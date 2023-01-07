Shoppers Say Water Slides 'Right Off' This 'Very Toasty' Hooded Puffer Jacket — and It’s 32% Off

A warm winter jacket is a cold-weather travel essential. And, as many know, quality outerwear, especially those that repel water and keep you warm for prolonged periods of time, often come with a hefty price tag — which is why savvy shoppers wait for opportunities like the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale to score big savings. Right now, there’s one jacket that needs to be on everyone’s radar while it’s on sale: the Bernardo Walker Hooded Puffer Jacket.

Currently marked down 32 percent off, the popular women’s puffer jacket is just $100 thanks to the hefty discount, and it’s a customer favorite thanks to its high-performing exterior and thoughtful features that will keep you warm and protected during your cold-weather trips and adventures.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $149)

It’s available in two colors (a versatile black and an eye-catching Kelly green), and much to our surprise, almost every size is still in stock (sizes range from XS to XL). But as Nordstrom fans know, that can change in an instant.

Discounted price tag aside, it’s a must-have thanks to its water-resistant polyester exterior, which is soft to the touch and keeps you prepared for whatever winter weather is thrown at you during your trip. This combined with its funneled hood makes braving cold rain and snow easier and more bearable.

The Bernardo Walker Hooded Puffer Jacket has a longer hemline than comparable winter puffers, which adds extra coverage and warmth when you’re up against icy temperatures and chilly winds. Its zippered construction ensures a snug and secure fit; shoppers note that while it falls on the more fitted side, there’s still enough stretch to it so you never feel restricted. And, there are two zippered side pockets to keep your hands warm and safely transport your smartphone, wallet, keys, and other tiny essentials.

In their reviews, Nordstrom customers praised the jacket for being incredibly comfortable and warm. And, many were impressed with its water resistance. “I ran the sleeve under the faucet and the water slid right off,” exclaimed a shopper. “This was a big criteria for me because it rains a lot here.” They also noted that it’s roomy enough to layer thick sweaters underneath without feeling bulky.

Chiming in, another reviewer wrote, “It is very warm yet lightweight. The zipper is sturdy and the pockets are deep.” Similarly, a third buyer added, “I had it on when it was about 40 degrees Fahrenheit out and it got very toasty.”

Another Nordstrom shopper raved, “The fit of the coat is so cute. It’s warm [and] I love the hood and how it covers my whole head and ears. [I] feel protected from the cold without a hat on.” They concluded their review by calling it the “best purchase I’ve made.” And, a final customer shared, “This puffer jacket fits to a tee, is a lovely color, and will keep this winter’s chill out.”

If you’re in the market for a new winter coat, don’t sleep on this amazing deal. Add the Bernardo Walker Hooded Puffer Jacket to your cart today while it’s still 32 percent off at Nordstrom.

At the time of publishing, the price was $100.

