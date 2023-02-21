Best Products The 107 Best Amazon Deals We Found on Travel Gear in February Score up to 80 percent off everything from Samsonite luggage to comfy Adidas shoes. By Alesandra Dubin Alesandra Dubin Instagram Twitter Website Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on February 21, 2023 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington It’s undeniable: Amazon has just about everything travelers need — from luggage to comfortable shoes to headphones for the plane, and more. But it can be daunting to shop the behemoth online marketplace, which overwhelms with its sheer scale. That’s why we’ve taken the hard work out of the hunt and done the shopping for you. All month long, we’ve scoured Amazon’s best deals and narrowed it down to 107 top-rated travel essentials, so whether you’re on the hunt for luggage, backpacks, hiking shoes, hats, chargers, headphones, or just about anything else you can think of for your next trip, we’ve got you covered. This month, you can score a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones for $200 (originally $349). Rockland’s London Hardside Spinner Carry-on is currently more than half off. Plus, a Loveledi Portable charger bank, a nifty gadget that charges your gear on the go, is a whopping 80 percent off. And move fast to snag these fan-favorite Ugg slippers for half off. And there’s so much more where those came from. In all, here are 107 of the best deals at Amazon in February for all kinds of travelers, with discounts up to 80 percent. Best Overall Amazon Deals Amazon Amazon’s February deals include jawdropping discounts up to 60 percent in all categories, from luggage to nifty gadgets that make your travels so much smoother. Upgrade your luggage with the highly rated Rockland Melbourne Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set while it’s a whopping 69 percent off. And throw in a packing cube set from Bagail to get it all organized while it’s under $20. And that Reimot luggage trolley cup holder you’ve always wanted to try? Right now, it’s only $11 — so hop to it! Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Luggage Set, $105 (originally $340) Iseyyox Magnetic Travel Charger, $34 (originally $80) Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes, $19 (originally $23) Ziuty Wireless Earbuds, $27 (originally $130) Baleaf Women’s Joggers, $37 (originally $50) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boot, $60 (originally $100) Deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror, $27 (originally $60) Tgyuit Binoculars, $30 (originally $90) Perliogics Universal In-Flight Phone Holder Mount, $13 (originally $18) Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $15 (originally $25) Reimot Luggage Cup Holder, $11 (originally $17) MyCarbon Handheld Digital Luggage Scale, $13 (originally $20) Gaoyaing Travel Umbrella, $10 (originally $20) Fitrell Compression Sock 3-Pack, $16 (originally $25) Nalgene Wide-Mouth Water Bottle, $17 (originally $30) Perytong Sleep Headphones, $16 (originally $40) Mregb Solar Power Bank, $37 (originally $80) Ultra Lightweight Packable Water-Resistant Backpack, $9 (originally $20) Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon Amazon’s top deals on luggage this month include steals on both individual pieces and sets, for carry-on, weekender, and checked bags. Rockland’s two-piece softside luggage set is close to half off, now just $49. Plus, the durable Coolife 3-piece Luggage Set is just $190. And if you’re traveling light, the Amazon Choice, $39 Wogarl Weekender Bag is the lowest price it’s been in 30 days. Rockland 2-Piece Softside Luggage Set, $49 (originally $95) Rockland 20-Inch Hardside Spinner, $52 (originally $120) Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set, $190 (originally $300) Wogarl Weekender Bag, $39 (originally $53) Samsonite Winfield Carry-on, $117 (originally $200) American Tourister 3-Piece Softside Spinner Set, $145 (originally $330) American Tourister Disney 2-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $132 (originally $200) Samsonite Omni 28-inch Checked Bag, $152 (originally $250) Samsonite Under-seat Carry-on Spinner, $109 (originally $145) Wrangler 4-Piece Luggage and Packing Cube Set, $96 (originally $150) SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable 29-Inch Roller Luggage, $100 (originally $140) Wrangler Smart 2-Piece Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port, 20-Inch Carry-On, $65 (originally $75) Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon There may be no more comprehensive marketplace for travel accessories than Amazon — with options for every imaginable type of backpack, organizer, toiletry bag, pillow, and just about every other handy tool for making long travel days so much better. Matein’s top-selling travel laptop backpack is just $30 (originally $42), and a set of four DDJ Waterproof AirTag holders is only $10 with an on-site coupon. Paxiland Clear Stadium-Approved Backpack, $12 with on-site coupon (originally $25) Matein travel laptop backpack, $30 (originally $42) DDJ Waterproof AirTag Holders, $10 with on-site coupon (originally $15) Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $16 (originally $19) Bcozzy Neck Pillow, $40 (originally $60) Baggallini Everywhere Bagg, $66 (originally $100) Taygeeer Laptop Bag, $24 (originally $42) Pascacoo Passport Cover Wallet, $9 (originally $13) Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case, $20 (originally $30) Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case, $18 (originally $30) EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow, $30 (originally $35) Caillu Cord Organizers, $7 (originally $14) Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest, $25 (originally $30) Ddgro Travel Tech Organizer, $11 (originally $16) Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack, $24 (originally $34) Yamadura Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer Bottle, $8 (originally $14) Homca Inflatable Travel Footrest, $32 for a set of two (originally $45) Tumi Voyageur Carson Backpack, $315 (originally $375) LKY Digital Blackout Sleep Mask (Pack of 3), $16 (originally $20) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Amazon’s huge inventory includes every kind of comfortable shoes for men and women that are perfect for travel — from walking shoes and slippers to flats to hiking boots. Right now, you can find excellent deals on budget-priced brands as well as name brands like Reebok, Adidas, Van’s, and Hoka. Grab the Adidas Men’s Lite Racer for under $45 and Columbia women's hiking boots for 40 percent off, plus Ugg slippers for half off. Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker, $40 (originally $65) Ugg Fluff Yeah Cali Slipper, $50 (originally $100) Shupua Packable Flats, $25 (originally $31) STQ Slip-On Mesh Walking Shoes, $38 (originally $71) Skechers Ballet Flat, $30, (originally $42) Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Madison Sneaker, $50 (originally $80) Dr. Scholl's Women's Dakota Boot, $49 (originally $90) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Lightweight Waterproof Hiking Boot, $60 (originally $100) Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Sydney Indoor/Outdoor Slippers, $45 (originally $75) Reebok Men's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $54 (originally $65) Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, $45 (originally $65) Brooks Ghost 14 Women’s Running Shoe, $100 (originally $140) Hoka One Bondi 8 Women’s Shoes, $206 (originally $290) Vans Unisex Sneakers, $40 (originally $78) Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Whether you’re finishing out ski season strong or gearing up for your next beach vacation, Amazon has a ton of great deals that will complete your ultimate travel uniform. Stock up on affordable style pieces, including a three-pack of Real Essentials women’s joggers, ideal for long travel days, for just $35 (originally $60) and Amazon’s best-selling packable puffer at just $30. Real Essentials 3-Pack Women’s Joggers, $35 (originally $60) The North Face Aconcagua Hoodie, $140 (originally $199) Amazon Essentials Lightweight, Water-resistant Puffer, $30 (originally $42) Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, $73 (originally $90) Ororo Rechargeable Heated Vest, $130 (originally $170) Jerzees Men’s Fleece Joggers, $13 (originally $21) Kellogg 100% Cashmere Sweater, $98 (originally $120) Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $65 (originally $108) Ododos Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants, $25 (originally $48) Jessie Kidden Women's UPF 50 Long Sleeve, Quick-Dry Sun Protection Shirt, $29 (originally $35) Astylish Women's V Neck Roll up Sleeve Button Down Blouses, $28 (originally $35) Funlingo Long-Sleeve Dress, $15 (originally $37) Calvin Klein Men’s Sherpa-Lined Hooded Jacket, $66 (originally $80) Einskey Unisex Sun Hat, $15 (originally $30) Zero Grid Infinity Scarf with Hidden Pockets, $38 (originally $50) Best Tech Deals Amazon From headphones to portable chargers, the right travel tech can be an absolute game changer. Right now, score Apple AirPods Pro for 20 percent off, Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $200, or a Loveledi Portable charger bank for a whopping 80 percent off. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (originally $349) Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds, $200 (originally $250) Loveledi Portable-Charger-Power-Bank (2 Pack), $20 (originally $100) Vrurc Portable Charger With Built-in Cables, $20 (originally $33) Civpower 3-in-1 Charging Cord, $15 (originally $21) Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $123 (originally $150) NTONPower Travel Power Strip, $19 (originally $27) Newvanga Travel Universal Adaptor, $15 (originally $20) RoamWiFi R10 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot Device, $136 (originally $160) Treblab HD77 Bluetooth Speaker, $69 (originally $120) Garmin Venu 2S, GPS Smartwatch, $300 (originally $400) JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $90 (originally $130) Anker PowerConf C300 Smart Full HD, AI-Powered Framing & Autofocus Webcam, $100 (originally $130) Akaso EK7000 4K30FPS Action Camera, $60 with on-site coupon (originally $90) Sensyne 62" Phone Tripod & Selfie Stick, $16 (originally $30) Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Whether you want a taste of home on the road, or a taste of vacation memories right at home, Amazon has a deal for that. Get two hotel-quality sheets from Brooklinen for almost 25 percent off or bring back the enticing coffee aromas of a trip to Europe with Mr. Coffee’s top-rated espresso and cappuccino machine. And who could resist the travel-friendly Beautural’s foldable steamer while it’s just $23? Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $45 for set of two with on-site coupon (originally $50) Brooklinen Luxe Starter Sheet Set, $102 with on-site coupon (originally $125) Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $190 (originally $250) Beautural Foldable Steamer, $23 (originally $35) DeftGet First-Aid Kit, $14 (originally 17) WoneNice Rechargeable Tea Lights, $38 (originally $50) Takeya Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, $25 (originally $35) Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon If you’re gearing up for outdoor adventures when the weather warms up, Amazon has some absolute steals right now, including a Yeti Cooler for more than 40 percent off and half off a highly rated Oaskys sleeping bag, coming it at just $19. Don’t wait to snag these incredible deals before the month is over. Yeti Tundra Cooler, $275 (originally $467) Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $19 (originally $40) Unicom Waterproof Camping Blanket, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $57) Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler, $29 (originally $40) Rainleaf Microfiber Travel Towel, $13 (originally $21) Yeti Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug, $34 (originally $42) Brentwood Appliances S’mores Maker, $27 (originally $44) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Shoppers Say This Popular, Editor-approved Loafer Requires ‘No Break-in Period’ — and It’s Just $21 at Amazon People Are Replacing Their Makeup With This Glowy, Anti-aging Tinted Sunscreen I Wore These Chelsea Boots for 10 Hours Without Breaking Them in — and Never Got One Blister