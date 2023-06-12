Travel Products Style Apparel Meghan Markle Wore the Lightweight Travel Bottoms Everyone’s Buying for Summer — and They Start at $20 Shoppers swear they’re “incredibly flattering.” By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is a style icon, and when the royal was spotted at the Lakers game rocking an undeniably sleek pink Staud linen short and blazer set back in April, we practically sprinted to Amazon to see if we could create the perfect travel outfit for less. Denim shorts can be restrictive and frankly uncomfortable, so this summer, we’re leaning into the Markle-approved linen shorts trend for every adventure that comes our way. If you’re looking to recreate her royally refined style with a slightly less daunting color palette, the Belle Poque Linen Shorts are the perfect base layer to begin with. The best part? They’re on sale for just $20 at Amazon. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $27) These effortlessly airy shorts are made with a lightweight cotton and spandex fabric that moves and flows with every step, allowing you to channel the grace of Meghan Markle with ease. A zipper closure and elastic waistband mean you can finally do away with the rigidity of denim shorts this summer, and reviewers assure that the high-waisted design is universally flattering on a wide range of bodies. These stunning shorts come in 16 wearable colors that are practically made for a summertime of travels, and can easily be dressed up or down with sneakers, heels, and any other shoe that you may have packed in your suitcase. And, with sizes ranging from S to 2XL, it’s more accessible than ever to find a pair of shorts that don’t leave you feeling suffocated and uncomfortable in the summertime heat. Just add a belt and they’re a spitting image of Markle’s breezy look. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $27 Shoppers can’t help but rave that they’ve found their “new favorite shorts” in the lightweight Belle Poque pair, with the same customer noting that they’re also “incredibly flattering.” Another shopper agreed, adding that they “want these [shorts] in every color” because they’re “so flattering, especially if you have wide hips.” Taller shoppers can also rejoice, as one reviewer shared that they were “very impressed by the construction and fit” of these shorts because they have a “longer inseam” than most other pairs. They also remarked on the “great price” of this timeless staple. And, this final shopper declared that they were “set for the summer” after picking up these shorts because they “fit perfectly,” and are also “not too short.” Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $27 Meghan Markle has nailed the effortless charm of summer style, and you can now grab a lookalike of her stunning linen shorts from Amazon starting at just $20. The Belle Poque Linen Shorts are the staple your closet has been missing if you’re tired of pretending denim is comfortable, and they even lend themself to endless outfit options that are sure to turn heads no matter where you’re vacationing. But, if you’re looking for a pair of pink shorts to recreate Markle’s exact outfit, keep scrolling to find five similar styles that will allow you to master her royal charm on a budget. More Summer-ready Shorts at Amazon Elesol Elastic-Waisted Shorts Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $22) Yocur Lightweight Shorts Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $20 Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Shorts Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $26) Grace Karin Casual Shorts With Pockets Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $33) SySea 2-Piece Set Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $69 At the time of publishing, the price started at $20. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals The 12 Best Hiking and Athletic Shorts You Can Buy at Amazon for Under $50 Nurses Who Stand on Their Feet All Day Rave That These Are the ‘Best Shoes Ever’ — and They’re Under $40 I Traveled to Charleston for a Bachelorette Party, and These Are 17 Items I’m So Glad I Packed