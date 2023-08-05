The 90 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon's Epic End-of-summer Sale This August — Up to 79% Off

Save big on Samsonite luggage, Apple AirPods, comfy Adidas sneakers, and more.

By
Amber Love Bond
Amber Love Bond
Amber Love Bond is a Miami-based writer who covers food and beverage, travel, and other lifestyle topics for over a dozen outlets. Her work has appeared in Forbes, Thrillist, HelloGiggles, Eater, Time Out, Southern Living, Travel + Leisure, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Amazon Deals for August tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

You’ve probably got a lot on your plate as you get those last few trips in before the summer ends and maybe even prepare for back-to-school, meaning you don’t have time to spend hours scrolling through pages and pages of travel products at Amazon. But lucky for you, we’ve done the heavy lifting and have found some of the best deals available for travelers this month.

Home to a nearly endless array of products, Amazon is filled with tons of deals in several major travel categories this month including luggage, travel accessories, tech and gadgets, clothing and shoes, camping and outdoor gear, and more — with huge savings up to 79 percent off

If you’re thinking about treating yourself to some new travel gear, this could be the perfect time to score that TikTok-viral cup holder carry-on luggage for as low as $41 from Wrangler or Adidas running shoes for 53 percent off, making them just $33. And for those who are savoring summer, Travel + Leisure editors’ favorite inflatable standup paddleboard is 25 percent off.

We did the work, and now you get to reap the rewards. Keep scrolling to discover 75 of the best deals on travel essentials and accessories at Amazon this month for as low as just $8.

Best Overall Amazon Deals

OlarHike Packing Cubes

Amazon OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel, 4 Various Sizes

Amazon

From travel essentials to household items, there are quite a few amazing deals happening at Amazon this month. For the student headed off to college for the first time, this 6-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner is a steal at a whopping 78 percent off, because as much as you think you can get by without one — it really will make a huge difference. Stock up on packing cubes, iPhone chargers with 2-packs for just $12, and Beats headphones for 50 percent off. And for those late summer hikes? You’ll need this Osprey hydration backpack, especially while it’s 40 percent off. 

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon PD Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

Amazon knows we’re getting in that last bit of summer travel or perhaps they know you might have worn out your trusty luggage with all the travel you’ve already done — either way, there is a ton of luggage marked down this month. From luggage sets big enough for the entire family to perfect expandable carry-ons, you’ll find them all on sale complete with spinner wheels, sturdy expandable zippers, and TSA-approved locks. If you’re looking for a complete set there’s this imiomo set featuring a carry-on, a personal item-sized tote, and a toiletry bag for just $100, or this  Juicy Couture Holographic carry-on that's marked down 65 percent from its original $260. And we personally think you can’t beat this Samsonite carry-on for under $100.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Napfun Neck Pillow

Amazon napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling, Upgraded Travel Neck Pillow

Amazon

Comfort and convenience is key when traveling, and Amazon is overflowing with genius travel accessories right now. This month shoppers can take advantage of deals on toiletry bags, cable organizers, and everything they need to make their travels seamless. Looking to keep your stuff organized and within reach at a moment’s notice? These West Bronco belt bags have four pockets and are 47 percent off, ringing in at $13 after an additional coupon. For maximum comfort on long flights, there are a few accessories that will upgrade even your economy seat. Pair this now $14 Napfun memory foam neck pillow with the Angemay airplane footrest that’s on sale for $13, and for under $30 you’ve upgraded yourself to comfort. 

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon Prime Day adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

Whether you’re running through the airport or walking the rocky beaches of your dream destination, having the right footwear can make or break your travels. Fortunately, Amazon is slashing prices on a ton of their footwear this August. Featuring classic Crocs, slip-on Sperry sneakers, and several deals on Adidas reaching more than half off their original prices, finding the right shoes for your next adventure at Amazon is a no-brainer. 

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Baleaf Women's Hiking Joggers

Amazon Prime Day BALEAF Joggers Lightweight Hiking Pants

Amazon

Packing for travel is always a game of efficiency. Thinking about what’s not going to wrinkle, what can be worn in multiple settings, or what can be mixed and matched throughout the trip is a skill that savvy travelers have mastered. At Amazon this month, several of those staple pieces of clothing are on sale. From half-priced sundresses to perfect oversized button downs to hiking joggers and the softest leggings for $10, these deals are too good to miss.

