Portable 15.6-Inch Monitor, $85 with on-site coupon (originally $130) Sony-InZone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset, $128 (originally $230) Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender With 4 USB Charging Ports Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $12 Anmesc 15.6-Inch Laptop With 1080P FHD Display Amazon Buy on Amazon $1300 $300 Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon You know that feeling when you take a break from traveling, but kind of start to miss the magic and amenities that you enjoyed in hotels? These September Amazon deals on home and kitchen goods are exactly what you need to make your space feel cozy and resort-level. From a fancy espresso machine that’s $140 off its original price to a cooling mattress topper that’s sure to give your bed a hotel-worthy boost in comfort, here are some of the best markdowns that we found. iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Floor Robot Vacuum, $210 (originally $400) GE Profile Semi Automatic Espresso Machine + Steam Frother, $401 (originally $560) Eelemuse Blue Full Cooling Dual Layer Mattress Topper, $81 (originally $95) ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat, $40 (originally $50) Cambom Manual Rotary Cheese Grater, $24 (originally $36) Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $120 (originally $200) Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set With Pine Wood Block, $20 (originally $36) Levoit 3-Liter Small Room Humidifier, $35 (originally $44) Elements Ceramic 3-Piece Textured Vase Set, $51 (originally $90) Kärcher SC 3 Portable Multi-Surface Steam Cleaner/Steam Mop With Attachments, $167 (originally $260) Hamilton Beach Digital Programmable Rice Cooker & Food Steamer, $32 (originally $40) Momcozy Maternity Pillow for Side Sleepers, $57 (originally $67) Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper, $28 (originally $35) Eelemuse Blue Full Cooling Dual Layer Mattress Topper Amazon Buy on Amazon $95 $81 Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $120 Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon The weather is finally cooling down and we’re ready to hang outside a bit more. Fortunately, Amazon knows that’s the plan for most shoppers and has marked down tons of camping and outdoor gear this September. From rechargeable flashlights to an aesthetically pleasing backyard fire pit that’s perfect for roasting marshmallows and a leaf blower that will have you beyond ready for your soon-to-be leaf-filled yards, these deals are almost too good to be true. Kazoo 4-Person Camping Tent, $98 (originally $160) Vivohome Steel Garden Cart, $109 with on-site coupon (originally $140) Yierblue Rechargeable Spotlight Flashlight With Solar Panels, $37 (originally $46) Unniweei 5-Gallon Solar Portable Shower Bag, $19 (originally $30) Mereza Double Sleeping Bag, $45 with on-site coupon (originally $90) Ciays 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, $139 (originally $180) Y-Stop Hammock Chair, $42 (originally $60) Yamatic Heavy-Duty Garden Hose, $64 (originally $75) Lazyboi Cordless Leaf Blower, $80 (originally $120) Signature Design by Ashley Sundown Treasure Adirondack Chair, $155 (originally $256) Mereza Double Sleeping Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $45 Yierblue Rechargeable Spotlight Flashlight With Solar Panels Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $37 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 