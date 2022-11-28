Best Products Amazon Has More Than 50,000 Cyber Monday Deals — These Are the Only 75 You Need to Shop Best-selling Apple Airpods, Samsonite suitcases, iRobot Roomba vacuums, cozy Ugg boots, and more are up to 60 percent off until tonight. By Cheyann Neades Updated on November 28, 2022 04:35AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Black Friday has come and gone, and if you didn’t get the chance to fully take advantage of the holiday savings, there’s no need to worry because Cyber Monday 2022 has arrived. At Amazon, we've noticed thousands of incredible deals that have dropped this morning, so if you’re searching for last-minute gifts, or treating yourself for completing your holiday shopping, the sale is the perfect opportunity to score discounted tech gadgets and headphones, comfy shoes and clothing, home and kitchen goods, and more up to 60 percent off. Traveler will be especially happy to learn that suitcases and travel essentials, including luggage sets, carry-on backpacks, memory foam neck pillows, editor-approved KN95 face masks, tech organizers, are a plenty, so it's easier than ever to level up your travel game and get kitted out on a budget, considering prices start at $11. To make your holiday shopping even easier, we compiled a guide of 75 can’t-miss Amazon Cyber Monday deals. Skip the long lines and shop these deals online, right from your couch. While there’s no added stress from being in-store, remember that these amazing Amazon markdowns can sell out fast (for instance, Apple AirTags sold out during Black Friday, and are now back in stock and only $25!). So, make sure to add whatever items catch your eye to your cart ASAP before they’re gone. Whether you’re looking to refresh your beat-up suitcases with a sleek hardshell luggage set that’s up to 43 percent off or getting a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro for your morning runs (they’re 20 percent off, by the way), there’s something for everyone on your gifting list — including yourself. Keep scrolling to shop the 75 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals. Best Overall Cyber Monday Deals Courtesy of Amazon Is your family getting ready for a camping trip next summer? Amazon has some great deals on gear to get things started (or replaced). We found the Cattleman Cuisine 5-in-1 Electric Griddle, on sale for $126 thanks to an on-site coupon and the Coleman Dome Tent, which is 24 percent off This list also includes some plenty of stocking stuffer options, such as the Fitbit Charge 5and the Yeti Rambler Tumbler that are up to 33 percent off. Samsonite Underseat Carry-On, $102 (originally $145) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $79 (originally $159) Bagail Compression Packing Cube Set of 4, $20 (originally $30) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $179 (originally $274) Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set, $160 (originally $300) Levenis KN95 Face Masks 50-Pack, $15 (originally $30) Apple AirTag, $25 (originally $29) Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $40 (originally $70) Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $37) Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-Inch Spinner, $159 (originally $270) Ueu Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $43) Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap, $26 (originally $40) Best Cyber Monday Luggage and Travel Gear Deals Amazon Shoppers looking to upgrade their luggage will want to check out Amazon’s travel gear deals, which include impressive and worthwhile savings on items like the Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set. It includes both a 20-inch carry-on suitcase and 24-inch checked spinner, and is 30 percent off. If you’re in the market for anew weekender bag, look no further than the MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag; it’s 51 percent off its original price and you can save an additional 15 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon. Samsonite Underseat Carry-On, $102 (originally $145) American Tourister 4 Kix Softside 21-Inch Carry-On, $72 (originally $100) Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable 25-Inch Luggage, $130 (originally $190) Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 28-Inch Spinner, $159 (originally $270) Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable 29-Inch Luggage, $375 (originally $470) Rockland Softside 2-Piece Luggage Set, $54 (originally $95) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage, $163 (originally $363) Rockland Melbourne Hardside 2-Piece Luggage, $137 with on-site coupon (originally $340) Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set, $160 (originally $300) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set, $379 (originally $610) Eddie Bauer Expedition 22 Duffel 2.0, $162 (originally $249) Bagsmart Weekender, $28 (originally $46) Camtop Weekender Bag, $45 with on-site coupon (originally $56) Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack. $36 (originally $80) Vancropak Travel Carry-On Backpack, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $60) Satin Saint Large Tote Bag, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $30) Bagail Compression Packing Cube Set of 4, $20 (originally $30) Ddgro Electronics Travel Organizer, $11 (originally $16) Mlvoc Travel Pillow, $20 with on-site coupon ($40) Levenis KN95 Face Masks 50-Pack, $15 (originally $30) Best Cyber Monday Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon Traveling, commuting, and everyday errands require comfortable footwear, and Amazon just marked down hundreds of sneakers, outdoor boots, and athletic shoes.If you’re going on a