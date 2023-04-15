Best Products Behold, the 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We've Found at Amazon This Month So Far — Up to 80% Off Score jaw-dropping deals on Samsonite luggage, Apple AirPods, Columbia Gear, and more. By Kristine Solomon Kristine Solomon Kristine is a Travel + Leisure contributor with 20+ years of experience as an editor and writer for NYC-based publications including Martha Stewart Living, Yahoo Life, Forbes Vetted, The Nest, and more. Kristine is a big fan of experiential travel, immersing herself in other cultures like a local. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 15, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland Whenever I make a packing list, I always include a section for items that I still need to get. And then I make a beeline to Amazon. This time around, for my trip to Mexico City, my needs were as diverse as a replacement case for my Apple Airpods, a pair of seriously cushioned walking shoes, a lightweight suitcase, and a few travel-sized bottles of my favorite dry shampoo. Amazon not only had it all, but the retailer had it at the best prices and offered fast shipping. So, whether you're a traveler that takes stock of what they need long before their flight or the night before, there's no denying that Amazon is the one-stop shop for all of your jet-setting needs. 90 Deals for Travelers at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale That Are Already Flying Off the Shelves — Up to 60% Off If that earlier mention of good deals caught your attention, stick around because I've got good news: Amazon is offering hundreds (maybe even thousands) of markdowns across its travel section. In fact, I've rounded up the 102 best travel deals at Amazon for April (because 100 was not enough!), with respected brands like Samsonite, Adidas, Anker and FitBit vying for a spot in your shopping cart. And, the discounts go all the way up to nearly 80 percent off. Not sure what to grab from a sale this big? Well, why not start with a set of 14 TSA-approved liquid containers — enough to fit an entire skin care and hair care routine in your hand luggage — for about 45 percent off. Need a new suitcase? This two-piece Rockland luggage set with 41,000-plus five-star ratings is 50 percent off and ready for take off. Best Overall Amazon Deals Amazon Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder, $15 with on-site coupon (originally $30) Bagail 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $23) Pacific Gear Rolling Duffel Bag, $45 (originally $80) American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside 4-Piece Luggage Set, $80 (originally $190) Teapile 14-Piece Silicone Travel Bottle Set, $15 (originally $25) Zeemo Water-Resistant Dopp Kit, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $28) Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots, from $55 (originally $110) Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker, $57 (originally $100) Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set, $6 (originally $12) Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $18 (originally $25) JBL GO2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, from $22 (originally $40) Einskey Unisex Sun Hat, $17 (originally $30) You can also score big in the style department with steep discounts on popular, travel-ready items like the Anrabess Maxi Dress and Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, which are more than 40 percent off. Other can't-miss deals are happening on Apple AirPods Pro, Asics Men's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, the Coleman 6-Person Dome Camping Tent, and more. Whatever you need for your next adventure — whether it’s camping gear, comfy footwear, UV-protecting clothes, or a new pair of earbuds — Amazon has it and more. Keep scrolling to shop this month's best deals for travelers, and hurry because they won't stay at these low prices for much longer. Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon If you need a luggage refresh for your spring trips, Amazon’s the prime spot to find. sturdy suitcases and sets with coveted features like expandability, multidirectional wheels, and scratch-resistant exteriors — all at massive discounts, we might add. Want a taste of what's on sale? There's this 66-percent-off deal on a two-piece Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Luggage Set. If you’re a die-hard Samsonite fan, you have choices like the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Bag, a.k.a Amazon’s number-one best-selling suitcase, at up to 30 percent off. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-Inch Checked Suitcase, from $190 (originally $270) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 2-PieceLuggage Set, $117 (originally $300) Etronik Duffel Bag With USB Port, $40 (originally $50) Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks $150 with on-site coupon (originally $300) SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable 21-Inch Carry-On Luggage, from $80 (originally $120) Vgcub Carry-On Backpack, from $37 (originally $43) London Fog Newcastle Softside Expandable 24-Inch Checked Luggage, $128 (originally $300) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage, from $157 (originally $200) Rockland Expandable Softside Upright 2-Piece Luggage Set, $40 (originally $80) Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 25-Inch Checked Luggage, from $163 (originally $220) Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 24-inch Checked Luggage, from $279 (originally $370) SwissGear 7895 Premium Rolling Garment Bag, from $150 (originally $250) Coolife Luggage Spinner Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set, from $170 with on-site coupon (originally $300) Best Travel Accessory Deals Amazon Once you have your new luggage on lock, make sure you’re able to track it down at all times with this AirTag Case Keychain Set, a mere $9 for a set of four (and a stately addition to your airport style). You can organize everything inside with a set of four space-saving and flight attendant-approved Bagail Compression Packing Cubes — you’ll also save more than 30 percent. And if you really want to level up a tier, grab this top-rated airplane footrest while it's 15 percent off so you can enjoy a comfortable flight. Hatalkin AirTag Case Keychain Set, $9 (originally $19) Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $25) Beskar Airplane Footrest, $22 (originally $26) Yamadura Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer, $8 (originally $14) Bagail 4-Piece Compression Packing Cube Set, from $25 (originally $30) Cozy Essential Vacuum Seal Storage Bags Set, $25 (originally $30) Pavilia Travel Blanket and Pillow, $24 (originally $40) Peak Money Belt with RFID Protection, $24 (originally $30) ProCase Universal Waterproof Phone Case, from $9 (originally $19) MiiKare Airplane Phone MountHolder, $13 (originally $18) Relavel Travel Makeup Case, $20 (originally $30) Chelmon Luggage Straps, $10 (originally $14) Miamica Laundry Bag, $8 (originally $12) Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon What’s your travel shoe of choice? Is it a handsome lace-up like the men’s Cole Haan Zerogrand Wing Ox Leather Oxford Shoes that’s $100 off right now, or the classy-yet-comfy Clarks Women's Sharon Gracie Penny Loafers that’s just $60 thanks to a double discount? Or, do you prefer a running shoe, like the Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneakers that’s nearly 45 percent off or the Asics Men's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes that are a steal at $45 a pair? It’s all here to suit any occasion, so step right up and grab your favorites while they're marked down. Cole Haan Men's Zerogrand Wing Ox Leather Oxford Shoes, $95 (originally $195) Clarks Women's Sharon Gracie Penny Loafers, $59 with on-site coupon (originally $95) Asics Men's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, $45 (originally $70) Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, from $43 (originally $75) Lugz Men's Flip Low-Top Sneakers, $25 (originally $40) Brooks Revel 5 Women's Neutral Running Shoes, from $70 (originally $100) Clarks Men's Tilden Cap Oxford Shoes, from $45 (originally $90) Naturalizer Women's Flexy Ballet Flats, from $31 (originally $79) Adidas Men's Daily 3.0 Skate Shoes, from $40 (originally $65) New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers, from $45 (originally $65) Reebok Men's Rb4041 Sublite Cushion Shoes, $75 (originally $134) STQ Slip-On Breathe Mesh Walking Shoes, $39 (originally $71) Skechers Women's Frayed Canvas Sneakers, $32 (originally $45) Best Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Amazon's fashion offerings run the gamut from comfortable, flight-ready loungewear to stunning vacation outfits. If you’re planning an active weekend, Hanes Men's Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts will keep you sweat-free without breaking the bank thanks to their 30 percent markdown, and this women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie will keep you safe from the sun's rays at just $25. But, if you want to take things up a notch, add the top-selling Coofandy Men's Cotton Linen Henley Shirt, which is on sale for just $28, or the Anrabess Maxi Dress (at more than 40 percent off) to your shopping cart, stat. Anrabess Maxi Dress, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $52) Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Shorts, $25 (originally $50) PrettyGarden Women's Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $37 (originally $51) Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket, $70 (originally $90) Northyard Men's Quick-Drying Athletic Joggers, $27 (originally $39) Hanes Men's Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt 2-Pack, $16 (originally $23) Coofandy Men's Cotton Linen Henley Shirt, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $32) Skechers Women's Go Walk Pants, $28 (originally $49) Jessie Kidden UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection Safari Shirt, from $30 (originally $37) Unionbay Men's Rainier Lightweight Chino Pants, from $32 (originally $70) Tbmpoy Womens UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie, $25 (originally $30) Naviskin Men's UPF 50+ Fishing