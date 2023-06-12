Meghan Markle Wore the Lightweight Travel Bottoms Everyone’s Buying for Summer — and They Start at $20

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is a style icon, and when the royal was spotted at the Lakers game rocking an undeniably sleek pink Staud linen short and blazer set back in April, we practically sprinted to Amazon to see if we could create the perfect travel outfit for less. Denim shorts can be restrictive and frankly uncomfortable, so this summer, we’re leaning into the Markle-approved linen shorts trend for every adventure that comes our way.

If you’re looking to recreate her royally refined style with a slightly less daunting color palette, the Belle Poque Linen Shorts are the perfect base layer to begin with. The best part? They’re on sale for just $20 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $27)

These effortlessly airy shorts are made with a lightweight cotton and spandex fabric that moves and flows with every step, allowing you to channel the grace of Meghan Markle with ease. A zipper closure and elastic waistband mean you can finally do away with the rigidity of denim shorts this summer, and reviewers assure that the high-waisted design is universally flattering on a wide range of bodies.

These stunning shorts come in 16 wearable colors that are practically made for a summertime of travels, and can easily be dressed up or down with sneakers, heels, and any other shoe that you may have packed in your suitcase. And, with sizes ranging from S to 2XL, it’s more accessible than ever to find a pair of shorts that don’t leave you feeling suffocated and uncomfortable in the summertime heat. Just add a belt and they’re a spitting image of Markle’s breezy look.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27



Shoppers can’t help but rave that they’ve found their “new favorite shorts” in the lightweight Belle Poque pair, with the same customer noting that they’re also “incredibly flattering.” Another shopper agreed, adding that they “want these [shorts] in every color” because they’re “so flattering, especially if you have wide hips.”

Taller shoppers can also rejoice, as one reviewer shared that they were “very impressed by the construction and fit” of these shorts because they have a “longer inseam” than most other pairs. They also remarked on the “great price” of this timeless staple. And, this final shopper declared that they were “set for the summer” after picking up these shorts because they “fit perfectly,” and are also “not too short.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27



Meghan Markle has nailed the effortless charm of summer style, and you can now grab a lookalike of her stunning linen shorts from Amazon starting at just $20. The Belle Poque Linen Shorts are the staple your closet has been missing if you’re tired of pretending denim is comfortable, and they even lend themself to endless outfit options that are sure to turn heads no matter where you’re vacationing.

But, if you’re looking for a pair of pink shorts to recreate Markle’s exact outfit, keep scrolling to find five similar styles that will allow you to master her royal charm on a budget.

More Summer-ready Shorts at Amazon

Elesol Elastic-Waisted Shorts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $22)



Yocur Lightweight Shorts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com,



$20 Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Shorts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $26)



Grace Karin Casual Shorts With Pockets

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $33)



SySea 2-Piece Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $69



At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.