The 90 Best After-Christmas Luggage Deals on Samsonite, Travelpro, and More

Well, mustering up that second shopping wind won’t be that hard because right now is prime time to score massive after-Christmas luggage deals on some of the biggest travel brands. Think discounts up to 70 percent on carry-ons, luggage sets, weekender duffels, backpacks and basically every other kind of travel bag you need to have a smooth trip. All of the major retailers are getting in on the game, with Amazon leading the pack with hundreds of slashed prices on customer-favorite luggage pieces — like the Rockland Vara Luggage Set and the Coolife Luggage Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set; expect savings up to 67 percent off. Nordstrom Rack has knocked off up to 68 percent from the price tags of industry-leading picks, like the Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 24-Inch Expandable Medium Checked Hardside Spinner Luggage or the Champs Vintage 2-Piece Luggage Set. Macy’s, on the other hand, is where you can find deals on top-rated suitcases and travel bags from Travelpro, Kenneth Cole, and more for up to 60 percent off. The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2022, Tested and Reviewed On top of those major retailers, you have respected, editor-loved travel brands like eBags and Samsonite, which are both offering 25 percent off sitewide. If you’re in the market for a trendy backpack, you’ll want to check out the deals at Herschel and Free People, where you can get fashionable travel bags starting at $30. You can also expect big savings at Away, Tumi, Lo & Sons, and more. See, we told you these were too good to pass up. Look at it this way, your favorite online retailers and brands are like a bottomless pit of baggage deals right now, and they’re just waiting for you to shop. Take advantage of these impressive end-of-year sales and explore the 90 best after-Christmas luggage deals that will take you across the country, around the world, and back. Best Amazon Luggage Deals Amazon No surprise here: Amazon’s got some of the deepest discounts on our list, knocking more than 65 percent off top luggage brands. Suitcases like the Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On with Spinner Wheels and trios like the Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set lead the pack with markdowns of up 67 percent off. Lesser-known names that are adored by thousands of Amazon reviewers (the real arbiters of great deals, as we all know!) are strong contenders, too. Just look at the Coolife Hardshell 3-Piece Luggage Set, which is on sale for under $200. Or, set your sights on some luggage pieces from Travelpro, the brand beloved by pilots and flight attendants; we like the brand’s Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 19-Inch Carry-On — and it’s on sale for 27 percent off. Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 28-Inch Checked Suitcase, $140 (originally $270) Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Carry-On 19-Inch Suitcase, $124 (originally $170) Coolife Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set, $160 with on-site coupon (originally $300) Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Checked 28-Inch Suitcase, $166 (originally $210) Kenneth Cole Reaction Madison Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $63 (originally $115) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Checked-Large 28-Inch Suitcase, $158 (originally $250) Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set, $138 (originally $340) American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside 21-inch Carry-On Suitcase, $67 (originally $110) SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Checked 29-Inch Suitcase, $109 (originally $140) Rockland Melrose Underseater Carry-On 16-Inch Suitcase, $61 (originally $180) Best Nordstrom Luggage Deals Nordstrom You’ll also find some incredible deals at Nordstrom, especially if you’re looking for versatile travel bags like this Raill Modular Duffle Bag for 40 percent off and Motivee Convertible Nylon Document Bag for 50 percent off, both by Ted Baker London. You can also find multitasking duffels and backpacks from Tumi on sale for up to 20 percent off, and we were excited to see wallet-friendly options like the Adidas Utility 4.0 Backpack and Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag included; prices start at $43. Mali + Lili Jamie Vegan Leather Weekend Bag, $77 (originally $128) Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Travel Bag, $212 (originally $265) Duchamp Rubberized Duffle Bag, from $99 (originally $179) Coach Rogue Slim Leather Briefcase, $277 (originally $395) The North Face Commuter Roll Top Backpack, $75 (originally $129) Tumi Misty Duffel Bag, $355 (originally $445) Tumi Voyageur Carson Nylon Backpack, $315 (originally $395) Tumi Clearly Weekend Nylon Tote, $419 (originally $525) Adidas Utility 4.0 Backpack, $43 (originally $65) Tumi Madina Nylon Cosmetics Bag, $179 (originally $225) Best Nordstrom Rack Luggage Deals Nordstrom Rack If there’s one retailer who has impressive luggage discounts in the bag, it’s Nordstrom Rack. Its end-of-year sale prices are off the charts, with an unbelievable amount of checked suitcases, carry-ons, luggage sets, and more by all your favorite brands — and you can get them for more than 70 percent off. Just get a load of this popular Kenneth Cole Reaction 20-inch Carry-On Suitcase or this all-in-one Geoffrey Beene 2-Piece Set, on sale for up to 71 percent off. Make sure to check out this top-rated Delsey Montrouse 25-Iinch Spinner Suitcase for 60 percent off. Pack your bags: it’s time to save! Geoffrey Beene 2-Piece Luggage Set, $180 (originally $360) It Luggage Quaint 21-Inch Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase, $60 (originally $150) Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase, $122 (originally $225) Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 28-inch Expandable Checked Hardside Suitcase, $150 (originally $460) Travelpro Pilot Air Elite 21-Inch Expandable Carry-on Suitcase, $125 (originally $320) Bric’s By Ulisse 21-Inch Expandable Carry-On Suitcase, $180 (originally $258) Champs Vintage 2-Piece Luggage Set, $312 (originally $680) Vacay Spotlight Rich Solar 30-Inch Checked Suitcase, $110 (originally $200) Travelpro Pilot Air Elite Rolling Underseat Bag, $110 (originally $300) Kenneth Cole Reaction Lightweight Hardside Expandable Spinner Carry-on Luggage, $80 (originally $280) Best Walmart Luggage Deals WalMart Walmart is the source for deals on whatever luggage is left on your post-Christmas list, from weekenders and carry-ons to hardside suitcases and softside luggage sets. The savings are incredible, with rollback deals and price reductions sitewide. Save up to 70 percent on top-rated picks like the Travelers Club Bowman 30-Inch Rolling Duffel, the iFly Hardside Fibertech Carry-on 20-Inch Suitcase, and the Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Luggage Set. You can score the same kind of savings on popular luggage for kids, like the Rockland Luggage 20-Inch Vision Hardside Carry-On Suitcase. Costway 3-Piece Expandable Hardshell Luggage Set, $160 (originally $207) Showkoo 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set, $152 (originally $299) Weego Smart 20-inch Carry-On Suitcase with Fingerprint Lock and USB Charging, $98 (originally $130) Wrangler 22-Inch Rolling Duffel Bag, $35 (originally $70) Travelers Club Bowman 36-Inch Travel Duffel Bag, $23 (originally $50) Hikolayae Concentric 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $116 (originally $200) Lucas Softside 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $110 (originally $136) Suitour 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set, $125 (originally $200) Costway 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set, $160 (originally $207) Rockland Fashion Softside 2-Piece Luggage Set, $40 (originally $80) Best Macy’s Luggage Deals Macy's If you’re looking for the cream of the crop in luggage, Macy’s is your destination. The iconic department store is home to some of the most respected designer brands in travel, from London Fog to Samsonite. A lot of these exclusive pieces are heavily discounted right now; take the Travelpro Walkabout 5 Softside Carry-On Suitcase, which dropped down to $136. You can also unlock special discounts when you use the code GIFT at checkout. For example, you can save nearly $270 on the Samsonite Lite Air Adv 25-Inch Check-In Suitcase with it. The same goes for the London Fog Newcastle Softside Under-Seater Bag, which is $111 right now. Travelpro Walkabout 5 21-Inch Softside Carry-On Suitcase, $136 (originally $340) London Fog Newcastle Softside Under-Seater Bag, $111 with code GIFT (originally $260) Samsonite Outline Pro 24-Inch Hardside Expandable Suitcase, $204 with code GIFT (originally $480) American Tourister Tribute DLX 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $85 with code GIFT (originally $250) Travelpro Crew VersaPack 17-inch Deluxe Tote, $111 with code GIFT (originally $260) DKNY Rapture Rapture Weekender Boarding Bag, $128 with code GIFT (originally $300) Samsonite Lite Air Adv 25-Inch Check-In Suitcase, $196 with code GIFT (originally $460) Ricardo Cabrillo 3.0 Hardside 26-Inch Check-In Spinner Suitcase, $162 with code GIFT (originally $380) Kenneth Cole Colombian Leather Crossbody Laptop and Tablet Messenger Bag, $159 with code GIFT (originally $375) Travelpro Crew Versapack 29-Inch Softside Check-In Suitcase $298 with code GIFT (originally $700) Best Free People Luggage Deals Free People If you’re looking to make a fun statement with your travel gear and stray away from the traditional monotone hues that crowd the baggage carousel, then Free People needs to be on your radar. Right now, shoppers can score trendy sling bags, which are a favorite for minimalist travelers that prefer to explore bulk-free with just their essentials, starting at $30. You can also get the Best Day Convertible Backpack for 44 percent off, as well as the vintage-inspired Rosalva Overnight Bag and versatile Topo Mountain 40-Liter Duffel Bag for up to 33 percent off. Maisie Muff Sling Bag, $50 (originally $78) Moab Canvas Backpack, $90 (originally $136) Topo Mountain 40-Liter Duffel Bag, $100 (originally $149) Celestin Velvet Tote Bag, $270 (originally $375) Featherweight Sling Bag, $40 (originally $68) Rosalva Overnight Bag, $400 (originally $575) Kavu Washtucna Sling Bag, $30 (originally $40) Best Day Convertible Backpack, $100 (originally $178) Kelty Asher 55-Liter Pack, $90 (originally $130) We The Free Studded Sunder Tote Bag, $100 (originally $158) Best eBags Luggage Deals Ebags This massive online purveyor of luggage is hosting an amazing sitewide sale, giving shoppers the chance to score 25 percent off on its entire collection of suitcases and travel bags. We’re particularly eyeing the popular Supra DLX 3-Piece Luggage Set and TikTok-famous Mother Lode Jr Travel Backpack, which is under $90 thanks to the sale. You can also get your hands on new releases like the E.V.M. 3-Piece Luggage Set and editor-favorite CTS Convertible Backpack. Freeform Carry-On Suitcase, $150 (originally $200) Equilibrium 2-Piece Luggage Set, $280 (originally $400) Mobile Solution Large Expandable Suitcase, $180 (originally $240) Just Right Weekend Wheeled Duffel Bag, $165 (originally $220) Monument 2-Piece Luggage Set, $195 (originally $260) Freeform Large Suitcase, $210 (originally $280) Mobile Solution Spinner Mobile Office Laptop Bag, $150 (originally $200) Advance Eco Medium Luggage, $195 (originally $260) Just Right Hanging Travel Case, $60 (originally $80) Mobile Solution Classic Duffel Bag, $90 (originally $120) CTS Convertible Backpack, $120 (originally $170) Best Samsonite Luggage Deals samsonite If you want premium luggage, sometimes you have to go straight to the source. Samsonite is synonymous with top-notch quality, offering some of the most well-made, durable baggage out there. Samsonite bags are meant to go the distance — and they even come with warranties to ensure that — and their on-site sale does not disappoint either; score up to 25 percent off sitewide on everything from checked luggage to laptop bags. Valor 2.0 2-Piece Luggage Set, $200 (originally $300) Pivot 2 3-Piece Luggage Set, $290 (originally $400) Voltage DLX Large Suitcase, $210 (originally $280) Novaire 2-Piece Luggage Set, $300 (originally $450) Just Right Garment Carrier Bag, $128 (originally $170) Detour 34-inch Wheeled Duffel Bag, $165 (originally $220) Carbon 2 2-Piece Set, $200 (originally $240) StackIt Plus 2-Piece Luggage Set, $200 (originally $270) Theorym 22-Inch Carry-On Suitcase, $173 (originally $230) Spinner Underseater Suitcase with USB Port, $109 (originally $145) More After-Christmas Deals from Other Retailers Lo & Sons Save 40 percent on seasonal styles at Baggallini Save up to 50 percent sitewide at Calpak Score up to 40 percent off select suitcases at Away Get up to 40 percent off select Herschel travel bags and backpacks Save 50 percent off sitewide at editor-favorite Lo & Sons Enjoy 30 percent off at the Tumi Semi-Annual Sale Shop More T+L Deals: Get Ready to Celebrate the New Year With These 10 ‘Comfortable’ and ‘Stunning' Dresses Shoppers Say They ‘Never Travel Without’ This 5-piece Packing Cube Set — and It’s on Sale Shoppers Around the World Are Stocking Up on These Comfy, Under-$100 Leather Sneakers That Celebs Love Love a great deal? 