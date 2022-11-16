The 7 Best Airplane Footrests of 2022

Looking for something a little more substantial? We’ve got picks that run the gamut including memory foam hanging foot hammocks, tri-level inflatable pillows that can double as beds, and more.

When searching for the best airplane footrests to shop, we judged how supportive, comfortable, and convenient each portable pick would be during travel. The Beskar Travel Foot Rest ranked best overall because of its super easy, over-the-tray-table set up, and for improvements the company made after customer feedback in terms of comfort and sturdiness.

Want a simple way to make your next flight more comfortable, especially in economy? Well, using a footrest will not only elevate your feet, it can elevate your entire onboard experience . While they’re usually standard with premium seats , portable options can slip into a carry-on and most often come in a hammock or inflatable pillow style. No matter the design, footrests on planes help to relieve pressure on your lower back and can increase blood circulation, easing leg, knee, and back pain, too.

Best Overall: Beskar Travel Footrest Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The adjustable straps can accommodate a range of heights and the whole footrest folds into itself for easy portability. What To Consider: This type of footrest only works with tray tables located on the back of the seat in front of you. The Beskar Travel Footrest is a hammock-style footrest that creates a cradle for your feet in the footwell in front of your seat. This particular model is the third generation and features customer-feedback-inspired upgrades such as a more secure cradle base to prevent your ankles from knocking together while in the footrest and an enhanced memory-foam inner lining and outer flannel lining for extra comfort. This footrest is ideal for travel because it folds up easily, is lightweight, and doesn’t take up tons of space in your carry-on bag. It’s also easy to set up, break down, and store — just buckle the straps around the base of the tray table in front of you and adjust the length that works best for you (between 10 inches to 32 inches). Unlike some hammock footrests, this can be used with the tray table up or down, and it doesn’t get in the way of anyone else in your row. However, because it hangs down from the tray table, it can’t be used in bulkhead seats where the tray table is stored in your armrest. Price at time of publish: $27 Dimensions: 9.45 x 2.36 x 7.20 inches when folded; 20.5 x 2.36 x 7.2 inches when laid flat | Weight: 9.1 ounces

Best Hammock: Angemay Super-Size Foot Hammock Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The extra-wide base supports more of your foot and is ideal for travelers with larger feet. What To Consider: The larger size can feel a bit cramped in some of the smaller economy class seats. The Angemay Super-size Foot Hammock is larger than the average foot hammock. The wider base translates to more cradle coverage for your feet, and can accommodate larger sizes. This footrest is easy to set up and take down, and requires no assembly. It attaches to the tray table and has two adjustable straps (between 17 to 32 inches) to find the perfect height. Breathable memory foam helps regulate temperature while providing comfort. One downside to the larger size is that it may not work, or be comfortable, in planes with very limited space between rows. Price at time of publish: $22 Dimensions: 11 x 7 inches when in use | Weight: 7 ounces

Best Inflatable: Sunany Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It’s great for bulkhead seats. What To Consider: Only the height is adjustable. The Sunany Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow is made from soft, hand-washable PVC that’s comfortable to the touch. The pillow is divided into two inflatable sections to give three different heights, depending on your needs. The lowest height is best for using the pillow as a footrest under the seat in front of you. When fully inflated, this pillow will be around seat height and can function as a bed for small children, or as a footrest for adults in the bulkhead. It’s also one of the few travel footrests that is available in more than a couple colors. Keep in mind that you’ll likely have to blow this up manually, which can take time, and the width of the pillow is fixed and may not work in all seat spaces. Price at time of publish: $33 Dimensions: 9 x 15 x 17, 9 x 15 x 12, 9 x 15 x 6 inches when fully inflated; 17.8 x 4 inches when in carry bag | Weight: 0.8 pounds The 9 Best Travel Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Folding Footstool: Econo High Portable Footrest Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This simple footrest is easy to assemble and can support up to 100 pounds. What To Consider: It’s a pretty basic product for the price. Made from 100 percent ABS plastic, this footrest has a three-step, pop-and-go set-up process and functions like a footstool to create a platform to rest your feet on while flying. All you need to do is pull out the two self-locking legs on each side and then adjust the width of the footrest to your liking (between 10 to 15 inches). The Econo High Portable Footrest is one of the most compatible footrests on the list thanks to its dimensions. It also doesn’t require a tray table, and can easily be folded down and slipped into its carry pouch and then your carry-on bag. When not in use this can be used as an impromptu sitting stool or a stepping stool for children. We just wish it looked a bit sexier for the price — it’s pretty much just a plastic platform. Price at time of publish: $40 Dimensions: 10-15 x 5 x 1 inches when folded; 10-15 x 5 x 5 inches when extended | Weight: 1 pound, 5 ounces

Best for Kids: Koala Kloud Adjustable Inflatable Footrest Pillow Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: It can be inflated and deflated quickly. What To Consider: When fully inflated it will block others from entering or exiting your row. Traveling with kids? The Koala Kloud Adjustable Inflatable Footrest Pillow is a three-tiered inflatable footrest that fills in the space between your seat and the seat in front of you. When fully inflated, it fits tightly in economy seats and can be used as a stable bed for small children. The eco-friendly, 100-percent PVC flocking is soft against skin, and it comes with a dust cover that can be placed on the bottom of the pillow to keep it clean. Large intake valves make inflation (and deflation) quick and easy. When not in use, it can be rolled and stored in the dust cover that doubles as a drawstring carry bag, or folded and slid into your carry-on luggage. However, note that the large size means you’ll get a snug fit between seats, but also means you won’t be able to pass through to the aisle. Price at time of publish: $26 Dimensions: 17 x 12 x 18 inches when fully inflated; 4 x 7 inches when deflated | Weight: Not listed

Best Dual Foot: Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: Top and bottom adjustable straps give you a more personalized fit. What To Consider: It’s not as comfortable on planes with extremely limited space between rows. The Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest is a dual-foot hammock that fits over the tray table in front of you, and conveniently rolls up into a travel pouch when not in use. You can get the ultimate custom fit thanks to two sets of adjustable straps, and individual foot wells on the base. The 100-percent memory foam is soft and does double duty providing comfort and support, while the dual wells help to prevent your feet and ankles from knocking into each other, a common complaint when it comes to foot hammocks. Reinforced “ribs” keep the base sturdy, but know that this footrest also comes with a lifetime replacement policy in case anything breaks or wears out. The company states that it’s not suitable for people over six feet tall as well. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 20 x 9.75 x 1 inches when in use | Weight: 8.2 ounces