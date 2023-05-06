The 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon So Far This Month — Up to 73% Off

If you’re already counting down the days until your next warm-weather getaway, you’re not alone. Admittedly, we’re easily distracted by vacation daydreams filled with powder soft sand between our toes and stunning views as far as the eye can see; but the daunting task of packing for trips can easily make even the most seasoned traveler feel a bit overwhelmed.

Whether you’re in desperate need of a travel-friendly wardrobe upgrade, or are simply inundated with (too many) options of reliable outdoor gear, comfy sneakers, carry-on luggage, and the like, we’re here to help. We rounded up 102 travel deals not to miss this month at Amazon, including stylish yet sensible must-haves that will serve you well beyond the busy travel season ahead. We’re talking huge discounts — like 66 percent off this Travelers Club 3-piece luggage set.

Not sure where to start? You can’t go wrong with sturdy Samsonite luggage while it’s 34 percent off, supportive Skechers walking shoes under $50, and plenty of discounted, lightweight clothing basics that offer sun protection, too. We discovered deep discounts on top-rated essentials like neck pillows, airplane phone mounts, and portable fans to make your flight as comfortable as possible; and found inspiration among Amazon’s selection of genius innovations including collapsible water bottles, best-selling roll-up sun hats, and portable battery packs, too.

Keep scrolling to score big on these Amazon travel deals up to 73 percent off now, with prices as low as $7.

Best Overall Amazon Travel Deals

Amazon

When it comes to travel gear, you can never be too prepared. Luckily, Amazon has everything you need no matter where the wind takes you. Cabeau makes arguably some of the best travel pillows on the planet, and this set of two is a steal for just $65 — a nice break from its original price of $80. Featuring ergonomic memory foam, a washable cover, and a handy zip pouch to keep your pillow perfectly protected and portable, this two-pack is a no-brainer.

If you tend to overpack, invest in a set of compression bags, which are on sale right now for just $16. You’ll not only save space in your suitcase, but big bucks in the long run. We’re also obsessed with having a Stanley travel mug (or two) on hand during those long road trips to come.

If you’re jetting off to somewhere tropical this summer, don’t leave home without a handheld portable fan to keep you cool as soon as you touch down and make your way to the customs line. It’s quite possibly our best summer travel gear hack that inspires looks of envy and admiration from everyone around you.

Best Luggage Deals

Amazon

It goes without saying that summer calls for sturdy luggage that won’t let you down. Whether you’re trekking to rugged camping sites or cruising around the Mediterranean, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your gear.

If you’re looking to get a lot of mileage out of your money, check out this three-piece set from Coolife, which is currently on sale for just $162 and this American Tourister hardside luggage that’s $100 off. Another smart choice is absolutely anything from Samsonite, including this classic hardsided style that’s almost half off.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon

Don’t miss out on big savings on all the accessories that make your travels so much easier, including a set of highly rated packing cubes for just $15 as well as this number one best-selling belt bag that will keep your hands free on walking tours, during exercise, at the airport, on everyday errand runs, and beyond.

Best Comfy Shoe Deals

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for an ultra-supportive, comfy sneaker this season, Amazon has you covered. We spotted deals from a few of our favorite brands including Vionic, Skechers, Adidas, and Puma, to name a few.

For anyone who takes all-day sightseeing seriously, you may want to grab a pair of these plush New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneakers while they’re 42 percent off. Currently priced at just $85, these sporty shoes are cute enough to wear all day and look great with leggings, joggers, and jeans.

For a little variety, be sure to scour the site for comfy sandals, too. This beach-ready water-resistant hiking style from Teva caught our attention immediately, and it’s just $36 right now. Even Birkenstocks are discounted right now!

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Amazon

Amazon is stocked with summer-ready travel clothing that’s not only lightweight and breathable, but also brilliant for protecting your precious skin, too. If spending time outdoors is on the agenda, you’d be wise to pick up several long-sleeve shirts and hoodies with UPF 50 sun protection while they’re just $25, as well as a beach dress that doubles as a breezy jacket, too. Plus, there are flowy summer sundresses on sale that you can wear anywhere, too.

As for bottoms, we found rock-bottom deals on hiking pants, joggers, and casual cropped everyday styles, too. These stretchy walking pants from Skechers feature a flattering, subtle flare design and functional pockets on the backside, which is a true blessing when you’re on the move. Best of all, these basics fold down easily for foolproof packing, so don’t hesitate to stock up on extras in all the colors now that the price is right.

Best Travel Tech Deals

May is shaping up to be a great month to score deals on tech accessories for upcoming travels. Right now, you can score Beats headphones for 50 percent off, as well as Apple AirPods on rare sale for under $100. Don’t forget to pick up a waterproof speaker for days by the ocean or pool while it’s under $50 (and a waterproof phone case while you’re at it). And, no world traveler is prepared without an iWalk portable charger, which you can snag for just $26 right now.

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Amazon

If you’ve got big plans to enjoy the great outdoors this season, do yourself a favor and shop a few of these clever essentials beforehand. First things first, you’ll want to stock up on Bug Soother spray, mosquito bracelets, and plenty of mineral sunscreen to ensure everyone’s happy, heathy, and focused on the fun — no matter the elements.

For camping enthusiasts, take a peek at the heavily discounted gear that’s bound to come in handy while you’re roughing it. Let’s start with this spacious 10-person Coleman tent that’s $148 off and will fit everyone in the family. And, this cozy sleeping bag is an absolute essential (and a steal at 50 percent off). If you’re just looking to spruce up your patio a la your favorite resort, check out this four-piece outdoor furniture set that’s 30 percent off — it’ll completely transform your backyard into an oasis.

Round out your shopping cart with warm-weather essentials like a wide-brim sun hat and an ultra sleek microfiber towel for big adventures ahead, and let the good times roll.

