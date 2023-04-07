Best Products Samsonite Luggage, Flight Attendant-loved Packing Cubes, and More Are Almost 80% Off at Amazon This Weekend Shop the 106 best deals from this surprise Easter weekend sale, where prices start at $10. By Alesandra Dubin Alesandra Dubin Instagram Twitter Website Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 7, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Easter weekend might bring to mind lavish brunches, egg hunts, and pastel-colored candies before it conjures sale-shopping opportunities. But it turns out the holiday is actually an ideal time to stock up on travel gear because Amazon is bursting with deep discounts on everything from luggage and travel-ready wardrobe staples to tech gadgets and outdoor essentials — up to nearly 80 percent off. Among the most epic deals on our list is a two-piece Rockland hardside expandable spinner luggage set — now a whopping 78 percent off and just $87 — and the flight attendant-approved Travelwise Packing Cubes, which can fit up to two weeks' worth of clothes and are 26 percent off. The editor-loved Puma Carina L Sneakers, which are equally comfortable and cute for transit days and city sightseeing, are starting at $31 thanks to a steep 56 percent discount. Popular tech gadgets like this Apple AirTag four-pack have also been marked down, and you can use them to keep track of your luggage, travel bags, wallet, and other valuables while you're on the go. Best Overall Amazon Deals Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner 2-Piece Luggage, from $88 (originally $400) Puma Women’s Carina L Sneakers, from $31 (originally $70) Brand Q Portable Charger With Built-In Wall Plug $32 with on-site coupon (originally $70) Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $90 (originally $99) Zmoon Emergency Sleeping Bag Set, $13 (originally $26) White Fang Ultra Large Pop-Up Beach Tent, $50 (originally $80) Coleman 2-Person Pop-Up Tent, from $67 (originally $90) Hanes Women's Terry Joggers, $14 (originally $34) Amazon Essentials Men's Packable Lightweight Puffer Jacket, $34 (originally $40) Casper Sleep Essential Standard Pillow, $39 (originally $45) But, if you ask us, you'll want to use this sale to get ready for camping season without breaking the bank. Top-rated outdoor gear and accessories like this popular Coleman four-person cabin tent and the Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag are up to 50 percent off. If you're not headed on a trip soon, there are plenty of deals on home goods like the Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum and Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer, which are up to 36 percent off this weekend. Pro tip: Hotel-quality bedding, sheet sets, pillows, and bath towels are also on sale up to nearly 30 percent off; grab these must-haves so you can give your home a resort-worthy makeover. And, keep in mind that this is just a preview of the impressive savings you can score this holiday weekend. Keep scrolling to shop 106 of the best deals on travel gear and accessories at Amazon right now. Hurry, before they're gone for good — you don't want to have to wait until next year, right? Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon Amazon’s top deals this holiday weekend include deep discounts on all types of suitcases and travel bags including hardside, softside checked bags, spinners, underseaters, backpacks, and duffels. Replace your whole luggage wardrobe at once with the Rockland Journey Softside 4-Piece Luggage Set, all for just $93 right now. Or, get a Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Spinner 3-Piece Set for about half off, now $355. SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable 29-Inch Checked Luggage, $100 (originally $140) Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set, $94 (originally $219) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $116 (originally $200) Rockland Melrose16-Inch Underseater Carry-On Luggage, $60 (originally $180) Asenlin 40L Carry-On Backpack With Packing Cubes, $40 with on-site coupon (originally $80) American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside Checked 25-Inch Luggage, $102 (originally $170) Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set, $356 (originally $700) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside 4-Piece Luggage Set, $80 (originally $190) Maelstrom 40L Hiking Backpack, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Bagsmart Weekender Bag, from $33 (originally $40) American Tourister Pop Max Softside 3-Piece Luggage Set, $145 (originally $330) G4Free RFID-Blocking