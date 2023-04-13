A few things to consider, though, are the price (aluminum suitcases are expensive) and the weight (they’re often heavier than polycarbonate or soft-shell suitcases). Still, aluminum suitcases might be worth your while — it all comes down to personal preference. To help inspire your aluminum suitcase selection, we've rounded up our favorite aluminum suitcases, as well as a few smaller aluminum bags.

If you're ready to take your suitcase game to the next level, it might be time to consider an aluminum suitcase. They're not only beloved for their contemporary look (they come in classic silver as well as sleek black, trendy rose gold, and more) but also for their durability. Perhaps unsurprisingly, metal is sturdier than plastic, which is an important factor in a suitcase, given their proclivity to being tossed around in airports and cargo holds.

Best Overall Tumi International Carry-on Tumi View On Tumi.com Why We Love It The ripple-like pattern is contemporary cool. What to Consider It only has a five-year warranty. You'll be able to tell this bag is a Tumi from three gates down — the signature wavy texture looks particularly striking on an aluminum-body suitcase thanks to the way it catches the light. Though Tumi makes this suitcase in multiple sizes (and multiple colors), we've picked the International Carry-on as our favorite aluminum luggage, as it can fit most overhead bins. It still has a reasonable amount of space inside, and a robust organizational system of pockets and compartments makes it easy to pack. We also like that each of its two latches has its own TSA-approved lock for added security, as well as four spinner wheels for easy transportation. Price at time of publish: $1,195 The Details: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | 11 pounds | 31 liters | 5-year warranty

Best Carry-on Away The Carry-on: Aluminum Edition Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Love It It has a lifetime warranty. What to Consider It’s on the heavier side for the size. Coming in at a reasonable price point in the grand scheme of aluminum luggage, this suitcase impresses with its interior compression system that allows you to pack more — a huge plus given the fact that the suitcase has no give. But perhaps our favorite thing about this suitcase is the fact that it comes in an oh-so-trendy rose gold hue. You can even add a removable charging pack, but remember that it will need to be taken out on flights. It also comes in a slightly larger size, the Bigger Carry-on, which is ideal for flying domestic airlines if you want more capacity for your things. Price at time of publish: $625 The Details: 21.5 x 13.5 x 9 inches | 10 pounds | 35 liters | Lifetime

Best Checked MVST Trek Aluminum Suitcase MVST View On Mvstselect.com Why We Love It It's relatively lightweight compared to other aluminum suitcases of the same size. What to Consider Its shell is zipperless. Most of an aluminum suitcase's weight is in its hardware, such as the handle and the latches, and not its actual shell. That's why when you get to checked-bag territory, aluminum bags aren't all that much heavier than plastic ones. Case in point: this chic medium-sized aluminum suitcase weighs 10.6 pounds, less than a pound heavier than an Away suitcase of the same size. One of its standout features is its antimicrobial interior lining, which can help reduce odors. Additionally, its price is fairly reasonable for an aluminum suitcase, especially for a larger suitcase that needs to be checked. Price at time of publish: $395 The Details: 25.8 x 16.6 x 9.5 inches | 10.7 pounds | 62 liters | Lifetime The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Trunk Rimowa Original Trunk Rimowa View On Bloomingdales View On Rimowa.com Why We Love It It has adjustable dividers to help you stay organized. What to Consider It's exceedingly expensive. If you're an over-packer, you might want to consider a trunk rather than a carry-on suitcase. Fortunately, this trunk is set on wheels and has a telescopic handle, so it's still easy to move around. But it is a very spacious piece of luggage, with a 90-liter capacity to store everything you pack. It also has adjustable dividers to help you keep the cavernous space organized. Perhaps even more impressively, the suitcase only weighs 13.4 pounds, which means you have plenty of space before you hit the 50-pound weight limit set by airlines. Price at time of publish: $2,125 The Details: 28.8 x 17 x 14.8 inches | 13.4 pounds | 89 liters | Lifetime

