Cyclists Swear These Padded Bike Shorts ‘Don’t Ride Up at All’ — and They’re Great for ‘Longer Distance’ Rides

Whether you’ve recently taken up spin classes or have been enjoying bike rides in the rising temperatures, you know how essential it is to be prepared with the right gear for the job. Cycling can be notoriously uncomfortable when you’re biking for an extended period of time, and one of the best ways to avoid this pain in the rear — even if you’re just a traveler enjoying a casual ride in a new city — is padded biking shorts. .

If you want to be prepared for your upcoming ride but aren’t ready to break the bank to do it, the Beroy Women’s Cycling Shorts are the perfect solution — and right now, they’re on sale at Amazon for just $29 with a special on-site coupon. Gone are the days of chafing and discomfort while taking in the scenic views, and seasoned cyclists swear by this cost-effective fix.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Made with a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, these longline, padded bike shorts are exactly what you’ve been looking for to cushion your cycling endeavors. They’re quick-drying and moisture-wicking so you don’t have to experience sitting drenched in your sweat while you exercise, and the padding on the rear makes the bike seat more comfortable, enabling you to enjoy longer rides.

Looking more closely at the padding, these shorts boast a 3D gel insert inside of three foam layers which are breathable and comfortable, yet still thick enough to improve your bike ride. The cushioning is sewn in with a smooth seam to eliminate concern for chafing and friction while you cycle, and the hem of the shorts is lined with silicone to keep them from sliding up your legs. Reflective fabric on some colorways ensures safety and visibility if you’re riding at dusk, and a back zip pocket is the perfect place to store your keys and phone while you bike.

Amazon

If the specs weren’t compelling enough, more than 12,100 shoppers have given these shorts a perfect five-star rating at Amazon, with one customer sharing that they “ordered these for longer distance cycling” and they have “great padding,” and “don’t ride up at all.” Another shopper agreed, raving that they “saved my booty” after they “have been using my shorts for over six months now.” They even “love them” for “a spin class.”

Active vacations always call for the right gear, and these shorts are customer-approved for travel, as well. One shopper noted that they “ordered these bike shorts while on vacation” and “the padding is comfortable and helpful for longer rides.” They also raved that the shorts showed a “great performance and price.” Meanwhile, another customer shared that they “had a bike tour scheduled for the family vacation” and “these shorts provided enough padding and were quite comfortable.”

Amazon

There’s no reason to suffer through the discomfort of a hard bike seat which may dilute the joys of your adventure when you can snag the Beroy Women’s Cycling Shorts while they’re on sale for just $29 at Amazon. Loved by both amatuer and seasoned riders, these shorts will single-handedly elevate your cycling experience — and save your rear from the aches and pains of biking.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $29.