Sling Bag, $26 (originally $34) Pacific Gear Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag, $45 (originally $80) SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable 21-Inch Carry-On Luggage, $80 (originally $130) Rockland Safari Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage, $60 (originally $160) Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $42) Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon Shoppers can peruse Amazon's massive inventory stocked with every accessory they could possibly want to make travel easier and more convenient — from personal fans and cooling towels to waterproof phone pouches and toiletry sets. Top-rated items like the Narwey Hanging Toiletry Case are on sale starting at $10, and you can also get the Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouches for 38 percent off. Narwey Hanging Toiletry Case, $10 (originally $17) TravelWise Packing Cube 5-Piece Set, $25 (originally $33) Beskar Airplane Footrest, $20 (originally $25) Lohaslife 2-in-1 Passport and Vaccine Card Holder, $10 (originally $14) Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $10 (originally $15) Gotdya Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $15 (originally $22) Miikare Airplane 2-in-1 Phone Holder-Mount, $13 (originally $18) Morfone 16-Piece Travel Bottle Set, $17 (originally $23) Blueenjoy Copper Compression Socks Set, $17 (originally $28) Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $18 (originally $25) ETidy Packable Tote, $27 (originally $37) LcFun Waterproof Outdoor Lighter, $13 (originally $25) Hicober 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station, $26 (originally $40) Rlokosfb Flat-Open Makeup Bag, $16 (originally $20) Chelmon Luggage Strap Set, $10 (originally $15) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon There are plenty of solid deals right now at Amazon on all kinds of comfortable shoes for travel, including supportive sandals, hiking boots, walking sneakers, ballet flats, and more. Not sure where to start? How about with the classic Reebok Women's Princess Sneakers? They're up to 41 percent off and have earned 28,000-plus five-star ratings from shoppers for being incredibly comfy. You can also use these Easter weekend deals to save big on the wildly popular Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Shoes, which are up to 40 percent off and ready to be worn on your favorite trail. . New Balance Men's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Sneakers, from $48 (originally $75) Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoes, from $54 (originally $99) Salomon Women's X Ultra Pioneer Mid Climasalomon Waterproof Hiking Boots, from $69 (originally $150) Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Slip-On Sneakers, from $29 (originally $50) Reebok Women's Princess Sneakers, from $30 (originally $50) Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam 2.0 Running Shoes, from $44 (originally $75) Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes, from $80 (originally $160) Altra Men's Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoes, from $90 (originally $140) Naturalizer Women's Flexy Ballet Flats, from $36 (originally $79) Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Shoes, from $60 (originally $100) Teva Women’s Original Sport Sandals, from $38 (originally $55) Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Travel in style and comfort with top-rated loungewear tops, comfy joggers, functional cargo pants, packable jackets, and more, now offered at deep discounts. There's something to suit every type of traveler and outdoor enthusiast, starting with the sporty Eddie Bauer’s Women’s Departure Ankle Pants that are up to 63 percent off and perfect for hiking, biking, and catching long flights. You can also grab the sleek Men's Microfiber Classic Golf Jacket from Weatherproof Garment Co. starting at $50; trust us, you'll get way more use out of this jacket beyond the driving range. Ododos Women’s Palazzo Yoga Pants, from $27 (originally $48) Jessie Kidden Women’s Long-Sleeve UPF 50+Travel Shirt, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $35) Baleaf Women's Cargo Hiking Joggers, $37 (originally $50) Zesica Floral V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress, $44 with on-site coupon (originally $54) Snugwind Sleeveless Jumpsuit With Pockets, $31 (originally $36) Eddie Bauer Women's Departure Ankle Pants, from $36 (originally $78) Under Armour Men's Tricot Joggers, from $39 (originally $60) Weatherproof Garment Co. Men's Microfiber Classic Golf Jacket, $60 (originally $125) M Maroaut Men's Quick-Dry Hiking Joggers, $29 (originally $37) Champion Men's Powerblend