Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7

Samsonite, Adidas, Apple AirPods, and more are on sale this Mother's Day weekend.

By
Brittany VanDerBill
Brittany VanDerBill

Brittany VanDerBill is a freelance writer focusing on pets, travel, wine, beauty, and lifestyle topics. Her work has appeared in publications such as People, HerMoney, Airfarewatchdog, Prime Women, Daily Paws, Travel + Leisure, and more.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 13, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Mother’s Day weekend is here: a time to celebrate all the mom figures in your life and enjoy a relaxing weekend. But did you know it’s also a great time for travelers to score huge savings at Amazon just before summer travel kicks off? No matter what you’re up to this holiday weekend, pencil in time to peruse Amazon’s sales. The retailer has got all kinds of travel gear on sale including luggage, travel accessories, shoes, clothing, tech, home and kitchen, and outdoor and camping supplies — up to 75 percent off.

The sheer number of items on sale is overwhelming, so we’ve curated a list of the 90 best Amazon deals to shop over the holiday. If your luggage has seen better days, you’ll absolutely want to check out the Samsonite Hardside Carry-on while it’s at its lowest price in 30 days (or the complete 3-piece set, which is more than $325 off!). And if you’re planning a summer road trip, we found this handy portable vacuum to keep in the car for your next road trip for 75 percent off. Even if you’re staying put this summer, why not turn your backyard into an oasis with this best-selling patio furniture set while it’s still 29 percent off? Throw in a pickleball set and summer is complete.

Plus, there are plenty of comfy travel clothes marked down too, including wear-anywhere comfy Skechers joggers that are 44 percent off and a pair of New Balance sneakers that will keep you feet (and wallet!) happy for under $60. Keep reading to explore even more Amazon travel deals this Mother’s Day weekend, starting at just $7.

Best Overall Amazon Deals

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinners

Amazon

One of the best Mother’s Day weekend deals we found at Amazon is the Samsonite 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, which is discounted more than $325! Layering pieces are a traveler’s best friend, and this $38 jean jacket by Jessica Simpson will take you from plane to play in (affordable) style. If you’ve been eyeing a new Apple Watch, now’s your chance to snag 43 percent off the Apple Watch Series 7, which is water-resistant and comes in 13 colors. Going on a road trip this summer? Don’t forget to pack a handheld portable vacuum to clean all those road snack crumbs while it’s a whopping 75 percent off.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

S-ZONE Duffle Bag for Travel 60L Canvas Duffel Bag

Amazon

Suitcases can really take a beating while traveling, but luckily Amazon’s Mother’s Day weekend sale is bringing all the luggage deals. The Rockland Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set includes two pieces and is a steal at just $40 right now (originally $95). Samsonite fans will love the brand’s hardside carry-on that’s now almost half off. Plus, we just found the perfect weekender bag on sale. Don’t forget to apply Amazon’s on-site coupons — lots of luggage options have $30 off coupons this weekend.

Best Amazon Travel Accessories Deals

Compression Packing Cubes for Suitcases

Amazon

Frequent travelers can score some handy accessories on sale right now, like this six-pack of compression packing cubes for just $32 — that’s just over $5 per bag. Plus, the jewelry box organizer Oprah loves that landed on her Favorite Things list is just $20, too. Organizing a suitcase will never be a struggle again with this best-seller travel toiletry bag organizer. And, trips to the beach are so much better with the stylish sun protection from the number one best-selling Furtalk Sun Hat, rated UPF50 and on sale for $23.

Best Amazon Shoe Deals

Birkenstock Betula Licensed Leo Soft

Amazon

Having the right shoes can make or break a trip, and Amazon’s stockpile of discounted items  includes shoes of all kinds for both women and men, from water shoes to hiking shoes and summer sandals. Right now, you can score Birkenstocks for just $42 and Cole Haans for 61 percent off. For walking tours and taking in city sights, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of Adidas Stan Smiths white sneakers (a style even Meghan Markle has worn!) to pair with joggers, sundresses, and anything in your travel wardrobe — especially while they’re 20 percent off. And, if you’re planning to spend time in the water or stroll along rocky beaches on vacation, keep your toes protected with the Hiitave Women's Water Shoe, just $24 this weekend. 

Best Amazon Clothing Deals

BALEAF Women's Joggers

Amazon

Amazon is a treasure trove of stylish yet comfy clothing, and they’ve discounted plenty of travel-friendly staples this weekend. Freshen up your travel wardrobe with fabulous finds like the Jessie Kidden Long Sleeve Sun Protection Shirt (on sale for $30) or the $16 Daily Ritual Short Sleeve Tunic to stay comfortable all day long. Have a long flight coming up? Don’t forget to pack a pair of these best-selling unisex compression socks, which come in a pack of three for less than $14. Headed to the beach? This highly rated swimsuit cover-up is 57 percent off right now. And if you’re in need of a wedding guest dress or picnic look, we found a $32 stunner that has you covered.

