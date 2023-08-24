The East Coast just got a new pathway to paradise thanks to a new all-business class airline.

BermudAir, which launched on Thursday, will fly directly from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), and New York's Westchester County Airport (HPN) from Bermuda L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA), the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure. Service to Boston and New York begins Aug. 31, while service to Fort Lauderdale will start on Sept. 2.

Introductory fares start at $199 USD, including taxes.

Courtesy of BermudAir



Passengers will fly on an E175s configured with just 30 seats to feature unmatched privacy and ample workspace, with only two spacious seats across from each other in each row.

BermudAir will be offer a premium food and beverage service on board, which will include a full bar serving up Bermuda’s famed Dark ‘n’ Stormies and Rum Swizzle. Additionally, menu items are intended to be swapped out quarterly to keep the experience fresh for flyers.

Courtesy of BermudAir

Travelers will be able to take advantage of under-seat stowage for a carry-on and personal item, in-seat power, plus free Wi-Fi, including Wi-Fi powered entertainment and messaging. The Aisle Class cabin, designed without the need for overhead bins, offers a light and spacious ambiance, facilitating a convenient and quick boarding and deplaning experience.

"We are very happy to welcome BermudAir as Bermuda's first carrier, as they work toward setting a new standard for travel,” Bermuda's Minister of Transport Wayne Furbert said in a press release shared with T+L. “This partnership represents an exciting milestone for our island, as it enhances connectivity and strengthens our position as a premier destination. With BermudAir's commitment to providing convenient connections, we anticipate a significant boost to our tourism market.”

