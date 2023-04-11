So, if you’re looking for a decent set of luggage that won’t cost you as much as a vacation, you’ve come to the right place. Our best overall pick — the Travelers Club Midtown Expandable Hardside 4-piece Luggage Travel Set — is stylish, sturdy, and has got your back when it comes to checked and carry-on suitcases, as well as a boarding bag and matching toiletry case. But if you’re more into softside luggage, lighter weight options, or smaller sets overall, keep reading. No matter what you’re searching for, we’ve got it — and for less than $200.

Adding a good set of luggage to your travel repertoire is, surprisingly enough, no easy feat. Some travelers have strived to do so for decades. Heck, receiving a quality set of luggage used to be a standard wedding gift back in the day — but who wants to drop major coin on something they might not use that often?

Best Overall Travelers Club Midtown Expandable Hardside 4-piece Luggage Travel Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why We Love It This set includes a toiletry case and personal-item-size tote to match smaller items to your wheeled bags, too. What to Consider There is minimal interior organization. If you’re looking for a super-affordable set to take on a couple of trips a year, this 4-piece hardside luggage set from Travelers Club is a great way to cover your basic suitcase needs for most travel scenarios. There’s a 20-inch carry-on bag and a 26-inch checked luggage bag, as well as a matching softside boarding bag and toiletry case. The boarding tote is big enough to fit a day’s worth of light clothes, laptop, some magazines or books, and travel accessories from your phone to moisturizer. It can be worn as a crossbody or carried by the two handles like a tote. The ABS plastic outer hard shell on the luggage is slightly textured which gives it a better look, while the two softside bags have a texture akin to a school backpack. Between the two suitcases you can pack up to nine days of clothing and accessories. Save storage space with the convenient 4-piece nesting design, too. This set comes in eight different colors, all with black trim. For less than $150, this is a good deal for snagging a multi-piece luggage set, but know that hardside bags may dent when very roughly handled. Price at time of publish: $140 The Details: 4 pieces (26-inch and 20-inch hardside spinners; boarding tote; and toiletry bag) | ABS plastic (suitcases) and polyester (tote and toiletry bag)

Best Hardside Rockland London Hardside 3-piece Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why We Love It These bags are spacious and offer good interior organization. What to Consider The inner lining is very thin. This 3-piece hardside set comes in 18 different colors, including a champagne color with a chic embossed finish. The outer shell is made from thin yet sturdy ABS plastic, while the interior is a pretty thin polyester lining — so thin that you can see through it against the light. Still, we’re fans of the interior organization which includes the typical compartment with compression straps on one side, and a privacy compartment on the flip side, covered with a panel containing a zippered pocket and two deep elastic pockets for stashing accessories or shoes. Reinforced corners help the bags to hold up against mishandling and impact, but may still crack under extreme pressure. These bags are super spacious, even more so when you expand them. Price at time of publish: $153 The Details: 3 pieces (28-inch, 24-inch, and 22-inch hardside spinners) | ABS plastic

Best Softside Dejuno Tuscany 3-piece Lightweight Spinner Luggage Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Love It It’s lightweight and durable. What to Consider There is no warranty. This softside luggage set comes with three pieces; two for checked luggage and one that meets carry-on specifications. These pieces check all the elemental boxes we’re looking for in a softsided suitcase set. First off, the 600-denier, high-density polyester fabric holds up well against rips, tears, and scuffing (but it’s not waterproof). There’s a TSA lock, single 360-degree spinner wheels, and a three-level adjustable telescopic handle on each bag, too. We’re also impressed with how lightweight these bags are, coming in at 6.4 pounds for the small, 7.4 pounds for the medium, and a mere 8.8 pounds for the large. We’re less impressed by the fact there is no warranty, though. Price at time of publish: $180 The Details: 3 pieces (28-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch softside spinners) | Polyester and aluminum The 12 Best Hardside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Durable SHOWKOO 3-piece Luggage Sets Expandable Double Spinner Wheels Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It It comes in 26 different colors. What to Consider The zippers can get sticky if you overstuff the bags. These Showkoo suitcases are made from extra-thick plastic — both PC and ABS — for more durability. Plus, they come with a two-year warranty that will replace any of the double spinner wheels, adjustable telescopic handles, YKK zipper pulls, a TSA-friendly lock, and feet. Knowing that these suitcases are built for the long haul and have such a comprehensive warranty eschew any issues we have about price for the 3-piece set. The double spinner wheels glide on multiple surfaces (even carpet), and the sleek rounded corners are reinforced for extra resilience. We love that this set comes in 26 different colors so there are more options to find your preferred color. Oh, and did we mention the 24-inch and 28-inch suitcases can expand for 20 percent more packing space? Just be careful because they are easy to overstuff, and that can make the zippers a bit sticky. Price at time of publish: $190 The Details: 3 pieces (28-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch hardside spinners) | PC and ABS plastic

Best Lightweight Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Sets PC + ABS Spinner Suitcase Amazon View On Amazon View On Coolifeluggage.com Why We Love It It’s made from both PC and ABS plastic for extra durability and low weight. What to Consider The pieces are not expandable. This Coolife 3-piece spinner luggage set is made from both PC and ABS plastic, giving it higher durability with less weight (most cheaper suitcases are just made from ABS). It comes with 20-, 24-, and 28-inch suitcases that hold between 36 and 93 liters. The small carry-on weighs 6.3 pounds, while the two checked luggage pieces weigh 8.1 and 10.2 pounds, respectively. (For perspective, a 19-to-22-inch suitcase needs to be 10 pounds or less to qualify as lightweight, while the average lightweight carry-on is a little over 7 pounds.) You’ll also get a two-year worldwide warranty, so no need to worry about the lightweight-ness of these suitcases being too flimsy. Coolife has other, slightly lighter sets, but we are drawn to the smooth front design of this suitcase as it easily sets it apart from other luggage on the belt. Although there are TSA locks and interior organization pockets, these suitcases are not expandable. Price at time of publish: $160 The Details: 3 pieces (28-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch hardside spinners) | PC and ABS plastic

Best for Kids Ralme 5-piece Dinosaur Space Rolling Suitcase Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It It’s got all the essentials your kid will need to travel in style. What to Consider The backpack is as tall as the suitcase so it may be bulky on the backs of smaller children. Who says kids don’t deserve their own cute and coordinated luggage set? Ralme has answered the call with this 5-piece kid-sized luggage set that comes in under $100. You’ll get a small 16-inch rollable suitcase with easy-glide spinner wheels, a backpack with padded straps, a luggage tag, a reusable water bottle, and a matching, kid-sized pillow. The pillow clips easily onto the backpack which slides over the handles of the suitcase, and the backpack has side pockets to hold the water bottle, making this an easy self-managing set for your child. (Hello, independence!) We love the fun dinosaur-in-space pattern, but wish there were a few more options to choose from. Price at time of publish: $75 The Details: 5 pieces (16-inch hardside spinner, 16-inch backpack, neck pillow, water bottle, and luggage tag) The 7 Best Softside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Smart Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port, 3-piece Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The patented 3-in-1 cup holder also functions as a USB port and phone holder. What to Consider The hardshell is thin and can be prone to cracking. Travel better and smarter with this 3-piece hardside luggage set from Wrangler (yes, the jeans company). We love the thought put into the design of this luggage set where you’ve not only got your standard interior organization areas (privacy compartment, zippered stash pocket, and compression straps), but there’s also an easy-to-flip-out cup holder on the back of the luggage behind the adjustable handle where you can slip a drink, prop up your phone to watch TV during long layovers, or charge your devices via a USB port. This set comes in a range of bold and muted colors such as olive green, burnt orange, teal, and several shades of gray. The hardshell exterior is made from ABS plastic, though we wish they had reinforced the rounded corners because the checked bags are prone to cracking in that area. Price at time of publish: $200 Sizes: 3 pieces (28-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch hardside spinners) | ABS plastic

Best All-in-one Joyway 10-piece Luggage Set Hardshell Lightweight with Spinner Wheels Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This luggage set also includes several packing cubes and storage bags. What to Consider This set does not come with a warranty. This Joyway 10-piece luggage is one of the best bangs for your buck that we’ve seen. You get three hardside pieces of luggage (small, medium, and large) along with seven packing accessories like an expandable tote, shoe bag, and five packing cubes. It also comes with polyester-lined interiors, with an organization zip compartment and stash pocket. Double 360-degree spinner wheels make maneuvering smooth and keep you rolling even if you lose a wheel. We’re fans of the small touches like the TSA double lock, the hidden pocket in the tote’s trolley sleeve, and that the packing cubes are specifically sized to fit within the luggage. The ABS plastic outer shell protects your items through the bumps, scratches, and any mishandling, but it is thin and may crack with heavy impact — important to keep in mind since there is no warranty offered. Price at time of publish: $199 The Details: 10 pieces (28-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch hardside spinners; tote; and 6 storage bags) | ABS plastic (suitcases)

Best for Carry-on Wrangler Smart Luggage Set with Cup Holder and USB Port, 2-piece Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It’s got a 3-in-1 suitcase and carry-on with multiple carry options. What to Consider It doesn’t have built-in locks or reinforced corners. Back to a smart luggage pick because, if you’re traveling with less, you should travel smarter. This compact but spacious carry-on duo has ideal dimensions for the overhead compartment and the seat in front of you. The 20-inch hardside luggage is expandable and has the patented Wrangler 3-in-1 cup holder/phone holder/USB charging port feature on the back (you’ll have to supply the charging port and cord). The 13.5-liter carry-on bag has a professional day bag look and can be carried as a crossbody, tote, or slipped over the handle of the suitcase, and it sports a main zippered compartment and an exterior side zippered compartment for easy access to documents, your phone, tablet, or book. Two downsides are the lack of a built-in TSA lock and the fact the corners of the suitcase are not reinforced. Price at time of publish: $79 The Details: 2 pieces (20-inch hardside spinner and 14-inch tote) | ABS plastic (suitcase) and polyester (tote)