The 104 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon This September — Save Up to 76% Off

Top-rated luggage, travel accessories, apparel, and outdoor gear are starting at $9.

By
Amber Love Bond
Amber Love Bond
Published on September 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This September tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

First of all, how is it September? We blinked and summer came and went. As you settle into the reality of reaching the last quarter of the year, knowing that the holidays will be here before you know it — it’s time to think about those end-of-year travels and what you’re missing (or want to treat yourself to) for them. And while you’re at it, you might as well make sure to get a good deal on everything that you're adding to your cart, something that won't be a problem if you peruse Amazon's newest September markdowns

Frequent jet-setters know that the retailer is the place to go when you’re looking for deals on travel gear (especially items that you can get your hands on quickly). And lucky for us, there’s currently tons of discounts happening in several major travel categories this month, including luggage, travel accessories, tech gadgets, apparel, camping and outdoor gear, and more — with huge savings up to 76 percent off

Best Overall Amazon Deals

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

No need to spend hours searching for the best deals — we did that for you. From Ring doorbells to best-selling Simple Modern travel tumblers and several pairs of Amazon Essential shoes, get ready to discover the 104 best deals on travel essentials at Amazon this September. Prices start at $9 for these shopper-loved items, and you better hurry because they're starting to fly off the virtual shelves. 

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Amazon AnyZip Luggage Sets 3 Piece PC ABS Hardside Lightweight Suitcase

Amazon

Amazon makes it super easy to find a great deal on luggage, but with so many options, it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Fortunately, most suitcases come with TSA-approved locks, spinner wheels, and plenty of storage space. We’re personally loving this Rockland London Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage that's surprisingly spacious and marked down 58 percent. Not to mention, you can also save big on the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 24-Inch Checked Luggage, as well as the AnyZip 3-Piece Luggage Set. For those upcoming weekend trips to go leaf peeping and apple picking, you’re going to need this Etronik duffel bag (which comes complete with laptop storage and a toiletry bag) that’s just $25.

Etronik Weekender Bag

Amazon ETRONIK Weekender Bag for Women with 17 inch Laptop Compartment

Amazon

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Luggage Set

Amazon PD Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Green

Amazon

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon Compression Packing Cubes for Travel, Cambond Travel Bags

Amazon

Savvy travelers know that having the right accessories in their bag can make or break a trip. One major pro tip is to keep all of your important items handy, which is why we love this crossbody bag that features plenty of pockets and is under $20 right now. Packing cubes, travel pillows, cord organizers, and portable steamers are boasting massively discounted price tags that we can’t believe — and aren’t going to question. 

Beautural Foldable Steamer

Amazon Prime Day BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes, Foldable Handheld Clothing Wrinkles

Amazon

Bevegekos Cord Organizer Storage Case

Amazon Bevegekos Travel Essentials for Women, Cord Organizer Storage

Amazon

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

Amazon Athlefit Women's Work Waterproof Hiking Combat

Amazon

Who doesn’t love an excuse to buy a new pair of shoes? Fall is nearly here, and that means it will soon be time to swap our beloved sandals and flip-flops for loafers and boots — and Amazon is ready to go with plenty of autumn footwear deals. From Toms slip-on shoes to Amazon Essential slingback flats — and even these adorable Chelsea boots that are available in three colors for less than $30 thanks to an additional $10 off coupon — there's bound to be something for everything. Whether you’re headed to a wedding, going hiking, or think you might need a new pair of comfy airport sneakers, keep scrolling to see what's out there. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Slip-On Sneakers

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Slip on Sneaker

Amazon

Adidas Originals Men's X_PLR Running Shoes

Amazon adidas Originals Men's X_PLR Running Shoe

Amazon

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Amazon Hixiaohe Women's Casual Oversized Button Down Corduroy Shirt

Amazon

This month, Amazon is coming in hot with deals on cozy clothes for your upcoming travel adventures. From perfectly simple staple dresses to super-soft shackets that are great for the transitional weather into fall, there are so many slashed price tags to comb through. If we’re being honest, we've added quite a few of these to our cart while hunting down the best deals for you in September — like this long trench coat and oversized sweater that are up to 45 percent off with the help of on-site coupons.  

Exlura Women's Puff Sleeve Dress

Amazon EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress Long Puff Sleeve A-Line

Amazon

Adidas Originals Men's Trefoil Essentials Hoodie

Amazon adidas Originals Men's Trefoil Essentials Hoodie

Amazon

Best Tech Deals

Amazon Digital Picture Frame FRAMEO 10.1" WiFi Digital Photo Frame

Amazon

Amazon’s tech deals are some of the best ones that we’ve found this month. In need of a new laptop? We found this shopper-loved one that’s whooping 77 percent off. You can also save big on this Sony gaming headset, which has been discounted 44 percent off. There are also plenty of gadgets to keep you connected and alert when you're on-the-go, from in-home security cameras to walkie talkie systems.

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender With 4 USB Charging Ports

Amazon Wall Charger, Surge Protector, QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender

Amazon

Anmesc 15.6-Inch Laptop With 1080P FHD Display

Amazon ANMESC Laptop Computer Laptop 15.6" with 1080P FHD Display

Amazon

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

Amazon

You know that feeling when you take a break from traveling, but kind of start to miss the magic and amenities that you enjoyed in hotels? These September Amazon deals on home and kitchen goods are exactly what you need to make your space feel cozy and resort-level. From a fancy espresso machine that’s $140 off its original price to a cooling mattress topper that’s sure to give your bed a hotel-worthy boost in comfort, here are some of the best markdowns that we found.

Eelemuse Blue Full Cooling Dual Layer Mattress Topper

Amazon ELEMUSE Blue Full Cooling Dual Layer Mattress Topper, Pengucool

Amazon

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Amazon

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Amazon KAZOO 2ï¼4 Person Camping Tent Outdoor Waterproof

Amazon

The weather is finally cooling down and we’re ready to hang outside a bit more. Fortunately, Amazon knows that’s the plan for most shoppers and has marked down tons of camping and outdoor gear this September. From rechargeable flashlights to an aesthetically pleasing backyard fire pit that’s perfect for roasting marshmallows and a leaf blower that will have you beyond ready for your soon-to-be leaf-filled yards, these deals are almost too good to be true.

Mereza Double Sleeping Bag

Amazon MEREZA Double Sleeping Bag for Adults Mens

Amazon

Yierblue Rechargeable Spotlight Flashlight With Solar Panels

Amazon YIERBLUE Rechargeable Spotlight Flashlight

Amazon

