Amazon Has More Than 50,000 Cyber Monday Deals — These Are the Only 75 You Need to Shop



Black Friday has come and gone, and if you didn’t get the chance to fully take advantage of the holiday savings, there’s no need to worry because Cyber Monday 2022 has arrived. At Amazon, we've noticed thousands of incredible deals that have dropped this morning, so if you’re searching for last-minute gifts, or treating yourself for completing your holiday shopping, the sale is the perfect opportunity to score discounted tech gadgets and headphones, comfy shoes and clothing, home and kitchen goods, and more up to 60 percent off.

Traveler will be especially happy to learn that suitcases and travel essentials, including luggage sets, carry-on backpacks, memory foam neck pillows, editor-approved KN95 face masks, tech organizers, are a plenty, so it's easier than ever to level up your travel game and get kitted out on a budget, considering prices start at $11.

To make your holiday shopping even easier, we compiled a guide of 75 can’t-miss Amazon Cyber Monday deals. Skip the long lines and shop these deals online, right from your couch. While there’s no added stress from being in-store, remember that these amazing Amazon markdowns can sell out fast (for instance, Apple AirTags sold out during Black Friday, and are now back in stock and only $25!). So, make sure to add whatever items catch your eye to your cart ASAP before they’re gone.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your beat-up suitcases with a sleek hardshell luggage set that’s up to 43 percent off or getting a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro for your morning runs (they’re 20 percent off, by the way), there’s something for everyone on your gifting list — including yourself. Keep scrolling to shop the 75 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Best Overall Cyber Monday Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Is your family getting ready for a camping trip next summer? Amazon has some great deals on gear to get things started (or replaced). We found the Cattleman Cuisine 5-in-1 Electric Griddle, on sale for $126 thanks to an on-site coupon and the Coleman Dome Tent, which is 24 percent off This list also includes some plenty of stocking stuffer options, such as the Fitbit Charge 5and the Yeti Rambler Tumbler that are up to 33 percent off.

Best Cyber Monday Luggage and Travel Gear Deals

Amazon

Shoppers looking to upgrade their luggage will want to check out Amazon’s travel gear deals, which include impressive and worthwhile savings on items like the Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set. It includes both a 20-inch carry-on suitcase and 24-inch checked spinner, and is 30 percent off. If you’re in the market for anew weekender bag, look no further than the MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag; it’s 51 percent off its original price and you can save an additional 15 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon.

Best Cyber Monday Comfortable Shoe Deals

Amazon

Traveling, commuting, and everyday errands require comfortable footwear, and Amazon just marked down hundreds of sneakers, outdoor boots, and athletic shoes.If you’re going on a hike, or just need a warm pair of slippers for your home, this list has a variety to choose from. Score running shoes such as the New Balance Men’s 608 V5Sneakers for only $51, or pick up a pair of The North Face Shellista II Mid Snow Boots while they’re 25 percent off..

Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Amazon

Looking to get away to a warmer or colder climate? These Cyber Monday clothing markdowns cover everything you need to travel in style. From the Kirundo Women’s Oversized Long Sleeve Striped Sweater, which is on sale for $41, to the Kanu Surf Men’s Monaco Swim Trunks that marked down to $15, there are deals for any season or climate you’re shopping for.



Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Amazon

New tech gear seems to always be on most people’s holiday shopping lists, and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale has all of your gift-giving covered. Starting with the Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smart Watch, which is perfect for anyone looking for a new and savvy watch, it comes in five different colors and is on sale for $174. For those who love adventuring, consider the Ziyouhu High Power Binoculars, on sale for as little as $24. No matter who you’re shopping for, these picks are sure to delight any traveler and outdoor enthusiast.



Best Cyber Monday Home Deals

Amazon

Gifting new home and kitchen gear is always a good idea. Luckily, Amazon has the deals to match that desire. Below, we’ve included both classic and unique picks that are great to gift or add to your own kitchen cabinets and counters. For $40, you can get the popula Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker and Waffle Maker duo.. We’ve also included the Stanley Camp Pour Over Coffee Brewer Set that’s on sale for $30and is great for campers that need caffeine on the go.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