Best Tech Deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Amazon

Upgrade your travel tech while the deals are hot at Amazon. This month you’ll find the coveted (and every smart traveler’s best friend) Apple Air Tags 4-pack on sale, and with the way luggage is being lost lately, we recommend stocking up. You’ll also find that earbuds, laptops, and even pet cameras are heavily discounted, so grab them while you can.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Sobel Westex: Hotel Sobella Side Sleeper Pillow

Amazon Sobel Westex: Hotel Sobella Side Sleeper Pillow | Hotel

Amazon

For those who aren’t always living out of a suitcase and on the go, these home items are just what you need to keep that dream of hotel bedding alive or to make your house the perfect spot for entertaining. Treat yourself to super snuggly hotel pillows while they’re doubled discounted or a new bedding set marketed down from $80 to just $32. Step up your serving game with a new set of Mikasa dinnerware or a super functional charcuterie platter that makes hosting a breeze.

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon ereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon

There’s nothing quite like the Great Outdoors. Whether you’re the type that likes to camp in the wilderness or are just looking to create the backyard of your dreams — these deals are here to help, and they aren’t going to last. Keep bugs away with this now $32 electric bug zapper or sleep in style with this half-priced sleeping bag that’s designed for all kinds of weather conditions. Protect yourself from the sun with a new easy-to-set-up beach tent or an 11-foot adjustable patio umbrella. Or snap up our favorite deal of all, this highly rated inflatable standup paddleboard that’s 25 percent off  — and a perfect excuse to get on the water and soak up all the remaining summer sun.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Lume Deodorant Review Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and This Deodorant Kept Me Odor-free for 72 Hours in the Florida Humidity
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Final Hours Comfy Shoes Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is in Its Final Hours — but These Comfy Shoes Are Still Up to 40% Off
Shoppers Are Loving Amazon's Newest Two-Piece Tout
Amazon Just Dropped the 'Perfect Travel Outfit' of the Season — and I'm Adding It to My Cart
Related Articles
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Final Hours Comfy Shoes Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is in Its Final Hours — but These Comfy Shoes Are Still Up to 40% Off
Water Shoes Tout
Travelers Say They Have ‘Never Been So Comfy and Sand-free’ After Wearing These $7 Water Shoes
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Buys tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Keep Getting Bigger — Shop the 16 Best Last-minute Finds Starting at $33
Cozy Earth Cooling Sheets Review Tout
I’m a Hot Sleeper, and These Oprah-loved Cooling Sheets Make Sleeping So Much More Comfortable
Luggage Deals Tout
Shoppers Say This 'Perfect' Carry-on Fits 1 Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's Over Half Off
Fashion Item Roundup: Lightweight/Breezy Shirts and Blouses Tout
12 Flowy Summer Tops That Go With Everything and Won’t Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — From Just $17
Vera Bradley Duffel Bag Tout
This Spacious Carry-on Duffel Is the ‘Perfect Travel Bag’ — and It’s 50% Off at Amazon
Owala First-person Review Tout
I Swear by This Leakproof Water Bottle for Staying Hydrated in the Summertime — and It's Only $23
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Travel Deals Under $25 Tout
15 ​Travel Accessories That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip — All Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off â but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop Tout
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off — but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop
Reef Comfy Sandals Tout
Travelers Can Walk ‘for Hours’ in These Supportive Flip-flops — and They’re 43% Off at Amazon
J.Jill Pure Jill Tie-Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Brand’s Huge Summer Sale Includes Lightweight Dresses, Flowy Tops, and Breezy Pants Up to 70% Off
Comfy T-Shirt Dresses Under $30 Tout
10 No-fuss T-shirt Dresses at Amazon That Are Under $30 and Perfect for the Blistering Heat
Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet w/RFID Blocker Tout
Travelers’ Favorite RFID-blocking Wallet Is 46% Off at Amazon — and It's ‘Absolutely Pickpocket-proof’
Weekly Deal Roundup: Clothing Outlet Deals
This Secret Amazon Outlet Store Is Having a Massive Sale on Summer Clothes — Up to 50% Off
Breathable beach cover-up One-off Tout
The Breezy, Wrinkle-free Cover-up That Vacationers Call a Great ‘Grab-and-go’ Outfit Is Under $25 Now