Best Budget Italic Aluminum Carry-on Suitcase Italic View On Italic.com Why We Love It It has a smooth exterior. What to Consider It's heavy. Whereas most aluminum suitcases have grooved exteriors (most companies have a signature pattern) this one keeps things simple with a smooth exterior. That, in its own right, makes this piece of luggage stand out. What also makes it stand out is that it's on the lower end of the price spectrum for aluminum suitcases, though it still has many of the same features, including an all-aluminum shell, flex dividers, spinner wheels, and TSA-approved locks. Because of that low price, this suitcase frequently sells out, but don't worry: it's also frequently restocked. Price at time of publish: $248 The Details: 15 x 8.5 x 22 inches | 10 pounds | 36 liters | 5 years

Best Value Level 8 Full Aluminum Carry-on Level 8 View On Amazon View On Level8cases.com Why We Love It There's a lifetime warranty. What to Consider The smooth exterior will show dents and scratches more clearly than a textured exterior. Made from aerospace-grade aluminum, or technically an aluminum-magnesium alloy, this suitcase is designed to last. And if it doesn't — we know baggage can be handled a bit roughly at times — there's a lifetime warranty for damage to the suitcase that impedes its function. While you won't be getting a replacement for dents in the shell, you'll be covered if the wheels stop turning or the zipper breaks. It comes in two colors, a classic silver and a dark gray, with a smooth shell. The suitcase is on the heavier side at 10 pounds for a carry-on, but it does have 36 liters of packing capacity. Price at time of publish: $430 The Details: 15 x 8.4 x 21.8 inches | 10 pounds | 36 liters | Lifetime

Best Underseat Aleon 16-inch Aluminum Vertical Underseat Carry-on Luggage Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales Why We Love It It comes with a removable business organizer. What to Consider It won't fit a laptop larger than 13 inches. Don't feel like dealing with fighting for overhead space? This tiny aluminum suitcase is small enough to fit under the seat in front of you, depending on the type of aircraft and the specific seat you're sitting in. It's really more of a rolling briefcase than it is a suitcase — it opens from the top, and it even comes with a padded business organizer, which includes a pocket for a tablet or small laptop. It can even be attached to the top of a larger rolling suitcase and secured with an included elastic band. Price at time of publish: $539 The Details: 16.4 x 12.5 x 6 inches | 7 pounds | 13 liters | 10 years The 11 Best Checked Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Smart Arlo Skye The Frame Carry-on Max: Aluminum Edition 4.5 Arlo Skye View On Arloskye.com Why We Love It It comes with a removable battery. What to Consider You have to remove the battery for every flight. If charging capabilities are important to you, this is the aluminum suitcase you'll want to buy. It comes with a removable 10,050 mAh external battery with USB-C and USB-A ports, allowing you to charge up a variety of devices, from phones to tablets to smartwatches (you might even be able to give your laptop a little pick-me-up). Other features of the suitcase include ultra-quiet spinner wheels, an antimicrobial lining in the interior, and an included laundry bag. One design detail we love is that the handles are wrapped in full-grain leather for added comfort. Price at time of publish: $695 The Details: 23 x 15 x 9.6 inches | 10.5 pounds | 45 liters | 5 years

Best Briefcase Zero Halliburton Slimline Aluminum Compact Attaché Zero Halliburton View On Zerohalliburton.com Why We Love It It’s incredibly durable and nearly impossible to break into. What to Consider It's heavy. Aluminum briefcases have such an air of mystery to them. Are you carrying cold, hard cash? Nuclear codes? Priceless gems? Chances are you're probably carrying documents, a laptop, and maybe some lip balm, but still — an aluminum briefcase certainly gives your look a little oomph. This compact attaché has a three-digit combination lock (again, air of mystery!), as well as a polyurethane lining and storage for pens and business cards. It also features a piano hinge, which ensures that the briefcase remains nice and secure. You can choose between silver and black colorways; the former a little more standout, the latter a little quieter. Price at time of publish: $495 The Details: 11.5 x 16.5 x 3.5 inches | 5.5 pounds | 5 years