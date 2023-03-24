Bravo Fans Can Cruise With a 'Below Deck' Chef on These New Mediterranean and Caribbean Sailings

Emerald Cruises has enlisted 'Below Deck' chef Ben Robinson for two special culinary-themed sailings.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on March 24, 2023
Ben Robinson
Photo:

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

If you’re looking to experience the culinary magic from hit TV show Below Deck, chef Ben Robinson has an open seat and menu waiting for you. The celebrity chef partnered with Emerald Cruises for two special sailings, in which he will create custom menus and join guests for special activities. 

“As you can imagine I’m a huge fan of yacht cruising, so when I learned about Emerald Cruises’ beautiful, modern yachts, I knew I wanted to cook onboard. It’s a natural fit for me,” Robinson said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure

Ben Robinsonn

Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

The first sailing with Robinson as chef will be across the Mediterranean on the award-winning Emerald Azzurra — a 100-guest luxury yacht that debuted in March 2022 and is the cruise line’s first vessel that can go into the ocean. The eight-day cruise — titled “Coastal Gems of Italy and Croatia" — starts at $5,100 per passenger and departs from Venice on October 28, 2023.

The second journey will go to the Caribbean on the Emerald Sakara, under the title “Hidden Charms of the Caribbean” which departs San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 2, 2024. The route will take passengers through some of the top destinations in the Caribbean including the Vieques Islands in Puerto Rico, St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands. The eight-day cruise, called “Hidden Charms of the Caribbean," starts at $4,030 per passenger. 

On both trips, Robinson will welcome guests with a special reception and custom cocktails. He is slated to lead on-board cooking demonstrations and interactive Q&As, where he will share his advice from decades of cooking in luxury restaurants and yachts. Robinson will also create custom dinner menus for guests throughout the trip. 

Robinson, who is from Oxford, England, studied his craft in Florence under Italian master chefs. He then gained an apprenticeship in the United Kingdom’s fine dining restaurant The Fat Duck, according to his biography. He went on to be a head chef on yachts for a decade, which led to his feature role on Bravo TV’s hit show Below Deck. Earlier this year, he made a special appearance as a guest chef on Virgin Voyage’s Scarlet Lady.

This isn’t Emerald Cruises’ only connection to celebrity chefs. The director of food and beverage for Emerald Cruises, chef Tom Goetter, will be featured as a contestant on Top Chef: World All-Stars in the coming weeks, the company announced on Instagram earlier this month. Goetter is described as “a master of his craft with a passion for creating unique and delicious dishes that leave our guests wanting more.”

