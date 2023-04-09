The Best Airport Bars Around the World — Including a '50s Plane Turned Cocktail Lounge and an Unbeatable Pre-flight Espresso Martini

The modern craft cocktail renaissance is a truly global phenomenon. If you’re in search of a well-composed adult beverage these days, you needn’t look too far. Whether you’re in Manhattan or Marrakesh, there’ll be some unique and special preparation procurable within walking distance. And yet, at least one frontier remains curiously resistant to the movement: airports. It’s quite a missed opportunity, given the fact that their boisterous terminals are filled with international travelers who are often dealing with significant downtime.

Thankfully, some of these hubs have slowly started to address the glaring gap in the mixology market. Better late than never. It started in earnest with airport lounges getting into the game, upping their top-shelf selections, and appointing well-known bartenders to develop menus. Now, you can step into the British Airways Club in Heathrow, for example, and enjoy a garden fresh gin, thyme, and elderflower mashup designed by Ryan Chetiyawardana, one of London’s most celebrated drink-makers.

No need to leave it all in the lounge, though. We’ve scoured the world in search of the best contemporary airport bars accessible to all travelers (above 21, of course). If your adventures bring you near any of them anytime soon, it’s worth seeking out a stool. You might even find yourself rooting for a flight delay once you do.