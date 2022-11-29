The 31 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon for Travelers, Including Samsonite Luggage, Bose Headphones, and Yeti

There’s still time to get incredible sale prices on all your travel essentials with markdowns up to 80 percent.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Updated on November 29, 2022 08:52AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Cyber Week Deal Roundup tout
Photo:

amazon


The shopping event of the year might be over but just because Cyber Monday has passed doesn’t mean you can’t still score some seriously discounted prices from Amazon. In preparation for the holiday season, Amazon has extended some of their sales on tech, travel essentials, style, and more, so if you didn’t get a chance to check some items off your wish list, now’s the time to snag some amazing deals at a significant price cut.

Some of the biggest names in shopping like Apple, Bose, Yeti, and Samsonite have dropped their prices, giving you can't-miss deals on your favorite earbuds, luggage, and more. And if you’re just looking for a new pair of lounge pants or a cozy winter jacket to keep you warm throughout the winter, there are plenty of sales still going on that won’t make a dent on your wallet. In need of a new piece of luggage? This three-piece hardside Coolife set has been marked down to just $170 in select colors thanks to an on-site coupon. A notorious over-packer? Check out this luggage scale for just $12.

It can be difficult to know what deals are actually worth investing in this time of year, so we rounded up the top sale items you’re not going to want to miss to elevate your travel experience. No matter the category, we’ve selected the best discounts across the board that will be the perfect fit for nearly anyone on your shopping list.

Now that Cyber Monday is over we’re not exactly sure how much longer these sales will last, so act fast to grab the best prices. Keep reading to shop our top 31 picks for the best post-Cyber Monday deals while you can still get them. 

Best Luggage Deals

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a sturdy piece of luggage to accompany you on your next trip, there’s no shortage of deals still available. From carry-on luggage to checked bags, brands like Samsonite and Coolife currently have impressively low prices. In fact, Coolife’s 3-piece hardshell set is on sale for just $160.

Best Tech Deals

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700
Courtesy of Amazon

Bose noise-canceling headphones for $229 and the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $95 are among the unbeatable deals on tech still available following Cyber Monday. Snag a Fitbit Versa 2 for $99, or if you need a stocking stuffer, opt for a portable charger set (yep, it comes with two) for nearly 80 percent off right now so your favorite jet setter's devices will stay powered up during a trip.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers

Amazon

Travel accessories can make your next trip much easier, so don’t miss out on your chance to shop the best deals while they’re still on sale. Right now, these best-selling KN95 masks are just $15 (that’s a 50 percent discount), so you can head home for the holidays knowing you’re protecting yourself and your loved ones. Need a gift for the minimalist traveler? This carry-on backpack that fits in any overhead bin helps avoid the hassle of checking a bag— and at 54 percent off. And a Yeti wine tumbler is a treat for campers at less than $20.

Best Women’s Clothing and Shoe Deals

UEU Womens Wide Leg Yoga Pants

amazon

Refresh your winter wardrobe with some killer sales on womens travel pants, sweaters, shoes, and more. These best-selling yoga pants from UEU make for a great base to any travel outfit coming in at $22, and these timeless white leather sneakers from Reebok are still marked 37 percent off, bringing the price tag to an affordable $41.

Best Men’s Clothing and Shoe Deals

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9

amazon

There are plenty of deals on men’s apparel as well, and from running shoes to winter coats you’ll have everything you need to stay cozy throughout the cold weather. Columbia rain jackets are just $53, while Amazon’s best-selling men’s hiking shoes are nearly half off and Hanes Sweatshirts are as low as $8.

Shop More T+L Deals:

