I Shop for a Living, and I've Finally Found a Travel Bag With the Perfect Amount of Pockets

Every time I travel, I realize that a good bag is an essential — and that pockets can really make or break your experience. After being let down by the lack of organization space in my go-to travel tote, I decided to recruit the help of the newly launched Béis Sport Carryall, which is featured in the editor-loved brand's Sport Collection and is an athletic bag designed to get you and your essentials through the day hassle-free.

As its name suggests, the sleek Sport Carryall bag carries it all within its spacious 18.5-inch by 13.7-inch 5.1-inch nylon frame. And, in true Béis fashion, you can expect plenty of thoughtful and functional features — starting with its plethora of pockets. Just on the outside alone, there are five, including two drawstring closure pouches, two side water bottle/umbrella holders, and a magnetic closing back pocket. Inside, you'll find two additional pouch compartments, which are the perfect size for my wallet, headphones, passport, and other important must-haves, and a padded laptop sleeve.

But, my favorite pocket is the discrete middle compartment, which has a vertical zipper opening on both sides and provides a roomy, extra section for everything from clothes and sports gear to important travel documents and chargers. The unique zipper style is a useful anti-theft feature, one that gives me peace of mind that my travel essentials and valuables are safe, and that no one can fiddle with the secret compartment while I'm on the go.

Speaking of being on the move, the Béis Sport Carryall is one of the few travel bags that I own that actually feels comfortable when it's overstuffed. Its shoulder straps have 11.25-inch drops, allowing the bag to nicely drape against my torso while giving me enough space to be able to see and navigate what's inside. It also has two top carrying handles and a hidden trolley pass-through sleeve to attach it to your luggage handle for easy traveling.

What's more, the Béis Sport Carryall is incredibly versatile. While it's intended to be used as a gym bag for fitness buffs (the discreet pocket can hold yoga mats and tennis racquets, and the front pouches are perfect for dumbbells and other exercise accessories), I've found that the tote makes a surprisingly spacious weekender bag for quick trips. Its multiple compartments ensured that there was a spot for everything I needed (clothes, shoes, toiletries, chargers, makeup, etc.) for an overnight stay. And, I felt so put-together knowing that all of my things had their own designated place.

It could easily be used as a personal item bag for flights or in place of a backpack (or carry-on suitcase if you're a savvy packer). When the weather warms up, I can't wait to use it as a beach bag and a tennis bag. Heck, it would also make a great commuter bag, diaper bag, and everyday purse, too.

Despite being a new launch, the Béis Sport Carryall is already earning praise from shoppers. One traveler wrote, "I am so excited to use this bag for my next trip… I love how many pockets there are in this tote. I was looking for a new travel tote: not too big, not too small, and something that would still hold a lot of stuff without looking bulky." They continued, "I am in love with the four deep outer pockets and the hidden two-way zipper; I will be storing an extra set of clothes in that compartment. It's the perfect size for a personal item bag on flights and can definitely hold a lot of stuff — not just your gym gear!"

You can get the Béis Sport Carryall in three stylish colors (black, beige, and slate blue-gray), and trust me, you'll have no trouble finding a spot for it in your everyday routine. But, if your favorite travel tote isn't in need of upgrading, you'll definitely want to check out the other amazing bags that were launched in the Béis Sport Collection. Keep scrolling to find your new travel bag soulmate:

The Sport Backpack

The Sport Sling

The Sport Pack

