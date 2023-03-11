Best Products The 106 Best Amazon Deals on Travel Gear We’ve Seen All Month Long — Up to 70% Off Adidas sneakers, Samsonite luggage, Beats headphones, and more are on sale now. By Rachael Green Rachael Green Rachael Green is a freelance writer specializing in commerce, culture, and finance. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Bustle, Elite Daily, The Spruce, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on March 11, 2023 12:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Amazon is one of the most convenient places to stock up on all your travel essentials, whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a city explorer. From major brands to niche gadgets, it’s a one-stop shop for everything a jetsetter needs. But the secret to nabbing the best deals is constantly scouring the marketplace for the quiet sales and serious discounts happening all the time. We got a head start for you and rounded up the 106 best deals at Amazon this month. With discounts as much as 70 percent off traveler-loved brands like Samsonite, Delsey, Beats, Adidas, and Yeti, shoppers can snag all of their favorite items and still have cash left over to book their next trip. Snag this set of two Rockland hardside suitcases and more than 50 percent off this spacious eight-person Coleman tent. You’ll also find steep discounts on spring-ready styles like these supportive cloud slides that have taken the Internet by storm for just $22, plus best-selling women’s joggers for just $15 and this Levi’s denim jacket going for only $29. Whether you’re looking for a new carry-on, headphones, comfy joggers, stylish slip-ons, upgraded camping gear, or anything else, here are the best deals we found at Amazon this March, starting at just $11. Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon Amazon’s March deals include unbeatable discounts on premium suitcases and luggage sets. From super-sized checked bags to stylish weekenders and carry-on duffels, shoppers are seeing discounts of more than 50 percent off on all their luggage favorites. Save more than $100 on the stylish Delsey Paris Chatelet Checked Bag, on sale for $238, or save more than $200 on this classic London Fog Carry On, now a whopping 58 percent off. You’ll also find this durable, all-purpose Herschel Novel Duffel on sale for 35 percent off. Samsonite Under Seat Carry On Suitcase, $109 (originally $145) Herschel Novel Duffel Bag, $59 (originally $90) Rockland Safari Hardside Carry On Luggage, $60 (originally $160) Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside Checked Luggage, $238 (originally $368) Level8 Grace EXT Hardside Carry On Luggage, $140 (originally $200) TravelPro Roadtrip Rolling Duffel with Packing Cubes, $145 (originally $170) London Fog Brentwood II Under the Seat Bag, $136 (originally $320) Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack, $136 (originally $170) Level8 Elegance Carry On Suitcase with Packing Cubes, $179 (originally $254) Wrangler 2-Piece Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder, $64 (originally $75) TravelPro Maxlite Laptop Backpack, $84 (originally $120) Kenneth Cole Chelsea Chevron Laptop Tote, $70 (originally $80) Fila Carry On Rolling Duffel, $66 (originally $100) Delsey Paris Helium Aerio Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage, $115 (originally $232) Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon After you’ve upgraded your luggage, stock it with discounted travel accessories like this eight-piece set of packing cubes, including one that folds out into a hanging toiletry bag, available for just $19. And don’t forget to pick up a set of these best-selling travel shoe bags — on sale for 32 percent off — to keep your clothes clean even if they’re sharing space with your shoes. You’ll also be able to stock up on discounted travel pillows, garment bags, toiletry kits, and more this month. Veken Packing Cubes Set of 8, $20 (originally $30) Modoker Convertible Garment Bag, $41 with on-site coupon (originally $60) Montana West Cross Body Cell Phone Purse and Wallet, $17 (originally $30) Morfone 16-Pack Travel Bottle Set for Toiletries, $17 (originally $23) Dimj Packing Cubes with Hanging Toiletry Bag, $19 with on-site coupon for set of eight (originally $30) Hicober 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, $26 (originally $34) Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow, $24 (originally $33) London Fog Buckingham Garment Bag, $148 (originally $175) Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit, $30 (originally $38) Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags, Set of 4, $15 (originally $22) Gorilla Grip Memory Foam Travel Pillow, $14 (originally $22) Mecion Portable LED Makeup Mirror, $23 (originally $40) Travelon Anti-Theft Messenger Bag, $50 (originally $66) Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $30) EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow, $30 (originally $35) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Every traveler knows the importance of a good pair of shoes, so you can’t afford to miss the chance to grab quality brands at steep discounts, including these slip-on Adidas sneakers, available at almost 50 percent off. They’re perfect for breezing through security at the airport or getting wonderfully lost in your new city. Travelers can also get these best-selling New Balance Cross Trainers for just $58 (originally $75) or these super trendy (and totally functional) cloud slippers that make the perfect shower or beach slides for just $22. Rosyclo Cloud Slippers, $22 (originally $40) Adidas Original Women’s Sneaker, $77 (originally $150) Lauren Ralph Lauren Jinny Sneaker, $54 (originally $75) Skechers Bobs B Cute Sneaker, $31 (originally $45) Reebok Princess White Sneaker, $36 (originally $50) Puma Prowl Slip On Sneaker, $42 (originally $65) Ugg Josefene Cuff Fashion Boot, $91 (originally $130) Merrell Trail Glove 6 Sneaker, $77 (originally $100) Puma Carina Sneaker, $35 (originally $70) Adidas Daily 3.0 Skate Shoe, $48 (originally $60) Merrell Jungle Moc LTR 2 Moccasin, $84 (originally $120) Rockport Junction Point Slip On Oxford, $70 (originally $110) New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer, $58 (originally $75) Dr. Scholl’s Ruler Loafer, $48 (originally $75) Nike Killshot 2, $90 (originally $115) Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Amazon has tons of incredible fashion deals this month, including breezy dresses and rompers that are perfect for spring and ultra-soft joggers and leggings that will keep you comfy even on the longest flights. Get this cozy Hanes sweatshirt for just $16 right now or these buttery soft Under Armour fleece joggers for just $24). Meanwhile, in the men’s section, travelers can score this hooodie from The North Face for 46 percent off or this cozy and versatile Trucker Jacket from Levi’s for just $58. Frogg Toggs Ultra-Lite Waterproof Rain Jacket, $18 (originally $25) Under Armour Rival Women's Fleece Joggers, $24 (originally $45) The North Face Textured Cap Rock Quarter Zip Hoodie, $43 (originally $79) Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pant, $22 (originally $25) Hanes EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, $16 (originally $24) Andy & Natalie Quilted Bomber Jacket, $45 (originally $55) Champion Everyday Men’s Cotton Jogger, $23 (originally $35) Adidas Color Wash Bucket Hat, $20 (originally $30) Anrabess Wide Leg Romper with Pockets, $37 with on-site coupon (originally $56) Urban CoCo Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $50) The Drop Silky V-Neck Slip Dress, $38 (originally $55) WT02 Basic Stretch Skinny Chino Pant, $18 (originally $22) Timberland Beanie, $13 (originally $22) Levi’s Trucker Jacket, $58 (originally $108) UrbanFind Slim Fit Bomber Jacket, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $45) Best Tech Deals Amazon For shoppers who want to take comfort and convenience to the next level, make sure to check out some of these amazing deals on tech that can take the stress out of traveling. Start by keeping track of your checked luggage with this GPS-enabled Tile Pro Item Tracker, priced at just $28 (originally $35) and packing these noise-canceling earbuds from Beats — available for 20 percent off — to guarantee peace and quiet on your flight. The digital nomads out there should be sure to grab this portable USB laptop monitor, almost 30 percent off right now. Beats Fit Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds, $160 (originally $200) Tile Pro, $28 (originally $35) LC-dolida Bluetooth Headband Headphones, $16 (originally $20) Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones, $158 (originally $200) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, $169 (originally $250) MNN Portable USB Laptop Monitor, $142 with on-site coupon (originally $200) JBL GO2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $25 (originally $40) Auxiwa Clip-on Selfie Ring Light, $14 (originally $24) Allwei 300 Watt Portable Power Station, $179 with on-site coupon (originally $300) ZeroKor 100W Portable Laptop Charger, $80 with on-site coupon (originally $140) Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $30 (originally $50) Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Whether you want the comforts of home on the road or a taste of hotel luxury at home, Amazon has some incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials this month. Coffee lovers won’t want to miss this self-heating coffee mug, available for 23 percent off, or this portable mini espresso machine — selling for just $104 (originally $149) — so you can brew velvety smooth espressos and lattes no matter where you are. And everyone should check out this hotel-quality set of crisp, cool luxury cotton sheets by Vera Wang, selling for just $51 (their lowest price in 30 days). Ivation Dual Voltage Ceramic Mini Iron, $35 (originally $60) Vera Wang Sateen Cotton Sheet Set, $51 (originally $90) Pure Enrichment Mini Air Purifier, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $50) Laura Ashley Home Percale Cotton Sheet Set, $51 (originally $110) Casper Sleep Original Pillow, $42 with on-site coupon (originally $65) Utopia Bedding Cooling Bed Pillows, $21 with on-site coupon for set of two (originally $35) Nextboom Nextmug Self-Heating Coffee Mug, $100 (originally $130) Cera+ Portable Mini Espresso Machine, $104 (originally $149) Loutytuo Foldable Dual Voltage Electric Tea Kettle, $39 (originally $50) Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon As you gear up for your next camping trip or beach day, don’t forget to take advantage of Amazon’s huge discounts on premium outdoor and camping gear. In addition to a spacious eight-person Coleman tent for just $125, score this Yeti Tundra cooler on sale for more than 40 percent off or this super cozy sleeping bag, priced at just $19. Campers can also find great deals on fun little extras like this collapsible corn hole set, selling for $31 with an on-site coupon (originally $59) or snag an Osprey hiking backpack for its lowest price in 30 days. Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler, $275 (originally $467) Coleman 8-Person Tent, $125 (originally $270) Osprey Daylite Hiking Backpack, $44 (originally $65) Best Choice Zero Gravity Chairs, $100 for set of two (originally $130) Ohuhu Compact Sleeping Bag, $19 (originally $23) Teton Sports Celsius XXL Sleeping Bag, $83 (originally $105) Powerlix Inflatable Sleeping Pad, $40 (originally $60) Himal Collapsible Corn Hole Set, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $59) Vont LED Camping Lantern, $18 for set of two (originally $40) Osprey Hydraulics 3 Liter Hydration Bladder, $37 (originally $49) Puroma Camping Hammock With Mosquito Net, $20 (originally $33) Alpha Camp Oversized Camping Chair, $51 (originally $90) Mesqool Hand Crank Solar Camping Lantern and Charger, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $33) Yeti 36 Oz Rambler with Chug Cap, $50 (originally $62) 