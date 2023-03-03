This Luxury All-inclusive Train Through the Scottish Highlands Is Adding Gorgeous New Suites

The Belmond Royal Scotsman took its inaugural journey in 1985 with three dining carriages and modest sleeping cars. Today, the train has nine carriages and runs seasonal routes to Cairngorms National Park and Kilmarnock, United Kingdom, ushering travelers through the Scottish Highlands in impeccable style. Now, the luxury locomotive is giving its guests the opportunity for an even more indulgent stay by debuting two Grand Suites in May 2024.

The suites — designed by Paris-based interior designer Tristan Auer — will have a country house aesthetic with dark-wood panels and hand-crafted upholstery. The color palette mimics the landscape of the Scottish Highlands, with accents of green, grey, beige, and blue.

The design choices link back to the region and the train’s history. The suites' armchairs, for example, is inspired by the Scottish Orkney Chair — a chair made of straw and driftwood sourced from the shores of the Orkney Islands. The sofas will have a tartan design with a check block created with 37 threads — and each thread represents a year the train has been steaming through the Highlands.

“The bespoke tweeds and tartans that we created for Royal Scotsman are all woven in rural mills in Scotland and reflect the country’s untouched beauty as well as the astonishing history of the train,” said Araminta Campbell, the founder of the Scottish brand behind the armchair and sofa, in a press release provided to Travel + Leisure. “Every detail is painstakingly curated to inspire travelers to embrace the magic of the Highlands.”

The Grand Suite will come with double beds; a private lounge area with a dressing table, dining table, sofa, and armchair; and en suite bathrooms. Guests can cash in on other perks like personal butler service, private transfers to and from the train, and one complimentary spa treatment per guest. (The train has a dedicated spa carriage featuring services like facials, massages, and manicures.)

Guests can also request a private meal in the comfort of their cabin should they not want to dine in one of the Royal Scotsman’s two dining carriages. And, of course, guests have access to the standard off-board excursions: wild swimming, foraging, water rafting, whiskey tastings, and castle visits.

The Royal Scotsman offers a handful of themed journeys ranging from two-night trips to seven-night stays. In addition to the upcoming Grand Suites, the train has double, twin, and single cabins. A two-night Highland Journey in the Grand Suite starts at $6,400 per person for an all-inclusive stay. Learn more at www.belmond.com.