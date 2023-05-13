Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7

Mother’s Day weekend is here: a time to celebrate all the mom figures in your life and enjoy a relaxing weekend. But did you know it’s also a great time for travelers to score huge savings at Amazon just before summer travel kicks off? No matter what you’re up to this holiday weekend, pencil in time to peruse Amazon’s sales. The retailer has got all kinds of travel gear on sale including luggage, travel accessories, shoes, clothing, tech, home and kitchen, and outdoor and camping supplies — up to 75 percent off.

The sheer number of items on sale is overwhelming, so we’ve curated a list of the 90 best Amazon deals to shop over the holiday. If your luggage has seen better days, you’ll absolutely want to check out the Samsonite Hardside Carry-on while it’s at its lowest price in 30 days (or the complete 3-piece set, which is more than $325 off!). And if you’re planning a summer road trip, we found this handy portable vacuum to keep in the car for your next road trip for 75 percent off. Even if you’re staying put this summer, why not turn your backyard into an oasis with this best-selling patio furniture set while it’s still 29 percent off? Throw in a pickleball set and summer is complete.

Plus, there are plenty of comfy travel clothes marked down too, including wear-anywhere comfy Skechers joggers that are 44 percent off and a pair of New Balance sneakers that will keep you feet (and wallet!) happy for under $60. Keep reading to explore even more Amazon travel deals this Mother’s Day weekend, starting at just $7.

Best Overall Amazon Deals

One of the best Mother’s Day weekend deals we found at Amazon is the Samsonite 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, which is discounted more than $325! Layering pieces are a traveler’s best friend, and this $38 jean jacket by Jessica Simpson will take you from plane to play in (affordable) style. If you’ve been eyeing a new Apple Watch, now’s your chance to snag 43 percent off the Apple Watch Series 7, which is water-resistant and comes in 13 colors. Going on a road trip this summer? Don’t forget to pack a handheld portable vacuum to clean all those road snack crumbs while it’s a whopping 75 percent off.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Suitcases can really take a beating while traveling, but luckily Amazon’s Mother’s Day weekend sale is bringing all the luggage deals. The Rockland Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set includes two pieces and is a steal at just $40 right now (originally $95). Samsonite fans will love the brand’s hardside carry-on that’s now almost half off. Plus, we just found the perfect weekender bag on sale. Don’t forget to apply Amazon’s on-site coupons — lots of luggage options have $30 off coupons this weekend.

Best Amazon Travel Accessories Deals

Frequent travelers can score some handy accessories on sale right now, like this six-pack of compression packing cubes for just $32 — that’s just over $5 per bag. Plus, the jewelry box organizer Oprah loves that landed on her Favorite Things list is just $20, too. Organizing a suitcase will never be a struggle again with this best-seller travel toiletry bag organizer. And, trips to the beach are so much better with the stylish sun protection from the number one best-selling Furtalk Sun Hat, rated UPF50 and on sale for $23.

Best Amazon Shoe Deals

Having the right shoes can make or break a trip, and Amazon’s stockpile of discounted items includes shoes of all kinds for both women and men, from water shoes to hiking shoes and summer sandals. Right now, you can score Birkenstocks for just $42 and Cole Haans for 61 percent off. For walking tours and taking in city sights, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of Adidas Stan Smiths white sneakers (a style even Meghan Markle has worn!) to pair with joggers, sundresses, and anything in your travel wardrobe — especially while they’re 20 percent off. And, if you’re planning to spend time in the water or stroll along rocky beaches on vacation, keep your toes protected with the Hiitave Women's Water Shoe, just $24 this weekend.

Best Amazon Clothing Deals

Amazon is a treasure trove of stylish yet comfy clothing, and they’ve discounted plenty of travel-friendly staples this weekend. Freshen up your travel wardrobe with fabulous finds like the Jessie Kidden Long Sleeve Sun Protection Shirt (on sale for $30) or the $16 Daily Ritual Short Sleeve Tunic to stay comfortable all day long. Have a long flight coming up? Don’t forget to pack a pair of these best-selling unisex compression socks, which come in a pack of three for less than $14. Headed to the beach? This highly rated swimsuit cover-up is 57 percent off right now. And if you’re in need of a wedding guest dress or picnic look, we found a $32 stunner that has you covered.

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Tech lovers will find plenty of Amazon deals this weekend, like these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that play your favorite tunes for up to 40 hours — all for only $124 this Mother’s Day weekend. You’ll never have a dead phone battery when you stash this Vrurc Portable Charger in your carry-on, and you can add it to your cart for less than $20 right now. And if you can’t live without tunes in the shower (or at a backyard barbecue), you can snag this portable waterproof speaker for $16 thanks to double discounts on Amazon. Before checking a bag on your next flight, stash an Apple AirTag in it to keep tabs on the bag’s location. Each AirTag in this set of four costs $22 on sale — totally worth the peace of mind that comes with knowing your luggage arrived at your destination.

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon’s inventory includes a whole slew of home and kitchen deals that will bring all the creature comforts from home to even the longest of travel days. If you want to bring the luxury of a five-star hotel home, snag a pair of hotel-quality pillows for just $30. And if you’re on the go this summer, you definitely need this best-selling travel steamer while it’s 40 percent off. Don’t fret about having the perfect cup of coffee on vacation, since this Mueller French Press is on sale for $26 and can easily travel in a checked bag. Light sleepers can still enjoy a sound snooze on the road with this white noise machine that’s nearly half off.

Best Amazon Outdoor and Camping Deals

Amazon’s got outdoor and camping gear galore, so it’s the perfect time to take stock of supplies before camping season is in full swing. The Coleman Dome Tent fits two people for a total of $40, and it’s a best-seller among camping tents at Amazon. Keeping beverages and food cool is no problem with the Yeti 35-quart cooler that can hold 20 cans and costs just $275 right now — a generous markdown of 41 percent. After setting up your campsite on your next adventure, grab an ice-cold beverage from the cooler and settle into this portable rocking chair (on sale for less than $64, the lowest price in 30 days) around an evening campfire. And don’t forget a pair of binoculars for 56 percent off right now to take it all in.

