The 90 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon's Epic End-of-summer Sale This August — Up to 79% Off Save big on Samsonite luggage, Apple AirPods, comfy Adidas sneakers, and more. By Amber Love Bond Published on August 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington You’ve probably got a lot on your plate as you get those last few trips in before the summer ends and maybe even prepare for back-to-school, meaning you don’t have time to spend hours scrolling through pages and pages of travel products at Amazon. But lucky for you, we’ve done the heavy lifting and have found some of the best deals available for travelers this month. Home to a nearly endless array of products, Amazon is filled with tons of deals in several major travel categories this month including luggage, travel accessories, tech and gadgets, clothing and shoes, camping and outdoor gear, and more — with huge savings up to 79 percent off. If you’re thinking about treating yourself to some new travel gear, this could be the perfect time to score that TikTok-viral cup holder carry-on luggage for as low as $41 from Wrangler or Adidas running shoes for 53 percent off, making them just $33. And for those who are savoring summer, Travel + Leisure editors’ favorite inflatable standup paddleboard is 25 percent off. We did the work, and now you get to reap the rewards. Keep scrolling to discover 75 of the best deals on travel essentials and accessories at Amazon this month for as low as just $8. 15 Travel Accessories That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip — All Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend Best Overall Amazon Deals OlarHike Packing Cubes Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $19 From travel essentials to household items, there are quite a few amazing deals happening at Amazon this month. For the student headed off to college for the first time, this 6-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner is a steal at a whopping 78 percent off, because as much as you think you can get by without one — it really will make a huge difference. Stock up on packing cubes, iPhone chargers with 2-packs for just $12, and Beats headphones for 50 percent off. And for those late summer hikes? You’ll need this Osprey hydration backpack, especially while it’s 40 percent off. OlarHike Packing Cube 6 Set, $19 (originally $25) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $169 (originally $350) Osprey Skimmer 16 Women's Hiking Hydration Backpack, $60 (originally $100) MenoSupp iPhone Charger Fast Charging, 2 Pack, $12 (originally $40) Deweisn Folding Travel Makeup Mirror, $25 (originally $60) A11N Portable Pickleball Net System with Carrying Bag, $109 with on-site coupon (originally $180) Wrangler Smart 20-Inch Carry-on Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port, $41 (originally $64) DKNY Classic Orion Crossbody, $71 (originally $178) Poweart Cordless Stick 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (originally $450) Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Soft Colorful Dress, $84 (originally $140) Best Amazon Luggage Deals Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $94 Amazon knows we’re getting in that last bit of summer travel or perhaps they know you might have worn out your trusty luggage with all the travel you’ve already done — either way, there is a ton of luggage marked down this month. From luggage sets big enough for the entire family to perfect expandable carry-ons, you’ll find them all on sale complete with spinner wheels, sturdy expandable zippers, and TSA-approved locks. If you’re looking for a complete set there’s this imiomo set featuring a carry-on, a personal item-sized tote, and a toiletry bag for just $100, or this Juicy Couture Holographic carry-on that's marked down 65 percent from its original $260. And we personally think you can’t beat this Samsonite carry-on for under $100. Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Carry-on Luggage, $94 (originally $190) Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage 5-piece Set, $116 (originally $198) Coolife Luggage 3-piece Set, $160 with on-site coupon (originally $300) Bagsmart Weekender Travel Duffle Bag, $32 (originally $50) Juicy Couture Women's Holographic Belinda 21-inch Spinner, $90 (originally $260) Hanke Carry On Luggage Airline-Approved Hard Shell Suitcase, $110 (originally $180) American Tourister Troupe Hardside and Softside 4-piece Set, $153 (originally $200) Rockland Jr. Kids' My First Hardside Spinner Luggage Carry-On 19-Inch, $37 (originally $180) Imiomo Carry-on Luggage, Plus Duffle and Tote, $100 with on-site coupon (originally $130) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $68 (originally $120) Best Travel Accessory Deals Napfun Neck Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $12 Comfort and convenience is key when traveling, and Amazon is overflowing with genius travel accessories right now. This month shoppers can take advantage of deals on toiletry bags, cable organizers, and everything they need to make their travels seamless. Looking to keep your stuff organized and within reach at a moment’s notice? These West Bronco belt bags have four pockets and are 47 percent off, ringing in at $13 after an additional coupon. For maximum comfort on long flights, there are a few accessories that will upgrade even your economy seat. Pair this now $14 Napfun memory foam neck pillow with the Angemay airplane footrest that’s on sale for $13, and for under $30 you’ve upgraded yourself to comfort. Napfun Neck Pillow, $12 (originally $22) Tessan International Power Plug with 2 USB, $12 (originally $16) Angemay Airplane Footrest, $13 (originally $20) West Bronco Belt Bag, $13 (originally $24) FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch, $10 (originally $16) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $24 (originally $40) Lexsion Felt Purse Bag Organizer, $11 with on-site coupon (originally $26) Bagsmart Travel Makeup Bag, $9 with on-site coupon (originally $18) Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4, $11 (originally $22) Nishel Travel Jewelry Organizer, $17 (originally $24) Travel Pill Organizer Case, $5 (originally $8) Travelambo Leather Slim RFID Blocking Wallet, $10 (originally $13) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $38 Whether you’re running through the airport or walking the rocky beaches of your dream destination, having the right footwear can make or break your travels. Fortunately, Amazon is slashing prices on a ton of their footwear this August. Featuring classic Crocs, slip-on Sperry sneakers, and several deals on Adidas reaching more than half off their original prices, finding the right shoes for your next adventure at Amazon is a no-brainer. Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $38 (originally $70) Crocs Unisex-adult Classic Lined Clog, $26 (originally $60) Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Madison Slip-on Sneaker, $50 (originally $80) Centipede Unisex Water Shoes, $22 (originally $30) Judxsious Slip On Sandals, $19 (originally $27) Under Armour Men's Charged Cross Trainer $60 (originally $80) Weweya Pillow Sandal Slides, $20 (originally $40) Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Seacycled Sneaker, $34 (originally $70) Amazon Essentials Women's Two Band Flatform Sandal, $28 (originally $35) Adidas Women's Hoops 3.0 Low Basketball Shoe, $46 (originally $65) Best Travel Clothing Deals Baleaf Women's Hiking Joggers Amazon Buy on Amazon $56 $36 Packing for travel is always a game of efficiency. Thinking about what’s not going to wrinkle, what can be worn in multiple settings, or what can be mixed and matched throughout the trip is a skill that savvy travelers have mastered. At Amazon this month, several of those staple pieces of clothing are on sale. From half-priced sundresses to perfect oversized button downs to hiking joggers and the softest leggings for $10, these deals are too good to miss. Ododos Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants, $27 (originally $48) Unibelle Women Cotton Linen Shirts, $24 (originally $36) Baleaf Women’s Joggers, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $56) Columbia Women’s Chill Dress, $42 (originally $50) Cole Haan Women's Adjustable Packable Unlined Coat, $73 (originally $220) Roadbox Mens UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection Shirts, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $30) Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress, $40 (originally $53) Automet 2 Piece Set, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $44) Guess Women's Eco Essential Long Sleeve Adair Wrap Dress, $64 (originally $128) Tommy Hilfiger Women's Short Sleeve Chiffon Dress, $48 (originally $130) Leggings Depot High-waisted Yoga Pants, $10 (originally $20) Votepretty Spaghetti Strap Beach Dress, $34 (originally $56) Prettygarden Casual V-neck Jumpsuit, $38 (originally $50) Best Tech Deals Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $85 Upgrade your travel tech while the deals are hot at Amazon. This month you’ll find the coveted (and every smart traveler’s best friend) Apple Air Tags 4-pack on sale, and with the way luggage is being lost lately, we recommend stocking up. You’ll also find that earbuds, laptops, and even pet cameras are heavily discounted, so grab them while you can. Apple Air Tag 4-pack, $85 (originally $100) Apple MacBook Laptop, $750 (originally $999) Anker Portable Charger, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $22) GoPro Hero 11 Black, $400 (originally $500) JBL Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $60 (originally $80) Toneof 60" Cell Phone Selfie Stick Tripod, $24 (originally $35) Ugrace Vintage Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port, $26 (originally $44) Cocopar Portable Monitor 15.6 Inch, $140 with on-site coupon (originally $250) Huoto Portable Charger Keychain, $16 (originally $25) Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $40 (originally $69) MubView 2K Pet Cameras, $47 (originally $60) Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station, $29 (originally $37) Best Home and Kitchen Deals Sobel Westex: Hotel Sobella Side Sleeper Pillow Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $40 For those who aren’t always living out of a suitcase and on the go, these home items are just what you need to keep that dream of hotel bedding alive or to make your house the perfect spot for entertaining. Treat yourself to super snuggly hotel pillows while they’re doubled discounted or a new bedding set marketed down from $80 to just $32. Step up your serving game with a new set of Mikasa dinnerware or a super functional charcuterie platter that makes hosting a breeze. Sobel Westex: Hotel Sobella Side Sleeper Pillow, $40 with on-site coupon (originally $50) Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, $40 (originally $80) Bedsure Queen Comforter Set, $32 (originally $80) Shark HP102 Air Purifier, $180 (originally $230) Afloia Dog Grooming Kit, $100 with on-site coupon (originally $200) Elevens 6 Tier Metal Plant Stand, $83 (originally $180) Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $179 (originally $200) ChefSofi Charcuterie Board Set and Cheese Serving Platter, $40 with on-site coupon (originally $72) Nine Space Pure Fiber Turkish Cotton Pleated Trim Terry Robe, $77 (originally $130) Deco 79 Modern Metal Round Planter, Set of 2, $51 (originally $89) GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, $150 (originally $300) Mikasa Macie Chip Resistant 12 Piece Dinnerware Set, $100 (originally $120) Best Outdoor and Camping Deals SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Amazon Buy on Amazon $340 $260 There’s nothing quite like the Great Outdoors. Whether you’re the type that likes to camp in the wilderness or are just looking to create the backyard of your dreams — these deals are here to help, and they aren’t going to last. Keep bugs away with this now $32 electric bug zapper or sleep in style with this half-priced sleeping bag that’s designed for all kinds of weather conditions. Protect yourself from the sun with a new easy-to-set-up beach tent or an 11-foot adjustable patio umbrella. Or snap up our favorite deal of all, this highly rated inflatable standup paddleboard that’s 25 percent off — and a perfect excuse to get on the water and soak up all the remaining summer sun. SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, $260 (originally $340) Villey Portable Camping Side Table, $23 (originally $30) Gootop Bug Zapper Outdoor Electric, $32 (originally $60) Wannts Double Sleeping Pad with Built-in Pump, $60 (originally $80) Oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag, $20 (originally $40) Greenworks 24V 22" Cordless Laser Cut Hedge Trimmer, $46 (originally $100) Gorich Beach Tent, UV Sun Shelter, $40 (originally $50) Firow Smokeless Fire Pit, $260 (originally $290) Nuloom Nelle Machine Washable Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $56 (originally $148) Purple Leaf 11-Foot Patio Umbrella, $263 (originally $329) SereneLifeHome Hanging Rope Single Swing Chair, $47 (originally $70) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 