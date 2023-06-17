The 60 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon This Month Are Up to 67% Off

Summer is just around the corner, and we’re already daydreaming about island getaways, backpacking trips, and finally trading our spring rain jackets and bulky boots for breezy linen outfits and sleek sandals. But, new adventures often call for new travel gear. Whether you’re looking for a few new items to refresh your summer travel wardrobe or a full upgrade on all of your luggage and outdoor gear, Amazon is the one-stop shop where you’ll find incredible deals on whatever you need. And, the retailer has already begun to roll out some impressive deals this month so shoppers can get ready for summer. 

But, with millions of products available on the site, spotting those deals in time can be tough if you’re not constantly scouring Amazon for the latest discounts and sales. So, we did the hunting for you and rounded up the best travel deals on Amazon so far for the month of June, covering all our favorite travel gear and accessory basics.

We found steep discounts up to 67 percent off on vacation-ready apparel, premium luggage brands, outdoor essentials, and all of the tech you need for a stress-free flight. Right now, for example, you can score a full three-piece hardside Samsonite luggage set for 41 percent off to upgrade all of your carry-on and checked bags in one fell swoop. You can also get the Beats Studio Noise-Canceling Earbuds at a 33 percent discount, or grab this three-in-one wireless charging station for just $31 with the help of a special on-site coupon. We also found great deals on our favorite comfy shoe brands, like these strappy nurse-approved Crocs sandals — which are selling for just $23 — or these Vince loafers that are going for 57 percent off. 

Don't miss out on these amazing discounts. Check out the round-up of our 60 favorite Amazon deals for travelers below to save big on everything you need for your next trip, with prices starting at just $11. 

Best Luggage Deals

Amazon Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

Luggage can make or break a trip, so it’s one of those products travelers are willing to splurge on to make sure they get something reliable. But this month, you can score high-quality luggage without the steep price tags thanks to these deals we found on Amazon. Travelers can get this two-piece set of Rockland hardside spinners, including a carry-on and a larger checked bag, for just $89 (originally $132) — or if you want to ditch the checked bag to travel lighter this summer, snag this Vera Bradley weekender tote for up to 30 percent off. Another great carry-on upgrade is this three-in-one convertible backpack by Baggallini, which you can get for up to 31 percent off; wear it as a purse, backpack, or slide it over your luggage handle if you don’t want to wear it at all. 

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Amazon Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit

Amazon

The right travel accessories make it easy to pack everything you need and stay organized no matter where your adventure takes you. Take this Vera Bradley hanging travel organizer, which is currently 30 percent off, for example: it’s full of pockets to keep your toiletries organized and has a hook to hang it in the hotel bathroom so you can access what you need without having to unpack it. You also don’t want to miss this deal on the Veken Packing Cubes; the eight-piece set is just $15 thanks to a special coupon offer. Plus, this Telena belt bag is on sale for a whopping 54 percent off. 

Best Comfy Shoe Deals

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women's Elastic Ankle Strap Summer Flat Sandals

Amazon

Whether your travel agenda includes all-day sightseeing, strolling along the beach, or racing through the airport to catch your next flight, comfortable shoes are a must. And we found some great deals on the brands that pair comfort with style the best, like these Adidas running shoes available for just $32 (originally $65), or these Under Armour slides that are 25 percent off. You can also grab these super cute Dream Pairs sandals for 30 percent off; they're supportive footbeds and soft straps will keep you pain- and blister-free.

Best Travel Clothes Deals

Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Scoopneck Jumpsuit

Amazon

Summer is one of our favorite seasons for travel styles. It’s the perfect weather for effortlessly cute outfits that are also super comfy — like this buttery soft sleeveless terry jumpsuit, which you can get for just $24 right now. We’re also obsessed with this La Blanca cotton swimsuit cover-up on sale for 22 percent off and these breezy linen-style shorts that are on sale for just $21. We also found great deals on swimwear, like these Amazon Essentials trunks that are available for $15 and these Roxy board shorts, which are 58 percent off. 

Best Travel Tech Deals

Amazon Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Amazon

Travelers can save big on tech this month — starting with the latest Kindle Paperwhite, which is at 21 percent off. You can even save another 20 percent off if you trade in your old Kindle. If reading isn't your preferred mode of in-flight entertainment, upgrade your playlists with these powerful noise-canceling headphones by Bose, which are also 21 percent off right now. What's more, we found great deals on items like the mini phone charger from iWalk that’s just $26; it's small enough that you can easily carry your phone while it’s charging. 

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Amazon METKIIO Camping Chair

Amazon

Outdoor adventures call for lightweight, practical gear that’s durable enough to keep up with you. We found a ton of great deals on camping and hiking essentials that fit that bill — like this super lightweight Osprey backpacking backpack on sale for 20 percent off and these Northside hiking boots available for just $34. Campers can also score this six-person Pacific Pass family tent for less than $65 and this portable hammock, which is up to 60 percent off right now. 

