Samsonite Luggage, Flight Attendant-loved Packing Cubes, and More Are Almost 80% Off at Amazon This Weekend

Easter weekend might bring to mind lavish brunches, egg hunts, and pastel-colored candies before it conjures sale-shopping opportunities. But it turns out the holiday is actually an ideal time to stock up on travel gear because Amazon is bursting with deep discounts on everything from luggage and travel-ready wardrobe staples to tech gadgets and outdoor essentials — up to nearly 80 percent off.

Among the most epic deals on our list is a two-piece Rockland hardside expandable spinner luggage set — now a whopping 78 percent off and just $87 — and the flight attendant-approved Travelwise Packing Cubes, which can fit up to two weeks' worth of clothes and are 26 percent off. The editor-loved Puma Carina L Sneakers, which are equally comfortable and cute for transit days and city sightseeing, are starting at $31 thanks to a steep 56 percent discount. Popular tech gadgets like this Apple AirTag four-pack have also been marked down, and you can use them to keep track of your luggage, travel bags, wallet, and other valuables while you're on the go.

But, if you ask us, you'll want to use this sale to get ready for camping season without breaking the bank. Top-rated outdoor gear and accessories like this popular Coleman four-person cabin tent and the Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag are up to 50 percent off. If you're not headed on a trip soon, there are plenty of deals on home goods like the Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum and Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer, which are up to 36 percent off this weekend. Pro tip: Hotel-quality bedding, sheet sets, pillows, and bath towels are also on sale up to nearly 30 percent off; grab these must-haves so you can give your home a resort-worthy makeover.

And, keep in mind that this is just a preview of the impressive savings you can score this holiday weekend. Keep scrolling to shop 106 of the best deals on travel gear and accessories at Amazon right now. Hurry, before they're gone for good — you don't want to have to wait until next year, right?

Amazon’s top deals this holiday weekend include deep discounts on all types of suitcases and travel bags including hardside, softside checked bags, spinners, underseaters, backpacks, and duffels. Replace your whole luggage wardrobe at once with the Rockland Journey Softside 4-Piece Luggage Set, all for just $93 right now. Or, get a Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Spinner 3-Piece Set for about half off, now $355.

Shoppers can peruse Amazon's massive inventory stocked with every accessory they could possibly want to make travel easier and more convenient — from personal fans and cooling towels to waterproof phone pouches and toiletry sets. Top-rated items like the Narwey Hanging Toiletry Case are on sale starting at $10, and you can also get the Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouches for 38 percent off.

There are plenty of solid deals right now at Amazon on all kinds of comfortable shoes for travel, including supportive sandals, hiking boots, walking sneakers, ballet flats, and more. Not sure where to start? How about with the classic Reebok Women's Princess Sneakers? They're up to 41 percent off and have earned 28,000-plus five-star ratings from shoppers for being incredibly comfy. You can also use these Easter weekend deals to save big on the wildly popular Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Shoes, which are up to 40 percent off and ready to be worn on your favorite trail. .

Travel in style and comfort with top-rated loungewear tops, comfy joggers, functional cargo pants, packable jackets, and more, now offered at deep discounts. There's something to suit every type of traveler and outdoor enthusiast, starting with the sporty Eddie Bauer’s Women’s Departure Ankle Pants that are up to 63 percent off and perfect for hiking, biking, and catching long flights. You can also grab the sleek Men's Microfiber Classic Golf Jacket from Weatherproof Garment Co. starting at $50; trust us, you'll get way more use out of this jacket beyond the driving range.

The right tech makes all the difference when it comes to convenient, well-connected travel — and Amazon has them all at amazingly discounted prices this holiday weekend. If you're someone that relies on your smartphone for your in-flight entertainment and your GPS once you land, you'll want to pick up the Loveledi Portable Charger while it's marked down nearly 70 percent. And, it's also worth noting that the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation earbuds are 38 percent off, and you can get the better-fitting AirPods Pro for 20 percent off.

Amazon’s home and kitchen selection has a ton of gear that you can equally use at home or on the road, like coffee makers, first-aid kits, reusable storage bags, and more. Avid campers may want to pick up the Mueller French Press Coffee Maker, which is on sale for $25 and makes barista-level brews, according to shoppers. There are also impressive deals on floor cleaners and vacuums, especially travel-friendly ones like the Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, which can get into the hard-to-reach places of your car and is 36 percent off going into Easter weekend.

Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice! Amazon is offering excellent deals this Easter weekend on popular gear for camping, hiking, and more. Score essential items like the easy-to-setup Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent for just $114 (that’s nearly 40 percent off), and a two-pack of the top-rated, hiker-approved GearLight LED Headlamps for just $15. Thanks to these deals, you'll be the best-equipped person on the trail and at the campground.



