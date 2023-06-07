Bravo's 'Below Deck Down Under' Is Back and We Got a First Look at the New Season's Trailer — Watch It Here

"Below Deck Down Under" is Back on Bravo in July, Travel + Leisure can exclusively confirm.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca

Published on June 7, 2023
Below Deck Down Under
Photo:

Mark Rogers/Bravo

While we always love a good travel show, there's something particularly binge-worthy with the entire Below Deck catalog. And lucky for us, this summer, Bravo is bringing fans back to Australia for a new season of Below Deck Down Under — with Captain Jason Chambers at the helm and Chief Stew Aesha Scott running the interior once again —Travel + Leisure can exclusively confirm.

“It's finally here! This season is going to have even more underwater scenery and activities to show what North Queensland, Australia really has to offer,” Chambers shared with T+L. “As for the crew, Aesha and I work stronger than ever as a duo. There's also a lot of emotional crew drama and entertaining guests. This season is worth the wait and is the perfect summertime escape.”

Of course, Chambers and Scott won’t be alone on their sailings through the azure waters around Cairns, the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, on the vessel the M/Y Northern Sun. This season, they’re joined by Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Bosun Luke Jones, deckhands Adam Lukasiewicz and Harry Van Vliet, and stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson.  

Below Deck

And while each charter comes with plenty of adventure for guests and show stopping scenery for viewers, leaving us all wanderlusting for a trip to T+L’s 2020 Destination of the Year, there will be plenty of great TV (read: drama) to go with it.

According to a Bravo spokesperson, this season includes Scott facing “the biggest obstacles of her career while looking out for the crew’s well-being,” unruly guests trying to break all the rules of the high seas, and some heated drama between Tzarina and Chambers. There’s even an “unexpected newcomer” who comes to “rock the boat" throughout the season, including the one thing all Bravo fans want — a franchise crossover. Don’t worry. There are plenty of crew romances too.  

The premiere of Below Deck Down Under will hit Bravo on July 17 at 8 p.m. ET, and streamers can catch new episodes on Peacock the next day.    