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case

Amazon

Tech lovers will find plenty of Amazon deals this weekend, like these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that play your favorite tunes for up to 40 hours — all for only $124 this Mother’s Day weekend. You’ll never have a dead phone battery when you stash this Vrurc Portable Charger in your carry-on, and you can add it to your cart for less than $20 right now. And if you can’t live without tunes in the shower (or at a backyard barbecue), you can snag this portable waterproof speaker for $16 thanks to double discounts on Amazon. Before checking a bag on your next flight, stash an Apple AirTag in it to keep tabs on the bag’s location. Each AirTag in this set of four costs $22 on sale — totally worth the peace of mind that comes with knowing your luggage arrived at your destination.

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

COZSINOOR Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

Amazon’s inventory includes a whole slew of home and kitchen deals that will bring all the creature comforts from home to even the longest of travel days. If you want to bring the luxury of a five-star hotel home, snag a pair of hotel-quality pillows for just $30. And if you’re on the go this summer, you definitely need this best-selling travel steamer while it’s 40 percent off. Don’t fret about having the perfect cup of coffee on vacation, since this Mueller French Press is on sale for $26 and can easily travel in a checked bag. Light sleepers can still enjoy a sound snooze on the road with this white noise machine that’s nearly half off. 

Best Amazon Outdoor and Camping Deals

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler

Amazon

Amazon’s got outdoor and camping gear galore, so it’s the perfect time to take stock of supplies before camping season is in full swing. The Coleman Dome Tent fits two people for a total of $40, and it’s a best-seller among camping tents at Amazon. Keeping beverages and food cool is no problem with the Yeti 35-quart cooler that can hold 20 cans and costs just $275 right now — a generous markdown of 41 percent. After setting up your campsite on your next adventure, grab an ice-cold beverage from the cooler and settle into this portable rocking chair (on sale for less than $64, the lowest price in 30 days) around an evening campfire. And don’t forget a pair of binoculars for 56 percent off right now to take it all in. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Best Nordstrom Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Vacation-ready Items I’m Shopping from Nordstrom’s Weekend Sale
Airpods Mother's Day Weekend Sale Tout
Apple Products Are on Rare Sale at Amazon Ahead of Mother’s Day — and Yes, That Includes AirPods Pro
Styles To Look Like a New Yorker Tout
How to Dress Like a New Yorker and Not Like a Tourist, According to a Local Fashion Writer
Related Articles
100 Best Amazon Deals of May Tout
The 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon So Far This Month — Up to 73% Off
Best Deals at Amazon in April Tout
Behold, the 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We've Found at Amazon This Month So Far — Up to 80% Off
Amazon + Affnet Luggage Sale Roundup
Traveler-loved Luggage Brands Are Spring Cleaning — Shop 84 Jaw-dropping Deals Up to 65% Off
outdoor furniture sale roundup amazon tout
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Outdoor Furniture — Score Up to 60% Off Top Brands
Amazon Weekly Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers
Macys Mothers Day Sale Tout
Macy's Is Having a Mother's Day Blowout Sale — Shop Our 14 Top Picks for Travelers Up to 70% Off
Best Nordstrom Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Vacation-ready Items I’m Shopping from Nordstrom’s Weekend Sale
Lo & Sons Mother's Day Sale Roundup TOUT
This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Hosting a Major Mother’s Day Sale, With Weekenders and Totes Up to 40% Off
Flight Attendant Tiktok Products Tout
Flight Attendants on TikTok Reveal the 10 Products They Won't Travel Without — Starting at $13
Linen Outfits Tout
15 Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces You Can Buy at Amazon Right in Time for Summer — Starting at $19
Summer-ready Vacation Styles Starting at Just $TK tout
Hundreds of Summer-ready Vacation Styles at Express Are Double Discounted Up to 74% Off This Weekend Only
Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes Tout
14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Tout
Travelers Swear This Spacious Carry-on Can Fit ‘2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Inside’ — and It’s 47% Off
Travelers Club Bowman 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set Tout
This Traveler-favorite Carry-on Luggage Set Quietly Went on Sale for 71% Off
What to Pack for an All-inclusive Resort Vacation
The Ultimate All-inclusive Resort Packing List
Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On Tout
Travelers Walked ‘10 Miles Daily’ in These Supportive, Pain-free Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon