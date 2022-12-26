I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Amazon After-Christmas Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up

You may be putting away decorations and saying goodbye to loved ones — but the holiday season isn’t over just yet. You can still score amazing deals on travel gear like luggage, sneakers, headphones, and more this season. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that there are seriously incredible after-Christmas sales happening on Amazon right now, and some are even better than they were before Christmas. Best-selling items from popular brands like Ororo, Under Armour, and more are now up to 60 percent off.

There are so many after Christmas sales, you can treat yourself to those special items that didn’t seem to make it under the tree this year. If you have trips planned this coming year, be sure to get everything you need now. From durable luggage sets from Samsonite to comfortable walking shoes from Skechers, there are plenty of essentials on sale to help you start your travel resolutions off on the right foot.

Our Top Picks From Amazon’s After-Christmas Sales

Ororo Women’s Heated Vest

Stay warm this winter whether you’re enjoying the slopes or walking your dog in this cozy heated vest from Ororo. We tested more than a dozen heated vests and this was one of our absolute favorites thanks to its thick down insulation, water-repellent shell, and detachable hood. It even has built-in pocket warmers to keep your hands nice and toasty while on the go.

To buy: amazon.com, $170 (originally $220)

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation)

Upgrade your Apple listening experience with the second generation AirPods Pro while they’re on sale. Enjoy more noise cancellation, more vivid sound, and increased battery life. The new headphones even come with customizable silicone tips to fit a wider range of ears so you can find the most comfortable fit for you.

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $249)

Occer Compact Binoculars

No matter what your travel plans look like this year, we’re sure you could use a pair of durable, high-powered binoculars to make your sightseeing even more enjoyable. These 12x magnification binoculars can even fit over glasses and are perfect for just about any adventure, whether you’re heading out for a nature hike or safari. They’re also compact enough to fit into most carry-on bags and even some jacket pockets for fast and easy access.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $66)

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

It seems no one wants to check a bag anymore, and we totally get it. Keep all of your items with you the next time you board a plane with this TSA-approved carry-on set from Samsonite. Choose from more than a dozen sleek colors in this convenient and easy-to-maneuver spinner luggage that can easily be placed in most overhead bins. The best part is that this suitcase comes with Samsonite’s 10-year warranty, so you can travel with complete confidence.

To buy: amazon.com, $132 (originally $200)

Ororo Heated Gloves for Men and Women

These are our favorite heated gloves for keeping toasty, whether you’re planning a trip to the mountains or shoveling snow. The touch-screen compatible gloves heat up in just a couple of minutes and keep your hands comfortable and warm, even in icy conditions. Each glove runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, lasts up to eight hours on a full charge, and takes just about five minutes to warm up, so you can head out on your adventure even faster knowing you’re sure to stay warm.

To buy: amazon.com, $150 (originally $200)

Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

For athletic travelers, or those who love walking while exploring new destinations, these running shoes are the perfect accessory. Made from lightweight mesh and durable leather, this will be the shoe any exercise enthusiasts will want to bring on their next adventure. Under Armour’s running shoes are the perfect balance between comfort, with their arch support, and style, with a versatile look, so travelers can feel good and look good on their feet all day.

To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $70)

International European Travel Plug Adapter

Have you ever landed in your dream destination only to realize your phone is dying and you have no way to charge it? Make sure you’re ready for any international travel with this world-to-world adapter that supports charging in more than 160 countries. Not only is this adapter compact enough to fit into any personal item or carry-on bag, but it also includes four USB charge ports and a main plug adapter so you can charge multiple devices at once.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $36)

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag

If you’re looking for a stylish and convenient weekender bag, consider this duffel from Vera Bradley. Not only does it come in nearly 40 fun colors and patterns, it can also be carried by a convenient handle or adjustable crossbody strap. The bag includes interior pockets and outside zippers to help you keep organized wherever your trip takes you. It’s also made of 100 percent cotton and is completely machine washable for added convenience.

To buy: amazon.com, $64 (originally $120)

Kenneth Cole Reaction Madison Square Hardside Chevron Expandable Luggage

Treat yourself to a new piece of luggage that’s as sleek and stylish as you are with this expandable Kenneth Cole Reaction bag that provides an extra two inches of space for those who always seem to come home with more items than they left with. The luggage is made with a durable hardshell and tear-resistant interior lining to keep your items extra secure. The main compartment also includes a handy side zipper pocket, divider panel with zippered mesh pockets, shoe pockets, and clips to hold all of your belongings in place.



To buy: amazon.com, $63 (originally $115)

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow

Travel TikTok is absolutely obsessed with the EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow thanks to its convenient features including luggage sleeve and compact carrying case. It’s made of microfleece yarn and polyester that provides a cozy, plush feel to keep you comfortable in the air. It may be a foldable blanket, but it’s still large enough to cover your entire body so you can sleep better wherever you are.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)

FitBit Inspire 3

If your New Year's resolution is to get fit and stay active, start your journey on the right foot with the FitBit wellness tracker. Not only does it keep track of your daily fitness goals and remind you to move, but it also promotes mental health wellness with stress management scores and meditative exercises. The Inspire 3 now also helps you sleep better by collecting your sleep data and recommending better ways to rest.

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $100)

Beats Studio Buds

Beats' Studio Wireless Buds support spatial audio for surround sound listening, resulting in a more immersive experience. The buds give you control over how you listen with their active noise-canceling and transparency features and have an eight-hour battery life, ensuring an extended Bluetooth range for a stronger pairing. They also have three different silicone tip sizes so you can find the perfect fit for you.

To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $150)

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Wherever the new year takes you, travel with all of your items perfectly organized with a new toiletry bag. This travel case includes three separate compartments, all with a variety of zippers and pockets to keep your essential self-care items easy to find. The case comes in both medium and large sizes and folds up nicely to fit in most carry-on and checked luggage — perfect for any trip whether a simple weekend getaway or month-long adventure.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $30)

Primasole Yoga Mat

For yogis looking to stay active while traveling, consider this non-slip, eco-friendly option from Primasole for your next global yogi adventure. The double-layer design is cushioned and supportive enough for all of your yoga and pilates needs, plus the mat rolls up nicely in its strapped carrying case for added convenience, so you’ll never miss a session.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $28)

Lovevook Laptop Backpack

Whether you’re an avid traveler or daily commuter, odds are you need a reliable backpack to keep your items organized, safe, and easy to access. This Lovevook backpack has more than 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon thanks to its sturdy nylon shell and convenient pockets. With adjustable and padded straps, breathable back design, and anti-theft pockets, this bag is the most comfortable and secure option out there — not to mention it comes in dozens of colors and patterns so you can match the rest of your luggage or opt for an eye-catching design.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $50)

Tile Mate

Never lose your keys, headphones, or wallet again with this small gadget designed to help you keep track of your most important (and smallest) items. Simply attach the tag to your item and monitor its whereabouts using Bluetooth technology. When traveling, you can even attach the tag to your suitcase or carry-on item and use the Tile app to view its most recent location.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)

Travelers Club Kids’ Five-Piece Luggage Set

Make sure the budding adventurers in your life are traveling in style with this five-piece luggage set complete with matching carry-on suitcase, backpack, lunch bag, luggage tag, and even neck pillow. This set has absolutely everything little travelers need to keep their items organized and make their trip as comfortable as possible. They can even choose from a variety of fun prints that are sure to stand out in a crowd.

To buy: amazon.com, $68 (originally $89)

Digital Luggage Scale

We’ve all been there: you’re so excited for your next vacation that suddenly every pair of shoes you own are absolute essentials and that old shirt you never wear is your favorite again. Before you know it, you’re at the airport check-in counter, your luggage is way overweight, and there’s nothing you can do but pay the fee. Prevent all of our worst nightmares by investing in a compact digital luggage scale that will help you during all of your packing crises. Not to mention, the scale is just over six inches long and weighs less than three ounces, so you can easily pack it into your personal item for your return trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $30)

Herschel Settlement Backpack

Everyone needs a reliable and spacious backpack whether you’re a frequent flier or avid road tripper. This classic, unisex style from Herschel is perfect for storing your laptop, water bottle, books, travel snacks, and more, making it a handy solution you’ll want to take on every trip. The backpack comes in 10 different colors and features padded and adjustable straps so you can design the perfect backpack for your style.

To buy: amazon.com, $54 (originally $70)

Skechers Men’s Classic Fit Delson-Camden Sneaker

Make sure nothing slows you down on your travels with these comfortable Skechers sneakers with arch support and memory foam cushion. Considering these sneakers are made with breathable stretch fabric and a flexible rubber sole to promote traction, you’ll want to wear these shoes wherever you go. And since these shoes come in nearly a dozen neutral colors and come in a classic slip-on style, these sneakers can easily be worn from a day touring a new city to a night on the town.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $65)

