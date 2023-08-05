The 90 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon's Epic End-of-summer Sale This August — Up to 79% Off

You’ve probably got a lot on your plate as you get those last few trips in before the summer ends and maybe even prepare for back-to-school, meaning you don’t have time to spend hours scrolling through pages and pages of travel products at Amazon. But lucky for you, we’ve done the heavy lifting and have found some of the best deals available for travelers this month.

Home to a nearly endless array of products, Amazon is filled with tons of deals in several major travel categories this month including luggage, travel accessories, tech and gadgets, clothing and shoes, camping and outdoor gear, and more — with huge savings up to 79 percent off.

If you’re thinking about treating yourself to some new travel gear, this could be the perfect time to score that TikTok-viral cup holder carry-on luggage for as low as $41 from Wrangler or Adidas running shoes for 53 percent off, making them just $33. And for those who are savoring summer, Travel + Leisure editors’ favorite inflatable standup paddleboard is 25 percent off.

We did the work, and now you get to reap the rewards. Keep scrolling to discover 75 of the best deals on travel essentials and accessories at Amazon this month for as low as just $8.

Best Overall Amazon Deals

OlarHike Packing Cubes

From travel essentials to household items, there are quite a few amazing deals happening at Amazon this month. For the student headed off to college for the first time, this 6-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner is a steal at a whopping 78 percent off, because as much as you think you can get by without one — it really will make a huge difference. Stock up on packing cubes, iPhone chargers with 2-packs for just $12, and Beats headphones for 50 percent off. And for those late summer hikes? You’ll need this Osprey hydration backpack, especially while it’s 40 percent off.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon knows we’re getting in that last bit of summer travel or perhaps they know you might have worn out your trusty luggage with all the travel you’ve already done — either way, there is a ton of luggage marked down this month. From luggage sets big enough for the entire family to perfect expandable carry-ons, you’ll find them all on sale complete with spinner wheels, sturdy expandable zippers, and TSA-approved locks. If you’re looking for a complete set there’s this imiomo set featuring a carry-on, a personal item-sized tote, and a toiletry bag for just $100, or this Juicy Couture Holographic carry-on that's marked down 65 percent from its original $260. And we personally think you can’t beat this Samsonite carry-on for under $100.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Napfun Neck Pillow

Comfort and convenience is key when traveling, and Amazon is overflowing with genius travel accessories right now. This month shoppers can take advantage of deals on toiletry bags, cable organizers, and everything they need to make their travels seamless. Looking to keep your stuff organized and within reach at a moment’s notice? These West Bronco belt bags have four pockets and are 47 percent off, ringing in at $13 after an additional coupon. For maximum comfort on long flights, there are a few accessories that will upgrade even your economy seat. Pair this now $14 Napfun memory foam neck pillow with the Angemay airplane footrest that’s on sale for $13, and for under $30 you’ve upgraded yourself to comfort.

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Whether you’re running through the airport or walking the rocky beaches of your dream destination, having the right footwear can make or break your travels. Fortunately, Amazon is slashing prices on a ton of their footwear this August. Featuring classic Crocs, slip-on Sperry sneakers, and several deals on Adidas reaching more than half off their original prices, finding the right shoes for your next adventure at Amazon is a no-brainer.

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Baleaf Women's Hiking Joggers

Packing for travel is always a game of efficiency. Thinking about what’s not going to wrinkle, what can be worn in multiple settings, or what can be mixed and matched throughout the trip is a skill that savvy travelers have mastered. At Amazon this month, several of those staple pieces of clothing are on sale. From half-priced sundresses to perfect oversized button downs to hiking joggers and the softest leggings for $10, these deals are too good to miss.

Best Tech Deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Upgrade your travel tech while the deals are hot at Amazon. This month you’ll find the coveted (and every smart traveler’s best friend) Apple Air Tags 4-pack on sale, and with the way luggage is being lost lately, we recommend stocking up. You’ll also find that earbuds, laptops, and even pet cameras are heavily discounted, so grab them while you can.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Sobel Westex: Hotel Sobella Side Sleeper Pillow

For those who aren’t always living out of a suitcase and on the go, these home items are just what you need to keep that dream of hotel bedding alive or to make your house the perfect spot for entertaining. Treat yourself to super snuggly hotel pillows while they’re doubled discounted or a new bedding set marketed down from $80 to just $32. Step up your serving game with a new set of Mikasa dinnerware or a super functional charcuterie platter that makes hosting a breeze.

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

There’s nothing quite like the Great Outdoors. Whether you’re the type that likes to camp in the wilderness or are just looking to create the backyard of your dreams — these deals are here to help, and they aren’t going to last. Keep bugs away with this now $32 electric bug zapper or sleep in style with this half-priced sleeping bag that’s designed for all kinds of weather conditions. Protect yourself from the sun with a new easy-to-set-up beach tent or an 11-foot adjustable patio umbrella. Or snap up our favorite deal of all, this highly rated inflatable standup paddleboard that’s 25 percent off — and a perfect excuse to get on the water and soak up all the remaining summer sun.