Shirt, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $42) Best Tech Deals Amazon There are almost too many tech deals to keep track of at Amazon right now — and they're pretty mind-blowing. For starters, you can get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones and Apple AirPods Pro for up to 43 percent off. Speaking of Apple, this handy four-pack of Apple AirTags was marked down to $90, and trust us, you'll want to have at least one on-deck to keep track of your luggage, personal bag, wallet, and other valuables. And, whether you're a hiker, beachgoer, or just someone that runs hot, you'll be so glad that you picked up the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan while it's on sale for $32. EWA A106 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $18 (originally $40) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $32 (originally $40) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (originally $350) Apple AirTag 4-Pack Set, $90 (originally $99) GoPro Hero9 Waterproof Action Camera, $300 (originally $350) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $100 with on-site coupon (originally $190) iWalk Small Portable Charger, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $35) Hiturbo Drone With 1080P Camera, $60 (originally $90) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (originally $250) MenoSupp 10-Foot iPhone Charger Cable 3-Pack Set, $10 (originally $25) Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Folding Charging Station, $40 (originally $50) JBL Tune 130NC In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones, $50 (originally $100) Estavel Magnetic Wireless Charger, $20 (originally $50) Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine, $21 (originally $40) Best Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Keep your home in tip-top shape with the Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which has been marked down to $145 thanks to a special double discount. If you're an avid road-tripper, you'll want to make sure you've got the Nicebay Handheld Car Vacuum handy, especially while it's a whopping 70 percent off. The Crockpot Electric Lunch Box, which is on sale for $40, will prove to be the best travel buddy by keeping your meals hot on the go, and we also spotted plenty of hotel-level bedding and bath towel options on sale. It's also worth mentioning that heat wave season isn't that far away, so stock up on portable cooling devices like the Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan and Zafro 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner while they're on sale. Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $145 with on-site coupon (originally $240) Nicebay Handheld Car Vacuum, $60 (originally $200) Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $63 (originally $70) CGK Unlimited Cooling Queen Size Sheet Set, $30 (originally $40) Zafro 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner, $250 (originally $290) Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw, $23 (originally $28) Crockpot Electric Lunch Box, from $40 (originally $45) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (originally $130) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $83 (originally $100) Coway Airmega Air Purifier, $236 (originally $299) American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $34 (originally $67) Bedsure Cooling Pillow Case Set, $12 (originally $18) Best Outdoor and Camping Deals Amazon Amazon is bursting with goodies for nature enthusiasts. Some of the bigger scores you’ll find are on must-have gear like these Nortiv 8 Men's Ankle High Waterproof Hiking Boots, which have been knocked down to just $50. You can also get the Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack for only $24 right now. But, we’re also spotting some pretty sweet accessories, like this Ulfsaar Portable Travel Clothesline, a genius camping solution for a mere $10. Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack, from $24 (originally $34) Rainleaf Microfiber Towel, from $9 (originally $21) Esie House Camping 5-Piece Kitchen Gadget Set, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $24) Ulfsaar Portable Travel Clothesline, $10 (originally $13) GearLight LED Flashlight 2-Pack, $20 (originally $30) Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, $26 (originally $30) Nortiv 8 Men's Ankle High Waterproof Hiking Boots, from $50 (originally $90) LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $18 (originally $20) Meiruby Electric Outdoor Lighter, $8 with on-site coupon (originally $14) Coleman Dome Tent With Screen Room, $124 (originally $230) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Hiking Boots, from $60 (originally $100) Innotree 5-Pack Women's Cushioned Hiking Socks, $20 (originally $32) Osprey Hikelite 18 Hiking Backpack, $70 (originally $95) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Have Become the New “It” Shoes for Travelers — and They’re Up to 45% Off Madewell's Epic Travel Bag Sale Is As if Black Friday Came Way Early — Prices Start at Just $49 I'm an American Writer in Italy, and These Are the 15 Classic Italian Looks I Always Wear From $17