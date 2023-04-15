Behold, the 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We've Found at Amazon This Month So Far — Up to 80% Off

Whenever I make a packing list, I always include a section for items that I still need to get. And then I make a beeline to Amazon. This time around, for my trip to Mexico City, my needs were as diverse as a replacement case for my Apple Airpods, a pair of seriously cushioned walking shoes, a lightweight suitcase, and a few travel-sized bottles of my favorite dry shampoo.

Amazon not only had it all, but the retailer had it at the best prices and offered fast shipping. So, whether you're a traveler that takes stock of what they need long before their flight or the night before, there's no denying that Amazon is the one-stop shop for all of your jet-setting needs.

If that earlier mention of good deals caught your attention, stick around because I've got good news: Amazon is offering hundreds (maybe even thousands) of markdowns across its travel section. In fact, I've rounded up the 102 best travel deals at Amazon for April (because 100 was not enough!), with respected brands like Samsonite, Adidas, Anker and FitBit vying for a spot in your shopping cart. And, the discounts go all the way up to nearly 80 percent off.

Not sure what to grab from a sale this big? Well, why not start with a set of 14 TSA-approved liquid containers — enough to fit an entire skin care and hair care routine in your hand luggage — for about 45 percent off. Need a new suitcase? This two-piece Rockland luggage set with 41,000-plus five-star ratings is 50 percent off and ready for take off.

Best Overall Amazon Deals

You can also score big in the style department with steep discounts on popular, travel-ready items like the Anrabess Maxi Dress and Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, which are more than 40 percent off. Other can't-miss deals are happening on Apple AirPods Pro, Asics Men's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, the Coleman 6-Person Dome Camping Tent, and more.

Whatever you need for your next adventure — whether it’s camping gear, comfy footwear, UV-protecting clothes, or a new pair of earbuds — Amazon has it and more. Keep scrolling to shop this month's best deals for travelers, and hurry because they won't stay at these low prices for much longer.

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

If you need a luggage refresh for your spring trips, Amazon’s the prime spot to find. sturdy suitcases and sets with coveted features like expandability, multidirectional wheels, and scratch-resistant exteriors — all at massive discounts, we might add. Want a taste of what's on sale? There's this 66-percent-off deal on a two-piece Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Luggage Set. If you’re a die-hard Samsonite fan, you have choices like the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Bag, a.k.a Amazon’s number-one best-selling suitcase, at up to 30 percent off.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Once you have your new luggage on lock, make sure you’re able to track it down at all times with this AirTag Case Keychain Set, a mere $9 for a set of four (and a stately addition to your airport style). You can organize everything inside with a set of four space-saving and flight attendant-approved Bagail Compression Packing Cubes — you’ll also save more than 30 percent. And if you really want to level up a tier, grab this top-rated airplane footrest while it's 15 percent off so you can enjoy a comfortable flight.

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

What’s your travel shoe of choice? Is it a handsome lace-up like the men’s Cole Haan Zerogrand Wing Ox Leather Oxford Shoes that’s $100 off right now, or the classy-yet-comfy Clarks Women's Sharon Gracie Penny Loafers that’s just $60 thanks to a double discount? Or, do you prefer a running shoe, like the Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneakers that’s nearly 45 percent off or the Asics Men's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes that are a steal at $45 a pair? It’s all here to suit any occasion, so step right up and grab your favorites while they're marked down.

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Amazon's fashion offerings run the gamut from comfortable, flight-ready loungewear to stunning vacation outfits. If you’re planning an active weekend, Hanes Men's Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts will keep you sweat-free without breaking the bank thanks to their 30 percent markdown, and this women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie will keep you safe from the sun's rays at just $25. But, if you want to take things up a notch, add the top-selling Coofandy Men's Cotton Linen Henley Shirt, which is on sale for just $28, or the Anrabess Maxi Dress (at more than 40 percent off) to your shopping cart, stat.

Best Tech Deals

There are almost too many tech deals to keep track of at Amazon right now — and they're pretty mind-blowing. For starters, you can get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones and Apple AirPods Pro for up to 43 percent off. Speaking of Apple, this handy four-pack of Apple AirTags was marked down to $90, and trust us, you'll want to have at least one on-deck to keep track of your luggage, personal bag, wallet, and other valuables. And, whether you're a hiker, beachgoer, or just someone that runs hot, you'll be so glad that you picked up the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan while it's on sale for $32.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Keep your home in tip-top shape with the Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which has been marked down to $145 thanks to a special double discount. If you're an avid road-tripper, you'll want to make sure you've got the Nicebay Handheld Car Vacuum handy, especially while it's a whopping 70 percent off. The Crockpot Electric Lunch Box, which is on sale for $40, will prove to be the best travel buddy by keeping your meals hot on the go, and we also spotted plenty of hotel-level bedding and bath towel options on sale. It's also worth mentioning that heat wave season isn't that far away, so stock up on portable cooling devices like the Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan and Zafro 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner while they're on sale.

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Amazon is bursting with goodies for nature enthusiasts. Some of the bigger scores you’ll find are on must-have gear like these Nortiv 8 Men's Ankle High Waterproof Hiking Boots, which have been knocked down to just $50. You can also get the Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack for only $24 right now. But, we’re also spotting some pretty sweet accessories, like this Ulfsaar Portable Travel Clothesline, a genius camping solution for a mere $10.