hike, or just need a warm pair of slippers for your home, this list has a variety to choose from. Score running shoes such as the New Balance Men’s 608 V5Sneakers for only $51, or pick up a pair of The North Face Shellista II Mid Snow Boots while they’re 25 percent off.. Asics Men’s Trail Scout 2 Running Shoes, from $28 (originally $60) New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Sneakers, $51 (originally $75) Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker, $39 (originally $65) Columbia Men’s Fairbanks Omni-Heat Ankle Boots, $98 (originally $130) Merrell Men's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, $65 (originally $110) Crocs Men's Yukon Vista Ii Literide Clogs, $35 with on-site coupon ($60) Dockers Men's Douglas Ultra-Light Moccasin Premium Slippers, $28 (originally $35) Asics Women’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, $33 (originally $70) Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $40 (originally $70) New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker, $40 (originally $65) Reebok Women’s Princess Sneakers, $35 (originally $50) Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot, $65 (originally $90) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, $60 (originally $110) Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Sandals, $27 (originally $55) Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers, from $35 (originally $75) Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Amazon Looking to get away to a warmer or colder climate? These Cyber Monday clothing markdowns cover everything you need to travel in style. From the Kirundo Women’s Oversized Long Sleeve Striped Sweater, which is on sale for $41, to the Kanu Surf Men’s Monaco Swim Trunks that marked down to $15, there are deals for any season or climate you’re shopping for. Ueu Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $43) Prettygarden Women's Shacket, $26 (originally $43) Ororo Women's Lightweight Heated Vest With Battery Pack, $112 (originally $170) Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Hooded Puffer Coat, $33 (originally $69) Santiny Women's Joggers, $26 (originally $43) Anrabess Women Crewneck Sweater, $34 (originally $64) Merokeety Women's Fleece Shearling Jacket, $42 (originally $55) Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $89 (originally $150) Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses, $136 (originally $213) Champion Men's Sweatpants, $22 (originally $45) Hanes Men's Sweatshirt, $13 (originally $18) Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Cargo Pant, $45 (originally $60) Amazon Essentials Men's Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat, $31 (originally $55) Lands' End Men's Bedford Rib Quarter-Zip Sweater, $36 (originally $70) Nautica Men's Classic Double Breasted Peacoat, $100 (originally $250) Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals Amazon New tech gear seems to always be on most people’s holiday shopping lists, and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale has all of your gift-giving covered. Starting with the Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smart Watch, which is perfect for anyone looking for a new and savvy watch, it comes in five different colors and is on sale for $174. For those who love adventuring, consider the Ziyouhu High Power Binoculars, on sale for as little as $24. No matter who you’re shopping for, these picks are sure to delight any traveler and outdoor enthusiast. Beats Studio Buds In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones, $90 (originally $150) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB with Adjustable Warm Light, $95 (originally $140) Suscell Solar Portable Power Bank, $20 (originally $30) Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smart Watch, $177 (originally $330) Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $89 (originally $119) Epicka Universal Travel Adapter, $18 (originally $24) Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Mirrorless Camera, $798 (originally $1,100) Apple AirTag, $25 (originally $29) Fangor 1080P HD Projector, $118 (originally $280) Fbb Car Phone Mount, $12 (originally $40) Sony Wireless Over-The-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones, $68 (originally $150) Bose Frames Tenor Smart Glasses, $125 (originally $249) Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (originally $150) Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun, $66 (originally $250) Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $37) Best Cyber Monday Home Deals Amazon Gifting new home and kitchen gear is always a good idea. Luckily, Amazon has the deals to match that desire. Below, we’ve included both classic and unique picks that are great to gift or add to your own kitchen cabinets and counters. For $40, you can get the popula Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker and Waffle Maker duo.. We’ve also included the Stanley Camp Pour Over Coffee Brewer Set that’s on sale for $30and is great for campers that need caffeine on the go. Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $260 (originally $380) Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity, $99 (originally $160) Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $120 (originally $190) Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand, $245 (originally $500) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $179 (originally $274) Aroeve Air Purifier, $75 (originally $40 (originally $70) Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap, $26 (originally $40) Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $29 (originally $48) Lifewit Bed Pillow Set, $22 (originally $27) Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $350 (originally $460) 