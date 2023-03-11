The 106 Best Amazon Deals on Travel Gear We’ve Seen All Month Long — Up to 70% Off

Amazon is one of the most convenient places to stock up on all your travel essentials, whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a city explorer. From major brands to niche gadgets, it’s a one-stop shop for everything a jetsetter needs. But the secret to nabbing the best deals is constantly scouring the marketplace for the quiet sales and serious discounts happening all the time.

We got a head start for you and rounded up the 106 best deals at Amazon this month. With discounts as much as 70 percent off traveler-loved brands like Samsonite, Delsey, Beats, Adidas, and Yeti, shoppers can snag all of their favorite items and still have cash left over to book their next trip.

Snag this set of two Rockland hardside suitcases and more than 50 percent off this spacious eight-person Coleman tent. You’ll also find steep discounts on spring-ready styles like these supportive cloud slides that have taken the Internet by storm for just $22, plus best-selling women’s joggers for just $15 and this Levi’s denim jacket going for only $29.

Whether you’re looking for a new carry-on, headphones, comfy joggers, stylish slip-ons, upgraded camping gear, or anything else, here are the best deals we found at Amazon this March, starting at just $11.

Best Overall Amazon Deals

Amazon

Keep scrolling to see the other great deals we found on Amazon this month, and be sure to grab them fast before the sale ends.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Amazon

Amazon’s March deals include unbeatable discounts on premium suitcases and luggage sets. From super-sized checked bags to stylish weekenders and carry-on duffels, shoppers are seeing discounts of more than 50 percent off on all their luggage favorites. Save more than $100 on the stylish Delsey Paris Chatelet Checked Bag, on sale for $238, or save more than $200 on this classic London Fog Carry On, now a whopping 58 percent off. You’ll also find this durable, all-purpose Herschel Novel Duffel on sale for 35 percent off.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon

After you’ve upgraded your luggage, stock it with discounted travel accessories like this eight-piece set of packing cubes, including one that folds out into a hanging toiletry bag, available for just $19. And don’t forget to pick up a set of these best-selling travel shoe bags — on sale for 32 percent off — to keep your clothes clean even if they’re sharing space with your shoes. You’ll also be able to stock up on discounted travel pillows, garment bags, toiletry kits, and more this month.

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

Amazon

Every traveler knows the importance of a good pair of shoes, so you can’t afford to miss the chance to grab quality brands at steep discounts, including these slip-on Adidas sneakers, available at almost 50 percent off. They’re perfect for breezing through security at the airport or getting wonderfully lost in your new city. Travelers can also get these best-selling New Balance Cross Trainers for just $58 (originally $75) or these super trendy (and totally functional) cloud slippers that make the perfect shower or beach slides for just $22.

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Amazon

Amazon has tons of incredible fashion deals this month, including breezy dresses and rompers that are perfect for spring and ultra-soft joggers and leggings that will keep you comfy even on the longest flights. Get this cozy Hanes sweatshirt for just $16 right now or these buttery soft Under Armour fleece joggers for just $24). Meanwhile, in the men’s section, travelers can score this hooodie from The North Face for 46 percent off or this cozy and versatile Trucker Jacket from Levi’s for just $58.

Best Tech Deals

Amazon

For shoppers who want to take comfort and convenience to the next level, make sure to check out some of these amazing deals on tech that can take the stress out of traveling. Start by keeping track of your checked luggage with this GPS-enabled Tile Pro Item Tracker, priced at just $28 (originally $35) and packing these noise-canceling earbuds from Beats — available for 20 percent off — to guarantee peace and quiet on your flight. The digital nomads out there should be sure to grab this portable USB laptop monitor, almost 30 percent off right now.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Whether you want the comforts of home on the road or a taste of hotel luxury at home, Amazon has some incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials this month. Coffee lovers won’t want to miss this self-heating coffee mug, available for 23 percent off, or this portable mini espresso machine — selling for just $104 (originally $149) — so you can brew velvety smooth espressos and lattes no matter where you are. And everyone should check out this hotel-quality set of crisp, cool luxury cotton sheets by Vera Wang, selling for just $51 (their lowest price in 30 days).

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Amazon

As you gear up for your next camping trip or beach day, don’t forget to take advantage of Amazon’s huge discounts on premium outdoor and camping gear. In addition to a spacious eight-person Coleman tent for just $125, score this Yeti Tundra cooler on sale for more than 40 percent off or this super cozy sleeping bag, priced at just $19. Campers can also find great deals on fun little extras like this collapsible corn hole set, selling for $31 with an on-site coupon (originally $59) or snag an Osprey hiking backpack for its lowest price in 30 days.

