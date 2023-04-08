This Sleeper Train Is One of the Most Luxurious in the World — and It's Getting an Onboard Dior Spa

All aboard the beauty train.

By Staff Author
Published on April 8, 2023
The Belmond Royal Scotsman train exterior
Photo:

Courtesy of Belmond

Scotland’s only luxury sleeper train somehow just got even more special. 

The Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train just began its 2023 season, and in celebration, unveiled a brand-new Dior Spa in partnership with Dior Beauty.

The Dior Spa Royal Scotsman is inspired by both Scotland’s breathtaking natural beauty as well as Christian Dior’s personal love for the country. After all, it’s where he hosted one of his early fashion shows in 1955, at Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.

According to a statement provided to Travel + Leisure, the spa will include two lacquered treatment rooms, painted to reflect Dior’s burgundy toile de Jouy pattern. The rooms also come complete with picture windows, so guests can look out at the verdant Scottish hillsides as they unwind. 

Interior of Dior spa on Belmond Royal Scotsman

Courtesy of Belmond

Guests can choose from three bespoke treatments, all of which are ideal for those traveling by train, and can be booked both before or after a day of excursions. Treatment options include “The D-Travel body massage,” a 30-minute or one-hour deep tissue massage to relieve any stiffness or pain. There’s also the D-Elements, a one-hour full-body treatment, which includes the use of semi-precious hot stones, along with Bain Dior body mist meant to reflect Scotland’s own cooling mist. Travelers can also choose to book the one-hour D-Highlands facial, which uses products from the Dior Prestige line,. 

However, the Dior Beauty partnership isn’t the only thing new on the Royal Scotsman this year. The train will add brand-new journeys to its lineup: the Highland Survival Adventure, and A Taste of Scotland with Tom Kitchin.

On the Highland Survival Adventure guests will journey for three nights between June 30 to July 3, 2023. The trip includes adrenaline-pumping outdoor excursions sprinkled across the Western Highlands led by former Royal Marines Sergeant George MacHardy and survivalist Eliza Brown. Rates for this trip begin at $8,750 per person.

The Taste of Scotland with Tom Kitchin is a much more subdued affair. This trip, taking place September 4 to 6, 2023, is hosted by award-winning chef Tom Kitchin, and highlights the region’s indigenous produce. On board, guests will dig into several meals with Kitchin, including a four-course welcome dinner and a barbecue lunch in Cairngorms National Park. Rates for this trip begin at $6,690 per person. For more about these trips, and others offered by the famous train, visit belmond.com. 

