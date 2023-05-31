I Backpacked Around Europe for 80 Days, and These Are the Items I Couldn’t Have Traveled Without — From $10

When I have kids I’m going to do two things: first, I’m going to regale them of all the tales (up to PG-13) of my experience backpacking around the world. Second, I’m going to encourage them to go backpacking as well. In fact, as soon as they turn 18, all they’re getting for their birthday and every holiday is backpacking gear.

Personally, my love affair with backpacking began the summer before my junior year of college when my best friend and I bought Eurail passes. For 80 glorious days we gallivanted around Europe, pretty much everywhere you could reach by train, on a shoestring budget. These days the exchange rate is much more favorable for Americans, so I can’t imagine a better time to do it. Plus, we all have smartphones now (my friend and I used walkie talkies). There’s also Google Maps — although half the fun of backpacking is getting lost.

For me, the other half is accumulating quality backpacking gear. Because backpacking involves being a human pack mule, you can’t make any sacrifices when it comes to comfort. Besides international travel essentials like an unlocked phone (so you can swap out SIM cards when you get to a new country), a journal, and a universal adapter, every savvy backpacker has the items below — or some iteration of them. Why? They all make backpacking more comfortable. Even better, many of them are currently on sale, with prices starting at just $10.

Personally, I own most of the items on the list below, and I’ve traveled to all seven continents with them. And the ones I don’t own yet are definitely going in my next shopping cart.

Kelty Coyote 105 Backpack

The biggest game changer for me was discovering alternatives to top-loading bags. Most backpacks are top-loading which means you have to take the stuff on top out to access what’s in the middle and at the bottom of the bag. But the popular Kelty Coyote 105 has a “J-zipper” on the side for easy access to everything along with tons of pockets and compartments to keep everything organized. One shopper noted that it’s “comfortable,” “incredibly spacious” yet “ still felt compact and streamlined” — and I’d have to agree. Not only did my trusty Kelty survive my epic Euro-trip, but I had it for another 10 years and 50 countries before I decided it was looking a little weathered, and I wanted something shiny and new.

To buy: amazon.com, $163 (originally $220)

Venture Pal Packable Backpack

While some backpacking backpacks come with removable daypacks for things like sightseeing and hiking, I’ve always used a separate daypack. Full of valuables like my wallet, camera, and passport, I can wear it in front of me while on the move. I know it looks cumbersome to have a backpack on your back and one on your chest, but every good backpacker knows it works! While I had a Dakine backpack back in the day, these days I don’t travel without my Venture Pal Packable Backpack which is spacious (it holds 40 liters) but packs down into its own front pocket when not in use. It’s super lightweight, waterproof and has more than 24,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with many reviewers raving about how “lightweight” and “roomy” the daypack is.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $34)

Packing Cubes

Packing cubes weren’t a thing when I first backpacked, so I kept my clothes and shoes separate by stuffing them in reusable shopping bags. With zippers and a space-saving stackable design, packing cubes, however, are far more practical. Personally, I use Calpak’s 5-Piece Packing Cube Set because I know they’re built to last, but if you need more cubes or have a tighter budget, I’d try this 8-piece BAGAIL Packing Cube Set which is just $25, has more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and beloved by travel editors.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Miamica Travel Laundry Bag

I like to think that what made me look more distinguished than other backpackers at the laundromat was my dedicated laundry bag. While my new friends (laundromats are a great place to meet fellow backpackers) were using several flimsy plastic bags, often with holes in them, from grocery stores, I had a lightweight, reusable machine-washable bag like the Miamica Travel Laundry Bag. This expandable bag was big enough to fit a week’s worth of clothes, yet, when it wasn’t in use, it took up about as much space as a handkerchief.

To buy: amazon.com, $11

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel

My travel partner used to refer to my beloved travel towel as my “blankie.” We were inseparable. I used it to shower in hostels (even if hostels supply towels, they’re often dingy and worn) and at the beach where, unless you’re staying at a nice resort, towels aren’t provided. Of course, I also used it as a picnic blanket in Paris and as a regular blanket anytime I got cold. These days I use Amazon’s best-selling Rainleaf Microfiber Towel. It’s the number one best-seller in Camping Towels and has more than 16,000 five-star ratings for a good reason. I love that it comes with a carrying-case, and the XXL size even has a zippered pocket on it. It has a loop for easy hanging and like all microfiber towels, dries incredibly fast. The Rainleaf also happens to be a massive 50 percent off right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $43)

Padlock

For the backpacker who plans on staying in hostels, a padlock is a must. Despite staying in dozens of hostels over the years, I’ve never had anything stolen from me. However, I’ve heard horror stories from travelers who didn’t lock up their stuff. Most hostels provide lockers, and while some also provide locks with keys, it’s best to have your own combination lock that only you have the combination to. I like this Padlock 4-digit Combination Lock because it’s keyless (one less thing to lose) and easy to program and reprogram if you want to change your combination. While it’s not the lightest lock out there, it’s a lot more sturdy than TSA-approved locks, and it’s waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about it rusting in damp conditions.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $24)

Chacos Classic Sandals

I did my grand European tour in the summer, so I opted for comfortable sandals in lieu of comfortable walking shoes. After trying on dozens of pairs, I opted for Chaco’s Z1 Classic Sandals. Not only are they breathable, waterproof, and lightweight, but they were also comfortable enough to hike in. I even wore them while trekking to the top of the highest mountain in the Cyclades Islands where the Greek god Zeus is rumored to have spent his childhood. These popular sandals are available in 15 colors — I got black, so I could wear them with everything in my travel wardrobe. Because they’re strappy, they can even look dressy and be worn with skirts and dresses.

To buy: amazon.com, $61 (originally $100)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Remember netbooks? They were those mini $300 laptops that were popular around the mid-2000s. That’s what I used for my first backpacking trip because I didn’t want to bring my $1,500 15-inch laptop. And before that, I used internet cafes. Unless you need your laptop to work remotely while you’re traveling, I recommend packing something smaller like today’s netbook: the tablet. I love the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet because it wins the most accolades from gear review sites, is super affordable, and based on the nearly 85,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers love it, too. It works with most apps, and you can even stay up to date on your favorite Netflix shows — although you may have to get a VPN service to watch American shows.

To buy: amazon.com, $150

Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter

If you’re going to dress like a backpacker for Halloween, you can’t forget the Buff. But in 2020, I discovered this Amazon lookalike, the Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter, that’s even cooler: literally. In fact, if you dunk it in cold water and then wring it out, in just 30 seconds it cools to 30 degrees below average body temperature. When I’m backpacking, especially in the summer, one of the places I first start sweating is my neck, and this helps a ton. The breathable fabric also blocks out dust and is treated with UPF 50, so I don’t need to worry about an embarrassing neck sunburn either. This versatile neck gaiter has 12 ways to wear it, including as a headband and face mask, and takes up practically no space in my backpack.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $20)

Viori Shampoo Bar

Backpackers are notorious for smelling like they’re in dire need of a shower. But I like to think that when people meet me out in the wild, the first whiff they get of me comes from my intoxicating hair, courtesy of my Viori Shampoo Bar. This highly-rated shampoo is great for backpacking because it’s a bar. You don’t need to worry about bottles leaking and making a mess in your backpack, and it also takes up a lot less space than its liquid equivalent. I also love that the fresh scent comes from natural ingredients like essential oils, and it works much better than the cheap, watered-down artificial shampoo they offer in most hostels.

To buy: amazon.com, $17