Hoodie, $24 (originally $50) Columbia Men's Steens Packable Mountain Vest, from $30 (originally $45) Roadbox Men's UPF 50+ Long-Sleeve Shirt, $20 (originally $30) Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt, $18 (originally $25) Best Tech Deals Amazon The right tech makes all the difference when it comes to convenient, well-connected travel — and Amazon has them all at amazingly discounted prices this holiday weekend. If you're someone that relies on your smartphone for your in-flight entertainment and your GPS once you land, you'll want to pick up the Loveledi Portable Charger while it's marked down nearly 70 percent. And, it's also worth noting that the Apple AirPods 2nd Generation earbuds are 38 percent off, and you can get the better-fitting AirPods Pro for 20 percent off. Garmin Instinct Outdoor GPS Smartwatch, $160 (originally $250) Selfie Show Selfie Stick and Tripod, $11 (originally $20) Tqyuit Outdoor Binoculars, $40 (originally $90) Ewa Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $18 (originally $40) Musicozy 2-in-1 Eye Mask and Bluetooth Sleep Headphones, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Bose Noise-Canceling Over-The-Ear Headphones 700, $329 (originally $379) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $100 (originally $159) Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (originally $249) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader, $99 (originally $140) Loveledi Portable Charger, $30 (originally $98) Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Amazon’s home and kitchen selection has a ton of gear that you can equally use at home or on the road, like coffee makers, first-aid kits, reusable storage bags, and more. Avid campers may want to pick up the Mueller French Press Coffee Maker, which is on sale for $25 and makes barista-level brews, according to shoppers. There are also impressive deals on floor cleaners and vacuums, especially travel-friendly ones like the Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, which can get into the hard-to-reach places of your car and is 36 percent off going into Easter weekend. Mueller French Press Coffee Maker, $25 (originally $36) Brentwood Appliances S’mores Maker, $24 (originally $30) Nanit Pro Smart Travel-Ready Baby Monitor & Flex Stand, $200 (originally $250) Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $20 (originally $30) General Medi Mini First Aid Kit, $14 (originally $20) Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $35 (originally $55) Ring Floodlight Motion-Sensored Outdoor Security Camera, $140 (originally $200) Foppapedretti Cordless Stick Vacuum, $120 with on-site coupon (originally $140) Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer, $100 (originally $130) Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier, $40 (originally $50) Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 Tower Fan, $80 (originally $90) American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $40 (originally $45) CGK Cooling Luxury Bed Sheets Set, from $30 (originally $40) Utopia Bedding Duvet Cover and Sham Set, $18 (originally $24) Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice! Amazon is offering excellent deals this Easter weekend on popular gear for camping, hiking, and more. Score essential items like the easy-to-setup Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent for just $114 (that’s nearly 40 percent off), and a two-pack of the top-rated, hiker-approved GearLight LED Headlamps for just $15. Thanks to these deals, you'll be the best-equipped person on the trail and at the campground. Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $20 (originally $40) GearLight LED Headlamp, $15 for set of two (originally $30) Coleman Outdoor Folding Camp Table, $40 (originally $60) KingChamp Heavy-Duty Camp Chair With Side Table, $65 (originally $80) Amacool Portable Camping Fan With LED Lantern, $26 (originally $36) Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup, $114 (originally $185) PhysioPhyx Portable Telescope, $66 (originally $200) Covacure Collapsible Trekking Hiking Poles, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $35) Atomic Bear Paracord Automatic Fire Starter-Whistle Bracelet, $13 for set of two (originally $23) Antarctica 60-Piece Emergency Survival Gear Kit, $37 (originally $46) Kelty Bestie Insulated Camp Blanket, from $27 (originally $35) Marbero 88Wh Portable Power Station, $80 (originally $120) Fvtga Night Vision Goggles, $140 (originally $229) Frelaxy Dry Sack Set, $23 (originally $38) 4Monster Microfiber Camping Towels, $11 (originally $15) MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit, $20 (originally $25) Love a great deal? 