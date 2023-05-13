Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7 Samsonite, Adidas, Apple AirPods, and more are on sale this Mother's Day weekend. By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Twitter Website Brittany VanDerBill is a freelance writer focusing on pets, travel, wine, beauty, and lifestyle topics. Her work has appeared in publications such as People, HerMoney, Airfarewatchdog, Prime Women, Daily Paws, Travel + Leisure, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on May 13, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez Mother’s Day weekend is here: a time to celebrate all the mom figures in your life and enjoy a relaxing weekend. But did you know it’s also a great time for travelers to score huge savings at Amazon just before summer travel kicks off? No matter what you’re up to this holiday weekend, pencil in time to peruse Amazon’s sales. The retailer has got all kinds of travel gear on sale including luggage, travel accessories, shoes, clothing, tech, home and kitchen, and outdoor and camping supplies — up to 75 percent off. The sheer number of items on sale is overwhelming, so we’ve curated a list of the 90 best Amazon deals to shop over the holiday. If your luggage has seen better days, you’ll absolutely want to check out the Samsonite Hardside Carry-on while it’s at its lowest price in 30 days (or the complete 3-piece set, which is more than $325 off!). And if you’re planning a summer road trip, we found this handy portable vacuum to keep in the car for your next road trip for 75 percent off. Even if you’re staying put this summer, why not turn your backyard into an oasis with this best-selling patio furniture set while it’s still 29 percent off? Throw in a pickleball set and summer is complete. Plus, there are plenty of comfy travel clothes marked down too, including wear-anywhere comfy Skechers joggers that are 44 percent off and a pair of New Balance sneakers that will keep you feet (and wallet!) happy for under $60. Keep reading to explore even more Amazon travel deals this Mother’s Day weekend, starting at just $7. The 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon So Far This Month — Up to 73% Off Best Overall Amazon Deals Amazon One of the best Mother’s Day weekend deals we found at Amazon is the Samsonite 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, which is discounted more than $325! Layering pieces are a traveler’s best friend, and this $38 jean jacket by Jessica Simpson will take you from plane to play in (affordable) style. If you’ve been eyeing a new Apple Watch, now’s your chance to snag 43 percent off the Apple Watch Series 7, which is water-resistant and comes in 13 colors. Going on a road trip this summer? Don’t forget to pack a handheld portable vacuum to clean all those road snack crumbs while it’s a whopping 75 percent off. Bsrco Handheld Portable Vacuum, $50 (originally $200) Samsonite 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $455 (originally $780) Pickleball Paddle Set, $33 (originally $47) Jessica Simpson Classic Feminine Fit Crop Jean Jacket, $38 (originally $70) Apple Watch Series 7, $429 (originally $749) Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop, $800 (originally $999) New Balance Women's 605 V5 Cross Trainer, $56 (originally $75) Swimline Inflatable Pool Lounger, $23 (originally $45) FDW Patio Furniture Set, $142 (originally $200) Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse, $68 (originally $130) Adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag, $29 (originally $45) Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon Suitcases can really take a beating while traveling, but luckily Amazon’s Mother’s Day weekend sale is bringing all the luggage deals. The Rockland Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set includes two pieces and is a steal at just $40 right now (originally $95). Samsonite fans will love the brand’s hardside carry-on that’s now almost half off. Plus, we just found the perfect weekender bag on sale. Don’t forget to apply Amazon’s on-site coupons — lots of luggage options have $30 off coupons this weekend. Rockland Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set, $40 (originally $95) Samsonite Winfield Hardside Carry-on, $105 (originally $200) S-Zone Duffle Bag Weekender, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $90) Rockland Polka Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set, $98 (originally $280) Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $168 (originally $200) Mroko Garment Bag, $27 (originally $32) Travelpro Softside Rolling Garment Bag, $187 (originally $220) American Tourister Softside 3-Piece Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels, $272 (originally $330) Delsey Paris Helium DLX Softside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set, $480 (originally $570) Showkoo 4-Piece Luggage Set, $180 with on-site coupon (originally $220) Beow Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set, $155 with on-site coupon (originally $220) Coolife 2-piece Luggage Set, $150 with on-site coupon (originally $180) Best Amazon Travel Accessories Deals Amazon Frequent travelers can score some handy accessories on sale right now, like this six-pack of compression packing cubes for just $32 — that’s just over $5 per bag. Plus, the jewelry box organizer Oprah loves that landed on her Favorite Things list is just $20, too. Organizing a suitcase will never be a struggle again with this best-seller travel toiletry bag organizer. And, trips to the beach are so much better with the stylish sun protection from the number one best-selling Furtalk Sun Hat, rated UPF50 and on sale for $23. Mecion 10x Magnifying Mirror, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes, $32 for six-pack (originally $43) Furtalk Sun Hat, $23 (originally $30) Adidas Originals Baseball Cap, from $17 (originally 28) Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag, $28 (originally $32) Napfun Travel Neck Pillow, $14 (originally $22) iMangoo Carrying Case, $10 (originally $16) Morphine 16-Piece Travel Bottle Set, $14 (originally $23) SelfieShow Selfie Stick Tripod, $11 (originally $20) Miikare Handsfree Phone Mount, $11 (originally $18) Casoty Spa Headband, $7 for six (originally $10) Benevolence LA Jewelry Box Organizer, $20 (originally $26) Best Amazon Shoe Deals Amazon Having the right shoes can make or break a trip, and Amazon’s stockpile of discounted items includes shoes of all kinds for both women and men, from water shoes to hiking shoes and summer sandals. Right now, you can score Birkenstocks for just $42 and Cole Haans for 61 percent off. For walking tours and taking in city sights, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of Adidas Stan Smiths white sneakers (a style even Meghan Markle has worn!) to pair with joggers, sundresses, and anything in your travel wardrobe — especially while they’re 20 percent off. And, if you’re planning to spend time in the water or stroll along rocky beaches on vacation, keep your toes protected with the Hiitave Women's Water Shoe, just $24 this weekend. Birkenstock Betula Leo Soft Sandals, $42 (originally $70) Adidas Women’s Stan Smith, $80 (originally $100) Cole Haan Men's Zerogrand Wingtip Oxford, $72 (originally $185) Chaco Women's Wayfarer Sandal, $78 (originally $120) Hiitave Women's Water Shoe, $24 (originally $50) Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Shoe, $45 (originally $60) STQ Women's Walking Shoes, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $42) Ryka Women's Echo Knit Hiking Shoe, $70 (originally $90) Merrell Women's Hydro Moc Water Shoe, $32 (originally $55) Joomra Quick Dry Pillow Slippers, $21 (originally $40) Crocs Women's Literide 360 Sandals, $42 (originally $50) Teva Women's W Tirra Sandal, $50 (originally $85) Keen Men's Targhee Waterproof Hiking Shoe, $90 (originally $165) Best Amazon Clothing Deals Amazon Amazon is a treasure trove of stylish yet comfy clothing, and they’ve discounted plenty of travel-friendly staples this weekend. Freshen up your travel wardrobe with fabulous finds like the Jessie Kidden Long Sleeve Sun Protection Shirt (on sale for $30) or the $16 Daily Ritual Short Sleeve Tunic to stay comfortable all day long. Have a long flight coming up? Don’t forget to pack a pair of these best-selling unisex compression socks, which come in a pack of three for less than $14. Headed to the beach? This highly rated swimsuit cover-up is 57 percent off right now. And if you’re in need of a wedding guest dress or picnic look, we found a $32 stunner that has you covered. Jessie Kidden Long Sleeve Sun Protection Shirt, $30 (originally $35) Daily Ritual Short Sleeve Tunic, $16 (originally $21) Baleaf Women’s Lightweight Hiking Joggers, $36 (originally $50) Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover Up, $20 (originally $46) M Moteepi Skort, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $65) Charmking 3-Pack Compression Socks, $14 for three-pack (originally $18) Baleaf Sleeveless Shirt, $20 (originally $25) Skecher's Women's Go Walk Pant, $28 (originally $49) Columbia Sun Protection Capri Pant, $50 (originally $65) Lilbetter Off the Shoulder Beach Maxi Dress, $34 (originally $59) Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, $57 (originally $100) Prettygarden Casual Summer Midi Dress, $32 (originally $44) Hanes Men’s FreshIQ Polo Shirt, $13 (originally $19) Best Amazon Tech Deals Amazon Tech lovers will find plenty of Amazon deals this weekend, like these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that play your favorite tunes for up to 40 hours — all for only $124 this Mother’s Day weekend. You’ll never have a dead phone battery when you stash this Vrurc Portable Charger in your carry-on, and you can add it to your cart for less than $20 right now. And if you can’t live without tunes in the shower (or at a backyard barbecue), you can snag this portable waterproof speaker for $16 thanks to double discounts on Amazon. Before checking a bag on your next flight, stash an Apple AirTag in it to keep tabs on the bag’s location. Each AirTag in this set of four costs $22 on sale — totally worth the peace of mind that comes with knowing your luggage arrived at your destination. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $124 (originally $200) Vrurc Portable Charger, $20 (originally $33) Xleader Portable Waterproof Speaker, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $26) Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89 (originally $99) Apple AirPods 3rd Generation, $150 (originally $169) Tagry Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $49) JLab Folding On-Ear Headphones, $15 (originally $20) Doss Portable Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker, $30 (originally $40) JBL Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $60 (originally $80) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $250 (originally $310) Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Amazon’s inventory includes a whole slew of home and kitchen deals that will bring all the creature comforts from home to even the longest of travel days. If you want to bring the luxury of a five-star hotel home, snag a pair of hotel-quality pillows for just $30. And if you’re on the go this summer, you definitely need this best-selling travel steamer while it’s 40 percent off. Don’t fret about having the perfect cup of coffee on vacation, since this Mueller French Press is on sale for $26 and can easily travel in a checked bag. Light sleepers can still enjoy a sound snooze on the road with this white noise machine that’s nearly half off. Cozsinoor Hotel-quality Bed Pillows, $30 for two-pack (originally $50) CGK Unlimited King Sheet Set, $35 (originally $50) Inpcko Handheld Travel Steamer, $36 (originally $60) Shunshi Portable Blender, $30 (originally $50) Mueller French Press, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $36) Dreamegg White Noise Portable Sound Machine, $21 (originally $40) Contigo Stainless Steel Thermal Travel Mug, $24 (originally $28) Sunwill Tumbler with Lid, $11 with on-site coupon (originally $17) Takeya Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $35) AdirChef Mini Travel Single Serve Coffee Maker, $25 (originally $30) Greenworks Cordless Stick Vacuum, $182 (originally $260) Best Amazon Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon Amazon’s got outdoor and camping gear galore, so it’s the perfect time to take stock of supplies before camping season is in full swing. The Coleman Dome Tent fits two people for a total of $40, and it’s a best-seller among camping tents at Amazon. Keeping beverages and food cool is no problem with the Yeti 35-quart cooler that can hold 20 cans and costs just $275 right now — a generous markdown of 41 percent. After setting up your campsite on your next adventure, grab an ice-cold beverage from the cooler and settle into this portable rocking chair (on sale for less than $64, the lowest price in 30 days) around an evening campfire. And don’t forget a pair of binoculars for 56 percent off right now to take it all in. Coleman Dome Tent, $40 (originally $60) Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler, $275 (originally $467) GCI Outdoor Freestyle Portable Rocking Chair, $64 (originally $75) Intex Comfort Plush Airbed, $44 (originally $50) Abtohe Double Sleeping Pad, $52 (originally $60) Mereza Double Sleeping Bag with Pillow, $56 with on-site coupon (originally $70) Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Fan, $15 (originally $23) Luxmom Emergency Survival and First Aid Kit, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $54) Aurosports Binoculars, $21 (originally $47) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 